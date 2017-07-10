AI For Emergency Response

Product: 1Concern is determined to fundamentally change government rescue, reconnaissance, and recovery following natural disasters through the use of artificial intelligence. Their first project, entitled The Seismic Concern Platform, is centered on government organization and reaction to earthquakes. 1Concern’s algorithm is meant to allow rescue teams to reasonably predict where the hardest hit and most vulnerable areas will be and act proactively, rather than waiting on 911 calls. 1Concern can also be used to simulate disasters, significantly helping local government preparation and readiness. while currently focused on earthquakes, 1Concern hopes to expand its platform to help craft new, more efficient response plans for a myriad of natural disasters.



Market: 1Concern is focused on disseminating their platform directly to jurisdictions to help them plan for natural disasters. The companies gradual growth into a variety of different disasters will allow them to expand their platform and continue to grow.





Competitors: Artificial Intelligence for Digital Response (AIDR)

Traction: 1Concern has continued to grow in recent years as they partner with local communities. They claim to have mapped 163,696 square miles, covering 39 million people. They have also analyzed 11 million structures and modeled 14,967 fault lines. In 2016, GovTech included 1Concern in their 5 companies to watch, and two of the company’s founders were included in Forbes’ 30 under 30.



Founding Team: Ahmad Wani

Ahmad Wani, cofounder and CEO of 1Concern, was named one of Forbes’ 30 under 30 in January 2016. He studied Earthquake Engineering at Stanford University before going on to work in structural design and risk analysis for power plants for the Government of India.



Timothy Frank

1Concern cofounder Timothy Frank began his career in the Air Force, where he took on a number of leadership roles, including working as an Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Air Force Academy. Following his time in the airforce, Timothy Frank completed a PhD at Stanford, where he studied the resiliency of novel construction materials subjected to earthquake loading. He has experience working as a civil engineer, project manager, and in emergency management.



Nicole Hu

Nicole Hu, cofounder and acting CTO of 1Concern, began working in tech as part of Flipkart, one of the largest e-commerce platforms in India. After her time at Flipkart, Nicole Hu completed a graduate degree in Computer Science at Stanford University. Hu, along with cofounder Ahmad Wani, was named on Forbes’ 30 under 30 for Enterprise Tech in January, 2016.



Culture: The company prioritizes teamwork and a desire to experiment and wear a variety of hats within the organization.



Risks: 1Concern is still growing its connections with local governments and communities after releasing their beta. While the company is still in a growing phase, they have gained a high level of notoriety and appear to be well positioned for the future.



