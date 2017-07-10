- Search
- Location
- Size
- Vertical
- Positions Available
- Funding
- Engineering Openings
- TechStack
- Employee Growth
- Estimated Revenue
- Notable Investors
1ConcernAI For Emergency Response
Size:10
Funding: $million
Eng. Openings: 9
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence
Product: 1Concern is determined to fundamentally change government rescue, reconnaissance, and recovery following natural disasters through the use of artificial intelligence. Their first project, entitled The Seismic Concern Platform, is centered on government organization and reaction to earthquakes. 1Concern’s algorithm is meant to allow rescue teams to reasonably predict where the hardest hit and most vulnerable areas will be and act proactively, rather than waiting on 911 calls. 1Concern can also be used to simulate disasters, significantly helping local government preparation and readiness. while currently focused on earthquakes, 1Concern hopes to expand its platform to help craft new, more efficient response plans for a myriad of natural disasters.
Market: 1Concern is focused on disseminating their platform directly to jurisdictions to help them plan for natural disasters. The companies gradual growth into a variety of different disasters will allow them to expand their platform and continue to grow.
Competitors:Artificial Intelligence for Digital Response (AIDR)
Traction:1Concern has continued to grow in recent years as they partner with local communities. They claim to have mapped 163,696 square miles, covering 39 million people. They have also analyzed 11 million structures and modeled 14,967 fault lines. In 2016, GovTech included 1Concern in their 5 companies to watch, and two of the company’s founders were included in Forbes’ 30 under 30.
Founding Team:Ahmad Wani
Ahmad Wani, cofounder and CEO of 1Concern, was named one of Forbes’ 30 under 30 in January 2016. He studied Earthquake Engineering at Stanford University before going on to work in structural design and risk analysis for power plants for the Government of India.
Timothy Frank
1Concern cofounder Timothy Frank began his career in the Air Force, where he took on a number of leadership roles, including working as an Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Air Force Academy. Following his time in the airforce, Timothy Frank completed a PhD at Stanford, where he studied the resiliency of novel construction materials subjected to earthquake loading. He has experience working as a civil engineer, project manager, and in emergency management.
Nicole Hu
Nicole Hu, cofounder and acting CTO of 1Concern, began working in tech as part of Flipkart, one of the largest e-commerce platforms in India. After her time at Flipkart, Nicole Hu completed a graduate degree in Computer Science at Stanford University. Hu, along with cofounder Ahmad Wani, was named on Forbes’ 30 under 30 for Enterprise Tech in January, 2016.
Ahmad Wani, cofounder and CEO of 1Concern, was named one of Forbes’ 30 under 30 in January 2016. He studied Earthquake Engineering at Stanford University before going on to work in structural design and risk analysis for power plants for the Government of India.
Timothy Frank
1Concern cofounder Timothy Frank began his career in the Air Force, where he took on a number of leadership roles, including working as an Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Air Force Academy. Following his time in the airforce, Timothy Frank completed a PhD at Stanford, where he studied the resiliency of novel construction materials subjected to earthquake loading. He has experience working as a civil engineer, project manager, and in emergency management.
Nicole Hu
Nicole Hu, cofounder and acting CTO of 1Concern, began working in tech as part of Flipkart, one of the largest e-commerce platforms in India. After her time at Flipkart, Nicole Hu completed a graduate degree in Computer Science at Stanford University. Hu, along with cofounder Ahmad Wani, was named on Forbes’ 30 under 30 for Enterprise Tech in January, 2016.
Culture:The company prioritizes teamwork and a desire to experiment and wear a variety of hats within the organization.
Risks:1Concern is still growing its connections with local governments and communities after releasing their beta. While the company is still in a growing phase, they have gained a high level of notoriety and appear to be well positioned for the future.
Website:http://www.oneconcern.com
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 9
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence
Notable Investors:
Location:Palo Alto
Techstack: Apache, BackboneJS, Bootstrap, Express, MATLAB, MongoDB, NodeJS, PHP, Python, R, Ruby, Ruby on Rails
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
Accion SystemsA New Ion Engine that Increases Access to Space
Size:15
Funding: $12.5million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: FinTech
Product: Accion Systems uses advanced electric propulsion technology to create a different kind of ion engine, which is lighter and more efficient for taking objects, including satellites, up into space. The propellant used is a non-toxic ionic liquid, which allows the system to forgo large ionization chambers and other heavy devices. Thruster “chips” are used to produce the necessary beams of ions from the ionic liquid.
Market: Accion Systems’ thrusters are designed for small satellites. The satellite industry isn’t huge but it can be incredibly lucrative especially given Accion’s intellectual property. The company will make its tech available for governments and commercial purposes.
Competitors:Busek
Traction:Received a three million DOD contract. Sold units to research and government partners, and making products available for commercial partners.
Founding Team:Natalya (Brikner) Bailey, CEO - Natayla Bailey earned a BS in aerospace, and aeronautical and astronautical engineering from San Diego State University. She then studied at Duke University and received a Master's Degree in mechanical engineering. Finally, she studied in MIT’s famous AeroAstro program in order to earn her PhD. It was while at MIT that she co-founded Accion Systems.
Louis Perna, Lead Engineer - Louis Perna studied at MIT to earn both his Bachelor’s, in aerospace engineering, and Master’s degree, in aerospace and aeronautical and astronautical engineering. Perna held various positions at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory while in college, and he was an engineer at the ARES corporation.
Louis Perna, Lead Engineer - Louis Perna studied at MIT to earn both his Bachelor’s, in aerospace engineering, and Master’s degree, in aerospace and aeronautical and astronautical engineering. Perna held various positions at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory while in college, and he was an engineer at the ARES corporation.
Culture:From a jobs post: “Our team is excited about our mission -- we work AND play hard together to achieve it. We offer competitive salary and benefits (including health, dental, 401(k) with match, gym membership reimbursement, and unlimited vacation), and we engage our team through activities including an annual retreat, weekly lunches, monthly team outings, and the chance to travel to and present at industry events. We strongly value self-motivated, enthusiastic employees and we work hard as a group to nurture growth mindsets in company and personal goals.”
Accion Systems is looking for people who are passionate about their mission and willing to push themselves to take on new and interesting challenges. The company has worked hard to build a culture that will help employees meet their personal and professional goals. They offer a wide array of benefits (including health, dental, 401(k) with match, gym membership reimbursement, and unlimited vacation) and have a large number of activities meant to not only build trust between members of the company, but to also ensure that everyone truly enjoys working together.
Accion Systems is looking for people who are passionate about their mission and willing to push themselves to take on new and interesting challenges. The company has worked hard to build a culture that will help employees meet their personal and professional goals. They offer a wide array of benefits (including health, dental, 401(k) with match, gym membership reimbursement, and unlimited vacation) and have a large number of activities meant to not only build trust between members of the company, but to also ensure that everyone truly enjoys working together.
Risks:Accion Systems has managed to carve out their own niche of the aerospace industry through their inventive technology. In order to grow and dominate though, the company must figure out how to expand the abilities of its propulsion system to include larger sattelites as well.
Website:http://www.accion-systems.com
Estimated Revenue: $1 million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: FinTech
Notable Investors:Founder Collective, Founders Fund, U.S. Department of Defense
Location:Boston
Techstack: AWS, C#, DigiCert, HTML, JQuery
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:67%
Read More
AcornsAutomatically Invest your Change in Top ETF's
Size:130
Funding: $60million
Eng. Openings: 6
Vertical: FinTech
Product: Acorns is a mobile app that helps people save more money over time by automatically taking change from purchases and investing it in an exchange traded fund. For example, if a user purchases a coffee for $2.75, Acorns will round up on the purchase and put $0.25 from the user’s bank account into a portfolio of companies based the user’s risk tolerance and interests. Acorns charges a fee of one dollar per month for all accounts under $5000 and a 0.25% fee for accounts above that mark. Its mission is to make investing simple, mindless and profitable for the average person. The product simply works -- history shows that investing small amounts in large, stable U.S. exchange-traded funds over time produces long term returns.
Market: Acorns is primarily geared towards millennials that are not investment savvy and do not have the funds for a larger portfolio advisor (many have minimum required balances).
Competitors:Wealthfront, Betterment, Personal Capital, Simple, SigFig, Motif, Robinhood
Traction:1 Million+ Users, 250 Million+ Assets Under Management
Founding Team:Walter Cruttenden, Chairman - Besides serving as Chairman of Acorns, Walter Cruttenden runs the Binary Research Institute, which he founded to study the causes and consequences of the motion of the solar system.
Jeff Cruttenden - Jeff Cruttenden earned a degree in mathematics from Lewis and Clark College. He also served as a math tutor and undergraduate researcher during his time there. Jeff Crutenden founded Acorns with his father during February of 2012, which was Jeff’s senior year of college.
Jeff Cruttenden - Jeff Cruttenden earned a degree in mathematics from Lewis and Clark College. He also served as a math tutor and undergraduate researcher during his time there. Jeff Crutenden founded Acorns with his father during February of 2012, which was Jeff’s senior year of college.
Culture:Acorns’ attracts employees by being a mission-driven company. Namely, its dream is to improve financial wellness for as many people as possible, especially those not predisposed to investing. Employees are given freedom but held accountable for results. Numerous perks include scooters around the office, snacks, cold brew coffee, weekly lunches and basketball games.
Risks:Acorns’ simplicity is its primary selling point but it is also a limiting factor. Individuals interested in possessing more control over their individual investments don’t have that with Acorns. Additionally, the average investment of an Acorns user is not incredibly high. This has not severely impacted Acorns’ growth, but the company could eventually see a slowdown in user growth. With fast-growing companies like Wealthfront and SoFi attempting to be one-stop shop banks for millennials, Acorns may want to expand its offering to avoid getting overtaken.
Website:https://www.acorns.com
Estimated Revenue: $2 million
Eng. Openings: 6
Vertical: FinTech
Notable Investors:Greycroft Partners, Kevin Durant
Location:Irvine
Techstack: Android Studio, Android Wear SDK, Apache, AWS, Bootstrap, CoffeeScript, Docker, Google Cast SDK, Google Cloud Messaging, Google Maps, HTML, Javascript, New Relic, nginx, Objective C, PostgreSQL, Redis, Ruby, Ruby on Rails
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:13%
Read More
ActionIQIntegrating Fragmented Data on Customers for Marketers
Size:40
Funding: $13million
Eng. Openings: 6
Vertical: big data/analytics, Enterprise
Product: ActionIQ is a customer data platform that helps marketers sift through big data without having to write code. Calling itself a “marketing jet engine,” ActionIQ incorporates an AI layer to allow marketers to hone in on the flow and scale of data, analytics, and campaigns, for example providing a dashboard in which a business’ email, CRM, and clickstream are all readily available and analyzed. It ultimately allows customers to launch personalized, data-driven marketing campaigns nearly instantaneously without having to call IT.
Market: A vastly-growing field, Forbes estimated that big data and business analytics software revenues will grow to more than $187 billion in 2019, a 50% increase over a five-year period.
Competitors:Adobe, Oracle, IBM, Salesforce, BrightFunnel, Singular, EarthIntegrate, doxIQ, Marketing Advocate.
Traction:ActionIQ was founded in 2014. Today, they count Global 2000 companies, B2C brands, and subscription businesses as customers, including Gilt Groupe and Blue Apron. Their revenue is estimated to be in the low millions, but their recent funding round of $13 million, which closed in April 2017, and enthusiastic backing from Sequoia Capital speak to high confidence in their scalability and direction.
Founding Team:Tasso Argyros, Co-Founder & CEO - Argyros previously founded Aster Data Systems, a data management startup which he sold to Teradata in 2011 for $263 million. Before that, he was in the Ph.D. program at Stanford University. Tasso was recognized as a BusinessWeek Best Young Tech Entrepreneur for 2009 and as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer in 2010. He holds a Master's Degree in Computer Science from Stanford University.
Nitay Joffe, Co-Founder & CTO - Nitay was a former software engineer at Facebook. He holds a B.S. in Computer Engineering from UC San Diego.
Nitay Joffe, Co-Founder & CTO - Nitay was a former software engineer at Facebook. He holds a B.S. in Computer Engineering from UC San Diego.
Culture:Most ActionIQ employees seem highly satisfied with the work culture of the company, citing strong leadership, intelligent coworkers, a fun environment, and an ambitious product. Several employees have remarked that the positive, inspiring work culture is rare to find, management is transparent, and the company is a great place for engineers. Benefits for engineers include equity and stock options.
Risks:ActionIQ is in a very saturated space in Business Intelligence and Marketing analytics but are holding down a niche in making this data easier to analyze for non-technical marketing teams. That said, it won’t be long for other big players in the space to take note of ActionIQ’s success.
Website:https://www.actioniq.com
Estimated Revenue: $1 million
Eng. Openings: 6
Vertical: big data/analytics, Enterprise
Notable Investors:Bowery Capital, Sequoia Capital
Location:New York
Techstack: Apache, AWS, Hadoop, Java, Scala, SQL
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
AddeparA New Operating System for Managing Investments
Size:255
Funding: $65million
Eng. Openings: 16
Vertical: Enterprise, FinTech, SaaS
Product: Addepar is a financial operating system with a unified platform that aggregates and normalizes investment details and market data in a common language. Addepar is used by some of the world’s largest brokerages, including Morgan Stanley. They promise to be to the finance world what google and facebook were to market and advertising, by providing an operating system capable of properly managing investment data. Addepar also released Addepar Open API, which ties Addepar’s data into other products and systems. It allows developers to build their own applications on the Addepar platform.
Market: The finance industry is increasingly realizing it is more efficient to look for technology solutions outside of their own companies rather than build in-house dev tools. Moreover, Excel spreadsheets, the old way, simply isntt sufficient when clients have assets spread over several institutions. Addepar is able to work with brokerage firms and wirehouses, and also wants to bring on pensions, endowments and sovereign wealth funds.
Competitors:Virtu Financial Inc., On Deck Capital Inc. , Daptiv Solutions, Eagle Investment Systems, ClearStructure Financial Technology, Multifonds, Vantage Software
Traction:In 2016, Addepar announced 97% year-over-year growth with more than $500 billion in assets on its platform, and usage by more than 200 wealth managers, family offices, and large banks. In January 2017, Addepar announced it would be partnering with Morgan Stanley. According to Bloomberg, some Morgan Stanley teams using Addepar manage more than $10 billion. The CEO Eric Poirier says that Addepar’s platform will reach $1 trillion in assets by the end of 2017.
Founding Team:Joe Lonsdale--Co-founder and executive chairman of the board. He is also the founding partner of the VC fund 8VC along with a co-founder of Palantir. Addepar is in line with his philosophy of founding companies -- it is capital intensive, B2B, involves high barrier to entries and customers with a lot of money.
Jason Mirra--Co-founder and former CTO of Addepar, now the co-founder and CTO of Dynasty.com, the “stock market for real estate”
Jason Mirra--Co-founder and former CTO of Addepar, now the co-founder and CTO of Dynasty.com, the “stock market for real estate”
Culture:Addepar claims to have cultivated a culture around the spiritual and bodily health of their employees. They provide a host of perks that invest in the lifestyles and educations of the members of their team, as they want to see them thrive.
Risks:Addepar is at risk for the typical vulnerabilities of the finance world, including economic downturn and regulation, but is making huge progress in clientele while increasing its managed assets almost 100% year-over-year.
Website:https://addepar.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 16
Vertical: Enterprise, FinTech, SaaS
Notable Investors:Peter Thiel
Location:ChicagoMountain ViewNew YorkSalt Lake
Techstack: EmberJS, Java, Javascript, MongoDB, MySQL
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:12%
Read More
AdyenA Payment Processor for All Global Currencies
Size:551
Funding: $266million
Eng. Openings: 8
Vertical: FinTech
Product: Adyen’s online and e-payment solutions allow for single screen one-click payments all over the world. Adyen offers an outsourced payment solution that is currently the sole purveyor of end-to-end infrastructure capable of connecting merchants directly to global payment methods electronically.
Market: Global multi-channel payment solutions are applicable for any emerging customer-facing international company that takes digital payments.
Competitors:Braintree, HiPay, Paymentwall, Sage Pay, Shopify, Stripe, WePay, Worldpay.
Traction:Adyen already has clients as wide-ranging and significant as Uber, Facebook Etsy, Netflix, booking.com, Spotify, Groupon, Easy Jet, and more. Adyen has seen a steady uptick in its outsourced payment solution since its inception in 2006. Adyen’s large-scale clients have resulted in the processing of more than $25 Billion in 2014, which has since increased to over $90 Billion in 2016. In 2015, Ayden’s valuation was estimated at $2.3 Billion and in 2016 it was ranked #10 on Forbes Cloud 100.
Founding Team:Pieter Does - CCO of Bibit before cofounding Adyen in 2006. Has over 15 years of experience in payments.
Culture:Adyen sees itself as revolutionizing the way the world buys, and they have a culture that encourages individual exploration and development. Adyen has a offices all over the world, and they look for people with an international perspective capable of contributing on a local level to their global project.
Risks:Adyen is a pivotal part of the most recent wave of online purchase of good and services. While long term market changes may affect them, there is relatively little risk to the company for the foreseeable future.
Website:https://www.adyen.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 8
Vertical: FinTech
Notable Investors:Felicis Ventures, Index Ventures
Location:AmsterdamBerlinLondonMadridNoord-HollandSão PauloStockholmWestborough
Techstack: CloudFlare, nginx
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:22%
Read More
AffirmReplacing Loans with Flexible, Transparent Payment Plans for Online Products
Size:247
Funding: $420million
Eng. Openings: 17
Vertical: FinTech
Product: Instead of taking out a loan to buy that 80 inch 5 thousand dollar HDTV you’ve always wanted, you can use Affirm to pay for it with monthly payments over the course of a year. By extending payment times, Affirm aims to disrupt the financial lending market by providing an alternative to credit cards and loans that is more simplistic, transparent, and fair to consumers. Before allowing an individual to use Affirm, the company performs what is known as a “soft credit check”, verifying customer’s identity without going deeply into financial history. Affirm does report to credit Bureaus though so timely repayment of Affirm loans can help an individual’s credit score. Affirm differs from credit card companies because the interest the company charges is its only revenue models, rather than late fees on defaulted payments. Affirm does not institute late, service fees, or other hidden costs. While the company mainly gives out small scale loans, CEO Max Levchin hopes that they will be able to expand to mortgages and auto-loans in the future.
Market: For now, Affirm operates only via online marketplaces. As a result, it is geared toward digital consumers and millennials who studies have shown are particularly weary of credit cards. Affirm also wants to target “cart abandoners” and “wish listers” interested in purchasing particular items, but holding off due to financial reasons.
Competitors:LendUp, Lending Club, ZestFinance, Square Inc., Earnest, Paypal Credit
Traction:Hundreds of millions in loans 750 retailers use Affirm as an offered method of payment
Founding Team:Max Levchin, CEO - Before founding Affirm, Levchin co-founded Paypal and is part of the famed PayPal mafia with Elon Musk, Reid Hoffman and Peter Thiel. Levchin earned a bachelors degree in computer science from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign. In addition to Affirm, Levchin co-founded Glow, a fertility app that uses data to help users take better control of their reproductive health. He credits his incredible ability to face adversity with being an immigrant and constantly being sick with respiratory issues as a child.
Culture:Affirm boasts an open, transparent and honest work culture -- just like their product. Regular offsites include happy hours, rafting and ski trips. Due to the Levchin brand, C Levels are impressive and entrenched in the company which has a grown and raised a lot of money. As a result, moving up in the company due to merit and being hands-on with projects might be a challenge for the average entry-level employee. Most employees, however, love the company’s culture.
Risks:Affirm offers some serious benefits compared to credit cards, but their payment plans carry some depressing similarities when it comes to ability to destroy a consumer financially. Affirm’s interest rates may go as high as 30%. The same issue with credit cards remains where consumers are given an opportunity to get a loan for a good or goods they should not be purchasing. While Affirm offers advantages to credit cards in some ways, they will need to work more on distancing themselves from the banks both in idea and practice.
Website:https://www.affirm.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 17
Vertical: FinTech
Notable Investors:Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Spark Capital
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: AWS, Flask, Lua, MySQL, nginx, OpenResty, Python
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:18%
Read More
Against GravitySocial VR Games with Real Traction
Size:15
Funding: $5million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: Virtual Reality
Product: Against Gravity is an augmented and virtual reality software company founded in 2016. They released a popular virtual reality game Rec Room in 2016, which is a “VR social club” where users can play active games with people from all around the world. You can change into your outfit of choice and play games such as ping pong, darts, paintball, disc gold, and 3D charades. They purposefully have their headquarters in Seattle to integrate themselves into the city’s gaming ecosystem, which includes companies like Microsoft and Valve, which are deeply involved in the VR and AR space.
Market: Nick Fajt, the CEO and co-founder, believes that social interactions on the web are very asynchronous, and the phone is moving to a “photo/video ephemeral state.” VR and AR socia, on the other hand, has the potential to involve more real-time interactions. Virtual Reality in gaming is estimated to be worth $45.09B by 2025.
Competitors:AltspaceVR, moBack, ConVRge, JanusVR, VRChat, WEVR, Otherworld Interactive
Traction:Against Gravity’s title Rec Room for the HTC Vive is one of the highest rated titles across Steam, with a 98% rating. One in three HTC Vive users have played the game, and over 100,000 people played in 2016. Fans have played more than a million games together, and the average play time is 35 minutes. Their favorite metric is that they have recorded over one million high fives exchanged in Rec Room, which Fajt says is notable, because there is no game-play consequence for the action. It shows that people are being normal humans inside the game, which you don’t see in traditional console games.
Founding Team:Nick Fajt--Co-founder and CEO, previously worked at Microsoft on HoloLens & Forza Motorsport
Josh Wehrly -- Co-founder, former Microsoft
Dan Kroymann--Co-founder, previously launched Xbox 360, Kinect, and HoloLens as a senior developer at Microsoft.
Bilal Orhan--Co-founder and developer, former Microsoft
Josh Wehrly -- Co-founder, former Microsoft
Dan Kroymann--Co-founder, previously launched Xbox 360, Kinect, and HoloLens as a senior developer at Microsoft.
Bilal Orhan--Co-founder and developer, former Microsoft
Culture:Against Gravity describes themselves as “a small, agile team” and expects employees to be actively involved in developing new solutions and creative solutions to challenges. They’re looking especially for people with strong backgrounds in AR and/or VR. An article in GeekWire describes their office in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood as “ripped from a Startup Starter Guide.”
Risks:Against Gravity continues to launch new releases in Rec Room, such as Quest, where users wield a sword or bow and arrow to take down monsters in a dungeon. Still, with one title to their name, Against Gravity will have to continue innovating to keep players’ attention, and maintain traction against bigger players in the mobile and console gaming space that plan to move over to AR/VR.
Website:https://www.againstgrav.com
Estimated Revenue: $1 million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: Virtual Reality
Notable Investors:First Round Capital, Sequoia Capital
Location:Seattle
Techstack: C#, Unity 3D, Visual Studio
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
AirwareDrone Hardware and Software Services for Enterprise
Size:142
Funding: $109million
Eng. Openings: 8
Vertical: Drones, Enterprise, Robotics
Product: Airware applies unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to various commercial business applications such as insurance, mining, construction etc. Airware provides the hardware, software, and cloud services to ensure that the UAV fits in seamlessly with whatever business it is used for.
Market: AirWare’s market includes insurance, construction and mining, telecom, utilities, oil and gas, landfills and waste management.
Competitors:CyPhy Works, Kespry, Skycatch, Agribotix, Dronesmith Technologies, senseFly, Sentera, Aeryon Labs
Traction:Airware is one of the highest funded drone startups and is already heavily involved in the aforementioned industries. No hard numbers on AirWare’s actual revenue run rate but CEO, Downey says they have “serious traction” in all of the above industries.
Founding Team:Jonathan Downey, CEO - Jonathan Downey graduated from MIT with a degree in electrical engineering and computer science. He worked as Lead Electrical and Product Development Engineer for Gripos USA, and had a brief stint as a commercial pilot for Grand Canyon Airlines.
Culture:Airware offers healthcare as well as the free food. Some employees believe the company is highly transparent, while others claim there is an utter lack of transparency.
Risks:Other UAV companies catching up and AirWare becoming a commodity. Custom solutions, deep integrations, great customer service and continuing to advance the core product will be key for AirWare to retain its status.
Website:http://www.airware.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 8
Vertical: Drones, Enterprise, Robotics
Notable Investors:Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, First Round Capital, GV, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: AngularJS, C#, HTML, Javascript, Modernizr, nginx, Python, Ruby, Ruby on Rails
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
AlienvaultComprehensive Cyber Threat Detection on Premises and Hybrid-Cloud Environments
Size:315
Funding: $145million
Eng. Openings: 11
Vertical: Cybersecurity, Enterprise
Product: AlienVault is a cybersecurity company and developer of commercial and open source products to manage cyber attacks. Powered by intelligence from AlienVault Labs and the AlienVault Open Threat Exchange—the world’s largest crowd-sourced threat data network, with more than 26,000 participants in 140 countries who share more than one million threats daily—its Unified Security Management (USM) platform allows mid-sized organizations that lack sufficient staff, security expertise, technology or budget to defend against modern cyber threats.
Market: The growth of cybercrime is making it difficult for experts to forecast cybersecurity spending, however all can agree that it will be going up. The market for cybersecurity was $75 billion in 2015, and it is expected to reach $170 billion or much higher by 2020. The more cyber attacks happen - and there will be many - the more demand for cybersecurity software will skyrocket and the market size will grow.
Competitors:Qualys, Skybox Security, CloudFlare, Crowdstrike, Illumio, Lookout, Netskope, HP ArcSight, IBM QRadar, LogRhythm.
Traction:AlienVault has raised over $100 million so far, and its last round came about when the company wasn’t actively looking for money, indicating intense investor enthusiasm for its product. It has spent six consecutive years in the Deloitte ‘Technology Fast 500’ list, and in May 2017, AlienVault capped off 53% year-over-year sales growth with the expansion of an office in Ireland and 50 new jobs. It also announced in early 2017 that it would enter into a distribution relationship with Ingram Micro. Overall, it is succeeding. In late 2015, the company indicated that they may pursue an IPO in the future but have since kept quiet on the matter.
Founding Team:AlienVault’s founders are different from its executives - the open-source platform on which it is built on was started by Dominique Karg, Julio Casal, and later Alberto Roman, and Alienvault became an official company in 2007. AlienVault poached the management team of Hewlett Packard’s Fortify group in 2012, including CEO Barmak Mefta and CTO Roger Thornton.
Culture:AlienVault employees indicate it is a solid place to work. They compliment the management, commenting on the company's sensible approach to growth and the efficiency with which things are run. Many are passionate about the product, which they find exciting. Benefits include health, dental, paid time off, 401k, and life insurance. Employees have, however, gone on the record to say that they wanted more opportunity for advancement within the company; these are natural growing pains AlienVault is attempting to address.
Risks:The company is experiencing steady growth, is presumably still flush with the millions they received in funding. While many startups tend to blow through cash a rapid pace, AlienVault's CEO has promised a far more austere approach to spending in the growth of the company. Operating for almost a decade and still growing, AlienVault is a solid startup.
Website:https://www.alienvault.com
Estimated Revenue: $50 million
Eng. Openings: 11
Vertical: Cybersecurity, Enterprise
Notable Investors:GGV Capital, Intel Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
Location:AustinCorkMadridSan Mateo
Techstack: Apache, AWS, Azure, Docker, Erlang, Hadoop, NoSQL, SQL, Terraform
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:13%
Read More
AltschoolIndividualized, Tech-infused Modern Education
Size:195
Funding: $133million
Eng. Openings: 8
Vertical: Education
Product: Altschool, founded in 2013, is an ed-tech startup, in the form of a network of schools with the mission to give children the tools they need to achieve their greatest potential. Recognizing that each student learns in different ways, Altschool doesn’t push a standard curriculum but rather a personalized learning style by providing a digital platform that creates a “portrait” for each student, and corresponding “playlist” of a curriculum based on that. It runs its own lab schools and provides its platform to public, charter, and independent schools.
Market: There is obviously a lot of red tape attached to the education system, but there seems to be a growing trend that prioritizes web-based and differential education programs. There isn't a lot of disposable money for schools to spend on high tech solutions, but if AltSchool can prove out its model with hard statistics, they'll be able to make a home for their solutions across the public-private school divide.
Competitors:Charter schools, Private Independent schools, The Waldorf School system,The Minerva Project (four-year experimental college program).
Traction:With a number of functioning lab schools in New York City and the San Francisco Bay Area, and a growing number of partnerships with outside schools, Altschool is making progress. The lab schools have no shortage of applications, and are generating revenue - tuition is around $20,000-30,000. Altschool has poached executives from Google and Uber and recently hired the California Superintendent of the Year, Devin Vodicka.
Founding Team:Max Ventilla, Chief Executive Officer - After receiving his MBA from Yale, Ventilla founded Aardvark, a social search engine that was acquired by Google for $50 million in 2010. He then became Head of Personalization at Google as well as a founding member of Google+. He left in 2013 to start Altschool.
Richard Ludlow, Chief Operating Officer (left in 2014) - Ludlow holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. In 2008, Ludlow founded Academic Earth, an educational platform for video courses from prestigious universities. Academic Earth was acquired in 2011 by Ampush Media.
Richard Ludlow, Chief Operating Officer (left in 2014) - Ludlow holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. In 2008, Ludlow founded Academic Earth, an educational platform for video courses from prestigious universities. Academic Earth was acquired in 2011 by Ampush Media.
Culture:Each Altschool functions without a principal - most administrative things are handled by the headquarters in Silicon Valley. Each Altschool employs a number of teachers, with one selected as the Head of School. Altschool teachers seem to relish the sense of personal fulfillment they get from attempting to radically rethink education. They are entrusted with the freedom to solve complex, meaningful problems in education. Altschool employees are generally happy with the pay, work-life balance and benefit which include free lunch, insurance, and a monthly fitness stipend.
Risks:Altschool is growing. Because it can either serve as a competitor (via its lab schools) or partner (via its digital platform) to other schools, it has an advantage in the wildly disparate school ecosystem. The company is actively looking for employees, and the credibility of its backers (Mark Zuckerberg, Andreesen Horowitz) suggests faith in its model. However, while Altschool enjoys a reputation for innovation now, the long-term effects of its technology and personalization-focused approach on students is unclear. It has received both criticism and praise - praise for encouraging students to follow their enthusiasms, but criticism for not fostering competition and giving feedback in the form of grades.
Website:https://www.altschool.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 8
Vertical: Education
Notable Investors:Andreessen Horowitz, Emerson Collective, First Round Capital, Founders Fund, John Doerr, Sherpa Capital, Zuckerberg Education Ventures
Location:New YorkSilicon Valley
Techstack: CSS, EmberJS, Go, Heroku, HTML, Javascript, MongoDB, Python
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:7%
Read More
AndelaConnecting Companies with a Network of Top Software Engineers in Africa
Size:527
Funding: $41million
Eng. Openings: 10
Vertical: Enterprise
Product: Andela was founded in 2014 as a way to connect companies with talented and trained technology professionals from the African continent. Andela pulls a select number of engineers from a pool of over 40,000 applicants and provides them with a 6 month training program before connecting them with a wide-variety of tech companies (ranging from fortune 500’s to startups). They are dedicated to their training platform for engineers, while also giving companies the ability to outsource work to engineers trained by Andela.
Market: Andela is working to improve the lot of African engineers by trying to integrate them as seamlessly as possible into a host of different technology companies. There is, of course, a growing number of engineers on the African continent, and a constantly evolving topography to the tech industry, translating to steady growth on both ends of Andela’s mission.
Competitors:N/A
Traction:Andela’s recent support from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which came with heavy involvement from Mark Zuckerberg himself, has resulted in $24 Million in funding and a large boost in publicity for the company. The company has its sights on expanding into Uganda in the coming years.
Founding Team:Iyinoluwa Aboyeji
Andela’s co-founder Iyinoluwa Aboyeji has had an illustrious career, beginning as an 18 year old intern at the World Youth Alliance in the UN Headquarters. From there he became the head of Imprint Publications, Canada’s largest student-owned publishing house, and later the co-founder and head of Bookneto Inc, an online university course platform that was acquired in 2013. He has received multiple distinguished awards, including Nigeria’s Top 20 under 20 by Ynaija in 2011 and a World Economic Forum Global Shaper in 2012.
Jeremy Johnson
Andela co-founder and CEO Jeremy Johnson has been a rising leader in education and entrepreneurship. 2U, an education company that Jeremy co-founded, has become a necessary part of top-tier universities offering online degree programs. He has been awarded distinction in Inc. Magazine’s 2012 30 under 30 as well as Forbes’ list in 2013 and 2014.
Ian Carnevale
Ian Carnevale, Andela’s co-founder and Brand & Creative director, is a graduate of Sheridan College with a degree in Interaction and Visual Design and a graduate degree from the University of Toronto in Digital Enterprise Management. He has worked as COO at CHG Hockey Group, as a Web administration trainer at GettingSocial.ca, and Head of Product at Bookneto. He was also the founder of Learnville and the co-founder of Fora.
Christina Sass
Andela’s COO and co-founder Christina Sass, has had a rich history working in global development. Prior to working at Andela, she worked as an Advisor to the President and CEO of The MasterCard Foundation, as well as director of the Program department of the Clinton Global initiative. She currently serves on the Advisory Council of the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights. Christina has a BA in Ancient Philosophy from the University of Georgia and a MA in International Law and Diplomacy from the Fletcher School at Tufts University.
Brice Nkengsa
Brice Nkengsa has worked extensively building software products for companies like BlackBerry, Pivotal Labs, and a variety of Toronto-based tech leaders. Prior to cofounding Andela, Brice worked at Fora, a distance education platform for African Universities. He attended University of Waterloo, where he studied Software Engineering.
Nadayar Enegesi
Nadayar Enegesi, Andela co-founder and acting Director of Learning & Development, has had a long standing dedication to helping people all over the world reach their fullest potential. Before working at Andela, he was a founder a Fora, an educational technology company working with African Universities. He also has designed and built software for companies like PTC, BNotions, and OpenText. Nadayar attended University of Waterloo, where he studies Computer Science and Business.
Andela’s co-founder Iyinoluwa Aboyeji has had an illustrious career, beginning as an 18 year old intern at the World Youth Alliance in the UN Headquarters. From there he became the head of Imprint Publications, Canada’s largest student-owned publishing house, and later the co-founder and head of Bookneto Inc, an online university course platform that was acquired in 2013. He has received multiple distinguished awards, including Nigeria’s Top 20 under 20 by Ynaija in 2011 and a World Economic Forum Global Shaper in 2012.
Jeremy Johnson
Andela co-founder and CEO Jeremy Johnson has been a rising leader in education and entrepreneurship. 2U, an education company that Jeremy co-founded, has become a necessary part of top-tier universities offering online degree programs. He has been awarded distinction in Inc. Magazine’s 2012 30 under 30 as well as Forbes’ list in 2013 and 2014.
Ian Carnevale
Ian Carnevale, Andela’s co-founder and Brand & Creative director, is a graduate of Sheridan College with a degree in Interaction and Visual Design and a graduate degree from the University of Toronto in Digital Enterprise Management. He has worked as COO at CHG Hockey Group, as a Web administration trainer at GettingSocial.ca, and Head of Product at Bookneto. He was also the founder of Learnville and the co-founder of Fora.
Christina Sass
Andela’s COO and co-founder Christina Sass, has had a rich history working in global development. Prior to working at Andela, she worked as an Advisor to the President and CEO of The MasterCard Foundation, as well as director of the Program department of the Clinton Global initiative. She currently serves on the Advisory Council of the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights. Christina has a BA in Ancient Philosophy from the University of Georgia and a MA in International Law and Diplomacy from the Fletcher School at Tufts University.
Brice Nkengsa
Brice Nkengsa has worked extensively building software products for companies like BlackBerry, Pivotal Labs, and a variety of Toronto-based tech leaders. Prior to cofounding Andela, Brice worked at Fora, a distance education platform for African Universities. He attended University of Waterloo, where he studied Software Engineering.
Nadayar Enegesi
Nadayar Enegesi, Andela co-founder and acting Director of Learning & Development, has had a long standing dedication to helping people all over the world reach their fullest potential. Before working at Andela, he was a founder a Fora, an educational technology company working with African Universities. He also has designed and built software for companies like PTC, BNotions, and OpenText. Nadayar attended University of Waterloo, where he studies Computer Science and Business.
Culture:Andela provides a challenging but incredibly interesting workplace meant to fulfill their clear mission. The company expects that applicants to be similarly dedicated to their goal and that each employee will be willing to visit their Africa locations.
Risks:Andela will have to fight the stigma against outsourcing vital software work to a “mission-driven” company. Andela will have to market and emphasize the benefits/utility of the very talented engineers in their network over the idealistic mission in their pitch to many profit-driven companies.
Website:https://andela.com
Estimated Revenue: $1 million
Eng. Openings: 10
Vertical: Enterprise
Notable Investors:Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Founder Collective, GV, Spark Capital
Location:LagosNew York
Techstack: AngularJS, Apache, Google Analytics, Heroku, NodeJS, PHP, PostgreSQL, Redis, Ruby on Rails
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:61%
Read More
AnkiSolving AI's Hardest Challenges Through Fun Consumer Products
Size:182
Funding: $157million
Eng. Openings: 17
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence, Robotics
Product: Anki was founded in 2010 by Carnegie Mellon Robotics Institute graduates to bring “artificial intelligence and consumer robotics to our everyday lives”. In other words, they make really fun games and toys that happen to incorporate AI and work on hard AI problems (i.e. computer vision, perception etc.) while building fun consumer products. Their first product was called the Anki DRIVE, and was unveiled during Tim Cook’s keynote at the 2013 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference. Anki DRIVE lets players use a mobile app to race, battle, and customize real robot cars. In 2014, the company released OVERDRIVE, which adds modular tracks and high-end car designs to the previous model. In 2016, they released Cozmo, a “tiny bot with a big brain and an even bigger personality.”
Market: There are a number of AI and robotics-powered toys, and even other racing ones. Two other companies in the space are Real FX and Scalextric, with Anki OVERDRIVE offering better technology than other other two. Anki’s target demographic are often parents wanting to teach their kids about AI in a fun, creative way.
Competitors:Real FX, Genesis Toys, WowWee, Sphero, InnovativeKids, Elenco Electronics, Ozobot Company, Makey Makey , Tech EdVentures, Scalextric.
Traction:Named one of the 50 most innovative companies in the world by Fast Company. CB Insights’ AI 100 list named Anki one of the top 100 emerging private companies making achievements in artificial intelligence. In January 2017, Anki announced that sales of their products Cozmo and OVERDRIVE had pushed the company into the top four best-selling premium ($75+ price point) toys of the holiday season.
Founding Team:Boris Sofman--Co-founder and CEO. Has a B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. from the Robotics Institute of Carnegie Mellon.
Mark Palatucci--Co-founder and CPO. Founding CEO and principal engineer at Copera, an embedded systems and mobile software company. Also held engineering and research positions at Google and Intel. Earned both a M.S. and Ph.D. from the Robotics Institute at Carnegie Mellon.
Hanns Tappeiner--Co-founder and President. Designed robotics across the globe for companies in Germany, Italy, Austria and the US. Earned M.S. in robotics from the Robotics Institute at Carnegie Mellon.
Mark Palatucci--Co-founder and CPO. Founding CEO and principal engineer at Copera, an embedded systems and mobile software company. Also held engineering and research positions at Google and Intel. Earned both a M.S. and Ph.D. from the Robotics Institute at Carnegie Mellon.
Hanns Tappeiner--Co-founder and President. Designed robotics across the globe for companies in Germany, Italy, Austria and the US. Earned M.S. in robotics from the Robotics Institute at Carnegie Mellon.
Culture:Anki offers equity and benefits such as subsidized public transportation costs, generous vacation, a great SF office, and free catered lunches. Employees at Anki report a fun and challenging atmosphere of intelligent people.
Risks:Anki only ships a few products, which means its risk isn’t hedged if the toys lose their popularity. If bigger toy companies try to enter the AI-powered racing or robot market, it might spell trouble, but having launched in 2010 with a deep expertise in AI/robotics, Anki definitely has a head start. But the goal of the company is to work on consumer toys while solving deeper problems in AI. This research, if it pans out, is invaluable for a number of other companies that can make use of Anki’s robotics/AI intellectual property.
Website:https://anki.com
Estimated Revenue: $6.4 million
Eng. Openings: 17
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence, Robotics
Notable Investors:Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: C#, MATLAB, OpenCV, Python
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:10%
Read More
Ava WineryMolecularly Reconstructed Fine Wine at Affordable Prices
Size:7
Funding: $3million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: BioTech, E-Commerce
Product: Ava Winery is seeking to be the first company to completely fabricate wine from scratch, building it up from the molecular base. They currently offer wines based on Moscato D’Asti and a 1992 Dom Perignon, though they have been slightly hamstrung by government regulations and taxonomy. Ava Winery sees wine as just an introduction into the world of artificial food production and hopes to continue this movement, as it stands to greatly benefit the environment (their wine production process reduces water waste from 50-100 times). They are currently modeling other wines, but may soon be making their own original high-end wines, available at a much much lower price due to the fast, cheap and efficient production process.
Market: Through Ava’s cost reduction, it has the potential to greatly increase the wine market and make it accessible to lower income consumers. There has been a large amount of pushback against the use of GMOs, and that trepidation might be reflexively similar in the face of artificial foods (despite the fact that this in no way harms the environment). Nonetheless, as the tech developers and the stigma fades, the market will grow exponentially.
Competitors:Replica Wine, Ginkgo Bioworks, Traditional wineries.
Traction:In May of 2016, Ava first allowed their artificial wine (based on a Moscato D’Asti) to be sampled in what ultimately was more of a learning experience than a celebration. Despite this rocky start, the company came back in September of that same year with a product that they claim passed a blind taste test 90% of the time. The company promises to release 499 replicas of a 1992 Dom Perignon champagne along with a Pinot Noir that they are currently working on. In the future, founder Alec Lee is looking towards expanding into other luxury goods, like chocolate and coffee, to continue this path of cloning high-end products and making them available to everyone.
Founding Team:Alec Lee
Mardonn Chua
Mardonn Chua
Culture:Early -- unknown
Risks:Ava Winery is currently facing risk on two different fronts. First and foremost is the marketing of their product, which could very well frighten potential customers from trying something that has been fabricated completely. The second potential for foreseeable risk, is government regulation by way of the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, which may get in the way of Ava Winery’s product even being considered a wine under legal definition.
Website:https://www.avawinery.com/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: BioTech, E-Commerce
Notable Investors:
Location:San Francisco
Techstack:
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
AwayAffordable, Sleek, Smart Luggage
Size:85
Funding: $11million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: E-Commerce, Hardware
Product: Away is seeking to disrupt the luggage industry by selling high-end “smart luggage” direct-to-consumer. Their signature carry-on product feature a host of advantages made from the best materials, including near indestructible shells and built in USB charging. Compared to similar quality bags, Away luggage is substantially cheaper, coming in at just $225. The company also plans to expand to travel accessories like adapters, blankets, and laptop cases.
Market: The average cost of luggage in the $32 billion global luggage market is often $500-$1,000. Often, this luggage ends up coming out to 5x the cost of making the product and isn’t the best quality. Away’s target demo is currently young, tech-savvy professionals, who are seeking affordable, reliable baggage.
Competitors:Samsonite, Voyager, Gate 8, Delsey, Fugu, Bluesmart, Briggs & Riley.
Traction:In 2016, their first full year of business, Away was on track to do $10 million in sales. In June 2016, Away launched two larger suitcase sizes, both of which are under $300. They plan on international expansion, including stores in London, Berlin, and Los Angeles to go along with the “concept store” in New York.
Founding Team:Stephanie Korey--Co-founder and Co-CEO, previously worked at Warby Parker and Casper and attended Columbia Business School
Jen Rubio--Co-founder and Co-CEO, previously worked at Warby Parker and AllSaints Innovation
“Steph and Jen” were among the first 15 employees at Warby Parker, which is where they got the idea for Away. Both have been featured in Forbes’ 30 under 30 list.
Jen Rubio--Co-founder and Co-CEO, previously worked at Warby Parker and AllSaints Innovation
“Steph and Jen” were among the first 15 employees at Warby Parker, which is where they got the idea for Away. Both have been featured in Forbes’ 30 under 30 list.
Culture:On their job postings, Away offers equity, health/dental/vision insurance, a fitness reimbursement, quarterly company outings, and annual international team trips. The most important quality they seek is a “love to travel” (as well as any other listed qualifications.)
Risks:With its funding round in 2016, Away planned on an international expansion, at an earlier stage than similar companies that bring high-end products straight to the consumer like Warby Parker and Casper. They have not released any numbers since their funding news came out. They’re also going against heavy hitters in the massive luggage market, who might lower prices if Away manages to make a meaningful dent.
Website:https://www.awaytravel.com
Estimated Revenue: $1 million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: E-Commerce, Hardware
Notable Investors:Accel Partners, Battery Ventures
Location:New York
Techstack: AngularJS, BackboneJS, EmberJS, Javascript, Webpack
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:85%
Read More
BettermentSet-It and Forget-It Investing with Real Returns
Size:120
Funding: $205million
Eng. Openings: 15
Vertical: FinTech
Product: Betterment is trying to fundamentally disrupt how people invest their money in the stock market. For a fee, users can receive investment assistance meant to help them save money and invest wisely. Betterment offers a robo-adviser, capable of giving clients personalized advice and helping them more wisely invest their money. Betterment has recently gone through a bit of a shift as they try to attract new, more affluent customers to invest heavily using their platform. There are also plans to offer more exclusive services to larger investors. Betterment is setting itself against the traditional bank/brokerage model.
Market: Betterment is currently the largest robo-adviser technology on the market, offering a pioneering and much anticipated alternative to traditional money management solutions. They are competing against major banking institutions like Vanguard Group, Charles Schwab, and JPMorgan Chase, who have also begun investing in robo-adviser solutions, having already spent an estimated $600 million on emerging fintech solutions. While there is some market debate over whether or not higher earning investors will feel comfortable with robo-advisers in place of actual, human brokers, Betterment has gone all in on this market, as they have grown into one the largest independent digital advice startups post-2008 financial crash.
Competitors:Wealthfront, Vanguard Group, Inc., Charles Schwab Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. , Robinhood.
Traction:Betterment has been growing at a very steady rate since 2007, with regularly increasing investment throughout each year of their funding rounds. They claim to have a number of customers with more than $10 million under their management, and more than 10% of their almost 250,000 customers are accredited investors. Betterment claims that most clients have grown their balances by 50 percent a year after beginning using their technology.
Founding Team:Eli Broverman - Eli Broverman is the co-founder of Betterment, and was the President and COO until 2017. Prior to his decade at Betterment, Eli was an Associate at Proskauer Rose LLP. He has an AB in Chemistry from Brown University and a JD from the New York University Law School.
Jon Stein -Jon Stein is the current CEO at Betterment. He was previously employed as a Consultant at First Manhattan Consulting group and a Manager of Business Development at Kennedy Information. He has a BA in Economic and Premedical Studies from Harvard University and a MBA in Entrepreneurship from the Columbia Business School.
Jon Stein -Jon Stein is the current CEO at Betterment. He was previously employed as a Consultant at First Manhattan Consulting group and a Manager of Business Development at Kennedy Information. He has a BA in Economic and Premedical Studies from Harvard University and a MBA in Entrepreneurship from the Columbia Business School.
Culture:Many of Betterment's employees praise the company’s team of talented workers, all of whom work to inspire efficiency and ingenuity in each other. They have been growing rapidly in recent years, resulting in some cramping in the workplace, but other than that, employees seem to greatly enjoy working at Betterment.
Risks:Competition from Wealthfront and low margins on less wealthy customers. As they go enterprise and cater to wealthier individuals, this should mitigate risk.
Website:https://www.betterment.com/
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings:
Vertical: FinTech
Notable Investors:Menlo Ventures
Location:New York
Techstack: BackboneJS, CloudFlare, Java, MySQL, New Relic, nginx, PHP, Ruby, Wordpress
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
BitPayStripe for Bitcoin
Size:47
Funding: $32.5million
Eng. Openings: 4
Vertical: FinTech
Product: Bitpay facilitates payment in Bitcoin for both buyers and sellers in an online marketplace. Bitpay’s mobile and desktop capable wallet allows customers to securely pay using Bitcoin. The company also offers retail, ecommerce, billing, and donation tools. Bitpay offers a free service that allows users to engage in up to 30 transactions each month, and up to $1000 daily and $10000 annually. The business package offers unlimited transactions, but the company takes a 1% transaction fee. The Enterprise package includes everything in the free and business packages as well as other features such as VPN, account managers, engineering and integration services.
Market: Hundreds of thousands of transactions take place every day in Bitcoin. Thousands of the merchants using Bitcoin already trade using Bitpay.
Competitors:Coinbase, GoCoin, Pagobit, Paypal, Xapo.
Traction:Processes millions of dollars in payments on a daily basis.
Founding Team:Stephen Pair, CEO - Stephen Pair worked as a Senior Software Engineer and Development Manager for IBM for five years before co-founding Bitpay. He initially served as CTO before becoming CEO.
Tony Gallippi, Executive Chairman - Tony Gallippi earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Georgia Institute of Technology in mechanical engineering. He worked as Regional Sales Manager for the Industrial Devices Corporation for almost five years, and as District Sales Manager for Aerotech, a position he held for more than eleven years.
Tony Gallippi, Executive Chairman - Tony Gallippi earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Georgia Institute of Technology in mechanical engineering. He worked as Regional Sales Manager for the Industrial Devices Corporation for almost five years, and as District Sales Manager for Aerotech, a position he held for more than eleven years.
Culture:Bitpay is a lean company that works hard at solving technological problems with Bitcoin payments. Employees are dedicated to their product and the vision of the company. The company is focused on revenue and profitability, and spends little time on vanity metrics. Schedules are full, but flexible, and employees are offered a number of perks including free lunches.
Risks:Bitcoin is gaining momentum by the day, especially as people lose faith in centralized governments. But governments keen on regulating after the Silk Road disaster and a skeptical population need to be won over before mass adoption takes place. If this happens, BitPay is in a great position to be the Shopify or Stripe of BitCoin.
Website:https://bitpay.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 4
Vertical: FinTech
Notable Investors:Ashton Kutcher, Felicis Ventures, Founders Fund, Matt Mullenweg, Richard Branson
Location:Atlanta
Techstack: AngularJS, BackboneJS, nginx, Underscore
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:15%
Read More
Blend Labs, Inc.Bringing Mortgage Lending Into the 21st Century
Size:100
Funding: $60million
Eng. Openings: 13
Vertical: Enterprise, Real Estate, SaaS
Product: Generally in mortgage lending, no firm really has any differentiating factors from the next. Blend is changing that by providing software for lenders that streamlines and automates borrower application processes and allows lenders to instantly and digitally request more information. By doing this, its bringing the antiquated mortgage industry (which still uses fax machines) into the 21st century. It’s also giving mortgage lenders that use its service a huge efficiency advantage. Blend’s platform can be used as the sole structure for lending or it can be integrated into a lender’s existing framework. Blend boasts a great UI and bank level security.
Market: Blend’s product is directed at lenders in the mortgage industry. The mortgage industry is one of the biggest in the United States with outstanding debt measuring in the trillions of dollars. Millions of homes are sold each year with the vast majority of them involving mortgages. Blend hopes to become the digital platform for every lending company in America.
Competitors:Mortgage Builder, International Document Services, Encomia, Maxwell, Roostify, Tavant Technologies, Paragon Lending Solutions
Traction:In the fourth quarter of 2015 the company helped issue 6 billion dollars in loan volume.
Founding Team:Nima Ghamsari, CEO - Prior to co-founding Blend, Nima Ghamsari spent almost four years at Palantir Technologies in various positions. He graduated from Stanford University in 2008 with a degree in computer science. He also has a fascinating Quora account we dug up mainly involving questions on playing poker.
Eugene Marinelli, CTO - Besides Blend, Eugene Marinelli boasts an impressive Silicon Valley resumé consisting of work at Google, Apple, and Palantir Technologies. He earned a degree in computer science and electrical and computer engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.
Eugene Marinelli, CTO - Besides Blend, Eugene Marinelli boasts an impressive Silicon Valley resumé consisting of work at Google, Apple, and Palantir Technologies. He earned a degree in computer science and electrical and computer engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.
Culture:Blend knows how to balance hard work and fun, and also affords their employees a great deal of independence. There are no set work hours, but employees are expected to finish their work regardless of whether they need to work late nights or come in on weekends. Employees laud management for its culture of friendship and commitment to transparency.
Risks:The mortgage industry is full of stubborn traditional lenders that aren’t interested in adopting new technology. As the competitive advantage of future-focused companies are realized, this should change. Right now, Blend faces an “open green pasture” of customers. As competitors to Blend catch up technologically, Blend will have to focus on brand, product iteration and customer service as competitive advantages.
Website:https://blend.com
Estimated Revenue: $5 million
Eng. Openings: 13
Vertical: Enterprise, Real Estate, SaaS
Notable Investors:Andreessen Horowitz, Formation 8, Founders Fund, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Peter Thiel, SV Angel, Thrive Capital
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: AngularJS, AWS, Bootstrap, Go, Google Compute Engine, HTML, Java, Javascript, JQuery, MongoDB, nginx, NodeJS, Python, Redis, Scala, Wordpress
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
BlipparBlippar provides business solutions that harness powerful augmented reality facial recognization artificial intelligence and visual search technologies
Size:300
Funding: $99million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Augmented Reality
Product: Blippar is “Shazam for everything in the world.” Its an image-recognition platform and visual browser for mobile. It uses augmented reality and artificial intelligence. Essentially users can “blip' (scan) objects they’re curious about and unlock content about them. Apparently users can blip anything from plants, to animals, to landmarks, to meals. If partnered with a brand, then blipping an image of that brand will bring up interactive info about it.
Market: Everybody with a smartphone. The versatility of Blippar as a visual search engine is one of it’s strongest assets, offering different options for Brands, Enterprise, and Education. Blippbuilder Augmented Reality Suite was made available to marketers and designers along with a javascript option. Opening up their platform and allowing developers to contribute is expected to expand the scope of the Blippar’s capabilities and available content exponentially.
Competitors:Copperpix Inc, T-ink
Traction:It launched in the UK in 2011 and has expanded rapidly since then, partnering with some huge brands like TIME inc, PepsiCo, Nestle, L’Oreal, and more. They apparently have 66+ million users already on the platform.
Founding Team:CEO: Ambarish Mitra - this guy has an exceptionally interesting backstory. He ran away from the slums of New Delhi at 17 years old, making a living peddling magazines. He entered and won a contest run by an Indian Tech Company by writing a pitch for his idea of of providing free internet access to women who couldn’t afford to pay for it. Despite having no mailing address, the judges tracked him down and had him give his pitch in person. He won the $10,000 prize. Three years later he launched WomenInfoOnline that eventually earned him the capital to start working on Blippar.
Chief Technology Officer: Omar Tayeb - Graduated with a B.SC in Mathematics and Computer Science from Imperial College London in 2009.
Director: Jessica Butcher - Graduate of the University of Oxford, she is the recipient of many female entrepreneur and tech awards (including BBC’s Top 100 Women and Fortune's Most Powerful female entrepreneurs). She is a start-up mentor and public speaker/writer on many topics surrounding diversifying women in technology, digital innovation, and others.
Chief Technology Officer: Omar Tayeb - Graduated with a B.SC in Mathematics and Computer Science from Imperial College London in 2009.
Director: Jessica Butcher - Graduate of the University of Oxford, she is the recipient of many female entrepreneur and tech awards (including BBC’s Top 100 Women and Fortune's Most Powerful female entrepreneurs). She is a start-up mentor and public speaker/writer on many topics surrounding diversifying women in technology, digital innovation, and others.
Culture:Blippar claims to best the best place to work if you want to be at the forefront of augmented reality.
Risks:A company like Magic leap or Meta building better hardware that causes a mass migration from mobile. This is either unlikely or a long way off, however, and there is no saying that Blippar isn’t developing its own hardware solutions.
Website:https://blippar.com/en/
Estimated Revenue: $2 million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Augmented Reality
Notable Investors:
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: Apache, Google Apps
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
BlockstackA New Decentralized Internet with A Hacking and Tracking Free Browser
Size:11
Funding: $5million
Eng. Openings: 5
Vertical: Cryptocurrency, Developer Tools
Product: Blockstack is building a new decentralized internet. The company offers a platform with a suite of tools to enable developers to easily build web applications without having to worry about running servers, maintaining databases, or building out user management systems. Blockstack essentially offers developers an easy-to-use layer between decentralized computational web servers (in contrast to traditional centralized web servers like Amazon Web Services Cloud Computing Platform) and existing data storage services. The underlying web servers that actually perform computations available to Blockstack developers can be any blockchain (e.g. Ethereum or Bitcoin) and developers can use existing data storage systems such as Amazon S3 or Dropbox to store data. Blockstack itself also provides a domain name system and a secure cryptographic identity management system.
Market: Web application developers
Competitors:Ethereum, RootStock.
Traction:Recently raised $4mn in January 2017. Over 70,000 domain names registered on Blockstack, 2500 members on Slack, 5000 members on MeetUp.
Founding Team:Ryan Shea - co-founded multiple start-ups and received a BSE in Mechanical Engineering and a minor in Computer Science from Princeton
Muneeb Ali - received a Masters in Computer Science from Princeton and completed PhD-level research in distributed systems at Princeton
Muneeb Ali - received a Masters in Computer Science from Princeton and completed PhD-level research in distributed systems at Princeton
Culture:Unknown
Risks:Government regulations. Ethereum or another decentralized platform dominating
Website:https://blockstack.org/
Estimated Revenue: $1 million
Eng. Openings: 5
Vertical: Cryptocurrency, Developer Tools
Notable Investors:Lux Capital, Naval Ravikant, SV Angel, Union Square Ventures, Y Combinator
Location:New York
Techstack: Gulp, Python, ReactJS, Redux, Reflux
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
Bolt PaymentsNext Generation Payment Processor for Next Generation Currencies
Size:18
Funding: $million
Eng. Openings: 4
Vertical: FinTech
Product: Bolt is trying to disrupt payment infrastructure on the internet. They are aimed at making online payment as easy as sending a text message. Bolt promises superior accessibility, security, and efficiency for all parties involved and offers payments for modern cryptocurrencies.
Market: There are a lot of companies trying to become the ubiquitous online financial payment software, are market predicted to soon surpass $90 billion. Bolt is a relatively new payment method, trying to make a name in this massive market.
Competitors:Adyen, Venmo, Paypal, Squarecash, Scope, Google Wallet, Dwolla.
Traction:There isn’t a lot of information about Bolt available at this time. They offer a private and secure platform for merchants, but have published very little about their clients and connections.
Founding Team:Ryan Breslow
Ryan Breslow is the co-founder and CEO of Bolt since the company’s emergence in 2014. Before helping found Bolt, Ryan spent 6 years building E-commerce sites for a host of vastly different businesses. He has a degree in Computers Science from Stanford University, where he co-founded the Stanford BitCoin group in order to research the nature and future of money and financial systems.
Eric Feldman
Bolt’s co-founder Eric Feldman currently runs operations, partnerships, and sets strategy at Bolt. He studied Computer Science at Stanford, which he has applied to his work in enterprise, education, and microlending software.
Ryan Breslow is the co-founder and CEO of Bolt since the company’s emergence in 2014. Before helping found Bolt, Ryan spent 6 years building E-commerce sites for a host of vastly different businesses. He has a degree in Computers Science from Stanford University, where he co-founded the Stanford BitCoin group in order to research the nature and future of money and financial systems.
Eric Feldman
Bolt’s co-founder Eric Feldman currently runs operations, partnerships, and sets strategy at Bolt. He studied Computer Science at Stanford, which he has applied to his work in enterprise, education, and microlending software.
Culture:Bolt is looking for people that are willing to work efficiently and passionately to fundamentally redesign online commerce. They want people who have big plans for the company and who can keep up with the fast paced environment at Bolt.
Risks:Bolt is trying to restructure and change a very entrenched and dominated market. They have a number of top engineers working on their platform that are dedicated to meeting the company’s goals. Nonetheless, they have an uphill climb and have not received much press or attention at this time.
Website:https://bolt.com
Estimated Revenue: $2.2 million
Eng. Openings: 4
Vertical: FinTech
Notable Investors:Naval Ravikant
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: CSS, Go, HTML, Javascript, Linux, PostgreSQL, ReactJS
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
BonsaiSimplifying Machine Learning Libraries for Devs and Data Scientists
Size:10
Funding: $14million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Product: Bonsai abstracts away the complexity from machine learning libraries (i.e. tensorflow) for easier use by data scientists and developers. The logic is the same as a database, where the intelligence model is connected via Java or C++. The software development kit can in turn be connected to the intelligence system server and can run in any data center or robotics system (including drones).
Market: At the moment, approximately 58% of major companies are investigating integrating artificial intelligence into their business practice, with only 12% currently using it. Market predicting firms currently estimate that the global market for AI will increase from ~$645 Million year to almost $40 Billion in 2025. Speed, efficiency and ease of use for AI - Bonsai’s value prop - will thus become increasingly important moving forward. Current use cases are primarily robotics and supply chain optimizations.
Competitors:IBM Watson, Calrifai, BigML, DataRobot, TensorFlow, H2O
Traction:Bonsai won the Start-up showcase at the Strata + Hadoop World and launched a private beta program at the O’Reilly AI Conference. They have also been recently working with NVIDIA and Siemens Technology to Business -- two impressive partnerships, the latter being a public sector company with rocketship like growth over the last year.
Founding Team:Keen Browne, Mark Hammond
Culture:Bons.ai is working to perfectly fuse modern advancements in neuroscience with top of the line engineering. They empower their employees to continue to push the boundary of what is considered possible, while giving developers the tools they need to increase global AI usage.
Risks:Increased attention as the market opportunity grows. Right now, Bons.ai is flying under the radar and in a league of its own.
Website:https://bons.ai
Estimated Revenue: $1.8 million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Notable Investors:New Enterprise Associates
Location:BerkeleyBoulder
Techstack: Azure, C#, Consul, Docker, InfluxDB, Linux, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, Python, Redis, Terraform
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
Boom TechnologyMaking Supersonic Flight Possible
Size:31
Funding: $35million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Transportation
Product: Boom is applying supersonic speeds to commercial flying through its advanced plane design. Boom operates on the notion that passengers want to spend less time traveling and more time accomplishing their goals.
Market: Boom flights are meant to be affordable to business travelers; a round-trip, transatlantic flight would cost around $5,000. Boom’s planes will be relatively small (45-50 seats) compared to the average intercontinental jet-liner. As a result flying via Boom will be relatively exclusive initially, but the company hopes to eventually reach a point where supersonic flight is available to all travelers.
Competitors:Lockheed Martin , Spike Aerospace, Aerion Corporation, Boeing
Traction:First flight is planned for late 2017.
Founding Team:Blake Scholl, CEO - Blake School graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a degree in computer science. Over his career he has held various positions at Amazon and Groupon. he also co-founded Kima Labs, an ecommerce app company that was eventually acquired by Groupon.
Culture:Boom is looking for people with a passion for aeronautics and more importantly, the companies mission of advancing supersonic travel. Knowledge of supersonics is not a prerequisite, but extensive knowledge of airplane mechanics, a background in physics, and hands-on practical knowledge is essential. The company is structured around small teams composed of people with a wide general knowledge base and a passion for learning and experimenting with new things and ideas across the disciplinary divide.
Risks:The largest problem posed for Boom is just making the product work. After that, its the high price point. There will certainly be travelers willing to spend the necessary amount of money for its flights, but the nature of the cost inhibits many consumers from participating. Eventually, Boom hopes to make supersonic travel affordable for everyone, but they must become solvent enough to see that day.
Website:https://boomsupersonic.com/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Transportation
Notable Investors:YCombinator
Location:Denver
Techstack: Google Compute Engine, HTML, ReactJS, Underscore, Vimeo
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:29%
Read More
Booster FuelsReplacing the Gas Station by Bringing Gas Directly to You
Size:31
Funding: $12million
Eng. Openings:
Vertical: E-Commerce, onDemand
Product: Booster Fuels is trying to reinvent the gas station by bringing it to you; its a payment as a service (PaaS) company that offers its customers on-demand fuel service wherever they park. This app simply requires that customers park their car, request a fuel up, and leave their gas cap open -- its Uber for gas fill-ups. That’s the long term vision. In the short term, Booster Fuels is partnering with companies to provide on-site fuel services for employees. Customers are given a choice of multiple fuel grades, which Booster Fuels promises at market-fair prices.
Market: Booster Fuels is attempting to disrupt the fuel service industry by offering on-demand gas fill-ups. They directly compete with FILLD, another on-demand gas delivery app, as well as conventional gas station use. This is a new field for investment, but one that has the potential to circumvent traditional gas stations. By partnering with companies, Booster Fuels also has the potential to become integral for industry. Currently, the customers are large Bay Area tech business. In the future, its all business, and then mass consumers.
Competitors:FILLD, Gas Stations
Traction:Since its inception, Booster Fuels has dispensed over 3 million gallons of gas, which the company estimates has reduced the combined carbon footprint of its users by 162 tons. They have been garnering some attention in the press and the team size has grown a lot since inception.
Founding Team:Diego Netto
Diego Netto is the Cofounder and acting Director of Product Development at Booster Fuels, Inc. He has worked as a Software Consultant at companies like Sq1, Taleris, Fossil Group, Inc., YouScience, LLC, RMG Networks, Simpli.fi, and Qualcomm. He has a BS in Computer Science from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
Tyler Raugh
Tyler Raugh is the Cofounder and current VP of Operations for Booster Fuels. Previously he was employed as a Private Equity Associate at Natural Gas Partners, an Investment Banking Analyst at Nomura Securities, and a Trading Analyst at British Petroleum. He has a B.A. in Mathematical Economic Analysis from Rice University and a MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.
Frank Mycroft
Co-founder and CEO of Booster Fuels Frank Mycroft was employed as the Vice President of Strategy at Planetary Resources Inc., CPO and CFO at NewSpace Global, and a Spacecraft Systems Engineer at Boeing. Frank graduated Princeton University with a B.S.E. in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering as well as an M.S. in Aeronautics & Astronautics as well as Management Science & Engineering from Stanford. Frank also has an MBA from Harvard Business School.
Diego Netto is the Cofounder and acting Director of Product Development at Booster Fuels, Inc. He has worked as a Software Consultant at companies like Sq1, Taleris, Fossil Group, Inc., YouScience, LLC, RMG Networks, Simpli.fi, and Qualcomm. He has a BS in Computer Science from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
Tyler Raugh
Tyler Raugh is the Cofounder and current VP of Operations for Booster Fuels. Previously he was employed as a Private Equity Associate at Natural Gas Partners, an Investment Banking Analyst at Nomura Securities, and a Trading Analyst at British Petroleum. He has a B.A. in Mathematical Economic Analysis from Rice University and a MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.
Frank Mycroft
Co-founder and CEO of Booster Fuels Frank Mycroft was employed as the Vice President of Strategy at Planetary Resources Inc., CPO and CFO at NewSpace Global, and a Spacecraft Systems Engineer at Boeing. Frank graduated Princeton University with a B.S.E. in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering as well as an M.S. in Aeronautics & Astronautics as well as Management Science & Engineering from Stanford. Frank also has an MBA from Harvard Business School.
Culture:Booster Fuels is dedicated to furthering the growth and success of the company. They have fostered a community of support in the company that empowers every employee to contribute to the success of the organization in a meaningful way.
Risks:Slim margins, gasoline prices dropping and the advent of electric cars.
Website:https://www.boosterfuels.com
Estimated Revenue: $1 million
Eng. Openings:
Vertical: E-Commerce, onDemand
Notable Investors:Peter Diamandis
Location:Mountain ViewPalo Alto
Techstack: AWS, JQuery, New Relic, nginx, PHP, Ubuntu, Wordpress
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:24%
Read More
BugcrowdBounties for Hackers to Find Software Bugs
Size:235
Funding: $23million
Eng. Openings: 4
Vertical: Cybersecurity
Product: Bugcrowd offers clients an opportunity to have their website, desktop, software, or mobile app thoroughly investigated by “crowds” of developers and researchers in order to uncover overlooked bugs and potential security issues. Bugcrowd organizes what are termed “bug bounties”, a registration of security professionals and amateurs, which scour a client’s product and earn ‘bounties’ for every bug or malfunction identified. These bug bounties can be public, and thus available to thousands of Bugcrowd registered researchers, or private, giving only 50 of the company’s top researchers access to the product for testing.
Market: Bug bounties as a form of security testing for companies is a recent phenomena mainly engaged in by companies with large market caps that might be the target of a hack. By offering white hat hackers large pay-outs, companies like Microsoft, Facebook, and Paypal seek to fortify themselves against potential hacking exploits. With Yahoo’s recent breach, the largest in history, as well as largest DDoS attack in 2016, this kind of security assurance is becoming more and more important and cheaper than traditional security monitoring systems. By offering a white glove service as well as a cheaper general marketplace of researchers, Bugcrowd hopes to expand this market to smaller tech companies looking to protect themselves.
Competitors:Cobalt.io, HackerOne, Synack.
Traction:A large number of high level companies have sought out Bugcrowd for help in identifying vulnerabilities with their online products; this includes, Western Union, Fiat-Chrysler, Pinterest, Pinterest, Zephyr Health, among many others. Bugcrowd has continued to gain prominence by offering far cheaper and effective security solutions than competitors that lack access to such a large network.
Founding Team:Casey Ellis (2012)
Culture:Bugcrowd's employees have largely reported overwhelming support of the company and its workplace culture. The company is looking for employees who are able to work effectively with colleagues outside of rigid hierarchical structures. Bugcrowd has maintained a close, friendly culture within their ranks, even as the company has continued to grow.
Risks:Bugcrowd is lucky in that its competitive advantage is not only a network, its a niche network. Losing to HackerOne or Synack should be of sole concern, although the market is big enough for multiple players.
Website:https://bugcrowd.com
Estimated Revenue: $4.9 million
Eng. Openings: 4
Vertical: Cybersecurity
Notable Investors:Salesforce Ventures
Location:San FranciscoSydney
Techstack: EmberJS, Javascript, JQuery, ReactJS, Ruby, Ruby on Rails
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:36%
Read More
BuildingConnectedMarketplace, Bidding and Procurement for Real Estate Owners Looking to Find Contractors
Size:43
Funding: $16million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: big data/analytics, Enterprise
Product: BuildingConnected allows real estate owners access to over 100,000 contractors across the U.S. The platform allows you to contact these contractors, bid on their services, communicate freely with them, share documents and engage. The platform then creates a CRM for you based on past relationships to make the process more efficient going forward.
Market: The market will be at 1.5 trillion by 2020. BuildingConnected has the largest network of contractors, owners and developers, in the country.
Competitors:BuilderTREND, Virtual Project Office, JobTrac, UDA ConstructionSuite, HeavyBid, SmartBidNet, TurboBid, B2W Software, ConstructBuy
Traction:The company boasts some of the largest general contractors in the country as clients, some with construction volumes in the billions. Billions of dollars are bid each month using BuildingConnected.
Founding Team:Dustin DeVan, CEO - Dustin DeVan graduated from the University of California Davis after studying mechanical engineering, and aeronautical science and engineering. He worked for some of the nation’s top construction firms including Bechtel, Rudolph and Sletten, and XL Construction.
Jesse Pedersen, CTO - Jesse Pedersen also studied at the University of California, Davis. He graduated with a degree in mechanical and aeronautical sciences engineering. Pedersen worked as a developer and online marketing manager for Ironkey, a Technical Co-founder of Revvim, was an SEM analyst for 8x8, and an engineer for Nomic.
Jesse Pedersen, CTO - Jesse Pedersen also studied at the University of California, Davis. He graduated with a degree in mechanical and aeronautical sciences engineering. Pedersen worked as a developer and online marketing manager for Ironkey, a Technical Co-founder of Revvim, was an SEM analyst for 8x8, and an engineer for Nomic.
Culture:Employees of BuildingConnected are excited to be bringing advanced software to help the construction industry work together more efficiently. The company has accomplished a great deal because the employees are committed to working as long as it takes to get the job done. Employees support the company's leadership because they are transparent, acknowledging and fixing mistakes when made.
Risks:This company faces less risks than others as its a clear leader in a more obscure, less technically advanced market than others. Competitors will suffer from the network effect.
Website:https://www.buildingconnected.com/
Estimated Revenue: $5 million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: big data/analytics, Enterprise
Notable Investors:Homebrew
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: AWS, Google Compute Engine, Heroku, HTML, Javascript, MongoDB, NodeJS, Redis, Wistia
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:23%
Read More
CadreAdding Liquidity and Access to Large Real Estate Deals Through Crowdfunding
Size:87
Funding: $68million
Eng. Openings: 6
Vertical: Real Estate
Product: Ryan Williams founded Cadre in 2014 with his college friend Joshua Kushner (co-founder of Oscar and managing partner of Thrive Capital) and Jared Kushner, who are now advisors. Cadre is an invitation-only platform that connects high-net-worth investors to commercial and multi-family real estate deals. Williams also wants everyday people to have access to institutional level insight that companies like Blackstone would have. In the broadest sense, the startup is an online portal for real estate investments that ensures clients are matched with the best real estate deals for them using software and research. Much of how they do that is held back from public view.
Market: Cadre targets “high-net-worth” real estate investors looking to get it on commercial and multi-family deals they might not have access to without the Cadre network. Eventually, they’d like to do real estate crowdfunding for lower income individuals.
Competitors:Capfundr, Apollo Real Estate, Blackstone
Traction:In a recent profile of Ryan Williams, Cadre is responsible for “nearly $1 billion in transactions to date”. Their most public success has come on the funding front, though, where they’ve raised $68M from the likes of Goldman Sachs, Founders Fund, Thrive, and even George Soros.
Founding Team:Ryan Williams--Founder and CEO, previously worked at Goldman Sachs and Blackstone, graduated from Harvard in 2010.
Culture:Cadre advertises unlimited vacation, a “beautiful office in Soho,” equity, a fully stocked kitchen, free Citibike membership, and late dinner and car service if you’re at the office after hours. Employees at Cadre describe an incredible leadership team with a very fast-paced environment.
Risks:Cadre is tied to the Kushner brothers, who are lightning rods of controversy these days. In terms of investment opportunities, this can be seen as both a positive and a negative. They are clearly well connected, but some investors might not want to associate their names with the Kushners’ portfolio companies. Furthermore, Joshua Kushner, who is more directly associated, is behind Oscar, whose reputation has taken a hit in recent years as it continues to lose money. Still, Cadre is situated in a very lucrative industry where connections are everything.
Website:https://cadre.com
Estimated Revenue: $1.2 million
Eng. Openings: 6
Vertical: Real Estate
Notable Investors:Founders Fund, General Catalyst, Khosla Ventures, Sherpa Capital, Thrive Capital
Location:New York
Techstack: C#, Hadoop, Java, Javascript, JIRA, Python
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:45%
Read More
Capella SpaceLighter, Cheaper and More Accessible Satellite Imaging
Size:10
Funding: $million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: Aerospace
Product: Capella Space promises to launch a small constellation of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, which allow for active imaging that is unimpeded by the weather patterns that usually interfere with satellite signals. Capella Space has uniquely engineered the antennae and power supply of these SARs so that they can be coupled with cubesats to relay information quickly and cheaply. They are planning to fly 30 satellites in total, which will enable them to collect data and filter it through sophisticated algorithms to give clients, like oil companies, the ability to recognize changes in the ground up to the millimeter level.
Market: Capella Space is currently pioneering this area of space imaging, relying on vastly cheaper and lighter alternatives to the dominant satellite imaging paradigm. This shift, thanks in no small part to the development of cubesats, has created brand new potentials for private companies to launch satellites into sub-synchronous orbit. The inter-industry possibilities for this type of imaging means that Capella Space has many forthcoming possible applications for its technology.
Competitors:Planet, NASA, Airbus
Traction:Capella has received an unspecified amount of backing, which is estimated to be several million at least, from major VCs, like Jerry Yan, Data Collective Venture Capital, and Canaan Partners. The company successfully demonstrated their product during airplane and helicopter flights most recently, and plan to launch Capella 1, the first of their satellites, later in 2017.
Founding Team:Will Woods, Uri Tintore, Payam Banazadeh
Culture:
Risks:Capella Space is currently a little less than a year away from launching the first of their 30 satellites. While much of the company’s information has been kept under wraps, one can assume that there’s always a ton of risk when it comes to developing such a serious hardware feat. The biggest risk here is the product simply not working.
Website:http://www.capellaspace.com/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: Aerospace
Notable Investors:Data Collective, Spark Capital
Location:Palo Alto
Techstack: Bootstrap, Google Compute Engine, Google Maps, HTML, JQuery, New Relic, POWr, ReactJS, Underscore, Vimeo
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:29%
Read More
Carbon3d3D Printing that's the Same Quality but 10X Faster than Competition
Size:321
Funding: $222million
Eng. Openings: 5
Vertical: 3D Printing
Product: Carbon is a 3D printing company that uses Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP) technology and Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) to print objects from a liquid resin. The process promises to be over 100x faster than the competition and produce objects just as sturdy. This is because after the object is printed, it is cured using a thermal oven that results in a high grade/high resolution end product. Their trademark printer, the M1 costs customers 40K a year for a minimum of three years.
Market: The product’s applications include tennis shoes, electronics, and industrial components -- plans are to disrupt a wide variety of industries. Case studies on the site range from automotive companies like Ford to software companies like Oracle. Wohlers Associates estimates the market could grow to $17.2 billion by 2020.
Competitors:Gizmo 3D, Formlabs, 3D Systems, DWS Lab, SprintRay
Traction:Adidas recently announced a new shoe, the sole of which was built using Carbon’s printing. The company has also engaged in partnerships with the likes of BMW, GE, and Nikon.
Founding Team:Joseph DeSimone, CEO - Joseph DeSimone graduated from Ursinus College with a degree in chemistry. He then attended Virginia Tech for his PhD in Polymer Chemistry. Before co-founding Carbon3D, he founded Liquida Technologies. DeSimone has served as a Professor of chemistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for 27 years.
Alexander Ermoshkin, CTO - Alexander Ermoshkin graduated from Lomonosov Moscow State University with a PhD in physics. He held various research positions at the University of Waterloo, Northwestern University, and UNC Chapel Hill, before he became Manufacturing Development Lead of Liquida Technologies. He left to help co-found Carbon3D in 2013.
Edward T. Samulski - Edward T. Samulski received his degree in textile chemistry from Clemson University in 1965. He attended Princeton University for his PhD in chemistry, and he engaged in research at the University of Groningen and the University of Texas at Austin. Samulski is a Professor of chemistry at UNC Chapel Hill, and is the co-founder and CEO of Allotropica Technologies.
Alexander Ermoshkin, CTO - Alexander Ermoshkin graduated from Lomonosov Moscow State University with a PhD in physics. He held various research positions at the University of Waterloo, Northwestern University, and UNC Chapel Hill, before he became Manufacturing Development Lead of Liquida Technologies. He left to help co-found Carbon3D in 2013.
Edward T. Samulski - Edward T. Samulski received his degree in textile chemistry from Clemson University in 1965. He attended Princeton University for his PhD in chemistry, and he engaged in research at the University of Groningen and the University of Texas at Austin. Samulski is a Professor of chemistry at UNC Chapel Hill, and is the co-founder and CEO of Allotropica Technologies.
Culture:Carbon3D says that the company is driven on the diversity of different perspectives and disciplines. They encourages collaboration across levels and specialities in order to make breakthroughs. Every Friday, Carbon hosts a catered lunch and speaker series as a service to their employees. Carbon also offers employees the ability to bring their dogs to work and participate in game nights.
Risks:Carbon 3D’s biggest risk is not getting adopted by mass manufacturing. Reasons for lack of speedy adoption include cybersecurity risks (easy to mess with 3D printing because data is stored on the cloud), IP risks (hackers can also get into CAD software and steal designs), defective design and much more.
Website:http://www.carbon3d.com
Estimated Revenue: $5 million
Eng. Openings: 5
Vertical: 3D Printing
Notable Investors:GV, Sequoia
Location:Redwood City
Techstack: AWS, HTML, New Relic, nginx, Vimeo, Wordpress
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:65%
Read More
CheddarCNBC for Millenials
Size:60
Funding: $13million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: Content
Product: Cheddar is a subscription-based ($6.99/month), live and on demand video news network focused on covering the most innovative products, technologies, and services transforming our lives. It is available on Sling TV, Amazon, Pluto, 60% of smart tvs in the U.S., Vimeo and Twitter. The network covers this news through the lens of the companies and executives driving these changes. Cheddar broadcasts live daily from Post 10 on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ Marketsite, and the Flatiron Building. It’s trying to be the CNBC for millennials and young professionals.
Market: Video is definitely in vogue. So is moving away from the advertising model and towards the subscription model if you’re a media company. But combining these trends and having a business-themed news show for younger generations is definitely a defining a new, unprecedented market.
Competitors:Seeso, CBS , All Access, Netflix, Hulu, HBO.
Traction:Unknown. It’s early but a Series B from light speed and 60% employee growth over the last 6 months are good signs.
Founding Team:Founder and CEO Jon Steinberg is the former President/COO of BuzzFeed and CEO of Daily Mail US.
Culture:Cheddar is a fast-paced, high-pressure atmosphere that often works on strict and tight deadlines. They are looking for people who work as well independently as they do in a group. A prospective employee should be flexible and confident that they can work effectually in a small, hard-working team.
Risks:Larger media companies with far more resources seeing Cheddar’s success and attempting to replicate it with much larger production and marketing budgets.
Website:http://www.cheddar.com
Estimated Revenue: $1 million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: Content
Notable Investors:Lightspeed Venture Partners, New York Stock Exchange
Location:New York
Techstack: AWS, Fabric, Google Cloud Messaging, HTML, Modernizr, nginx, Ruby on Rails
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:62%
Read More
Civis AnalyticsOne Stop Shop for Data Science by Former Obama Campaign Data Scientists
Size:134
Funding: $22million
Eng. Openings: 11
Vertical: big data/analytics, Enterprise
Product: Civis Analytics was founded by Caroline Grey and Dan Wagner, both of whom were instrumental in the analytics driving Barack Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign. It is a platform by data scientists for data scientists and is a one-stop-shop for all of a company’s data-driven decisions. Civis’ platforms allows its customers to query data, schedule jobs, manage workflows, run code, share work, publish reports, collaborate and build data science tools. Civis enriches the data you have on your own customers with its own incredibly rich dataset of U.S. demographic, household, and consumer information.
Market: The market for big data is predicted to grow massively in coming years, from $130.1 billion in 2016 to over $203 billion by 2020. This technological innovation carries with it the growth of information-based products, representing about 1/3 of Fortune 500 companies.
Competitors:Opera Solutions, DataRobot, Crowd Flower, Inc., RapidMiner, DataScience, Inc, Dataiku, Domino Data Lab, Arimo, Inc, Nutonian.
Traction:Civis Analytics boasts major investments from groups like Verizon Ventures as well as Eric Schmidt, of Google. Clients range from Airbnb to the Discovery Channel. Their analysis has been featured in publications like The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, and they have been frequently identified as a company to watch given the pedigree of their team.
Founding Team:Caroline Grey - Caroline Grey is a co-founder of Civis Analytics and is the company’s acting Vice President. Before working at Civis Analytics, Caroline worked for both the Democratic National Committee and Obama for America. She is a Graduate of Johns Hopkins University.
Dan Wagner - Dan Wagner is the current CEO and a cofounder at Civis Analytics. Before helping found Civis Analytics, Dan was the Chief Analytics Officer for Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign and the Great Lakes Targeting Lead for Obama’s 2008 run. He has a degree in Economics and Public Policy from the Universtiy of Chicago.
Dan Wagner - Dan Wagner is the current CEO and a cofounder at Civis Analytics. Before helping found Civis Analytics, Dan was the Chief Analytics Officer for Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign and the Great Lakes Targeting Lead for Obama’s 2008 run. He has a degree in Economics and Public Policy from the Universtiy of Chicago.
Culture:Civis Analytics attracts some of the world’s tops talent to help scale and interpret their data in the best way possible. They see themselves as revolutionizing the ways that data is collected and analyzed, and they prioritize their search for the truth through this pioneering approach.
Risks:Being in an incredibly crowded and attractive space is the biggest risk. Civis will need to ensure that its national database, deep integrations with customers’ tech stacks and awesome data science tools will win.
Website:https://www.civisanalytics.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 11
Vertical: big data/analytics, Enterprise
Notable Investors:Eric Schmidt
Location:Chicago
Techstack: D3, Google Analytics
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:4%
Read More
ClarifaiPowerful Visual Recognition API and Indexing for Enterprise
Size:54
Funding: $40million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence, SaaS
Product: Clarifai provides an API with powerful image/video recognition, image search and moderation solutions that helps app developers and companies build better products more efficiently. Clarifai utilizes machine learning as well as neural networks in order to drive one of the most sophisticated recognition software systems available today.
Market: Clarifai’s software holds a broad range of applications across apps and websites. Their image recognition software may be employed in a variety of ways from organizing photo collections to targeted ads so the enterprise use cases are varying and the market is hard to size and classify.
Competitors:Imagga, Google Cloud Vision, Catchoom, SiteSpect, Skymind
Traction:Clarifai’s software, and the mind behind it, are sought after commodities in the tech field. Google and Facebook tried to hire Zeiler, but he decided to go independent. Nonetheless, Google Ventures is an investor in Clarifai. Clarifai has worked with some of the biggest names in tech and e-commerce including BuzzFeed, Trivago, and more.
Founding Team:Matthew Zeiler, CEO - graduated from the University of Toronto with a degree in engineering science, and earned a PhD from New York University in computer science. Zeiler was a software engineering intern at Google before he founded Clarifai.
Culture:Employees laud Clarifai’s exciting environment and the ability to work in a fast-paced startup. People say they are excited to come to work everyday -- not just for the ping pong, Mario Kart, and free snacks.
Risks:Clarifai is dealing with some revolutionary technology but they are in an incredibly competitive space with a lot less resources than many competitors. Human decision making and big data is still an important part of the process, and some of Clarifai’s so-called AI just comes down to fancy statistical deep learning algorithms that may be upended at some point by more effective AI. Continued research and product development will ensure that Clarifai stays the leader and doesn’t become a dime-a-dozen commodity.
Website:https://www.clarifai.com
Estimated Revenue: $5 million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence, SaaS
Notable Investors:GV, Lux Capital, Menlo Ventures, Union Square Ventures
Location:New York
Techstack: AWS, Django, Docker, Go, Gulp, HTML, Kubernetes, nginx, NodeJS, PHP, Python, Wordpress
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:8%
Read More
CNEX LabsInnovation Systems Solutions with Semiconductors and Software
Size:120
Funding: $61million
Eng. Openings: 9
Vertical: Enterprise
Product: CNEX is an innovating force in semiconductor memory technology with their new NVMe PCIe SSD controller ASIC. Their technology supports LightNVM/Open-Channel operations, which gives full host control over Data Placement as well as I/O scheduling. Users are able to employ CNEX’s platform for efficient, low latency scaling. CNEX’s solid-state storage is meant to accommodate the next generation of hyperscale computing. Their controller products are perfect for increasing the abilities of big data computing and analytics for innovations in cloud, hyperscale, and enterprise data centers.
Market: Worldwide data accrual has been increasing at near exponential rates in recent years. In fact, the four zettabytes per year measured in 2013 is expected to jump 10x to 40 zettabytes per year by 2020. This ever-increasing velocity of data has required new innovations in data center storage and visualization. There are many different companies trying to move into this market; offering a variety of software and hardware solutions meant to alleviate the burden of storing and managing all of this data.
Competitors:MetaCloud, SMIC, The Easou Technology, Best Logic, Valadoo, Alo7, Quintic, Mesosphere.
Traction:61 Million
Founding Team:Yiren “Ronnie” Huang - Yiren Huang is a co-founder and the VP of Engineering at CNEX Labs. He previously worked in both systems architecture and engineering development for Huawei, Brocade, SandForce, and Cisco Systems. He has a BS in Electrical Engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and a MS in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the Michigan Technological University. .
Joseph DeFranco - Joe DeFranco is the VP of Sales at CNEX Labs. Prior to working for CNEX, Joe was the Director of Sales at Marvell Semiconductor. He has a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Government from the University of California San Diego
Alan J Armstrong - Alan J Armstrong is the acting CEO of CNEX Labs. He used to be the VP of marketing at Marvel and the Director of Applications at Cirrus Logic. He has a BS in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and a PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of California San Deigo.
Joseph DeFranco - Joe DeFranco is the VP of Sales at CNEX Labs. Prior to working for CNEX, Joe was the Director of Sales at Marvell Semiconductor. He has a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Government from the University of California San Diego
Alan J Armstrong - Alan J Armstrong is the acting CEO of CNEX Labs. He used to be the VP of marketing at Marvel and the Director of Applications at Cirrus Logic. He has a BS in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and a PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of California San Deigo.
Culture:CNEX lab is looking to continue building a team of experts in a variety of fields to better innovate their product. It is a fast paced office with a group of interesting and highly competent people that work incredibly hard and are mission-driven but don’t take themselves too seriously.
Risks:CNEX is putting forth a new technology capable of factoring into the recent explosion in data storage and analytics. Nonetheless, this is a very saturated market, with many start-ups and major companies working on a host of different solutions on both the hardware and software ends of engineering.
Website:http://www.cnexlabs.com/
Estimated Revenue: $5 million
Eng. Openings:
Vertical: Enterprise
Notable Investors:Microsoft Ventures
Location:CopenhagenHangschouSan JoseShanghaiTokyo
Techstack: Apache, PHP
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
Cockroach LabsSQL Database for Building Apps that Survive All Data Outages
Size:36
Funding: $53.5million
Eng. Openings: 9
Vertical: Developer Tools, Enterprise
Product: Cockroach Labs is the company behind CockroachDB, a database management system with the resiliency and constant reproducibility akin to a cockroach. The result is a database that can survive data center outages, and has been described as "almost impossible" to take down. CockroachDB is based on Google’s proprietary Spanner database system, whose strength in keeping servers up was known about but unable to be replicated for years. CockroachDB stores copies of data in multiple locations in order to deliver requested data when needed.
Market: The database systems market size is growing, coming in at $35.9 Billion in 2015.
Competitors:MongoDB, Basho Technologies.
Traction:In the hacking age, where site outages can cost millions of dollars, Cockroach Labs generated high interest from startups even in its alpha stage. Bringing Google’s highly-vaunted database technology to the public was a smart business move, and the $27 million Series B round they closed in May 2017 shows high investor confidence in the startup.
Founding Team:All three founders originally come from the open source world. Two of the founders created the GIMP from their dorm room in 1995. They are also all Google alumni.
Spencer Kimball, Co-founder & CEO - Founded three startups, worked at Google for 10 years on backend infrastructure, including Colossus, Google's next generation file system.
Ben Darnell, Co-founder & CTO - Previously at Google (early on the Reader team) FriendFeed (acquired by Facebook), Facebook, Brizzly and Square
Peter Mattis, Co-Founder & VP of Engineering - Worked on GIMP with Spencer (mostly GTK) in college. Spearheaded the Colosuss File System at Google, worked for ViewFinder and Square.
Spencer Kimball, Co-founder & CEO - Founded three startups, worked at Google for 10 years on backend infrastructure, including Colossus, Google's next generation file system.
Ben Darnell, Co-founder & CTO - Previously at Google (early on the Reader team) FriendFeed (acquired by Facebook), Facebook, Brizzly and Square
Peter Mattis, Co-Founder & VP of Engineering - Worked on GIMP with Spencer (mostly GTK) in college. Spearheaded the Colosuss File System at Google, worked for ViewFinder and Square.
Culture:Cockroach Labs is a selective employer but seems to have garnered very high ratings from its employees. Employees laud the friendly and visionary founding team, and appreciate the “Free Time Fridays.” Cockroach Labs offers flexible hours, free lunch, employee outings, and good pay and benefits. Overall, the company seems transparent, fun, and among the more privileged tier when it comes to startup work environment.
Risks:Cockroach Labs has less than 50 employees, very low overhead costs as a software company, and thus the $27 million Series B round they closed in May 2017 should be enough to keep them going for a good while. They also have a dozen or more job openings. The company is thriving by all means, and appears to be well positioned.
Website:https://www.cockroachlabs.com
Estimated Revenue: $1 million
Eng. Openings: 9
Vertical: Developer Tools, Enterprise
Notable Investors:Benchmark, GV, Index Ventures, Redpoint, Sequoia Capital
Location:New York
Techstack: C#, Django, Go, Java, Javascript, Python, ReactJS, Redux, Typescript
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:29%
Read More
Codecademy#1 Purely-Online Coding Platform
Size:50
Funding: $42.5million
Eng. Openings: 7
Vertical: Education
Product: Codecademy is “the easiest way to learn to code”—an online coding school that focuses on different programming languages like HTML/CSS, Javascript/JQuery, Python, Ruby, PHP, and APIs. It simulates a classroom-like environment, where users’ code gets feedback from others on the platform. Codeacademy has a freemium model, where its basic offerings are free to use, but a Pro version opens up more advanced features like testing and practicing skills in real-world scenarios.
Market: When Codeacademy launched out of Y Combinator in 2011, it was one of the first online coding schools, but the market has exploded in the following years, with numerous options offering similar products. Coding bootcamps have also exploded, with many coding novices opting for the very pricey, condensed “schools” that offer a full-on introduction to coding in weeks, often with the promise of employment afterward. Still, Codeacademy is one of the most well-known online platforms for coding, and still offers some of the best free content for learning how to program.
Competitors:Lynda.com, Thinkful, Code.org, FreeCodeCamp, Coursera, Udacity, Pluralsight, Khan Academy, Treehouse, Coding bootcamps like Hack Reactor
Traction:Codeacademy was launched just as coding bootcamps and online “learning to code” tools were coming into vogue, and established itself as one of the most popular. Starting in 2011, it already has more than a million users by the end of the year. It currently has tens of millions of users and backing from top investors in the industry. Its most recent funding round was a $30M Series C in 2016.
Founding Team:Codeacademy was founded by Ryan Bubinski (the “whiz-kid programmer”), who is currently the CTO, and Zachary Sims (“the business- and tech-savvy student”), who is currently the CEO. They wanted to build something that Zachary would like learning from and Ryan would like teaching from, and used the framework from a skill-discovery and job-matching website they had made to create Codeacademy.
Culture:Codeacademy is still a relatively small startup, with less than 50 employees. Employees laud good benefits and food, flexible schedules, and a good office environment, while also citing a fast-paced and sometimes disorganized management structure. Codeacademy has written about “culture” on Medium, emphasizing they strive for a culture that “makes working together frictionless.” They believe this happens through coachability, coaching, influence, ambition, and growth from everyone on the team, up to the CEO.
Risks:The main risk for Codeacademy is the amount of competition it faces, but as more and more people seek coding education, the company will only continue to grow. Its easy-to-use interface, solid reputation, and superior name-recognition allows Codeacademy to remain at the front of the pack.
Website:https://www.codecademy.com
Estimated Revenue: $5 million
Eng. Openings: 7
Vertical: Education
Notable Investors:Alexis Ohanian, Bowery Capital, Founder Collective, Index Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Richard Branson, SV Angel, Union Square Ventures, Y Combinator
Location:New York
Techstack: AWS, Babel, Chef, Elasticsearch, Go, HAProxy, Javascript, MongoDB, New Relic, nginx, ReactJS, Redis, Ruby, Ruby on Rails
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:21%
Read More
CoinbaseThe easiest way to keep and trade digital currencies like BitCoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin
Size:158
Funding: $117million
Eng. Openings: 8
Vertical: Cryptocurrency, FinTech
Product: Coinbase was designed to make it easy for users to buy, store, and sell Bitcoin, ethereum, and Litecoin as well as a number of other digital currencies. They guarantee safety and ease for their users, and they offer new users $10 of free Bitcoins when placing over $100 in a fund. Coinbase supports 46,000 Bitcoin merchants and 10,000 developer apps. They also run the cryptocurrency trading platform GDAX.
Market: The crypto currency market has been growing at a rapid rate in recent years. Coinbase alone has grown by 1 million users in the past month, with a 4 million user growth in the past 18 months. Bitcoin and similar digital currencies are now worth around $107 billion, a full six time their value at the beginning of 2016, with about $6.6 billion circulated daily. There is a an emerging poly-currency digital market that expands well beyond Bitcoin, as cryptocurrencies have become legitimized in the public eye and and exploded in value.
Competitors:Blockchain
Cex.io
Cex.io
Traction:Coinbase has been experiencing massive growth in recent years. In fact, in June of 2017 alone, they registered over 1 million new users, one quarter of their total member growth in the past 18 months. Coinbase currently manages over 27.5 million wallets. The Wall Street Journal has also revealed that Coinbase is set to raise $100 million in funding at a $1 billion valuation.
Founding Team:Brian Armstrong -- CEO and Co-Founder of Coinbase. Previously, he was employed as a Software Engingeer at Airbnb and CarWoo. He also previously founded and served as CEO at UniversityTutor.com. He has a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Computer Science from Ricer University.
Fred Ehrsam -- Co-founder and Board Director at Coinbase. He now works as an advisor at Oc and Polychain Capital. He was previously a Trader a Goldman Sachs. He has a B.S. in Computer Science and Economics from Duke University.
Fred Ehrsam -- Co-founder and Board Director at Coinbase. He now works as an advisor at Oc and Polychain Capital. He was previously a Trader a Goldman Sachs. He has a B.S. in Computer Science and Economics from Duke University.
Culture:Employees at Coinbase report overwhelmingly positive experiences with the company, crediting the shared vision of the team. Coinbase offers employees ownership of personal projects, flexible hours and vacation, commuter benefits, top benefits, and more. They are looking for talented coders to take their mission to the next level.
Risks:Digital currencies have gone through a massive growth in 2017 and seem to be forming a fully legitimated and safe secondary currency market. Nonetheless, this growth has not been without folly. Most recently, the second largest crypto-currency Ethereum went through a “flash crash”, with its price careening down from $320 to around 10 cents, with a recovery not long after, but not without massive collateral damage for some investors. GDAX, a Coinbase project, reported that this crash was brought about by a single multi-million dollar Ethereum sale. Coinbase initially refused to reverse the sales, but recently changed their stance, declaring that they would use company funds to refund the customers who were adversely affected by the crash. This move was meant to re-install trust in the market and move forward. However, there have been some other problems, as Coinbase has announced that Ethereum will require an off-chain scaling solution to properly scale the Ethereum network, though they have an active development community working on evolutions in on-chain and off-chain solutions.
Website:https://www.coinbase.com/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings:
Vertical: Cryptocurrency, FinTech
Notable Investors:Alexis Ohanian, Andreessen Horowitz, DFJ
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: Amazon SES, Authy, BlockScore, Bugsnag, Cloudfare, d3.js, GeoEngineer, Google Analytics, Google Apps, HackerOne, IronMQ, Mixpanel, New Relic, nginx, Olark, Rails, Ruby
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:39%
Read More
Collective HealthData-driven, People-First Healthcare for Companies
Size:257
Funding: $125million
Eng. Openings: 14
Vertical: Enterprise, Healthcare, SaaS
Product: Collective Health is an employee benefits platform that targets companies that self-fund their employees’ insurance. For $30-$50 employees per month, Collective Health helps these businesses manage and optimize their benefits. It also just launched a product called CareX, a data and machine learning feature that proactively suggests services for individual employees based on their health records.
Market: Collective Health claims that the market for potential clients is vast, and that it is isolated from the ACA and other changes that may be coming to the health care system. According to a Kaiser/HRET Employer Health Benefits survey, 61% of covered workers are on insurance plans at least partially self-funded by their employers. This is typically companies with more than 2,000 employees. Collective Health can help all of these companies, and also wants smaller startups to start going on this path as well.
Competitors:Health insurance companies, Hundreds of third-party administrators that set up and administer self-funded health insurance plans for employers, Simply Insured, Stride Health, Castlight Health, Hint Health
Traction:Collective Health has 15 companies with a combined 70,000 employees using its platform, including Palantir, eBay, Red bull, and Zendesk.
Founding Team:Ali Diab is the CEO and co-founder. He previously was the VP of Product Management and Business Operations at AdMob, a mobile advertising company, which was acquired by Google in 2010. He has also held executive and management positions at Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, and Yahoo.
Rajaie Batniji is the Chief Health Officer and co-founder. He oversees Collective Health’s partnerships with healthcare networks and healthcare providers, analytics teams, and employee health management programs. He is also a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University of Medicine, where he also trained in Internal Medicine.
Rajaie Batniji is the Chief Health Officer and co-founder. He oversees Collective Health’s partnerships with healthcare networks and healthcare providers, analytics teams, and employee health management programs. He is also a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University of Medicine, where he also trained in Internal Medicine.
Culture:Employees rave about Collective Health. They cite a great office culture with perks, including catered lunches and a new office in San Francisco (moved from South Bay).
Risks:Collective Health is a quickly growing company with robust funding. The main risk would be drastic changes to the healthcare system, although they have publicly stated that any planned changes would not affect their model.
Website:https://collectivehealth.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 14
Vertical: Enterprise, Healthcare, SaaS
Notable Investors:Formation 8, Founders Fund, GV, Lee Linden, New Enterprise Associates, Redpoint
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: AngularJS, Docker, Go, Java, PostgreSQL
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:8%
Read More
Comma.aiOpen-Sourced, Community-Oriented Self-Driving Cars
Size:10
Funding: $3million
Eng. Openings: 6
Vertical: Self Driving cars, Transportation
Product: Comma.ai is an autonomous vehicle startup that seeks to make driverless vehicles cheaply using off-the-shelf components and existing vehicles. One of their goals is to enable the hobbyist community, which is why they open-sourced a dataset of their highway driving. They also envision this as a possible talent pipeline. While they planned on unveiling their first product—the Comma One, which would have allowed certain cars to gain autopilot-like highway driving assistance abilities—in 2016, they decided to cancel it after receiving a letter from the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration. The Comma One would have been a $999 “add-on,” with a $24 monthly subscription fee, and was described as “on par with Tesla Autopilot.” Instead of releasing the product, they gave away their self-driving software—called Open Pilot—as well as plans for compatible hardware—called Comma Neo—for free. The Open Pilot currently only supports the Acura ILX 2016 with AcuraWatch Plus and the Honda Civic 2016 Touring Edition. The Comma Neo requires a OnePlus 3 phone as well as 3D printing and soldering.
Market: Most major automotive companies see self-driving cars as the future and have invested heavily in developing the technology. According to a 2015 report by Boston Consulting Group, autonomous cars might create a $42B by 2025. According to a 2016 BI Intelligence reporter, 10 million self-driving cars will be on the road by 2020.
Competitors:Google, Apple, General Motors, Cruise Automation, Uber, Lyft, Zoox, Tesla, Toyota, Ford, Nissan, BMW, Daimler, Audi, Honda, Hyundai, Faraday Future, LeEco, Baidu.
Traction:Comma open-sourced a dataset of 7.25 hours of highway driving in 2016.
Founding Team:George Hotz--Founder, formerly a “renowned iPhone hacker” known as geohot, who was the first person to unlock an iPhone.
Culture:Comma claims to cut through the pomp and circumstance of traditional hiring practices. They eschew traditional credentials, like education and past experience, choosing to focus far more attention on the intellectual rigor, attitude, and general abilities of potential employees. Sources from inside the company highlight the bond that has been formed between the intelligent and reliable members of the company.
Risks:In a very crowded market, Comma occupies a very specific and somewhat odd niche. While competitors like Zoox err on the extremely secretive side, Comma is the opposite. They open-source data, and after a product launch was stalled, due to governmental oversight, they made their software and hardware schematics completely free to access. Compared to their larger competitors, who have hundreds of millions in funding and billion dollar valuations, Comma is a small fish (although they are backed by Andreessen Horowitz.) They seem to want to be the disruptor in a still nascent industry.
Website:https://comma.ai/
Estimated Revenue: $1 million
Eng. Openings: 6
Vertical: Self Driving cars, Transportation
Notable Investors:Andreessen Horowitz
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: C#, Python
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
ConsenSysConsensus systems is a venture production studio building decentralized applications and various developer and end user tools for blockchain ecosystems, focusing primairly on ethereum
Size:134
Funding: $million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: Cryptocurrency, FinTech
Product: ConsenSys builds decentralized software and development tools in order to better facilitate transactions and other functions in the blockchain system, primarily focused on Ethereum. It contains a money-making enterprise consulting arm that offers blockchain solutions for large companies and a “startup incubator” arm that attempts to incubate consumer blockchain products. On the consulting/enterprise front, Ethereum can be used to codify, decentralized, secure and trade just about anything: voting, domain names, financial exchanges, crowdfunding, company governance, contracts and agreements of most kind, intellectual property. The use cases for clients of ConsenSys are varied.
Market: The general market for Ethereum is essentially the digital, cryptocurrency marketplace in which hundreds of thousands of people and companies carry out transactions each day. However, more immediately the market ConsenSys is targeting consists of large companies that want to experiment with or are in need of Blockchain solutions.
Competitors:Counterparty, Codius, Coinbase
Traction:Ethereum, the platform that ConsenSys builds its tools for, is the creator of the second most popular digital currency in the world after Bitcoin: ether. A number of people have pegged Ethereum to eventually overtake Bitcoin. The number of daily transactions in Ethereum measures in the hundreds of thousands. Recently, Microsoft partnered with ConsenSys, which will enhance the scope of ConsenSys’ abilities and adds credibility.
Founding Team:Joseph Lubin, CEO - Joseph Lubin graduated from Princeton University with a BS in engineering, electrical engineering and computer science. Prior to founding ConsenSys, Lubin held various high-level positions at companies including Goldman Sachs and Blacksmith Technologies.
Culture:ConsenSys believes in fostering a cooperative work environment in which there is trust at all levels. One of their most important policies is unlimited vacation, which encourages employees to take as much time whenever they need as long as they finish their required work.
Risks:The likelihood that Ethereum, the cryptocurrency that ConsenSys tools are built for, might crash is incredibly low but all the same it would have catastrophic effects for anyone involved. Additionally, the awareness level and demand for Ethereum is lower than Bitcoin’s. As a result, ConsenSys must work to increase awareness in order to attract more users.
Website:https://consensys.net/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: Cryptocurrency, FinTech
Notable Investors:
Location:New York
Techstack: Ethereum
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:41%
Read More
CourseraScalable and Personalized Online Education from Top Institutions and Experts
Size:747
Funding: $146million
Eng. Openings: 11
Vertical: Education
Product: Coursera is seeking to provide universal access to the world’s best education by building a customizable and scalable learning experience. It has partnered with 140 universities and education institutions throughout the world to give access to over 1,000 online courses and specializations in dozens of fields. Courses include recorded video lectures, auto-graded and peer-reviewed assignments, and community discussion forums, and are priced at about $29-$99. Users can also join a specialization, which includes a series of courses and hands-on projects, and are priced monthly. The completion of both courses and specializations come with certificates. Coursera also works with university partners to offer flexible, affordable online degree programs in business, computer science, and data science, which cost $15-25,000 and allow users to earn accredited master’s degrees.
Market: Massive open online courses (MOOCs) are a huge business, with the market expected to grow to $8.5 billion by 2020 with an annual growth rate of 36%. Coursera is one of the biggest names in the field, along with other companies like edX and Udacity. Some like edX are non-profit, while Coursera is a venture-backed, for-profit company. Their target demo are often current employees looking to upskill along with college and high schoolers looking to gain access to courses outside of their specializations.
Competitors:edX, Learnetto, Onkea, Shaw Academy, Iversity, LiveEdu.tv, SchoolKeep, TareasPlus, Udacity
Traction:Coursera has 24 million users, 149 university partners, 2,000 courses, 160+ specializations, and two degrees. It is one of the most widely recognized names in online learning, and has received a great deal of investment. It also has a Coursera for Business enterprise option, which expanded to Europe in March 2017. Clients include Air France KLM and Booking.com.
Founding Team:Coursera was founded by Daphne Koller and Andrew Ng in 2012 after the two worked together on artificial intelligence research at Stanford. Daphne served as the company’s co-CEO until 2014 and president until 2016, but left in 2016 to join Alphabet subsidiary Calico. Andrew served as co-CEO until 2014 and is currently at Baidu. Both are still co-chairs of the Coursera Board.
Culture:Employees at Coursera call it a mission-driven company with an incredible density of smart people. The office in Mountain View offers perks like catered meals and an onsite gym.
Risks:While MOOCs are a quickly growing market, completion and certificates of online courses and degrees are still not seen in the same light as university degrees. Whether that changes has yet to be seen. As a venture-backed for-profit, Coursera is also competing against non-profits like edX and Khan Academy in the online learning space, which may attract people looking for cheaper options. Still, Coursera is one of the biggest names in online education, and has established itself as a giant in a crowded field.
Website:https://www.coursera.org
Estimated Revenue: $8.4 million
Eng. Openings: 11
Vertical: Education
Notable Investors:Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, New Enterprise Associates, Yuri Milner
Location:Mountain View
Techstack: Android SDK, AngularJS, Apache, BackboneJS, Docker, Hadoop, Java, Javascript, MySQL, NodeJS, Python, R, Scala
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:29%
Read More
Credit KarmaFree credit scores and reports as well as personalized financial advice
Size:624
Funding: $369million
Eng. Openings: 34
Vertical: FinTech
Product: Credit Karma is dedicated to giving its customers free access to their credit scores, reports, and monitoring. They also provide further financial advice and assistance with reporting credit and interest errors. Credit Karma uses the information that they get from their users to recommend financial products suited to their particular financial profile. Late in 2016, Credit Karma also announced a new, free tax preparation product.
Market: There are a number of companies competing to offer free credit reports to users. Most use a variation of Equifax, Experian, and Transunion reporting types and free reports once-per-month. Many of these companies earn revenue through a combination of advertising and quality-assured referrals to financial institutions. There is no stable financial information comparing free credit score reporting websites, as their revenue systems tend to vary, along with their reporting types, and relation to the Federal Trade Commission. In fact, the FTC has declared AnnualCreditReport.com the only authorized free annual credit report.
Competitors:AnualCreditReport.com
AMEX
LifeLock
Rapid Credit Reports
myBankrate
my.CreditCards.com
Citi
NerdWallet
credit.com
Credit Sesame
CreditWise from Capital One
Lendingtree
AMEX
LifeLock
Rapid Credit Reports
myBankrate
my.CreditCards.com
Citi
NerdWallet
credit.com
Credit Sesame
CreditWise from Capital One
Lendingtree
Traction:CrediKarma has just announced profitability, earning $500 million in revenue in 2016. They currently have more than 70 million users. The company is growing rapidly to accommodate their increased user base and profitability, announcing 40% growth in 2017 alone. They currently have a valuation of $3.5 billion.
Founding Team:Nichole Mustard -- cofounder and the current CRO of Credit Karma. Prior to co-founding Credit Karma, she was the Sales Director of Financial Services at Compete. She is a graduate of Miami University.
Ryan Graciano -- co-founder and the current CTO of Credit Karma. Before working `at Credit Karma, Ryan was a Software Engineer at IBM in their OmniFind, Interface for Content Management, and WebSphere Information Integrator Content Edition departments. He has a BS in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Kenneth Lin -- co-founder and the serving CEO of Credit Karma. He previously founded Multilytics Marketing, a data-driven marketing agency. He is a graduate from Boston University.
Ryan Graciano -- co-founder and the current CTO of Credit Karma. Before working `at Credit Karma, Ryan was a Software Engineer at IBM in their OmniFind, Interface for Content Management, and WebSphere Information Integrator Content Edition departments. He has a BS in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Kenneth Lin -- co-founder and the serving CEO of Credit Karma. He previously founded Multilytics Marketing, a data-driven marketing agency. He is a graduate from Boston University.
Culture:While Credit Karma has grown a lot recently, they have tried to hold on to the culture and energy of a small start-up. They were ranked as #27 in GlassDoor’s Best Places to Work: 2016. They have worked to build a supportive company with an optimistic and fun atmosphere. They offer top benefits for employees, as well as a suite of perks.
Risks:Credit Karma’s announcement of $500 Million in revenue in 2016 positions them well moving forward as a trusted source of Credit Scores and financial advice. Nonetheless, the tenuous relationship between free credit reporting companies and the FTC has the possibility of presenting issues in the future.
Website:https://www.creditkarma.com/
Estimated Revenue: $500 million
Eng. Openings:
Vertical: FinTech
Notable Investors:
Location:CharlotteLos AngelesSan Francisco
Techstack: Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, Android SDK, Android Studio, Ansible, Apache HTTP Server, Apache Maven, Confluence, Docker, GIT, Google Analytics, Google Apps, Grunt, Javascript, Jenkins, JIRA, MySQL, New Relic, nginx, Objective C, PHP, Python, Scala, Slack, Sublime Text, Swift, Vagrant, Vim, VirtualBox
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:18%
Read More
CylancePredict, Prevent and Protect Against Malware using AI
Size:792
Funding: $177million
Eng. Openings: 33
Vertical: Cybersecurity, Enterprise
Product: Cylance is an artificial intelligence cybersecurity solution, founded in 2012. Cylance’s cybersecurity is designed for endpoints and takes up only 1% of CPU and 60MB of memory, without requiring an internet connection. Cylance has shown that their antivirus is capable of of stopping 99% of viruses seen and yet unseen. This is because their machine learning technology is capable of recognizing certain signatures, unique to viruses, and acting accordingly. Their 99% efficacy rate is lightyears ahead of the 40% rate of industry leaders.
Market: Cybersecurity is a rapidly growing market, with multiple companies trying to stay ahead of new advancements in malware and other threats. The cybersecurity market is predicted to reach $170 billion by 2020, with AI-cybersecurity occupying about $96 billion of this market.
Competitors:Deep Instinct, Tanium, Okta, Forescout, CloudFlare, LookOut, Avast!, Zscaler, Darktrace, illumio, Deep Instinct, SparkCognition, SiftScience, Shift Technology.
Traction:Cylance is a rapidly growing unicorn (companies valued at over $1 billion dollars). They currently claim more than 6,000 customers worldwide and triple digit growth in the past two years. They are on pace to double their revenue by 2017.
Founding Team:Ryan Permeh - Co-founder and Chief Scientist at Cylance Ryan Permeh has had an integral role in the development of new architecture for security. Prior to co-founding Cylance, Ryan was the Chief Scientist at McAfee Security, and before that he led advanced technology exchange with Intel. He studied Computer Engineering at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Stuart McClure - current CEO/President of Cylance. Prior to working at Cyclance, Stuart worked at McAfee in a variety of upper management roles. He also previously founded and ran his own company called Foundstone, before its acquisition by McAfee.
Stuart McClure - current CEO/President of Cylance. Prior to working at Cyclance, Stuart worked at McAfee in a variety of upper management roles. He also previously founded and ran his own company called Foundstone, before its acquisition by McAfee.
Culture:Industry sources report overall employee satisfaction with working at Cylance, with many of the employees highlighting the product as well as the relationships within the company.
Risks:Early in 2017, it was reported that Cylance had laid off approximately 20% of their workforce. There has also been some rumor of Cylance’s software discovering false positives, or normal computer functions that it considers malicious. Nonetheless, the company’s revenue growth does not seem to have been hindered.
Website:https://www.cylance.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 33
Vertical: Cybersecurity, Enterprise
Notable Investors:DFJ, Khosla Ventures
Location:Irvine
Techstack: C#, Javascript, Jenkins, Python, Ruby
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:36%
Read More
DeepscalePerception Software for Autonomous Vehicles
Size:7
Funding: $3.5million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Self Driving cars, Transportation
Product: Deepscale develops perceptual systems for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles.
Market: The market for automotive systems, data and services is forecast to reach over $70 billion in revenue by 2030. Deepscale has good reason to focus on automotive systems for now, but they have outlined a vision in which their technology could be used with unmanned drones or robotics, expanding their future market.
Competitors:Mobileye (owned by Intel), Bosch, Comma.ai, Drive.ai, Argo
Traction:Deepscale is already entering into partnerships with several major undisclosed automotive manufacturers.
Founding Team:Forrest Iandola, Chief Executive Officer- Iandola is relatively young. He has a background in high-performance computing and studied computer vision algorithms at Berkeley for his PhD.
Kurt Keutzer - Keutzer is former CTO of Synopsys and Professor of EECS at University of California Berkeley. He has research accomplishments in machine learning, computer vision, and other AI fields. He is an investor and advisor in thirteen startups and publisher of six books.
Kurt Keutzer - Keutzer is former CTO of Synopsys and Professor of EECS at University of California Berkeley. He has research accomplishments in machine learning, computer vision, and other AI fields. He is an investor and advisor in thirteen startups and publisher of six books.
Culture:Deepscale’s founders, and a few of its employees, have academic backgrounds from UC Berkeley. While the company is too young and small to have any employee reports circulating on the web, it offers a competitive salary plus stock, flexible hours, and benefits including health, dental vision, 401K, and life insurance.
Risks:Deepscale is currently in its research & development phase, which means time will tell if its proprietary technology can succeed. However, it has already entered into partnerships with major automotive companies, which is a promising sign. The market seems big enough that several companies will be able to compete against each other and excel. It should be noted, though, that the company - a nascent startup with a few million in funding - is entering the space against some serious heavyweights (including Intel).
Website:http://deepscale.ai
Estimated Revenue: $1 million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Self Driving cars, Transportation
Notable Investors:Bessemer Venture Partners, Greylock Partners, Jerry Yang, Steve Blank, SV Angel
Location:Mountain View
Techstack: CUDA, DNN, OpenCL
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
DiscordSlack for Gamers
Size:50
Funding: $29million
Eng. Openings: 8
Vertical: Communication, Gaming
Product: Discord is rapidly ascending gaming startup providing direct voice and text communication between player. The app itself is freely available to users with the option to pay for stickers, themes, and sound packs. Discord’s app provides users with browser support and DDoS protection, giving them an advantage over their competitors. They have also begun development on a secondary product called Gamebridge, an SDK capable of being loaded directly into games. Discord’s messaging apps are specially tailored to work for gaming communication, allowing players to post game replays, manage gaming channels, remove players from channels, and autopost content from other sites.
Market: While apps like Skype have awkwardly filled the demand for gamers to communicate in the past, Discord seeks to provide a service capable of fitting the specific needs of gamers. As a result, they are in a league of their own without many competitors. Their target demo are PC gamers -- primarily teens and young adults.
Competitors:Skype, Curse Voice, Teamspeak.
Traction:In late 2016 Discord announced that it had surpassed 25 million registered users sending 100 million messages per day, with a weekly peak of 2.3 million concurrent users. There are also active communities with over 20,000 active members. With the development of Gamebridge, Discord will be able to work closer with game developers to increase their market penetration, with 10 developers and publishers already signing on to integrate Gamebridge at launch. Discord is largely supported by investment at the moment, with limited monetization coming from in-app purchases.
Founding Team:Jason Citron (CEO) -- The former CEO and creator of OpenFeint, the leading social gaming platform for the iPhone with over 200 games live in the app store.
Culture:Discord offers a large amount of autonomy to its employees, as well as family friendly hours, and a full suite of benefits (including medical, dental, & vision insurance; 401K planning; life & disability coverage; and catered lunches). Discord looks for employees capable of solving hard problems while immersing themselves in the gaming social networks they are helping to generate.
Risks:Internet telecommunication is a constantly growing field with new innovation emerging at a rapid rate. Nonetheless, considering Discord’s growing ubiquity in pc gaming and direct work with developers, they occupy solid ground in what is quickly becoming the not-so-niche market of pc gaming.
Website:https://discordapp.com
Estimated Revenue: $3 million
Eng. Openings: 8
Vertical: Communication, Gaming
Notable Investors:Accel Partners, Benchmark, General Catalyst, Greylock Partners, Tencent Holdings
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: Apache, C#, Elixir, Erlang, Flux, Go, Javascript, Python, ReactJS, Redshift
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:16%
Read More
DockerAutomate Deployment of Apps as Lightweight Portable Containers That Run From Anywhere
Size:392
Funding: $180million
Eng. Openings: 17
Vertical: Enterprise, SaaS
Product: Docker is an open-source software container platform that developers use to build software and apps to be faster, more efficient, and capable of running on different systems. The primary component of Docker’s success comes from its use of containers. Containers allow developers to package everything necessary for the system to run properly in an isolated fashion so that the system will run the same no matter where or how it is deployed.
Market: Docker is a widely used dev tool for for all kinds of of software. As such, users range from Indie Devs to large companies like Ebay and Twitter.
Competitors:Kubernetes, Apache Mesos, Shippable, Rocket, Marathon, Google Container Engine, Azure Container Service , Katello.
Traction:At the moment, hundreds of thousands of applications use Docker, with billions of containers pulled.
Founding Team:Solomon Hykes, CTO - Solomon Hykes earned a degree in information technology from the European Institute of Technology. He is also the founder and CEO of dotCloud, which is a platform that helps developers deploy and scale their applications.
Culture:Developers feel proud to work at Docker because it’s a product so close to home and best in its class. Overall feedback for Docker is very positive and employees are very bullish on the company’s long term outlook.
Risks:Docker’s success comes down to the widespread applications of its containers; however, these containers are also the source of potential security issues. Because the container travels as an isolated entity there are concerns that it could possess security vulnerabilities and or source code that could have been added along the way. Docker needs to continue to address concerns like these in order to maintain the success and security of their product.
Website:https://www.docker.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 17
Vertical: Enterprise, SaaS
Notable Investors:Benchmark, Chris Sacca, Greylock Partners, Jerry Yang, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Ronald Conway, Sequoia Capital, Y Combinator
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: Atlassian, AWS, BackboneJS, CentOS, Django, Elasticsearch, Go, Google App Engine, Javascript, JIRA, Kibana, New Relic, nginx, PagerDuty, Piston, PostgreSQL, RabbitMQ, Red Hat, Redis, Ubuntu
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:29%
Read More
DremioReimagining Data Analytics for The Modern World
Size:20
Funding: $10million
Eng. Openings: 15
Vertical: big data/analytics, Enterprise
Product: Dremio is currently in stealth; however, they promise to come out with a product that will revolutionize data analytics. Dremio was founded by 2 former MapR employees, who worked on developing the Apache Drill open-source project. Presumably, they are working with this new SQL query engine to fundamentally upend big-data analytics.
Market: The market for big data is predicted to grow massively in coming years, from $130.1 billion in 2016 to over $203 billion by 2020. This technological innovation carries with it the growth of information-based products, or about 1/3 of Fortune 500 companies. This is a rapidly growing market that is primed for more investment.
Competitors:Opera Solutions, DataRobot, Crowd Flower, Inc., RapidMiner, DataScience, Inc, Dataiku, Domino Data Lab, Arimo, Inc, Nutonian.
Traction:Other than raising $10 Million in their first round, Dremio has remained virtually silent as they work on their product.
Founding Team:Tomer Shiran - Tomer Shiran is the CEO and a co-founder at Dremio, prior to which he founded and served as CEO at ePassportPhoto.com. He was also employed as the VP of Product Management at MapR, a Researcher at HP Labs and Carnegie Mellon University, and a Product Manager at Microsoft. He has a Masters in Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and a BS in Computer Science from Technion-Machon Technologi Le’ Israel.
Jacques Nadeau - Jacques Nadeau is the acting CTO and a cofounder at Demio. He was previously an Apache Drill Founding VP at the Apache Software Foundation, an Architect at MapR Technologies, the CTO of YapMap, the Director of New Product Development at Quigo, the Director of Product at Offermatica, and the Director of Analytics at aQuantive.
Jacques Nadeau - Jacques Nadeau is the acting CTO and a cofounder at Demio. He was previously an Apache Drill Founding VP at the Apache Software Foundation, an Architect at MapR Technologies, the CTO of YapMap, the Director of New Product Development at Quigo, the Director of Product at Offermatica, and the Director of Analytics at aQuantive.
Culture:Dremio is a new company with a relatively small staff. Nonetheless, employees have been praising the product, along with the diverse and open culture of the company. They are dedicated to the efficacy of their product, and are seeking people who are willing to dedicate their talent and time to growing the company and its relationship with future customers.
Risks:It is difficult to predict anything relative to Dremio, but if they really have figured out a new paradigm with which to analyze big-data, they may be positioned to overtake the rapidly expanding big-data market.
Website:http://www.dremio.com/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 15
Vertical: big data/analytics, Enterprise
Notable Investors:Lightspeed Venture Partners, Redpoint
Location:Mountain View
Techstack: Bootstrap, CSS, HTML, ReactJS, Redux, Varnish
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:36%
Read More
Drive.aiSelf Driving Car and Automated Perception Software out of Stanford
Size:10
Funding: $62million
Eng. Openings: 19
Vertical: Transportation
Product: Drive.ai is a startup creating AI software for autonomous vehicles, or as they call it, “the brain of the self-driving car.” They are using deep learning and neural networks to teach its autonomous driving systems. It was founded by labmates out of Stanford’s Artificial Intelligence Lab. Their goal is to transform mobility in a cost effective way that can affect everyone, not just those buying high-end vehicles.
Market: Most major automotive companies see self-driving cars as the future and have invested heavily in developing the technology. According to a 2015 report by Boston Consulting Group, autonomous cars might create a $42B market by 2025.
Competitors:Google, Apple, General Motors/Cruise Automation, Uber, Lyft, Comma.ai, Tesla, Toyota, Ford, Nissan, BMW, Daimler, Audi, Honda, Hyundai, Faraday Future, LeEco, Baidu, Zoox.
Traction:In February 2017, Drive.ai released the first video of its technology in action, showing a test vehicle driving through Mountain View. They have an Autonomous Vehicle testing permit in California.
Founding Team:Drive.ai has eight founders, six of which met at Stanford’s Artificial Intelligence Lab. They include:
Carol Reiley - Founder of Tinkerbelle Laboratories. Married to Machine Learning legend and Coursera founder, Andrew Ng.
Sameep Tandon - Formerly in research at Stanford and Berkeley on autonomous systems
Carol Reiley - Founder of Tinkerbelle Laboratories. Married to Machine Learning legend and Coursera founder, Andrew Ng.
Sameep Tandon - Formerly in research at Stanford and Berkeley on autonomous systems
Culture:On their careers page, Drive.ai promises competitive salaries, generous healthcare benefits, and top perks like free lunches/dinners, social events, and significant equity packages. They are looking for creative and intelligent team members who are able to thrive in and contribute to an open and communicative environment.
Risks:Drive.ai is in a very crowded space, with other companies such as Comma.ai and Deepscale focusing on the the software component of autonomous vehicles. While Drive.ai has funding, it is a drop in the bucket compared to some of its competitors. Furthermore, it has not released success metrics or indications of traction other than a video of its software in action in February 2017. Still, Drive.ai has a solid Stanford pedigree, and the industry of self-driving cars is only getting bigger.
Website:https://www.drive.ai
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 19
Vertical: Transportation
Notable Investors:NEA
Location:Mountain View
Techstack: C#, Django, Docker, Flask, NodeJS, NoSQL, Python, SQL
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
EarnestHelping Students Save by Using Different Data and Analysis to Qualify them as Borrowers
Size:185
Funding: $99million
Eng. Openings: 9
Vertical: FinTech
Product: Earnest is a new kind of lending company that seeks to mobilize advancements in data analysis and software automation to fundamentally alter the way financial services work. It started out focusing on personal loans, but became popular with student loan refinancing. Specifically, it uses smart algorithms to serve millennials who might have short credit histories. While other companies use factors like college background, major, employment status, and credit score to underwrite loans and determine the interest rate, Earnest throws out the credit score and instead looks at checking, credit, and savings data. It uses 80k-100k data points from each user to offer precision pricing, where borrowers can switch between variable and fixed rates along with changing the time frame of their loans and customizing loan payments down to the cent.
Market: More than 40 million Americans have at least one student loan, and the student loan total is $1.2 trillion. There are a number of startups using “data and algorithms” to provide financial services to consumers neglected by traditional banks, and market leader SoFi had funded $6 billion in loans by the end of 2015. Earnest has its own proprietary algorithms and products, though, and in 2015, said that 15% of its customers had recently refinanced with a competitor but then switched over to Earnest. Earnest also distinguishes itself by servicing borrowers through the lifetime of the loan. Earnest has a net promoter score of 81, which is unprecedented in the industry.
Competitors:SoFi, Common Bond, Upstart, Pave, Social Finance Inc., LendingClub
Traction:Earnest saves its borrowers an average of $18k, and their average loan amount is $70k, with rates as low as 1.90%. In 2015, Earnest was lending between $2M and $5M per day, and the total dollar amount the company had loaned increased 50 times over the past year. Earnest has lent over $500 million since launching in 2014. In 2016, Earnest completed its first sale of a package of loans (worth $112 milion) to institutional investors including real-estate investment trust Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp, with the highest class of notes receiving an A rating from credit rating firm DBRS.
Founding Team:Louis Beryl--Co-founder and CEO; a self proclaimed nerd with Harvard and Princeton degrees to back it up, Louis wants to build “lifelong relationships with our clients” through Earnest.
Benjamin Hutchinson--Co-founder and COO
Benjamin Hutchinson--Co-founder and COO
Culture:Earnest calls itself an office place where “dreams should be realized,” and offers Wednesday night dinners, airfare anywhere (not expanded on), lower rate Earnest loans, equity, commuter benefits, and top-notch gear. Current employees laud the energy and agility of the team that Earnest has assembled--and of course, the snacks.
Risks:Lending is a risky business, and while the company had a default rate of 0% with none of its student loan refinancing borrowers missing a payment in 2015, defaults typically peak in the second year of a loan. Earnest did not release data in 2016. Earnest has not had a strong media presence since 2015 or released public data, so it’s difficult to know how their lending has been faring.
Website:https://www.earnest.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 9
Vertical: FinTech
Notable Investors:Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures, First Round Capital, Lee Linden
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: Javascript, NodeJS, PostgreSQL, Swift
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
EazeUber for Marijuana
Size:50
Funding: $42.5million
Eng. Openings: 6
Vertical: onDemand
Product: Eaze is a medical marijuana delivery service, helping patients order weed on-demand; it’s essentially Uber for weed. Beyond delivery, Eaze helps its customers get medical cards in California in under ten minutes, with just a phone call. The platform connects you with a doctor over video, who asks for symptoms and gives you a diagnosis; you can then order weed through their platform minutes later.
Market: Medical Marijuana is currently legal in 28 states. Mass consumption marijuana is playing catch-up only available in a handful. Eaze is one of the companies riding the early wave. According to Bloomberg, the cannabis industry is expected to be worth $50 billion by 2026, which is eight times its current size.
Competitors:Meadow, Harvst, Grassp, Canary, Dave, NestDrop, Nugg, Flow Kana
Traction:As of 2016, Eaze was available in almost 100 cities in California (20 of which were in the Bay Area) and had delivered marijuana to more than 200,000 people. Eaze hopes to expand to other states as they begin to legalize weed as well.
Founding Team:Keith McCarty--Founder and CEO of Eaze. Former enterprise sales executive with experience in selling emerging technologies to Fortune 500 companies.
Culture:Eaze advertises weekly pizza parties, company-wide FIFA tournaments, lunch trips to the Ferry Building, and even Friday afternoon jam sessions. They also have an “open door” culture where all ideas are welcome and encouraged, as well as an unlimited vacation policy. Employees describe a great work environment and passionate co-workers. It’s unclear if employees get to “sample the product.” At least it would be easy for them to get a card.
Risks:Eaze faces risks from two fronts. The first is the legal uncertainty marijuana faces in the United States. With the new regime, legal marijuana has been targeted by the Justice Department, led by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Marijuana is still federally illegal, even if states allow it. That also causes trouble for startups like Eaze as they try to expand into other states or work with banks, as that moves into federal territory. The opposite problem is true if marijuana becomes more mainstream or federally legal. Currently, weed is an upstart industry, as bigger companies don’t want to take the legal and societal risk. If it becomes more accepted, bigger companies with more resources might move into the space. Then there are companies like Uber that eventually want to deliver everything. Still, Eaze has a solid jumpstart and a hefty funding reservoir.
Website:https://www.eaze.com
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 6
Vertical: onDemand
Notable Investors:500 Startups
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: AngularJS, C#, EmberJS, Hadoop, Javascript, NodeJS, ReactJS
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
Eccrine SystemsNon-invasive Patches that Measure and Transmit Health Data from Human Sweat
Size:21
Funding: $12million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: BioTech, Healthcare
Product: Eccrine Systems develops non-invasive wearables that collect and transmit data about you through your sweat. The platform is called Sweatronics. The features include multiple independent sensors and signal pathways, a proprietary physiological data processor, and standard and special security transmission protocols in order to monitor things like “electrolytes, sodium, potassium, chloride and cortisol” that normally require blood tests.
Market: The applications for Eccrine Systems technology are vast. The company hopes to be involved in businesses to analyze workplace safety and liability, in sport to measure productivity and fitness, and in research through clinical trials and testing and more.
Competitors:Gentag, Vital Connect, MC10.
Traction:Eccrine systems is a small company based in Ohio with support received from the state of Ohio and the United States Air Force.
Founding Team:Robert Beech, CEO - Robert Beech received a degree in biology and chemistry from the University of Miami. He founded Digineer, Inc. and was the CEO for more than fifteen years. He also served as CEO of the Intrexon corporation for five years. Before co-founding Eccrine Systems he was an entrepreneur-in-residence at CincyTech.
Jason Heikenfeld, CSO - Jason Heikenfeld earned both his Bachelor’s Degree and his PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Cincinnati. He has held various teaching and research positions at the school, and co-founded Eccrine Systems with University assistance.
Jason Heikenfeld, CSO - Jason Heikenfeld earned both his Bachelor’s Degree and his PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Cincinnati. He has held various teaching and research positions at the school, and co-founded Eccrine Systems with University assistance.
Culture:Eccrine Systems is in the early stages of its development, and as a result there has not been a lot of attention given to the inner workings of the company.
Risks:Eccrine Systems technology has the capability to change the way biological data is collected. In some places Eccrine Systems technology would be easy to implement, but in others the company will have to convince their customers that their product is superior in every way even though there are natural limits to what you can test with sweat versus blood.
Website:https://www.eccrinesystems.com
Estimated Revenue: $1.5 million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: BioTech, Healthcare
Notable Investors:
Location:Cincinnati
Techstack: HTML, Squarespace
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:17%
Read More
EthereumDecentralized Developer Blockchain Platform, Network and Marketplace; Has Its Own Currency Second to Bitcoin
Size:5
Funding: $18million
Eng. Openings:
Vertical: Cryptocurrency, Developer Tools
Product: Ethereum is a platform on top of which developers can build applications that are safely protected from any interference, be it downtime, censorship, or any external tampering. Ethereum is being used to codify, decentralize, secure and trade a wide variety of things. Ethereum is built on a uniquely constructed blockchain that allows for the demarcation of property on a shared-global infrastructure, eliminating the need for third parties when creating markets, storing registries, debts, or legal documents, or any number of future forms not created. It costs Ether (the digital currency associated with Ethereum) to both deploy and interact with code on the Ethereum network. The more computationally expensive it is to deploy or interact with the code, the more Ether it costs to do so. Computers on the distributed network that perform the computations and store data are rewarded with Ether.
Market: Application Developers
Competitors:RootStock , NEM (XEM) , MaidSafe , Waves, Golem.
Traction:Currently Ether, the digital currency required to interact with Ethereum, is worth over $4.3 billion in market capitalization as of April 17th 2017 (up from under $650 million in December of 2016 and from under $60 million in December of 2015). Many large corporations are also looking to use and learn about Ethereum -- the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance was formed in February 2017 and included in the companies that make up the alliance are Microsoft, JP Morgan, Intel, BP, ING, Thomson Reuters, BBVA, UBS, Credit Suisse, Accenture, Santander, Wipro, and more. VISA now has a credit card that stores Ether.
Founding Team:Vitalik Buterin - From his site: “Buterin is the creator of Ethereum. He first discovered blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies through Bitcoin in 2011, and was immediately excited by the technology and its potential. He cofounded Bitcoin Magazine in September 2011, and after two and a half years looking at what the existing blockchain technology and applications had to offer, wrote the Ethereum white paper in November 2013. He now leads Ethereum's research team, working on future versions of the Ethereum protocol.”
Gavin Wood - After re-visiting Bitcoin in early 2013, Wood realised new possibilities opening up between the fields of ITC and game theory. After being introduced to Vitalik Buterin in late 2014, Wood turned his focus to Ethereum. He wrote the first functional implementation of Ethereum, invented the language to interact with Ethereum known as Solidity, and wrote Ethereum’s Yellow Paper. He was also the first to coin the term ‘web three.’ Prior to Ethereum, Wood received a Masters and Doctorate in Computer Science. He consulted for Microsoft Research, designed and implemented most of the world’s first C++ language workbench, and built the software systems of OxLegal, a smart text contract-editor.
Joseph Lubin - original COO of the Ethereum Foundation. Founded ConsenSys, a venture production studio developing decentralized applications and utilities for Ethereum. Prior to Ethereum, he held various software engineering positions including research and development artificial intelligence in the 1990’s at Vision Applications, where he worked on machine vision and autonomous mobile robotics, and with Tomandandy, where he worked on automated music composition company and neural networks. He was also a VP of Technology at Goldman Sachs. Lubin graduated cum laude with a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Princeton.
Jeffrey Wilcke - started the first implementation of Ethereum using the Go programming language in 2013 and has been the Go team lead and head developer since. The Go client launched on July 30, 2015, marking the official release of the Ethereum platform.
Gavin Wood - After re-visiting Bitcoin in early 2013, Wood realised new possibilities opening up between the fields of ITC and game theory. After being introduced to Vitalik Buterin in late 2014, Wood turned his focus to Ethereum. He wrote the first functional implementation of Ethereum, invented the language to interact with Ethereum known as Solidity, and wrote Ethereum’s Yellow Paper. He was also the first to coin the term ‘web three.’ Prior to Ethereum, Wood received a Masters and Doctorate in Computer Science. He consulted for Microsoft Research, designed and implemented most of the world’s first C++ language workbench, and built the software systems of OxLegal, a smart text contract-editor.
Joseph Lubin - original COO of the Ethereum Foundation. Founded ConsenSys, a venture production studio developing decentralized applications and utilities for Ethereum. Prior to Ethereum, he held various software engineering positions including research and development artificial intelligence in the 1990’s at Vision Applications, where he worked on machine vision and autonomous mobile robotics, and with Tomandandy, where he worked on automated music composition company and neural networks. He was also a VP of Technology at Goldman Sachs. Lubin graduated cum laude with a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Princeton.
Jeffrey Wilcke - started the first implementation of Ethereum using the Go programming language in 2013 and has been the Go team lead and head developer since. The Go client launched on July 30, 2015, marking the official release of the Ethereum platform.
Culture:Unknown
Risks:Fraud; people misusing Ethereum for illegal activities; another blockchain ecosystem winning.
Website:https://www.ethereum.org
Estimated Revenue: $1.2 million
Eng. Openings:
Vertical: Cryptocurrency, Developer Tools
Notable Investors:
Location:Singapore
Techstack: C#, Go, Haskell, Java, Javascript, Python, Rust
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:29%
Read More
EvenUpending PayDay Loans with A Simple Subscription Fee
Size:9
Funding: $12million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: FinTech
Product: Even is a tool to give lower and middle class workers more financial stability and purchasing power by eliminating the underlying inefficiencies of the hourly wage. Even does this by analyzing users’ bank accounts and figuring out what their adjusted salary is, providing users with a consistent paycheck every week, no matter how many hours they worked. It puts aside money on good weeks, effectively allowing it to give users interest-free credit in bad weeks. It will also advance users extra money if they are short on cash. Finally, Even will help users figure out their budget by helping them keep track of how much they have to spend. All it charges is a flat $3 weekly fee. They describe themselves as an anti-payday loan. Their app is available on iOS and Android.
Market: 77 million Americans work for an hourly wage with a median income of $34,142. Since their income and expenses are inconsistent, they spend over $100 billion to cover expenses and make ends meet, losing 10-30% of their income on services like payday loans, overdraft fees, and late bill fees. As of 2015, the payday loan market alone was $46 billion, although it has seen more regulation in the past year under Obama. Even hopes that large employers will offer the service as a benefit to their hourly workers, as it will help with turnover and add stability.
Competitors:Payday loan companies, Mint, ActiveHours.
Traction:Even makes money exclusively from its subscriptions, which cost $3/week. They are hoping to sell the product wholesale to larger companies, who would offer it as a service to their hourly workers. They have not released specific sales numbers, but raised a substantial funding round in 2016 with Valar Ventures, the investment firm backed by Peter Thiel.
Founding Team:Jon Schlossberg--Co-founder and CEO - Runs the show and designed the Even app. Previously designed best-selling security app “Knock to Unlock”.
Quinten Farmer--Co-founder - Works on company financials. Previously worked at marketing software company, TayKey
Ryan Gomba--Co-founder, previously at SimpleGeo, Instagram, Facebook. Built Instagram for iOS.
Cem Kent--Co-founder, previously at Taykey, Allen & Company
Quinten Farmer--Co-founder - Works on company financials. Previously worked at marketing software company, TayKey
Ryan Gomba--Co-founder, previously at SimpleGeo, Instagram, Facebook. Built Instagram for iOS.
Cem Kent--Co-founder, previously at Taykey, Allen & Company
Culture:Even is a very small team, so it doesn’t offer any explicit benefits on its careers page or job descriptions. Instead, it appeals to people who want to make a difference and “remember that we’re just apes on a pale blue dot,” (Aka people that don’t take themselves too seriously). Their office is next to the 19th st BART station in Oakland.
Risks:The main risk with Even is its reputation—while it markets itself as offering a social good, at the end of the day, its business model is still built on profiting off lower and middle class workers (even if its is the lesser of all evils). If Even is able to sell itself wholesale to larger employers who will then offer it as a free service to its employees, Even will be more justified in its mission. Finally, pitching such a new model to people without disposable income might pose a marketing/customer acquisition challenge despite the service’s clear practical advantages.
Website:https://even.com
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: FinTech
Notable Investors:Keith Rabois
Location:Oakland
Techstack: AWS, Go, Google Apps, Heroku, NodeJS, PostreSQL, Redis
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
FlexportTech and Data Driven Freight Forwarder and Customs Broker Providing Control Over Entire Supply Chain
Size:309
Funding: $94million
Eng. Openings: 5
Vertical: Enterprise, Logistics
Product: Flexport is a customs brokerage and freight forwarding platform that assists companies in the coordination of their international trade. Their technologies empowers companies with virtual complete control over their global supply change. They claim their software is easy-to-use and provides ready access to industry professionals. Users are given complete visualizations of their supply chain and able to track freight movements live, arrange shipments, and rapidly analyze their product data.
Market: Trillions of dollars in goods flow between countries every year. International trade is a vast and complicated business formerly dealt with offline through traditional customs brokers. Flexport seeks to help facilitate trade end-to-end so that traders can focus on what matters.
Competitors:Expeditors, Amber Road, INTTRA, Cargomatic, Freight Hub.
Traction:Offices on three continents to facilitate trade in over 100 countries
Founding Team:Ryan Petersen, CEO - Ryan Petersen earned a degree in economics from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from Columbia University in marketing, general management, and entrepreneurship. He also co-founded ImportGenius.com, a company that provides intelligence on the import-export industry.
Culture:Employees love working at Flexport and are excited about the future of the company. The company is growing so fast that leadership cannot hire enough people to keep up. As a result there can sometimes be an imbalance between work and life, an issue that Flexport is working on remedying quickly.
Risks:The strength of global supply chains is currently in question with the increasingly protectionist ideology of the current American regime.
Website:https://www.flexport.com
Estimated Revenue: $5 million
Eng. Openings: 5
Vertical: Enterprise, Logistics
Notable Investors:A-Grade Investments, Alexis Ohanian, Ashton Kutcher, Felicis Ventures, First Round Capital, Founders Fund, GV, Joe Lonsdale, Lee Linden, Sam Altman, SV Angel, Y Combinator, Yuri Milner
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: AWS, BackboneJS, Bootstrap, Flux, GraphQL, HTML, Javascript, JQuery, nginx, PostgreSQL, ReactJS, Ruby, Ruby on Rails, Underscore
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:69%
Read More
Forward HealthState of the Art, Personalized, Subscription-Based Healthcare
Size:20
Funding: $million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Healthcare
Product: Forward is a radical new approach to technology focused healthcare, considered the Apple Store equivalent to the doctor’s office. For $149/month, Forward customers are given access to Forward’s 3,500 square foot office, state of the art medical equipment, and on-site lab testing. Their proprietary artificial intelligence helps doctors access patients’ medical files and health data, even on Forward’s mobile app. They also offer on-site technology like infrared lights for locating veins, full body scans, and full screen displays that are capable of showing patient's’ vitals and comparing possible medications against their genetic code. Their flagship office is located in San Francisco’s financial district, and they have plans of growing throughout the bay area and ultimately the country.
Market: The Health Care market in the United States has been volatile in recent years, especially with Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act being put on the chopping block under the new administration. In 2016, health care spending was estimated at $3.35 trillion, with dental, physician, and clinical services comprising $881.8 billion of this market share. Forward has a very different approach to billing, with patients having access 24/7 to their medical staff for $149/month, while patients from underserved communities are given free membership and a free month of prescription medicine from Forward’s onsite pharmacy.
Competitors:One Medical
Traction:Forward healthcare has recently opened its doors to business, and has been very secretive about the size of their seed funding. They have received support from major investors like First Round Capital, Eric Schmidt, Marc Benioff, Joe Lonsdale, and Joshua Kushner. Founder Adrian Aoun claims that he would like to see the business grow in the bay area before expanding into the rest of the country. He also hopes to grow Forward’s treatment plans to include alternative techniques like acupuncture.
Founding Team:Adrian Aoun - Adrian Aoun is the founder and head of Forward. Previously, he was employed in the Special Projects department at Google, and before that he founded and managed Wavii. He has also served as director at Fox Interactive Media and Program Manager at Microsoft. He has both a bachelors and masters degree in Computer Science from the University of Southern California.
Culture:Forward is looking for professionals that share the company’s dedication to fundamentally redesigning the healthcare industry. They are looking for full stack engineers, as well as medical professionals to contribute to their mission. Employees at Forward will be working with top engineers and designers from companies like Google and Uber.
Risks:Forward currently caters to a very wealthy, small subset of the country with their $150 monthly subscription and state of the art technology. Becoming mass-market will be its biggest challenge.
Website:https://goforward.com
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Healthcare
Notable Investors:Joe Lonsdale, Lee Linden, Marc Benioff
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: TensorFlow
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:17%
Read More
Forward NetworksCreate A Software Copy of Your Network Search, Verify and Predict Behavior Risk-Free
Size:25
Funding: $11million
Eng. Openings: 4
Vertical: Cloud, Enterprise
Product: Forward network has produced a SaaS-based platform based around their proprietary algorithm that allows companies to create a software copy of their network, in order to test changes and search for potential problems. Their Forward Search function allows users to route and map the flow of traffic between any two points in their network. Their platform can function on most any hardware and works in both traditional and software-defined networks. Forward also plans to make their network analysis available on public cloud based networks in coming years.
Market: The market for global software defined networking is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 48.1%, reaching $43.2 billion by 2025. This growth is of course related to expected major developments in Hyperscale cloud networking.
Competitors:Open Network Technologies (Cisco Systems), Nicira, Veriflow.
Traction:Forward Networks has been growing quickly since its founding in 2013. They currently count major companies like HP Enterprises, Foursquare, Mattersight, and Telstra among their clientele. They have remained relatively quiet about their pricing model, but their product is subscription based, with a consumptions metric based on number of devices in a network.
Founding Team:Nikhil Handigold - Prior to cofounding Forward Networks, Nikhil Handigold worked as a Director of Course Content and Instruction at SDN Academy, a Technical Staff Member at ON.Lab, a Research Assistant at Stanford University, and a Visiting Researcher/Scholar at both Cisco Systems and Carnegie Mellon University. He has a PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University.
David Erickson - David Erickson is a cofounder and the CEO of Forward Networks. Before founding Forward Networks, David Erickson was a Director of Course Content and an instructor at SDN Academy, a Graduate Research Assistant at Stanford University and, a Technical Staff member at big switch networks. He has a BS in Computer Science from the University of Utah, and an MS and PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University.
Brandon Heller - Previously employed as a Course Content and Instruction Director at SDN Academy, an Engineering Intern at Google, and a Labs intern at Hewlett-Packard. Brandon has a BS and MS in Computer Engineering from Washington University St. Louis, and a PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University.
Peyman Kazemian - Was also a Director of Course Content and an Instructor at SDN Academy, a Networking Research Intern at Google, and a Researcher at Stanford University. He has a Masters and PhD in Computer Networks for Stanford University.
David Erickson - David Erickson is a cofounder and the CEO of Forward Networks. Before founding Forward Networks, David Erickson was a Director of Course Content and an instructor at SDN Academy, a Graduate Research Assistant at Stanford University and, a Technical Staff member at big switch networks. He has a BS in Computer Science from the University of Utah, and an MS and PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University.
Brandon Heller - Previously employed as a Course Content and Instruction Director at SDN Academy, an Engineering Intern at Google, and a Labs intern at Hewlett-Packard. Brandon has a BS and MS in Computer Engineering from Washington University St. Louis, and a PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University.
Peyman Kazemian - Was also a Director of Course Content and an Instructor at SDN Academy, a Networking Research Intern at Google, and a Researcher at Stanford University. He has a Masters and PhD in Computer Networks for Stanford University.
Culture:Unknown
Risks:Forward Networks has already attracted a number of big ticket clients since their only funding round in 2014. They have been growing at a rapid pace, as they attract more clients, and seem well positioned to continue this growth.
Website:https://www.forwardnetworks.com/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 4
Vertical: Cloud, Enterprise
Notable Investors:Andreessen Horowitz, SV Angel
Location:East TimorNew YorkPalo Alto
Techstack: Ansible, AWS, C#, Chef, Docker, Go, Java, Jenkins, Perl, Python, Ruby
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:33%
Read More
FreenomeFreenome is a biotechnology company that develops liquid biopsy diagnosis platform
Size:22
Funding: $70.5million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: BioTech, Healthcare
Product: Freenome is a “genomic thermometer of who you are you as you grow, live, and age.” The product is best described in a Medium post by the Founder; “Your freenome is composed of fragments of blood-borne DNA and RNA, shed by the cells in the body as they die, giving us a snapshot of your cellular health at any given time. By studying the freenome with machine learning, we’ve found novel signatures to detect diseases such as cancer in the very early stages at a time when they are most treatable and curable. For example, instead of focusing on DNA fragments coming directly from tumor cells, we’ve learned to deconvolute the signals coming from other cells (such as your immune system) that change as a result of the presence of the tumor. Making sense of immune signature changes is extremely complicated to understand but can be much more robust compared to the signal coming from tumor cells which make up less than 1%. By leveraging machine learning to understand these types of novel signatures, we can detect cancer earlier and cheaper than traditional methods.” Freenome was founded in 2015. They moved from Philadelphia to Palo Alto in 2016, where they were part of the Stanford-affiliated StartX accelerator.
Market: There are a number of companies chasing similar technology goals, including Grail (which raised a $900M Series B in 2017 led by ARCH Venture Partners) and Guardant Health (which has raised $190 million from investors including OribMed Advisors, Khosla Ventures, and Sequoia Capital.) The co-founder and CEO Gabe Otte says that Freenome’s main differentiator is that their technology allows them to answer more questions than their competitors because they’re looking at different biologies—they capture all the genetic material floating in blood, instead of focusing only on the mutations associated with cancer hopefully leading to conclusions about general health and other diseases as well.
Competitors:Counsyl, Grail, Guardant Health, Pathway Genomics, Exosome Diagnostics, Biocept, Trovagene, Circulogene.
Traction:Freenome has tested thousands of blood samples, and says its tests outperform current screening tests on the market for four types of cancer: prostate, breast, colorectal, and lung. It will expand into clinical trials with the help of 25 research partners, which include UCSD and UCSF. They plan on having tested as many as 10,000 blood samples by March 2018.
Founding Team:Gabriel Otte--Co-founder and CEO, previously at Apple and Glyde
Michael Otte--Co-founder and CTO, previously at Acorn (Founder and COO), Beepi, and PlainLegal
Riley Ennis--Co-founder and COO
Michael Otte--Co-founder and CTO, previously at Acorn (Founder and COO), Beepi, and PlainLegal
Riley Ennis--Co-founder and COO
Culture:Freenome has fostered a community of trust between their employees, encouraging them to truly empathize with the people they serve. Members of the Freenome community should be able to work strongly as a team and be willing to believe in and support their fellow employees.
Risks:Freenome has broad ambitions, but significantly less resources than competitors such as Grail.
Website:https://www.freenome.com/
Estimated Revenue: $3.5 million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: BioTech, Healthcare
Notable Investors:Andreessen Horowitz, Data Collective, Founders Fund, GV
Location:Palo AltoSan Francisco
Techstack: Ansible, Docker, Google Cloud Platform, Javascript, Kubernetes, MySQL, Python
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:340%
Read More
FreshdeskCloudbased Customer Support Aggregating all Channels
Size:974
Funding: $150million
Eng. Openings: 15
Vertical: CRM, Customer Service, SaaS
Product: Freshdesk is a cloud-based customer service platform. Freshdesk enables support to connect with customers via phone, email, chat, website, social networks, and mobile apps. It has multi-channel support, robust integrations, gamifies solving customer problems to motivate your support team and automates repetitive chores.
Market: Tech companies are early adopters and can take advantage of the features and integrations but all B2C companies are the ideal customer for FreshDesk.
Competitors:Zendesk, Salesforce SPF, Volusion Email, Recurly Mail, SurveyGizmo.
Traction:Fresh desk has reported over 100,000 businesses using their platform to date.
Founding Team:Girish Mathrubootham, CEO - Girish Mathrubootham earned a degree in electrical and electronics from the Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy. He also received an MBA in marketing from the University of Madras. Prior to founding Freshdesk, he was the lead engineer and later a product manager at AdventNet, and Vice President of Product Management at the Zoho Corporation.
Culture:Freshdesk is a fast-paced company that encourages learning and knowledge-sharing across all levels. No one is afraid to ask for help in the always-friendly and transparent work environment. The company also offers perks including a weekly lunch, foosball, stocked kitchens, and the ability to bring one’s dog to work.
Risks:Freshdesk comes equipped with everything a company might need, but one-size-fits-all systems are rare. Customers would like to see more customizability and deeper integrations.
Website:https://freshdesk.com
Estimated Revenue: $10 million
Eng. Openings: 15
Vertical: CRM, Customer Service, SaaS
Notable Investors:Accel Partners, Sequoia Capital
Location:San Bruno
Techstack: Android Wear SDK, Apache, AWS, Bower, Fabric, Google Cloud Vision API, HTML, NodeJS, Python, Ruby on Rails
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:25%
Read More
GametimeSeamless Peer To Peer Ticket Selling Platform Focused on Sports
Size:83
Funding: $37million
Eng. Openings: 6
Vertical: E-Commerce
Product: Gametime is a ticket app focused on last-minute, mobile purchases. Thanks to the app’s easy-to-use interface, checkout takes just 9 seconds and sharing tickets with friends is as simple as sending a text.
Market: The secondary ticket market, which took shape in the early 2000’s with the debut of StubHub, is estimated to be in the tens of billions of dollars. StubHub and Ticketmaster dominate the space, but in recent years, Gametime and its competitors have started grabbing market share.
Competitors:StubHub, Ticketmaster, FanSnap, Gametime, Vivid Seats, Ticketfly.
Traction:Gametime’s mobile-only approach helped them get an early lead with many millennials. However, now that every ticket marketplace is prioritizing mobile (and most stadiums are accepting mobile tickets), Gametime’s finding it more difficult to differentiate itself from the pack. That’s okay, though, because innovative features like “Snap and Sell” (which allows users to take a photo of a paper-based ticket and list it on Gametime in seconds) and “Gametime Connect” (sharing tickets, following friends) make Gametime’s user experience stand out.
Founding Team:Gametime was founded in 2013 by Brad Griffith after a nightmarish experience trying to find a printer near the stadium to print out his baseball tickets.
Culture:Employees at Gametime claim to love the fun, “sporty” culture and fast-paced decision making of the company. Its definitely still “statup-y,” though, with relatively little in terms of HR or benefits programs.
Risks:The secondary ticketing market is a risky one, as legal bulwarks try to catch up with scalpers. For example, season ticket holders for the Golden State Warriors were told in 2015 that their tickets could be revoked if they were resold anywhere but TicketMaster’s official marketplace. While StubHub sued, a judge sided with TicketMaster. Still, with its move into primary ticket sales (like its competitors, Gametime is signing deals directly with teams and sports leagues), it’s “Snap and Sell” feature, and its seamless purchasing experience, Gametime is hard to ignore. The main risk is, and will likely always be, StubHub and TicketMaster forcing the competition out of the marketplace -- either by copying their products or signing enough exclusive deals with teams and leagues that the secondary ticket marketplace evaporates.
Website:https://gametime.co
Estimated Revenue: $2 million
Eng. Openings: 6
Vertical: E-Commerce
Notable Investors:GV
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: Android SDK, Android Studio, Chef, Go, Gulp, JIRA, JQuery, MongoDB, New Relic, nginx, NodeJS, Ruby
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:9%
Read More
GigsterLightning Fast Web Development and Prototyping
Size:190
Funding: $12.5million
Eng. Openings: 4
Vertical: Enterprise
Product: Gigster provides on-demand software development and design. Users can submit a project and get a quote in minutes for any app or website. Gigster then assembles a vetted, US-based team and manages the project, giving weekly updates to the user. As of August 2016, Gigster had 800 active freelancers, accepting only 1% of those who applied to be listed. Gigster takes 25% of the fee, but projects can pay as much as $400,000 for a team of five developers.
Market: Gigster is a member of the freelance revolution, emphasizing skilled labor more than the rudimentary services that TaskRabbit and Uber offer. According to a Forbes article from 2016, there are 53 million freelancers in America, and by 2020, 50% of the U.S. workforce will be freelancers (although not necessarily full-time.) Gigster’s target market are young professionals, who are non-technical but want to start a software startup as well as large companies who need temporary software solutions but don’t have the in-house skillsets to get the job done.
Competitors:Speedlancer, Hirable, Liquid Talent, CodeGophers, 99 Designs, Fiverr, Guru, CodersClan, Toptal, Gun.io.
Traction:Gigster has done projects for clients including Google, Square, OpenTable, U.S. Bank, eBay, and multiple venture or incubator backed startups. In its first two weeks after launching in July 2015, Gigster made $1 million in sales. Since then, it’s seen enterprise sales grow 9x each quarter. In 2015, Gigster’s revenue was $10 million. In November 2016, Gigster launched the Gigster fund, comprised of $700k in funding plus 1% of their own equity. Each month, it invests $50k in one of their top clients in exchange for 1% of that company at a $5 million valuation, while also providing them with advice, connections, and priority access. The proceeds from the investment, after the investors are paid pack, will be split between Gigster and the investors, with Gigster diving its share equally among its active freelancers for that month. This is an added incentive for freelancers to stay on the platform.
Founding Team:Roger Dickey--Founder and CEO, started a company out of Austin that was bought by Zynga. Then went on to be Founder & GM of the famed game, Mafia Wars.
Debo Olaosebikan--Co-founder & CTO
Debo Olaosebikan--Co-founder & CTO
Culture:For its non-freelance employees, Gigster offers unlimited vacation, health care, team events, and a stocked kitchen. For freelance workers, they offer (obviously) very flexible hours, and the ability to choose your projects, as well as the Gigster Fund benefit. Employees at Gigster claim the company has built a good team with a challenging and fast-paced workplace.
Risks:Because of its rapid growth, Gigster has a reputation for underestimating the cost of projects, and being cumbersome as clients have to maintain and update their apps. Gigster also runs into the problems of other freelance services like Uber and Lyft with their definition of contractors, but at least they’re making a step in the right direction by serving their freelancers with the Gigster Fund.
Website:https://gigster.com
Estimated Revenue: $1.9 million
Eng. Openings: 4
Vertical: Enterprise
Notable Investors:Andreessen Horowitz, Ashton Kutcher, Felicis Ventures, Ronald Conway, Y Combinator
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: AngularJS, Bootstrap, CoffeeScript, Go, Grunt, Heroku, Javascript, MongoDB, NodeJS, PhantomJS, Python, RabbitMQ, Ruby on Rails
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:25%
Read More
GitHubUbuiquitous Collaboration Tool for Software Engineers
Size:603
Funding: $350million
Eng. Openings: 20
Vertical: Developer Tools
Product: A platform to share code with friends, co-workers, classmates, and strangers. It is available for desktop and mobile, as well as for enterprise. It was founded in 2008 and has been called the “Facebook for developers.” Individual developers can store, writ, and collaborate on code, while business can host and run software projects across their organizations. GitHub can be applied to customer service, allowing companies to collaborate with customers and can be used as a recruiting platform to find prospective software-engineering hires through their coding repositories.
Market: GitHub is the central platform for collaboration on open source software. The biggest competitor, Microsoft’s CodePlex, announced it would be shutting down on December 15, 2017. This was inevitable, as Microsoft was increasingly using GitHub in recent years. There are a number of other solutions, including BitBucket and GitLab, but GitHub is still far and away the most popular. Their target market includes any and all software engineers.
Competitors:CodePlex, Cloud Source Repositories, Atlassian Bitbucket, Deveo, GitLab
Traction:Over ten million people use GitHub. It currently hosts over 55 million projects. Larger customers include MailChimp, Groupon, SAP, Braintree, HubSpot, Anaplan, Coinbase, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and Leap Motion. It has a valuation of $2 billion.
When Andreessen Horowitz invested $100 million in GitHub in 2012, it was the largest single investment in a company the firm had ever made.
When Andreessen Horowitz invested $100 million in GitHub in 2012, it was the largest single investment in a company the firm had ever made.
Founding Team:Chris Wanstrath--Co-founder and CEO
PJ Hyett--Co-founder and COO
Chris, PJ, and their co-founder Tom were inspired by a talk given at Google in 2007 by Linux Torvalds, the developer of Linux and the tool Git, which makes controlling versions of code smoother. The GitHub eam added a social layer on top of it.
PJ Hyett--Co-founder and COO
Chris, PJ, and their co-founder Tom were inspired by a talk given at Google in 2007 by Linux Torvalds, the developer of Linux and the tool Git, which makes controlling versions of code smoother. The GitHub eam added a social layer on top of it.
Culture:GitHub offers a diverse and inclusive workplace, remote and flexible schedules, 100% health coverage, gym membership and an onsite gym,a 401k plan, and Amazon gift cards to receive any books you want. Current and past employees relay overwhelmingly positive sentiments about their time at GitHub.
Risks:GitHub has faced controversy, including accusations of sexism and harassment in the workplace in 2014. As a result, Preston-Werner--one of the c-founders--left the company. No evidence of wrongdoing was found, but GitHub revamped its human resources procedures. GitHub is also prone to hacking and attacks, including in 2015, when it was flooded with internet traffic, most likely by China, to shut down anti censorship software hosted by the site. Another story came out in March 2017, when fake recruiters harvested email addresses for active GitHub accounts and spammed their inboxes with emails.
Website:https://github.com/
Estimated Revenue: $100 million
Eng. Openings: 20
Vertical: Developer Tools
Notable Investors:Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, SV Angel, Thrive Capital
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: C#, Elasticsearch, MySQL, PagerDuty, Ruby, Ruby on Rails, Sinatra
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:11%
Read More
GladlyCloud Based Customer Service Platform for B2C Brands
Size:40
Funding: $63million
Eng. Openings: 4
Vertical: Customer Service, Enterprise
Product: Gladly is a new company trying to disrupt the field of customer service. Gladly service promises to give support center representatives the ability to communicate with customers across a wide variety of platforms (voice, email, chat, text, and social networks) and provide them with a complete customer view including buying history, lifetime value, location, and demographics. This is an all-in service providing customers with a personalized experience so that they feel acknowledged and properly cared to.
Market: The market for contact center systems has historically been controlled by a few large tele- communication companies (Avaya, Cisco, and Genesys). Cloud-delivered services, like Galdly’s, have previously only been used by 10% of the approximately 15 million customer service agents, though that number is expected to increase.
Competitors:Zendesk, FreshDesk, Front, Avaya, Cisco, Gensys.
Traction:Gladly initially had a stealth launch with the contact center market serving B2C brands. They only announced their fundraising after gaining serious footing. Having said that, they don’t release their numbers so we don’t know much in the way of traction.
Founding Team:Joseph Ansanelli - Former VP at Symantec, Cofounder of Connectify and Zangzing.com. Was a Partner at Greylock when he decided to pursue Gladly.
Michael Wolfe - Cofounder of Vontu, Enterprise CTO of Symantec, and former CEO of PipeWise. Has two acquisitions and one IPO under his belt.
Dirk Kessler - Principal Engineer at Gladly. Former Principal Engineer at Vontu. Former entrepreneur in residence at Greylock.
Michael Wolfe - Cofounder of Vontu, Enterprise CTO of Symantec, and former CEO of PipeWise. Has two acquisitions and one IPO under his belt.
Dirk Kessler - Principal Engineer at Gladly. Former Principal Engineer at Vontu. Former entrepreneur in residence at Greylock.
Culture:Gladly is looking for people that are similarly dedicated to providing top-level quality customer service. The company believes in equal responsibility for all employees, encouraging employees to be driven members of their teams. The company’s leadership is known for putting their employees first.
Risks:Gladly is in an incredibly competitive industry. Freshdesk and Zendesk both have equal momentum and big telco companies are starting to take heed.
Website:https://www.gladly.com
Estimated Revenue: $1 million
Eng. Openings: 4
Vertical: Customer Service, Enterprise
Notable Investors:GGV Capital, Greylock Partners, New Enterprise Associates
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: Ansible, Django, Docker, MySQL, NodeJS, Python, Redis
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:43%
Read More
GlobalityGiving Small and Mid-Market Businesses The Power to Internationalize
Size:30
Funding: $37million
Eng. Openings: 10
Vertical: Marketing, Transportation
Product: Globality is trying to provide a trading platform that will provide small and mid-sized companies with the access that they need to global business opportunities. Their platform, which has yet to be released in its entirety, promises to ease the friction of global trade and make globalization work for these smaller companies, making them into micro-multinational companies capable of competing globally. They have not released much information on the details of how this platform will work, but they do promise a combination of artificial intelligence and human curation to power their service. At the moment, they offer operations and marketing help, pairing small businesses with advertising agencies and other services all around the world.
Market: In today’s economic and political climate the term globalization sounds like the defunct battle cry of a bygone era; however, Globality is dedicated to trying to re-tool this system of trade to benefit smaller companies rather than the Multinational companies, which carry the well earned ire of a majority of the global populace. Their technology may be able to fundamentally re-shift how and for whom globalization works, but they are up against some of the largest companies in the world, who are certainly not interested in seeing the scales turned against their economic and political power. Globality promises to build a platform capable of managing the global supply chain of a large collection of small to mid-sized companies.
Competitors:None
Traction:Globality has attracted funding from a number of heavy hitting individuals and venture capital firms who believe in Globality’s mission to fundamentally alter the function of neoliberal capitalism. They are yet to reveal the ultimate design of their product, but they have gotten attention from the press, who are interested in the potentials that they pose. They have very recently added Juliet de Baubigny, of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Mark Hurd, CEO of Oracle, and Andersen Tax Ceo Mark Vorsatz to their board. Their marketing service currently has around 350 companies available across all service industries.
Founding Team:Lior Delgo - Globality’s current preident Lior Delgo previously worked at Microsoft and Yahoo. He also cofounded and served as CEO of his own company called VideoSurf, which he sold to Microsoft.
Joel Hyatt - Globality’s cofounder, CEO and Chairman Joel Hyatt was previously a cofounder and CEO at Al Gore’s Current TV as well as Hyatt Legal Plans. He was a Lecturer on entrepreneurship at Stanford Business School and served on the Board of Directors at Hewlett Packard.
Joel Hyatt - Globality’s cofounder, CEO and Chairman Joel Hyatt was previously a cofounder and CEO at Al Gore’s Current TV as well as Hyatt Legal Plans. He was a Lecturer on entrepreneurship at Stanford Business School and served on the Board of Directors at Hewlett Packard.
Culture:Globality is looking for people who are similarly dedicated to fundamentally changing the functioning of the global economy. They offer a fast-paced working environment with a handful of perks meant to attract top talent.
Risks:Globality has currently secured a large amount of funding and a role in connecting small to mid-size companies with international marketers and advertisers. They have much bigger plans, intending to connect these companies with all the international tools they would need to become a truly global company. They have a collection of financiers, supportive of this idea; however, it is yet to be seen how major multinational corporations will react to their competitive advantage being broken down.
Website:https://www.globality.com/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 10
Vertical: Marketing, Transportation
Notable Investors:Al Gore, Sheryl Sandberg
Location:Menlo Park
Techstack: AngularJS, CSS, GraphQL, Gulp, HTML, NodeJS, ReactJS, Redux, Sass, Webpack
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:17%
Read More
GrailA Better Blood Test for Early Stage Cancer Detection
Size:100
Funding: $1000million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: BioTech, Healthcare
Product: Grail is a biomedical technology company whose mission is to detect cancer early. They do this by providing a blood test that can diagnose cancer at an early stage with high accuracy. They combine high-intensity sequencing, leading-edge computer science, and large population-scale clinical studies to enhance the scientific understanding of cancer biology. Grail spun out of the genomics company Illumina.
Market: Cancer diagnosed at early stage has 70-90% positive outcomes, while cancer diagnosed at late stage has 80-90% negative outcomes. There are a number of companies with similar goals, including Freenome (which raised a $65 million Series A in March 2017 led by Andreessen Horowitz) and Guardant Health (which has raised $190 million from investors including OribMed Advisors, Khosla Ventures, and Sequoia Capital.)
Competitors:Counsyl, Freenome, Guardant Health, Pathway Genomics, Exosome Diagnostics, Biocept, Trovagene, Circulogene
Traction:Grail has raised $1B in funding, which is the main public signifier of their success. Grail’s technology has never been used in early-stage detection. Their previously announced Circulating Cell-free Genome Atlas study was slated to analyze at least 7,000 cancer patients and compare them to 3,000 healthy individuals. Grail’s parent company Illumina still has a massive stake in Grail, although they plan to give the company more independence, reduce shares to less than 20% of the company, and withdraw members from Grail’s board of directors.
Founding Team:Jeff Huber--Founder and CEO, previously an SVP at Google, a VP at ebay, an SVP at Excite Home, and a board member at Electronic Arts and Illumina
Culture:At Grail, employees “work for each other, and for humanity.” They don’t offer too many more specifics as to office culture on their website. Employees at Grail cite “an inspiring mission” and a “great culture,” but not the best location for an office. Perks appear to be daily lunch and snacks, gym memberships, a game room, public transportation allowances, and team and company events. They also describe a difficult application process.
Risks:Grail has a number of competitors with the same goal of taking a blood sample and detecting early, free-floating cancer DNA in bloodstreams. Greenome is already expanding into clinical trials and hopes to test as many as 10,000 blood samples by mid-2018. While Grail has more funding and is a much larger company, everything depends on the technology. The history of screening healthy people for cancer has been met with a great deal of skepticism in the past, although former skeptics have expressed more optimism in Grail and their abundant resources. As we’ve seen with Theranos (which had a similar goal as Grail), when biomedical companies promise too much, they can run into serious trouble. Still, Grail seems be well situated in terms of talent and investment.
Website:https://grail.com
Estimated Revenue: $3 million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: BioTech, Healthcare
Notable Investors:Bill Gates
Location:Menlo Park
Techstack: AWS, Docker, Google Apps, Redshift
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
GrammarlyAI for Spell-Check, Grammar and Writing
Size:120
Funding: $110million
Eng. Openings: 13
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence, Content
Product: Grammarly is an AI communication assistant that helps people eliminate mistakes and confusion in their written communication. You can think of it as a much more intelligent and agile spell check. Available in Chrome, Microsoft Word, or Windows desktop, Grammarly’s machine learning and artificial intelligence technology improves writing by identifying errors in spelling and grammar as well as making style suggestions based on tone and context. Grammarly is widely used in business settings, including for sales, marketing, and support teams. It was founded in 2009 and recently announced a massive venture round in May 2017. While it started with a focus on enterprise, it now emphasizes an $11.99/mo consumer plan.
Market: Grammarly is in a crowded space, with major competitors including WhiteSmoke, Ginger, and Hemingway. While other services like JetPack are free, they have less capability and aren’t available in as many systems as Grammarly.
Competitors:ProWritingAid, Jetpack, Ginger, Hemingway, WhiteSmoke, NetaRose.
Traction:Grammarly has 6.9 million daily active users, as well as 18k reviews and more than 10m downloads on the Chrome Web Store. It is also profitable. In April 2017 alone, Grammarly suggested 14 billion improvements to users.
Founding Team:Max Lytvyn-- Cofounder, Head of Product Strategy, former director of product strategy at Blackboard
Alex Shevchenko -- Cofounder, Product Manager, former cofounder of MyDropBox
Alex Shevchenko -- Cofounder, Product Manager, former cofounder of MyDropBox
Culture:Grammarly promises a challenging, fast-paced work environment, that nonetheless takes the time for practical training and substantial feedback. This is all in service of accomplishing major goals to help perfect the product and company. They offer health care, parental leave, PTO plans, 401k, a monthly gym reimbursement, catered lunches, and snacks. Their motto is E.A.G.E.R. (Ethical, Adaptable, Gritty, Empathetic, Remarkable.) Industry sources indicate that employees are very fond of the team that Grammarly has assembled and see the product as having a big impact with a similarly large investment of work.
Risks:Nine years after its founding, Grammarly is a quickly growing company that just raised its first venture round—a massive $110m led by the prestigious General Catalyst. While cheaper Chrome extensions and word processing add-ons could challenge its monopoly, Grammarly has a head start.
Website:https://www.grammarly.com/
Estimated Revenue: $5 million
Eng. Openings: 13
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence, Content
Notable Investors:SignalFire, Spark Capital
Location:New YorkSan Francisco
Techstack: AngularJS, AWS, C#, CSS, Docker, Grafana, HTML, Java, Javascript, Kibana, MySQL, NodeJS, Python, RabbitMQ, ReactJS, Scala, Spark, Terraform
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
HeadspaceMeditation made simple and customized to your schedule and needs.
Size:169
Funding: $68million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Meditation
Product: Headspace is a subscription based service ($12.95/ month on month-to-month of $7.99/ month for the year) that provides users with with customizable meditations. Users can set the length of their meditation, great for planning around commutes or for down-times during the day, and choose the kind of meditation they desire. They even have minute-long meditations. Headspace encourages users to take their mental wellness seriously, and provides them with the means to seamlessly integrate meditation into their daily schedules. There is also the potential for Headspace to partner with corporations interested in investing in the mental well being of their employees.
Market: Headspace is currently competing in a crowded market of personal meditation apps. They are great for beginners, interested in making meditation a more regular part of their lives. With their recent hiring of Ross Hoffman as Chief Business Officer, it seems that they are angling towards a newer market through partnering with corporations rather than targeting solely individuals.
Competitors:Calm
Aura Health
Pause
Buddhify
The Mindfulness App
Mindbody
Insight Timer
Sattva
Stop, Breath & Think
Smiling Mind
Breathe for Apple Watch
Aura Health
Pause
Buddhify
The Mindfulness App
Mindbody
Insight Timer
Sattva
Stop, Breath & Think
Smiling Mind
Breathe for Apple Watch
Traction:Headspace just closed their Series B round with an impressive $36.7 million led by Spectrum Equity. They have also brought on Ross Hoffman, previously Twitter’s VP of global content partnerships, to serve as the company’s Chief Business Officer. This indicates a new path for the company towards partnering with corporations and helping manage employee wellness. They have also brought on the previous director of Spotify’s Premium service Robert Lamvik, to help them convert free users into premium subscribers. They claim that more than 14 million people have downloaded the app and are aiming to double their revenue in the coming year.
Founding Team:Rich Pierson -- co-founder and current CEO of Headspace. Previously, he was the Head of Business Development at Bartle Bogle Hegarty and a Graduate Trainee and Account Manager at McCann London.
Andy Puddicombe -- co-founder at Headspace with a long and storied history in meditation. From Bristol, UK, he left his University studies, opting to train as a Buddhist monk, eventually achieving full ordination at a monastery in Tibet. He began teaching meditation in Moscow, before returning to London to study Circus Arts and further his work as a meditation consultant, in-time meeting Rich Pierson and starting Headspace.
Andy Puddicombe -- co-founder at Headspace with a long and storied history in meditation. From Bristol, UK, he left his University studies, opting to train as a Buddhist monk, eventually achieving full ordination at a monastery in Tibet. He began teaching meditation in Moscow, before returning to London to study Circus Arts and further his work as a meditation consultant, in-time meeting Rich Pierson and starting Headspace.
Culture:Employees at Headspace regularly rave about the team of engineers and developers that they have assembled. Headspace has beautiful offices in Santa Monica and provides healthy lunches, a gym membership, onsite workouts, twice-daily meditations, and top benefits.
Risks:Headspace is competing in a crowded marketplace. They are trying to set themselves apart from their competitors by publishing scientific reports of the benefits of their product and creating corporate wellness programs. They have received a lot of backing, and time will tell if they are able to convert free users into regularly returning subscribers. There are also rumors amongst present and past employees of a relative amount of confusion and egotism among the management that can stifle communication in the company.
Website:https://www.headspace.com/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings:
Vertical: Meditation
Notable Investors:Jared Leto, Jessica Alba, Ryan Seacrest, WME
Location:Santa Monica
Techstack: Amazon (CloudFront, Amazon EC2, Apache HTTP Server, CentOS, Google Analytics, Google Apps, Mailgun, Optimizely, PHP, SendGrid
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:12%
Read More
HookedReinventing Fiction for the Snapchat Generation
Size:5
Funding: $6million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: Content
Product: Hooked (formerly Telepathic) aims to “redefine fiction for the Snapchat generation.” Founded by husband-and-wife team Parag Chordia and Prerna Gupta, their first and only product so far is the “Hooked” app, which offers stories that come in the form of addictive text messages. The app offers a limited number of free stories, and charges a subscription fee ($2.99/week) for unlimited reading and stories. The company plans on adding a video option soon.
Market: Prerna Gupta, Hooked’s CEO, believes there is a billion-dollar opportunity in bringing “lean” principles into the development and distribution of mass-market fiction, which had $28 billion in revenue in 2015. Currently, 80% of young-adult novels are read digitally, giving Hooked an opportunity to appeal to them with fiction tailor-made to their phones.
Competitors:Amazon Rapids, Tap, Wattpad, Frequency, Video-based social media such as Instagram
Traction:The company was most recently valued at $15 million. They were in the Top Five in the App Store as recently as March 2017.
Founding Team:Prerna Gupta, Chief Executive Officer - Gupta was previously Chief Product Officer at Smule, where she was instrumental in building apps like AutoRap that had over $150 million users. She has been named one of the “Most Influential Women in Tech” by Fast Company. She’s an angel investor at 500 Startups.
Parag Chordia - A bit of a renaissance man, Chordia was formerly CTO of Khush, Chief Scientist at Smule, and former director of Georgia Tech Music Intelligence Lab. He received a PhD in artificial intelligence from Yale. He is also an actively performing Indian classical musician and electronic musician.
Parag Chordia - A bit of a renaissance man, Chordia was formerly CTO of Khush, Chief Scientist at Smule, and former director of Georgia Tech Music Intelligence Lab. He received a PhD in artificial intelligence from Yale. He is also an actively performing Indian classical musician and electronic musician.
Culture:Hooked is a very small company; as such, there isn’t much on the web about team culture.
Risks:Some have criticized the app for being overpriced, with the weekly fee adding up to $155 a year and the one-time fee for unlimited reading being $40. The app’s stories have also been criticized for lacking consistent quality. Amazon entering into the market, with hundreds of stories for their Amazon Rapids app, is also worrisome for Hooked.
Website:http://www.hooked.co
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: Content
Notable Investors:500 Startups, Eric Ries, Founders Fund, SV Angel
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: Bootstrap, MeteorJS
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
Horizons School of TechnologyA supplementary technological education for college students
Size:50
Funding: $million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Education
Product: The Horizons School of Technology is a coding bootcamp designed to give college students, specifically in the liberal arts, access to the technological skills that they need not only to boost their employability, but also to supplement to their own research. Their 12-16 week bootcamp promises to teach students the fundamentals of coding like HTML, CSS, front end development, web application development, and entrepreneurship. They offer sessions during the school year and summer and are located adjacent to universities.
Market: With the growing importance of basic coding skills to participate in the modern workplace, coding bootcamps have become an increasingly viable way for people to acquire this necessary training. There are around 100 competing bootcamps at the moment and an estimated $199 million in total gross profit. While most coding bootcamps are focused on either high school students or post-grads, Horizons is focused on working in conjunction with colleges to supplement their student’s education.
Competitors:General Assembly
Girls Who Code
Dev Bootcamp
Flatiron School
Girls Who Code
Dev Bootcamp
Flatiron School
Traction:Horizons School of Technology hasn’t published much about their traction, although there has been a marked increase in their web traffic in 2017.
Founding Team:Edward Lando — Co-founder of the Horizons School of Technology and the founder at Horizons Alpha. He also works as an investor, with over 60 investments to date. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.
Abhi Ramesh — Co-founder at the Horizons School of Technology. Hey has also co-founded StoreTok and Altair Prep and has a worked as an Investment Analyst at Apollo Global Management LLC as well as a Consultant at Operation HOPE. He has a B.S. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.
Darwish Gani — Co-founder at the Horizons School of Technology and previously a Co-Founder at Altair Prep. He has also worked Product Manager at Optimizely. He has a B.A. in Economics from Northwestern University.
Abhi Ramesh — Co-founder at the Horizons School of Technology. Hey has also co-founded StoreTok and Altair Prep and has a worked as an Investment Analyst at Apollo Global Management LLC as well as a Consultant at Operation HOPE. He has a B.S. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.
Darwish Gani — Co-founder at the Horizons School of Technology and previously a Co-Founder at Altair Prep. He has also worked Product Manager at Optimizely. He has a B.A. in Economics from Northwestern University.
Culture:Horizons School of Technology are looking for people that are passionate about teaching and giving students the tools to bridge the gap between technology and education.
Risks:Horizons has been growing in recent years with locations in Philadelphia and San Francisco. Nonetheless, they are competing in a pretty populated field and their high prices may challenge their ability to keep growing.
Website:http://www.joinhorizons.com/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings:
Vertical: Education
Notable Investors:
Location:CA; San Francisco Bay AreaPhiladelphia PA
Techstack: Express with Handlebar templates, GIT, GitHub, Javascript, Mongo DB, Node.JS, npm, React, React Native
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
Human Longevity, Inc.Sequencing the Human Genome and Finding Genetic Patterns for Common Diseases
Size:1000
Funding: $300million
Eng. Openings: 15
Vertical: BioTech, Genomics, Healthcare
Product: Human Longevity Inc. (HLI), just as their name implies, wants to use technology to make humans live longer. The company is involved in a range of activities in order to accomplish their goal. They are building a database of whole genome, phenotype and clinical data that aims to be the biggest and most comprehensive in the world. Additionally, the company is working to provide a more complete picture of individual health with their HLI Health Nucleus program, which includes advanced clinical techniques and machine learning.
Market: HLI operates in an enormous healthcare market. The focus is on promoting the healthy aging of the elderly, but of course everyone is aging all the time. By itself though, the global market for healthcare expenditures on behalf of the elderly (65 and older) runs to more than seven trillion dollars.
Competitors:Color Genomics , Deep Genomics, Histogenics Corp., Mesoblast, Osiris Therapeutics, Xcelthera, Inc.
Traction:
Founding Team:Dr. J. Craig Venter, Executive Chairman - Dr. Venter served as the CEO of HLI from its founding until January of 2017. He remains a part of the company via his role as Executive Chairman of their board. Dr. Venter has been involved in genomics for decades and has founded multiple companies in the field including Celera Corp. and Synthetic Genomics.
Dr. Robert Joseph Hariri, President, Human Longevity Cellular Therapeutics - Dr. Hariri is a veteran in both the biomedicine industry and the aerospace industry. Besides having flown more than 60 different civilian and military aircraft, Dr. Hariri is the founder and former CEO of Celgene Cellular Therapeutics, one of the world’s leaders in cellular therapeutics.
Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, Vice Chairman - Besides co-founding HLI, Dr. Diamandis has been heavily involved in the fields of technology and aerospace. He is the co-founder and co-chairman of Planetary Resources, a company designing spacecraft to detect and mine asteroids for precious resources. He is also the chairman and CEO of the X PRIZE Foundation, which designs and operates global competitions for ideas that benefit humanity.
Dr. Robert Joseph Hariri, President, Human Longevity Cellular Therapeutics - Dr. Hariri is a veteran in both the biomedicine industry and the aerospace industry. Besides having flown more than 60 different civilian and military aircraft, Dr. Hariri is the founder and former CEO of Celgene Cellular Therapeutics, one of the world’s leaders in cellular therapeutics.
Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, Vice Chairman - Besides co-founding HLI, Dr. Diamandis has been heavily involved in the fields of technology and aerospace. He is the co-founder and co-chairman of Planetary Resources, a company designing spacecraft to detect and mine asteroids for precious resources. He is also the chairman and CEO of the X PRIZE Foundation, which designs and operates global competitions for ideas that benefit humanity.
Culture:HLI is at the forefront of medicine and technology, and as a result their company is a dynamic, fast moving environment in which people have the opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause. Employees are excited by their company’s mission, but some note that self-starters and independents thrive while those requiring more direction are left by the wayside.
Risks:HLI is one of the most forward thinking companies in the world, but if the analysis of some employees is accurate, they will need to scale better and focus on the issues that matter most to them in order to succeed. Other employees laud the company’s leadership and progress. HLI is certainly headed in the right direction, but they must ensure that everyone on their team is on the same page as they move forward.
Website:http://www.humanlongevity.com/
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 15
Vertical: BioTech, Genomics, Healthcare
Notable Investors:DFJ
Location:San Diego
Techstack: Apache, Bootstrap, Google Maps, HTML, PHP, reCAPTCHA, Vimeo, Wistia, Wordpress
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:5%
Read More
Hyperloop OneUltraspeed Underground Transport; LA --> SF in 30 Minutes
Size:257
Funding: $160million
Eng. Openings: 23
Vertical: Transportation
Product: Hyperloop One is a company working to commercialize the Hyperloop, a transportation technology introduced by Elon Musk in 2013, though Hyperloop One is not run by Musk. The Hyperloop uses an electric motor to move an electromagnetically levitated pod through a low-pressure tube, allowing speeds of 620 mph or more, reducing (in theory) the commute from San Francisco to Los Angeles to 30 minutes. Hyperloop One promises a new form of travel capable of safely and rapidly transporting people at a low price, estimated to be somewhere around the price of bus tickets. It is an incredibly ambitious technology that could legitimately form a “fifth tent pole” of modern transportation, joining cars, planes, trains, and boats. Hyperloop One’s goal is to deliver a fully operational Hyperloop system by 2020 that can be used for both freight and commuters.
Market: Hyperloop, if executed successfully, is a new form of transportation, and so the market is hard to define but certainly colossal. If Hyperloop is successful, it can compete with boats, cars, airlines, and trains - the revenue sum of which easily exceeds a trillion a year.
Competitors:TransPod, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT).
Traction:Hyperloop One has raised $160 million so far in funding. It has set a number of goals in its planned deadline of operating cargo by 2020 and moving passengers by 2021, and it has met them so far. It tested its motor in May 2016 successfully, delivering crucial proof of concept. In Spring 2017, it completed a test Hyperloop track in Nevada, and showcased 11 potential Hyperloop routes across America. It is developing routes in five countries - the United States, Finland, the UAE, Russia and Switzerland. The company is showing promise and growth, but everything ultimately rests on their ability to deliver the technology in the next few years.
Founding Team:Shervin Pishevar - Executive Chairman. Hugely successful entrepreneur and investor. Co-founder and managing director of Sherpa Capital, which has invested in Airbnb, Uber, and Munchery. Pishevar founded Hyperloop One after discussing the concept with Elon Musk, who gave Pishevar his blessing to build it due to his business with SpaceX and Tesla. Pishevar then recruited cofounders and a formidable Board of Directors and executive team to build Hyperloop One.
Brogan Bambrogan -Former SpaceX engineer who was recruited to cofound Hyperloop One with Pishevar. The company was originally set up in Bambrogan’s garage in Los Angeles in 2014.
Josh Giegel - President of Engineering. Former Systems Lead at Virgin Galactic and Researcher at Stanford.
Rob Lloyd - CEO. Former Cisco President of Sales and Development.
Brogan Bambrogan -Former SpaceX engineer who was recruited to cofound Hyperloop One with Pishevar. The company was originally set up in Bambrogan’s garage in Los Angeles in 2014.
Josh Giegel - President of Engineering. Former Systems Lead at Virgin Galactic and Researcher at Stanford.
Rob Lloyd - CEO. Former Cisco President of Sales and Development.
Culture:Overall, employees love Hyperloop One and morale is very high. Many say it is the most exciting work they have ever done in their lives - as a possible game-changer for society - and one stated that “working at Hyperloop fulfills my need to help change the world.” Many feel that it represents engineering at its best, trying to solve world problems with few to none of the bureaucratic policies and politics that plague larger corporations. Although the environment could get chaotic and communication bungled sometimes, many employees saw the ambiguities as opportunities for engineers to learn and stand out. Employees get stock options, giving them personal responsibility to the company’s fortunes. As one said, “If we are successful and change the world then this will make us rich and if not, then not.”
Risks:Hyperloop One is a high-risk, high-reward company. If successful, it will be a game-changing development in civilization, reducing entire cities to mere metro stops. However, Hyperloop has many skeptics and detractors. Critics focus on the possibly frightening and claustrophobic experience of traveling in a narrow, sealed, and windowless capsule, that would be vulnerable to a terrorist attack or power outage. These are concerns Hyperloop is aware of and looking to engineer solutions to.
Website:https://hyperloop-one.com
Estimated Revenue: $1 million
Eng. Openings: 23
Vertical: Transportation
Notable Investors:Formation 8, Khosla Ventures, Sherpa Capital
Location:Los Angeles
Techstack: C#, MATLAB
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:37%
Read More
IllumioEasily-Integrated Cybersecurity and Risk Assessment
Size:173
Funding: $142.5million
Eng. Openings: 13
Vertical: Cloud, Cybersecurity, Enterprise
Product: The Illumio Adaptive Security Platform is a unique, software-only foundation for data centers and cloud security. The platform is meant to be easily integrated into new or existent environments without requiring underlying infrastructure, while providing a host of segmentation processes (including coarse, micro, nano, and user segmentation) meant to adapt to alterations in the application environment.These segmentation policies can be defined and modeled by an administrator in natural language without disrupting application functionality. The Adaptive Security Platform also provides live visualization of traffic flows across all environments, as well as applications and their components. This, of course, is all in the service of providing superior security meant to protect data centers and cloud traffic from threats that usually fly under the radar of perimeter firewalls, shoring up blind spots and halting all unauthorized traffic.
Market: Illumio is taking a prominent place in a field that is expanding quickly. At the moment, applications have no true home between data centers and the cloud, meaning that security has to travel with them, rather than remaining static like previous imperative programming techniques. Both data centers and the cloud leave users open to all manners of security hacks, corruption of data, phishing, bugs, viruses, etc. This vulnerability has created a large demand for security measures capable of mitigating for changes in application and environment. While Illumio currently occupies a promising place in this growing industry, it certainly has healthy competition in a marketplace ripe for innovation.
Competitors:Hytrust, Bromium, vArmour, VMware (following 2012 purchase of Nicira), Webroot, Trend Micro, Microsoft Azure.
Traction:Illumio has achieved a level of notoriety in the field due to their pioneering Adaptive Security Platform, garnering them a list of very high level clients including: Netsuite, Morgan Stanley, Plantronics, Oak Hill Advisors, Creative Artists Agency, and more. Early confidence in Illumio took the form of $42.5 million in backing before coming out of stealth mode. In 2015, Illumio announced a partnership with F5 to bake Illumio’s software into their network equipment. Most recently, Illumio was awarded Cyber Defense Magazines Best Product in Cloud Security Solutions for 2017 and is valued at over $1 billion.
Founding Team:Illumio was founded in 2013 by Andrew Rubin (current CEO) and P.J. Kirner in Sunnyvale, California.
Culture:A number of Illumio's employees have given highly positive feedback about their experience, citing a challenging and diverse work environment with a plethora of resources available to employees.
Risks:Illumio is currently well poised in the rapid disruption of the $300 billion/year data center industry with hybrid-cloud infrastructure and the development of containers. With over 100 employees and 2 international offices in the UK and Singapore, Illumio has certainly established itself as a major player in next-generation security solutions. However, considering the massive opportunity emerging in the market, dominant cloud vendors like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft may undertake native security, challenging pure-play vendors like Illumio. Also, Illumio’s departure from perimeter-based firewalls may present new security challenges.
Website:https://www.illumio.com/home
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 13
Vertical: Cloud, Cybersecurity, Enterprise
Notable Investors:Accel Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Data Collective, Formation 8, General Catalyst
Location:SeattleSunnyvale
Techstack: AWS, Cloudfare, HTML, JQuery, Wistia
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:3%
Read More
IroncladPainless, Automated and Cloud-Based Contract Management
Size:12
Funding: $million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: Legal, SaaS
Product: Ironclad is an cloud contract management app automating workflow, tracking tickets, and creating a searchable cloud-based database for all of a company’s legal documents. The app takes care of the boilerplate and administrative work that can often hamstring attorneys, while maintaining sound and extensive company records.
Market: Legal technology is approximately an $815 billion industry, with steady investment and growth. Enterprise software is also a rapidly growing industry; most of these companies require flexible cloud contract management solutions.
Competitors:Lex Machina, Legalzoom, RAVEL, SimpleLegal, TransPerfect, Upcounsel, Icertis.
Traction:Ironclad has avoided revealing the names of their clients, with few exceptions (500 Startups, Gusto, and Platzi). They seems to have a lot of traction among bay area tech companies.
Founding Team:Jason Boehmig - Ironclad’s CEO and cofounder Jason Boehmig began his career as an Associate at Lehman Brothers. Following his time there, Jason became a Corporate Attorney at Fenwick and West and then an Assistant Adjunct Professor of Law at the University of Notre Dame. He has a BA in Economics from Wake Forest University and J.D. from the University of Notre Dame Law School.
Cai GoGwilt - The cofounder and current CTO of Ironclad, Inc. Prior to working at Ironclad, Cai worked a Software Engineer at Palantir Technologies and a Research Assistant at MIT Microsystems Technology Laboratory. He has a degree in Physics, History, and Philosophy of Science from the University of Cambridge. Cai also has a B. Sc. in Computer Science and Physics and a Masters in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Cai GoGwilt - The cofounder and current CTO of Ironclad, Inc. Prior to working at Ironclad, Cai worked a Software Engineer at Palantir Technologies and a Research Assistant at MIT Microsystems Technology Laboratory. He has a degree in Physics, History, and Philosophy of Science from the University of Cambridge. Cai also has a B. Sc. in Computer Science and Physics and a Masters in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Culture:Ironclad is a small startup in Soma with a fun, hardworking culture. They host bi-monthly legal happy hours. The caliber of talent and pedigrees on the team are impressive.
Risks:A large competitor like Icertis attempting to move into mimic Ironclad’s functionality. This is unlikely, however, as Icertis is doing well with simple contract management and is now a larger, slower-moving organization.
Website:https://www.ironcladapp.com
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: Legal, SaaS
Notable Investors:Y Combinator
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: Google Compute Engine, HTML, JQuery, Modernizr, nginx
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:86%
Read More
IronSourceAnalytics, Optimization, User Acquisition and Monetization for Apps
Size:645
Funding: $105million
Eng. Openings: 34
Vertical: Developer Tools, Marketing
Product: IronSource is a product and ad network that makes user acquisition, monetization, analytics, and optimization easier for mobile apps. Their product installCore drives over 150 million installs each month. They leverage exclusive, vast inventory for advertisers and offer mediation and monetization tools on the publishing/monetization side.
Market: The US mobile app market has seen a steady 14% annual growth rate, with a BI intelligence report estimating the market to reach $6.8 billion by 2019. User acquisition and ad mediation are both incredibly competitive spaces.
Competitors:Clicko.com, Applifier, Aptitude Media, Jebbit, Adotomi, AdMob.
Traction:IronSource’s last round in 2015 put the companies valuation at over $1 billion. Their 2015 acquisition of SuperSonic, an Israeli-based mobile video advertising platform, has propelled the company forward, bringing in an estimated $70-$80 million in annual revenue with 550 million users. There are currently rumors of a coming IPO, as ironSources market share continues to grow.
Founding Team:Eyal Milrad - Eyal Milrad is a cofounder and the CTO of ironSource. He previously worked at Foxtab, Partner Communications Company Ltd., and was in the Israeli Defense Force. He has a B.A. in Computer Science from The Open University.
Omer Kaplan - Prior to founding and serving as CMO for ironSource, Omer also helped found companies like Fried Cookie, C.A.S.T., and AfterDownload Ltd. He also served as a Partner at New Media Holdings Ltd. and an Attorney at Zysman, Aharoni, Gayer & Co. He has an LLB from Tel Aviv University.
Arnon Harish - Arnon Hashish is the current President and a co-founder of ironSource. Before working at ironSource, he was the CMO and a co-founder of Volonet ltd and a product manager at Interlogic ltd.
Tamir Carmi - Tamir Carmi is the COO and cofounder of ironSource Ltd. Previously, he helped found and served as the CEO at Volonet Ltd. and Web3.0. He has a BA from the University of Haifa and an EMBA from Tel Aviv University.
Tomer Bar-Zeev - Tomer Bar-Zeev is the current CEO of ironSource. Before running ironSource, he also helped found and served as CEO at Foxtab. He was a VP of Business Development at Payoneer and a VP of Business DEvelopment and Marketing at Atlas CT.
Omer Kaplan - Prior to founding and serving as CMO for ironSource, Omer also helped found companies like Fried Cookie, C.A.S.T., and AfterDownload Ltd. He also served as a Partner at New Media Holdings Ltd. and an Attorney at Zysman, Aharoni, Gayer & Co. He has an LLB from Tel Aviv University.
Arnon Harish - Arnon Hashish is the current President and a co-founder of ironSource. Before working at ironSource, he was the CMO and a co-founder of Volonet ltd and a product manager at Interlogic ltd.
Tamir Carmi - Tamir Carmi is the COO and cofounder of ironSource Ltd. Previously, he helped found and served as the CEO at Volonet Ltd. and Web3.0. He has a BA from the University of Haifa and an EMBA from Tel Aviv University.
Tomer Bar-Zeev - Tomer Bar-Zeev is the current CEO of ironSource. Before running ironSource, he also helped found and served as CEO at Foxtab. He was a VP of Business Development at Payoneer and a VP of Business DEvelopment and Marketing at Atlas CT.
Culture:IronSource has tried to foster a culture of openness and mutual support. Employees are given the opportunity to travel, both for work, as well as on the company’s annual trip to Crete. Member of IronSource's team have lauded the hard work of their fellow employees, while making mention of a relatively strong bureaucratic style of management.
Risks:Not having 1st party data, being in a crowded space, the potential decline or consolidation of mobile apps at some point in the future with advent of AI -- although, the final risk is purely theoretical at this point and has not played out in consumer behavior.
Website:http://www.ironsrc.com/
Estimated Revenue: $100 million
Eng. Openings: 34
Vertical: Developer Tools, Marketing
Notable Investors:
Location:BeijingKievSan FranciscoTel Aviv
Techstack: AngularJS, AWS, Google Analytics, HTML, Modernizr, reCAPTCHA
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:7%
Read More
Jaunt VRThe Netflix of VR
Size:121
Funding: $100million
Eng. Openings: 6
Vertical: Content, Virtual Reality
Product: Jaunt is a veteran in the relatively nascent VR scene, combining VR technology with a studio model. They are advancing the future of storytelling through cinematic virtual reality. They have developed hardware, software, and applications to enable cinematic VR, even creating their own original content. Their headquarters is in Palo Alto (and soon moving to San Mateo), and they also have a studio arm in Los Angeles. The ultimate goal is to be the Netflix of VR. They built the first professional grade stereographic cinematic CR camera called the Jaunt ONE.
Market: Consumer virtual reality is expected to be worth $30 billion a year by 2020. Content alone is predicted to generate $5.4 billion by 2025. Jaunt is a pioneer in the cinematic VR field, and has built technology and partnerships that position itself with a strong competitive advantage.
Competitors:NextVR, Worldvis, AltspaceVR, Pixvana, boomTV, VRChat, Wevr, Pluto VR, Riftmax, Otherworld.
Traction:Since launching in 2013, Jaunt has attracted the investment and support of top media partners, including the Walt Disney Company, Madison Square Garden, and Google Ventures. A couple years after a sizable Series C led by Disney, Jaunt recently announced it will be opening an office in London and expanding into Europe. They recently collaborated with the football club Manchester City to offer a 360 degree VR experience. They also have partnerships with Condé Nast, ABC News, and the NFL.
Founding Team:Jens Christensen--Prior to Jaunt, Jens was an entrepreneur in residence at Redpoint Ventures, and the founder and CEO of Ellerdale, an AI startup focused on real-time semantic analysis. He stepped down as CEO and left the company in 2016.
Arthur van Hoff--CTO of Jaunt VR, and previously CTO at Flipboard. Started at Sun Microsystems where he was an early developer of Java, and originally from the Netherlands. Worked at companies acquired by TiVo, Dell, and Flipboard.
Arthur van Hoff--CTO of Jaunt VR, and previously CTO at Flipboard. Started at Sun Microsystems where he was an early developer of Java, and originally from the Netherlands. Worked at companies acquired by TiVo, Dell, and Flipboard.
Culture:Jaunt advertises “spontaneous smoothies, Bagel Mondays, and lunch provided on Wednesdays” on their site, along with vacation when you need it. Employees at Jaunt regularly highlight the passionate and creative people as being one of the top pros of Jaunt.
Risks:If larger movie studios or Netflix-like tech companies begin to aggressively move into VR content, their resources could dwarf smaller companies like Jaunt. Still, Jaunt’s model of developing VR hardware and software and fostering partnerships with media companies, while encouraging creators to submit through its publishing platform, seems to position itself uniquely.
Website:https://www.jauntvr.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 6
Vertical: Content, Virtual Reality
Notable Investors:Disney, GV, Highland Capital, Redpoint
Location:AmsterdamLondonLos AngelesPalo Alto
Techstack: C#, CUDA, OpenGL, Unity 3D
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:15%
Read More
KineticaSifting Through Data Faster with GPU Accelerators
Size:83
Funding: $13million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: big data/analytics, Enterprise
Product: Kinetica emerged from a US military research project meant to identify terror suspects from a trove of big data. Previous attempts to comb through large collections of data would take upwards of 90 minutes, but Kinetica sought to fix this problem with an in-memory database built with GPU accelerators. With major organizations starting to work with far heavier GPU compute workloads, there has been a growing need for vastly improved performance for data analysis and visualization. Kinetica has grown to meet this demand through their in-memory distributed database, integrated through industry-standard connectors, Their API is fully supported in REST, Java, Python, C++, Javascript, and Node.js. Kinetica’s services are currently available on Amazon EC2, as well as Microsoft Azure Cloud.
Market: Big data is a rapidly growing market, largely due to advancements made in cloud technology, containerized applications, artificial intelligence, and the Hadoop framework. In 2016, the big data market was estimated at $130.1 billion with an estimated growth that would put it at $203 billion by 2020. Big data analytics has a host of different inroads and potential inter-industry applications, translating to the potential for an even greater market size as these platforms achieve standardization.
Competitors:MemSQL, NoSQL, MapD Technologies, Qubole, Civis Analytics.
Traction:Kinetica already has major clients in the public sector including the U.S. Army, the Pacific Gas and Electric Company, and the United States Postal service. They also count RS Energy Group, GSK, and Scotiabank among major clients. In May of 2017 Kinetica announced a partnership with Fuzzy Logix, which promises to lead to the development of real-time financial projections and risk analysis. This indicates a growing market potential for Kinetica as they make their platform available to clients that would previously have had to turn to supercomputing.
Founding Team:Nima Negahban - current CTO. Began his career as a senior consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton, before moving into big data systems designs as a lead architect and engineer with The Real Deal, Digital Sports, Equipoise Imaging, and Synergetic Data Systems.
Amit Vij - Has a wealth of industry experience, having worked predominantly in Geographic Information Systems as a lead developer on multiple DOD and DHS contracts. He has also previously developed and sold a major consumer website.
Amit Vij - Has a wealth of industry experience, having worked predominantly in Geographic Information Systems as a lead developer on multiple DOD and DHS contracts. He has also previously developed and sold a major consumer website.
Culture:Kinetica has focused on building a company culture focused on maintaining happy employees with a healthy work-life balance. They are looking to continue building a team of top engineers who are similarly focused and passionate about solving hard problems.
Risks:There are many companies vying for space in the big data market. Kinetica’s radical approach of using GPUs puts them in a special position to continue growing thanks to enhanced efficiency and speed. Their clients in the public sectors also guarantee them a relative amount of security, while their recent partnership with FuzzyLogix has the potential to translate to massive inroads in financial integration.
Website:https://www.kinetica.com
Estimated Revenue: $2.9 million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: big data/analytics, Enterprise
Notable Investors:Ray Lane
Location:ArlingtonBentonvilleDallasSan Francisco
Techstack: Apache, AWS, Azure, C#, CUDA, GIS, Hadoop, Javascript, Linux, MPI, NodeJS, Python, ReactJS, Red Hat, SQL, Ubuntu
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:159%
Read More
Kitty Hawk CorporationFlying Cars
Size:50
Funding: $100million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: Transportation
Product: Kitty Hawk corporation is a small subsidy of Zee Aero, which is working on building flying cars. Kitty Hawk and Zee Aero have filed over a dozen aircrafts with the FAA as light aircrafts. Kitty Hawk released a demo on their website in April 2017 demonstrating their Flyer, which is an all-electric aircraft that can fly over water and doesn’t require a pilot’s license to drive. This is their first publicly demonstrated prototype, and is targeted at hobbyists, who will be allowed to sign up to gain a chance to ride. Nonetheless, the now-public, investment in the company by Larry Page, indicates that Kitty Hawk has grander aspirations.
Market: The market for flying cars is still entirely speculative. There are many different major companies that are currently investing in flying car technology, trying to catch technology up to expectations. Companies like Airbus have released prototype images of their car-drone hybrids, promising flying taxis in the not-too-distant future. This underlines the current dash by a multitude of companies to create a viable, market-ready flying car. However, technology is not the only thing standing in the way of such innovation, as government regulations and oversight must be properly navigated for this technology to become a commercial reality.
Competitors:Airbus, Boeing, Uber, EHang, Terrafugia, Moller International, Xplorair, PAL-V, Volocopter, Haynes Aero, Samson Motorworks
Traction:In April 2017 Kitty Hawk released a prototype of their water-based flying vehicle called the Flyer. As of right now, interested parties can put their names’ on a wait list to test-fly this prototype. Kitty Hawk is privately funded and very secretive about their production and aims, but have garnered a lot of attention following the news of Larry Page’s backing and the release of the Flyer.
Founding Team:Larry Page, CEO Sebastian Thrun
Culture:Kitty Hawk is a small subsidiary of Zee Aero and has remained largely a secret. However, it currently employs many previously associated with Google’s self-driving car department at Google X. As a result, you will be working with an incredibly high caliber of engineers.
Risks:There are plenty of risks involved in building a flying car; its a remarkable engineering feat, politicians and regulators need to be convinced, infrastructure must be updated (think traffic lights), and there are obvious safety concerns associated with large metal aircrafts whizzing through the air.
Website:https://kittyhawk.aero
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: Transportation
Notable Investors:Larry Page
Location:Mountain View
Techstack: ERP, MES, MPP, PLM
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
KryptonIndustrial Strength Analytics for Manufacturing
Size:15
Funding: $25million
Eng. Openings: 4
Vertical: big data/analytics, Enterprise
Product: Krypton has created a data collection and management platform that offers cloud solutions for businesses to asses their asset performance. Their platform works with the data collected by industrial data companies and uses advanced machine learning to provide what they call “Asset Intelligence as a Service”. Krypton is used by maintenance and operations teams in industries like manufacturing, utilities, and energy to detect possible risks, that are often overlooked and perform instantaneous root cause analysis.
Market: Management of the maintenance and operations of major industry has increasingly relied on technological solutions capable of connecting all internal and external activities through the same information platforms. Krypton is vying to find a way to better utilize the data being collected by end point sensors throughout the manufacturing process. This technology may have the effect of turning around the continued decline of the manufacturing industry’s faith in their role in the global economy (Strategy & Business magazine reported that in 2016, just 27% of industrial manufacturing CEOs express optimism about the global economy). The solutions offered by Krypton have the possibility to resolve many of the issues in manufacturing today and increase the number of companies working at near full capacity, which was only 31% in the fourth quarter of 2015.
Competitors:Tata Consultancy Services, Intel, Industrie 4.0.
Traction:With an incredible reported valuation of $400 million, Krypton has not released much information about their company, as they try to stay under the radar. Not much has been written about the company in the press, and they haven’t indicated what kind of clientele are currently subscribing to their software. Their inaugural team has a wealth of experience in Big Data, and industrial software.
Founding Team:Arun Ramakrishnan - Arun Ramakrishnan is a co-founder and an engineer at KryptonCloud. Prior to Krypton, Arun was a lead engineer at both Origami Logic and Reunify. He was also a software developer at Language Weaver. He has a BE in Computer Science and Engineering from Anna University and a MS in Computer Science from the University of Southern California.
Ed Albanese - Ed Albanese is the current CEO and a cofounder at Krypton. He has had a lot of experience in the tech market, previously serving as the President of Gelato Software, the VP of Business Development at Cloudera, a Product Manager at both VMware and Microsoft, and a Software Engineer at MRO Software and Keane. He has a B.A. in Government form The University of Virginia and a MBA in Marketing and Entrepreneurial Management from Wharton.
Ed Albanese - Ed Albanese is the current CEO and a cofounder at Krypton. He has had a lot of experience in the tech market, previously serving as the President of Gelato Software, the VP of Business Development at Cloudera, a Product Manager at both VMware and Microsoft, and a Software Engineer at MRO Software and Keane. He has a B.A. in Government form The University of Virginia and a MBA in Marketing and Entrepreneurial Management from Wharton.
Culture:Unknown
Risks:Krypton is trying to build a new software solution for manufacturers to use to better regulate their production. Many of these manufacturers have undertaken building this kind of software in-house to increase their viability relative to competitors in the market place.
Website:https://www.kryptoncloud.com/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings:
Vertical: big data/analytics, Enterprise
Notable Investors:General Catalyst, Greylock Partners, Khosla Ventures
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: Apache, AWS, Hadoop, HBase, Java, Scala, Spark
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
Lattice EnginesAI for B2B Sales and Marketing
Size:150
Funding: $75million
Eng. Openings: 14
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence, CRM
Product: Lattice Engines is a fully automated, AI driven B2B sales and marketing platform. The company’s set of software is used by sales teams to predict accounts that might be ready more likely to buy, what they are likely to buy and when, as well as increase conversation rates and efficiency. Lattice Engine’s applications combine billions of buying signals and applies advanced machine learning in the service of these predictions.
Market: Any and all B2B companies are part of Lattice's target customer base. Tech companies with a lot of digital data on their business customers are ideal for the solution.
Competitors:C9, InsideSales.com.
Traction:Lattice Engines is now the market leader in the predictive sales technology space. Founded in 2006, the company now serves 65,000 users in 25 countries, and has secured $75 million in funding overall. They have offices in North America and China, and their partners and customers include high-value brands such as Dell, Staples, Amazon, McGraw-Hill, Oracle, Adobe, and Microsoft.
Founding Team:Shashi Upadhyay - CEO of the ocmpany. Before Lattice, Shashi was a partner at McKinsey & Company. He was also an advisor to Amar Chitra Katha, the leading children's publication in India. Shashi holds a Ph.D. in Physics from Cornell University.
Kent McCormick - President of the company. Before founding Lattice Engines, Kent was director of business operations at Dell EMC. Before EMC, Kent was a consultant at McKinsey & Company.
Andrew Schwartz - Chief Architect. Previously a Software Architect at NeuCo and Infidex.
Kent McCormick - President of the company. Before founding Lattice Engines, Kent was director of business operations at Dell EMC. Before EMC, Kent was a consultant at McKinsey & Company.
Andrew Schwartz - Chief Architect. Previously a Software Architect at NeuCo and Infidex.
Culture:At Lattice, praise is given to the intellectual firepower of coworkers and the humility of their conduct. The company practices flexible hours based on goals-oriented schedule rather than a strict 9-5. Benefits are above average for a tech company. The management as a whole is a bit older, more serious and mature, potentially decreasing the “fun” factor one might seek in other, less formal, young startups. Some may see this is a refreshing plus.
Risks:The company recently announced, in March 2017, that it doubled new annual contract value year-over-year, indicating no signs of slowing down for this startup. With nearly two dozen job openings, Lattice is still very much in a “hiring” growth stage. Its last funding round was in 2015 but the company has expanded its customer base greatly since then, showing financial self-sufficiency and success. As the market leader, it is a low-risk prospect for potential employees.
Website:https://www.lattice-engines.com
Estimated Revenue: $10 million
Eng. Openings: 14
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence, CRM
Notable Investors:Battery Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, Sequoia Capital
Location:AustinBeijingBostonNew YorkSan Mateo
Techstack: Apache, C#, Docker, Hadoop, Java, Jenkins, Linux, NoSQL, Python, Ruby on Rails
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:6%
Read More
Lattice HQMotivates Employees by Making Company-Wide Goals Transparent
Size:5
Funding: $3million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: Enterprise, HR
Product: Lattice is a platform that revolutionizes employee management. Lattice’s focus is to allow management to communicate the ideas driving the company and the steps required to realize these goals in a more transparent way. This is meant to replace other more task-driven platforms that only serve to alienate employees, who feel disconnected from the general direction of the company to which they are giving their time and effort. Lattice offers goal OKR management, performance evaluations, employee feedback, and direct manager-employee conversations, covering the entirety of a management cycle. At the moment, this platform is designed for mid-range companies, which can help them grow by better communicating their mission and goals to employees.
Market: Task management software is a relatively crowded market with multiple SaaS companies vying for dominance in the marketplace. Lattice is seeking to set itself apart as an employee-motivation and management tool rather than myopic task-driven, project management software. Target customers are often mid-sized tech companies that are experiencing growth pains and care about employee happiness and motivation.
Competitors:Asana, Jira, Salesforce, Zendesk, Workday, SuccessFactors, BetterWorks
Traction:Lattice is currently used by major companies like Reddit, GitLab, and Cruise and has recently been part of Slack’s funding efforts to localize apps on their platform. Lattice is planning on charging clients $3-$5 per employee user. They hope to be an industry standard for start-ups, who will benefit from having the more big picture plans available to employees so that everyone can operate on the same page within the company.
Founding Team:Eric Koslow, Jack Altman
Culture:Lattice has established a culture meant to empower its employees to learn and grow. Employees are expected to contribute to the growth of the company by taking on tasks in different departments and trying out new skills.
Risks:Lattice is trying to compete in a rather competitive market. Companies like WorkDay and SuccessFactors are providing similar usability, though with a clunkier interface. Lattice has to keep iterating and focus on deep integrations with customer companies in order to maintain its trajectory.
Website:https://www.lattice-engines.com
Estimated Revenue: $12.7 million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: Enterprise, HR
Notable Investors:Alexis Ohanian, Khosla Ventures, Marc Benioff, SV Angel, Thrive Capital, Y Combinator
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: GraphQL, NodeJS, ReactJS, Redux
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
LegalistData Backed Litigation Financing for Commercial Cases
Size:10
Funding: $million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Legal
Product: Legalist is an algorithmic litigation finance firm that figures out the risk involved in a commercial court case and helps you finance it, if that risk is low enoguh. Part of YC 2016, the software uses machine learning on millions of past court records dating back to 1989. The algorithm looks at 58 specific variables, including judge, lawyer, and court type. It’s quantitative analysis for case outcomes, although not in the Peter Thiel sense, as the co-founder Eva Sheng is quick to say.
Market: Litigation is a $3B emerging asset class. Competitors allow investors to participate in litigation finance, but Legalist does its own funding, setting itself apart. They are creating a new middle market for litigation finance by focusing on cases worth around $200k, while other competitors deal primarily with smaller or larger cases.
Competitors:LexShares, Trial Funder, Mighty.
Traction:As of 2016, Sheng divulged that Legalist had invested in one case for $75k with an expected outcome of $1 million. They were scraping county and state court records from 10 different states and accumulating about 400k new documents daily. Legalist plans to offer between $50-500k for lawsuits and will take up to 50% of the settlement.
Founding Team:Eva Sheng - Cofounder, Thiel Fellow, worked at the ACLU on mass incarceration issues, Harvard graduate.
Christian Haigh -- Co-founder, Data scientist, TEDX Harvard Curator, Harvard graduate.
Christian Haigh -- Co-founder, Data scientist, TEDX Harvard Curator, Harvard graduate.
Culture:As a small company, with under 10 people, Legalist doesn’t have a bounty of public information available on their office culture.
Risks:Litigation and lawsuits have a widely negative connotation, and providing liquidity to the system could be viewed negatively, especially when the only motivation is financial gain. The company has stated they will not be “ambulance chasers” by being involved in personal-injury claims, but will focus on commercial businesses.
Website:https://www.legalist.us
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Legal
Notable Investors:Y Combinator
Location:BostonSan Francisco
Techstack: CSS, Django, HTML, Javascript, MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQL
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
LeiaInteractive Holographs that Pop Out of Your Mobile Phone
Size:15
Funding: $25million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: Consumer Electronics
Product: LEIA has created its own Holographic Reality platform, essentially allowing our phone screens to emit light and create 3D images for us to interact with; think 3D emoji’s, 3D games, 3D shopping etc all on your phone.This radical innovation is reliant upon multiview backlit technology, not requiring the use of glasses, generated by key company members during their time at HP labs. LEIA first introduced its radical technology in 2013, after previously experimenting with a laser based version, and was promptly featured on the cover of Nature magazine and MIT’s Technology Review. LEIA’s notoriety has since grown and in 2015 they chose to release a Holographic Dev Kit in order to allow developers to experiment with the interactive hologram display. In 2016, the company announced that it had partnered with Altice in order to release a holographic smartphone on the European market by the end of 2017.
Market: While largely still in development, this technology has the potential to revolutionize multiple different industries. From cell phones, to car displays, to architectural design, to medical imaging. While LEIA’s market share is still speculative, their recent deal with Altice will introduce their technology as an early pioneer in holographic integration in the mobile market.
Competitors:ZTE Mobile Devices, Magic Leap, Virtual Presence, Hololens, Daqri Holographics
Traction:From its founding in 2013, LEIA has continually grown its fame and prestige as a company advancing a technology that had largely been discounted. Early prototypes garnered the company attention from Nature magazine and MIT’s Technology Review, while later showcases got the company mentioned in major news outlets like The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, and CNN. Most recently, LEIA has announced its entrance into the mobile market, partnered with European, technology and media group Altice.
Founding Team:David Fattal (CEO) - David was the Principal Investigator of the LEIA project at HP Labs, where he and his team developed the core technology since 2011. He led the spin-off from HP in late 2013 to co-found LEIA Inc. where he is now acting as CEO and Head of Innovation.
David had spent his early career in the Quantum Photonics group at HP Labs, specializing in the manipulation of light at the nanoscale. Between 2005 and 2011 he worked on projects ranging from Quantum Computing to Plasmonics and Optical Interconnects. He was also in charge of developing the IP portfolio of the group.
Pierre-Emmanuel Evreux (CFO) - Pierre co-founded LEIA in 2013 where he is leading the firm’s finance and business efforts as CFO and President.He is leveraging his 12 years experience as an investor on Wall Street where he was portfolio manager / managing director for premium hedge funds (Old Lane $4bn, Hutchin Hill $4bn) and proprietary trading desks (Morgan Stanley, Citigroup). His experience gave him invaluable insights on business models, risk taking and corporate strategies.
Zhen Peng (CTO) - Zhen co-founded LEIA Inc. in 2013. As the CTO, he is leading the transfer of LEIA’s core technology from research to industrialization. Leveraging his network and cultural background in China, he is also heading the business development and partnerships there. Prior to LEIA, Zhen was a Principal Scientist in nanotechnology at HP Labs from 2008 to 2013, where he worked on silicon photonic integrated circuits and its applications in Optical Interconnects and High Performance Computing. During his tenure there, he co-invented the core technology of LEIA project and built the early prototypes.
David had spent his early career in the Quantum Photonics group at HP Labs, specializing in the manipulation of light at the nanoscale. Between 2005 and 2011 he worked on projects ranging from Quantum Computing to Plasmonics and Optical Interconnects. He was also in charge of developing the IP portfolio of the group.
Pierre-Emmanuel Evreux (CFO) - Pierre co-founded LEIA in 2013 where he is leading the firm’s finance and business efforts as CFO and President.He is leveraging his 12 years experience as an investor on Wall Street where he was portfolio manager / managing director for premium hedge funds (Old Lane $4bn, Hutchin Hill $4bn) and proprietary trading desks (Morgan Stanley, Citigroup). His experience gave him invaluable insights on business models, risk taking and corporate strategies.
Zhen Peng (CTO) - Zhen co-founded LEIA Inc. in 2013. As the CTO, he is leading the transfer of LEIA’s core technology from research to industrialization. Leveraging his network and cultural background in China, he is also heading the business development and partnerships there. Prior to LEIA, Zhen was a Principal Scientist in nanotechnology at HP Labs from 2008 to 2013, where he worked on silicon photonic integrated circuits and its applications in Optical Interconnects and High Performance Computing. During his tenure there, he co-invented the core technology of LEIA project and built the early prototypes.
Culture:Relatively unknown given how small the team is. However, clearly you will be working with an incredibly qualified group of people.
Risks:Losing to AR or the technology not taking hold. The late 2017 release of the company’s mobile play will be a massive inflection point in this company’s fate as there is no consumer traction as of yet. Having said that, the prototypes look awesome.
Website:https://www.leia3d.com
Estimated Revenue: $5 million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: Consumer Electronics
Notable Investors:
Location:Menlo Park
Techstack: 3DS Max, C#, DirectX, Java, Maya, Mudbox GPU, OpenGL, Unity 3D, ZBrush
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
LendingHomeLendingHome provides their users with the tools they need to go from pre-approval to contract to closing, saving them time and money on their real estate dealings.
Size:281
Funding: $109million
Eng. Openings: 12
Vertical: FinTech, Real Estate
Product: LendingHome has created a product meant to revolutionize the process of getting a mortgage. The company has used their expertise to provide homebuyers with the online tools necessary to take them from pre-approval to contract to closing. They have just announced a new home financing product that will provide first time homebuyers with rate estimates and online application meant to save time and money. They allow private investors the ability to join a number of banks, credit funds, private equity firms, and university endowments in purchasing whole loans.
Market: LendingHome is trying to redefine the way people get mortgages. They are carving out a niche of typically underserved borrowers and providing them with a far more streamlined process for obtaining a mortgage. Before releasing their crowd-funding investment option, LendingHome primarily worked as a negotiating function between major financial institutions and borrowers. Now they are targeting first-time home buyers, a group that is underserved in the loan market. As of right now, around 80% of mortgages are issued in-person, meaning that there is huge growth potential for use of online lenders, especially among young, first-time-home buyers (estimate to reach around 15.8 million home buyers by 2025).
Competitors:Sindeo
Lenda
Patch of Land
Lenda
Patch of Land
Traction:As 2017, LendingHome has issued over $1 billion in loans. They have also assured over $220 million in returns for their investors thus far and have been expanding into new crowd-funding based options for lenders/investors. They have announced themselves to be the fastest growing marketplace lender to date and were named one of Forbes’ 50 hottest startups in 2015.
Founding Team:Matt Humphrey -- co-founder and the current CEO of LendingHome. He previously co-founded HomeRun, which had a $100 million+ acquisition, as well as a number of ventures in consumer internet, social games, content delivery, and retail analytics. He holds a BS in Computer Science, as well as an MBA from Carnegie Mellon.
James Herbert -- co-founder at LendingHome and currently one of the company’s board members. At the moment, he is the Managing Director of Technology and Client Experience at First Republic Bank. He previously founded Two Bridges Real Estate and was a co-founder at Colony American Homes. He was a Vice President at both Morgan Stanley and Colony Capital.He has a Bachelor’s in Economics and History from Stanford and an MBA from the Stanford School of Business.
James Herbert -- co-founder at LendingHome and currently one of the company’s board members. At the moment, he is the Managing Director of Technology and Client Experience at First Republic Bank. He previously founded Two Bridges Real Estate and was a co-founder at Colony American Homes. He was a Vice President at both Morgan Stanley and Colony Capital.He has a Bachelor’s in Economics and History from Stanford and an MBA from the Stanford School of Business.
Culture:LendingHome has a built a culture around constantly innovating to continue their legacy as the fastest growing marketplace lender. They offer top benefits, including life/health insurance, 401K, company equity, commuter benefits, and more.
Risks:LendingHome has become well established as a simplified and streamlined way of obtaining mortgages and investing in property loans. They have been competing against a number of companies and have been able to keep growing by focusing on niche borrowers, who are often underserved by traditional lenders. Thus there doesn’t seem to be much risk associated with LendingHome as they continue to grow.
Website:https://www.lendinghome.com/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings:
Vertical: FinTech, Real Estate
Notable Investors:First Round Capital, Lee Linden
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: AdRoll, Amazon RedShift, BlockScore, Bootstrap, Buildkite, Capybara, CloudConvert, Cloudfare, ES6, ESLint, Fullstory, Google Analytics, Google Apps, HAML, Heroku, Hound, InVision, Iodash, JIRA, JQuery, Kingdom, Lob, Looker, Mailgun, Mareto, Mixpanel, New Relic, nginx, Optimizely, Poltergeist, Rails, React, Redux, Resque, RightSignature, Ruby, Segment, Sketch, Slack, Twilio, Webpack
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:16%
Read More
LeverStreamlines and Simplifies Job Posting, Application and Hiring Process
Size:133
Funding: $20million
Eng. Openings: 6
Vertical: HR, SaaS
Product: Lever is an all-encompassing human resources SaaS platform helping companies source, schedule, interview, and manage job candidates. The software suite includes Chrome extensions, email syncing, as well as archiving capabilities for managing prospective applicants. The company's platform also provides human resources managers access to visualized reports on whether companies are meeting broader goals.
Market: Lever is a human resources platform designed to bring together all of the human resources needs of their client companies. A major part of this is managing rapid and massive growth and restructuring. This new norm in company expansion, termed hyper-growth, has generated the need for an software suite capable of streamlining the hiring process without sacrificing the calibre of employees and company culture. The market has an annual growth rather of 2.4%, with the potential to reach $9.2 billion by 2022. Lever has plenty of competition but is a clear forerunner in SaaS.
Competitors:Breezy HR, Taleo, Greenhouse Software, JazzHR, Jobvite, Workable, HackerRank
Traction:Along with two large funding rounds, Lever has also been attracting a host of top level clients since the release of its private beta. Companies like Box, Foursquare, GitHub, Lyft, Quora, Reddit, Slack, and Shopify have all begun using Lever to meet their human resources and hiring needs. Lever was also named the 2016 Rising Star in HR in Forbes Cloud 100, and are expected to keep growing in the coming years.
Founding Team:Sarah Nahm - a member of the founding team and the current CEO of Lever. She previously worked as Lever’s Designer as well as the Product Marketing Manager and Speechwriter for Marissa Mayer at Google. Sarah has a BS in Product Design and Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University.
Randal Truong - Randal Truong is a cofounder and the CPO at Lever. Previously, he worked as a Senior Software Engineer at Zynga, a Product Manager & Engineer at Ooga Labs, and a Marketing Consultant at Box.net. He also founded Animal Apps where he served as VP. Randal has both a BS and MS in Management Science and Engineering from Stanford University.
Nate Smith - Lever’s CTO and cofounder Nate Smith was previously a Product Manager at Google and a Design Solutions Verification Intern at Cil Inc. Nate is a graduate of Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering, with a degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Computer Software/Hardware, Interface Design, and Entrepreneurship.
Randal Truong - Randal Truong is a cofounder and the CPO at Lever. Previously, he worked as a Senior Software Engineer at Zynga, a Product Manager & Engineer at Ooga Labs, and a Marketing Consultant at Box.net. He also founded Animal Apps where he served as VP. Randal has both a BS and MS in Management Science and Engineering from Stanford University.
Nate Smith - Lever’s CTO and cofounder Nate Smith was previously a Product Manager at Google and a Design Solutions Verification Intern at Cil Inc. Nate is a graduate of Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering, with a degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Computer Software/Hardware, Interface Design, and Entrepreneurship.
Culture:Like many of the companies that they work with, Lever has been undergoing massive growth recently. That said, they have been able to maintain their strong company culture, one that is based on pushing their employees to innovate in the best way possible. Lever employees report a diverse and inclusive culture that the company has fought hard to maintain.
Risks:Many of Lever’s top clients are tech startups. Money drying up in the valley could curb future growth.
Website:https://www.lever.co
Estimated Revenue: $2 million
Eng. Openings: 6
Vertical: HR, SaaS
Notable Investors:Index Ventures, Jeremy Stoppelman, Keith Rabois, Marissa Mayer, Redpoint, SV Angel
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: Apache, Elasticsearch, HTML, Javascript, JQuery, MongoDB, Redis
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:15%
Read More
LookerIndustry Leading Business Intelligence and Data Analytics Software
Size:322
Funding: $177.5million
Eng. Openings: 12
Vertical: big data/analytics, Enterprise
Product: Looker is a data platform that offers data analytics, exploration and insights into every function of a business. It allows for easy integration into every departmental application to insert data more directly into every decision-making process. Its technology, built in SQL, allows users to easily connect to and aggregate data across databases. Locker is approaching the business intelligence industry through data and discovery, one customer at a time.
Market: According to a Forbes report, the global revenue in the BI and analytics market reached $16.9b in 2016, and the global big data market is predicted to grow to $92.2b by 2026. Data-focused BI has been and will be continue to be a major point of growth with a number of companies vying for ubiquity. Looker's closest competitor is Tableau, which went public in 2013, though Looker has already established relationship with over 800 industry-leading companies.
Competitors:Tableau, Sisense, Qlikview, Pentaho Business Analytics, Panorama Necto, SAP BusinessObjects BI, Dundas BI, Birst, BI360 Suite, BOARD Business Intelligence.
Traction:Looker powers data at more than 800 major companies including Sony, Amazon, The Economist, Kohler, Etsy, Lyft and Kickstarter. They have partnerships with every major database company including Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Amazon, Cloudera, Databricks, Hortonworks, Treasure Data, HP, Teradata, and Google. In 2016, Looker’s revenue tripled while adding 400 new customers. It has won awards from TrustRadius, Crowd, Google Cloud Platform, Dresner Advisory Services, and Forrester.
Founding Team:Ben Porterfield -- Cofounder and VP of Engineering; formerly at ReadyForce and on the founding team of RallyUp
Marc Randolph-- Also cofounder of Netflix
Lloyd Tabb -- Co-founder, Chairman and Data Heretic (aka CTO)
Marc Randolph-- Also cofounder of Netflix
Lloyd Tabb -- Co-founder, Chairman and Data Heretic (aka CTO)
Culture:Looker was called one of the 2017 best places to work by San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal. They don’t offer too many specifics as to culture or perks in their job descriptions, but see themselves as a strongly united group with grand ambitions. Their employees have gone on record describing Looker as, “the best company in the space to work for. Period.” and a, “great place to work. Still lots of growing to do.”
Risks:Not many. Looker is a market leader.
Website:https://looker.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 12
Vertical: big data/analytics, Enterprise
Notable Investors:First Round Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Redpoint
Location:LondonNew YorkSan FranciscoSanta Cruz
Techstack: CSS, HTML, Java, Javascript, Python, Ruby, SQL
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:38%
Read More
LumiAffordable Custom Packing for Ecommerce
Size:36
Funding: $million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: E-Commerce
Product: Lumi is creates memorable, sustainable, affordable and customized packaging for e-commerce companies. Companies can choose either custom-branded or plain products such as boxes, mailers, tape and paper products. Lumi has a global network of platforms that allows them to produce and ship the goods at competitive prices. They also have the Lumi Editor, which turns customized designs into production-ready artwork. They launched out of Y Combinator
Market: Lumi’s market consists of e-commerce platforms that aren’t large enough to make their own in-house branded packaging. It seems that a large portion of Lumi’s customers are within the subscription space, which is a quickly exploding vertical. Shopify, CrateJoy and Squarespace are all making e-commerce more feasible for the average small-business and side hustler. Lumi does the same for packaging and branding.
Competitors:Cratejoy, Uline
Traction:Lumi works with digital-native brands such as MeUndies, Threadless, Primary, Wall Street Journal and thousands of others. Lumi has 70% margins, meaning it was profitable after launching. Lumi raised more than a quarter-million dollars on Kickstarter and was featured on “Shark Tank” and Home Shopping Network. In 2015, Lumi had $2.5M in sales with customers from all 50 states and 20 countries worldwide. On average, Lumi costs 10 to 30% less than competitors while delivering equal or better quality.
Founding Team:Stephan Ango--Co-Founder. According to his website, Stephan has “built products with world-renowned companies such as Google, Puma and TNT Express… and hosts Well Made, a podcast about entrepreneurship and design.”
Jesse Genet--Co-Founder and CEO. Hers is a story of resilience, failing to get funding on shark tank but getting into Y Combinator. On her process: “One key thing is not to rush your own business,” Genet says. “I’ve been working on these ideas since high school. Even if you’re not making a ton of money, that experience of just living the company day-in and day-out, getting that feedback and experience, is something you can never replace.”
Stephan and Jesse started the company because of their special printing process, which uses a dye called Inkodye. They did a Kickstarter in 2012 that blew past its $50k goal and even beyond $250k, and Lumi was born.
Jesse Genet--Co-Founder and CEO. Hers is a story of resilience, failing to get funding on shark tank but getting into Y Combinator. On her process: “One key thing is not to rush your own business,” Genet says. “I’ve been working on these ideas since high school. Even if you’re not making a ton of money, that experience of just living the company day-in and day-out, getting that feedback and experience, is something you can never replace.”
Stephan and Jesse started the company because of their special printing process, which uses a dye called Inkodye. They did a Kickstarter in 2012 that blew past its $50k goal and even beyond $250k, and Lumi was born.
Culture:Lumi is looking for people who are similarly dedicated to providing entrepreneurs with what they need in order to succeed. They offer stock options, paid time off, a SIMPLE IRA retirement plan, a computer, company events and happy hours, and snacks and top-shelf coffee.
Risks:Lumi is competing against large companies in virtually every vertical of the branding and shipping process, from stickers to boxes. They may not have the same name recognition or reach as some of the bigger brands they’re going against.
Website:https://www.lumi.com/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: E-Commerce
Notable Investors:Lowercase Capital, Y Combinator
Location:Los Angeles
Techstack: AngularJS, AWS, Azure, Bootstrap, Cloudfare, Haskell, Heroku, HTML, Javascript, JQuery, Modernizr, New Relic, nginx, NodeJS, PHP, RethinkDB, Sass, Wordpress
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:24%
Read More
Magic LeapAugmented Reality; Goggles That Shoot Light Into Your Eyes Superimposing 3D Objects on the Real World
Size:1042
Funding: $1390million
Eng. Openings: 79
Vertical: Augmented Reality
Product: Magic Leap is a secretive $4.5 billion company working on augmented reality technology,that claims to be the next operating system. In February 2017 they publicly revealed a prototype of their portable augmented reality device, which would “augment” human vision with digital imagery. In other words,think about wearing a pair of goggles and then seeing actual Pokemon roaming the streets. They refer to the Star Trek-inspired prototype as “PEQ.” If successful, the technology will “realistically create virtual objects and blend them with the real world.”
Market: Augmented, mixed, and virtual reality is the next frontier of entertainment (and more), and every major tech players—from Facebook and Google to Sony and Samsung—are devoting huge amounts of resources to the field. In the aspirations of these companies, the target customer for AR/VR is everybody. It’s the next layer of computing - like the computer and the mobile phone.
Competitors:Meta, The Void, Atheer, Lytro, 8i, HTC, Facebook, Sony, Google, Samsung, OSVR, Fove, Microsoft, Meta, Apple.
Traction:The only traction Magic Leap has demonstrated is with funding, which is substantial, and periodic demos which are pretty mind-blowing. The company is relatively tight-lipped, and the timeframe of its technology hitting the market appears to be measured in years, not months.
Founding Team:Rony Abovitz-Founder, President, and CEO. He previously co-founded MAKO, a healthcare firm specializing in robotic-arm assisted surgery in orthopedics, which sold in 2013 for $1.65 billion. Growing up, he gravitated toward robots, and got a degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Miami.
Brian Schowengerdt-Co-founder, Chief Science and Experience Officer
Brian Schowengerdt-Co-founder, Chief Science and Experience Officer
Culture:Magic Leap has built an eclectic team of forward-thinking leaders in fields as diverse as film, software, gaming, robotics, and data visualization. A Wired reporter wrote a long feature on Magic Leap in May 2016, and described the office in Florida as being filled with cubicles, clustered desks, and “impossible robot drones from an alien planet” and “magic goggles.” Magic Leap's employees have proclaimed it to be an amazing company creating cutting edge, revolutionary technology.
Risks:While they released photos of a prototype early in 2017, reports are that Magic Leap’s technology is years from completion, as competitors like Microsoft’s HoloLens (which is available in developer kit form for $3,000) are making more public progress. They have released YouTube videos describing what their technology would look like, such as showing life-sized whales jumping out of a virtual ocean on a gym floor, but there have been no actual demonstrations of the tech. According to the Information, which was privy to an actual demonstration, they “have not been able to get the fiber scanning display to work.” With the amount of money backing Magic Leap, the pressure is certainly on.
Website:https://www.magicleap.com
Estimated Revenue: $5 million
Eng. Openings: 79
Vertical: Augmented Reality
Notable Investors:Andreessen Horowitz, GV, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
Location:PlantationSan FranciscoSunnyvale
Techstack: C#, CSS, HTML, Javascript, OpenCV, OpenGL, Python, ROS
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:34%
Read More
MaidbotRobots for Cleaning Hotels
Size:13
Funding: $million
Eng. Openings: 9
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence, Robotics
Product: Maidbot is a robotics company trying to revolutionize the hospitality industry by leaving dull, dirty, and dangerous tasks to autonomous solutions, allowing humans to focus on more meaningful and enjoyable work. Its first product, Rosie, is the world’s first housekeeping robot. It focuses on cleaning the floors of bedrooms as well as large areas such as ballrooms and lobbies. While cleaning, Rosie also functions as an indoor mobile data platform that collects various actionable data.
Market: There are many of robotics companies, but not many focused solely on the hospitality sector like Maidbot. The target customers are large hotel chains.
Competitors:Savioke
Traction:Maidbot is in contact with the big hotel brands -- Marriott, Hilton, Wyndham -- to replace their current Roombas and other consumer robot vacuums with the Rosie, which is actually made for industrial work.
Founding Team:Micah Green founded the company in his Cornell dorm room.
Culture:N/A
Risks:Hotels don’t want to freak out their guests. They also don’t want bad press around layoffs due to automation. Finally, building robots that effectively navigate the physical world and do cleaning is an incredibly hard feat -- much harder than other AI like image or sound recognition.
Website:http://www.maidbot.co/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 9
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence, Robotics
Notable Investors:
Location:Austin
Techstack: Apache, AWS, Bootstrap, CSS, Docker, Flux, Gulp, Javascript, Less, nginx, Passenger, ReactJS, Redux, Typescript, Webpack
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
Mark43Law Enforcement Software Hasn't Been Updated in Decades; Mark43 is Updating it
Size:87
Funding: $40million
Eng. Openings: 9
Vertical: Cloud, Enterprise
Product: Mark43 is a platform for public safety software, providing reliable and actionable information for first responders with its Records Management and Computer-Aided Dispatch tools. It allows first responders to work more efficiently and collect better data. It’s aimed at the two main problems that police forces face with antiquated software from the 90’s: poor usability and slow speeds. Mark43 uses a cloud-based system that police officers can access on a tablet. For example, Mark43 can help cops enter arrest and incident reports faster and give them critical information about suspects. Mark43 is also used by firefighters and EMT.
Market: There are about 18,000 police departments in the United States. The market analysis company Visiongain assessed that the global police and law enforcement market reached $7.08B in 2016. Mark43 faces a number of bigger competitors focused on public sector-facing software, but as seen in its expansion into L.A. County police departments, is starting to win bids in police departments against larger companies.
Competitors:Spillman Technologies, Zuercher, MobileTec, Harris, EmergiTech, Tritech, Tiburon, Tyler Technologies, Beacon Software Solutions.
Traction:Mark43 signed on the Washington, D.C. metropolitan police department in 2015, along with Camden, N.J. and Jersey City, N.J. It also won a big bid for five departments in L.A. County in June 2016 over more established competitors. They’ve seen the time to do an arrest down 50% by departments using their software, and analogize deploying the platform in D.C. to hiring 110 more patrol officers. Revenues are estimated at $15M for 2017. The CEO and co-founder, Scott Crouch,was a member of the 2015 Forbes 30 Under 30.
Founding Team:Scott Crouch--Co-founder & CEO. He started Mark43 while at Harvard to help police departments run more efficiently and effectively with software and data analytics.
Matthew Polega--Co-founder and VP of Operations
Florian Mayr--Co-founder and VP of Technical Services
Matthew Polega--Co-founder and VP of Operations
Florian Mayr--Co-founder and VP of Technical Services
Culture:Mark43 offers prospective employees the opportunity to play a role in countering crime with advanced coding.lauds as its values They are looking for hard-working people with a keen-eye for detail and the right amount of reservation. Employees report a great company culture with the expected growing pains of a small startup.
Risks:Police departments and similar offices are notoriously slow to change, especially with adopting new technologies, which is a problem Mark43 has frequently mentioned. Their revenue in 2017 is estimated to be a modest $15M, despite being used by major police departments throughout the country. Still, Mark43 has substantial funding from big names and is gaining traction throughout the country, so it appears to be on a positive upward trajectory.
Website:https://www.mark43.com
Estimated Revenue: $5.6 million
Eng. Openings: 9
Vertical: Cloud, Enterprise
Notable Investors:Bezos Expeditions, David Petraeus, Lowercase Capital, Spark Capital, SV Angel
Location:New YorkToronto
Techstack: Elasticsearch, Google Apps, Java, Javascript, MySQL, New Relic, nginx, ReactJS, Redis, Wordpress
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:23%
Read More
MasterClassExperts and Celebrities Teaching Courses on Their Craft
Size:74
Funding: $50million
Eng. Openings: 4
Vertical: Education
Product: MasterClass is redefining online education by allowing anybody in the world to take classes taught by those considered to be at the top of their field. Often, this means a celebrity with a very high profile, like Gordon Ramsey teaching a cooking course or Steve Martin teaching a comedy course. You can buy lifetime access to a course, which costs $90, and generally includes video lessons, a downloadable workbook, and “office hours,” where you can upload videos to get feedback. The instructor will then pick select questions to answer for the whole class. The courses generally include 2-5 hours of total video content.
Market: While online education and MOOCs have become a massive industry, MasterClass is doing something unique through niche classes marketed entirely through the name recognition of their celebrity teachers. Target customers are often pre-existing fans of the celebrities/experts who bring their followings to the platform.
Competitors:Schoology, Lynda, Edmomo, Coursera , Khan Academy.
Traction:Since launching in 2015, MasterClass has had classes taught by celebrities including Gordon Ramsay, Hans Zimmer, Werner Herzog, Serena Williams, Dustin Hoffman, Kevin Spacey, James Patterson, Annie Leibovitz, Usher, and Christina Aguilera. Masterclass likely has over 50,000 users now.
Founding Team:MasterClass was founded by Aaron Rasmussen—the former co-founder and CTO of USMechatronics and co-founder of Harcos Laboratories—and David Rogier. They got the idea from a small dinner featuring computer pioneer Alan Kay as the guest of honor, citing the “perspective-altering conversations” they were able to have, but only for ten people. They started planning a way to replicating the process on a larger scale.
Culture:MasterClass is a small company, and doesn’t have too much public information about office culture. They’re looking for hires from diverse backgrounds and professions who “share a love of learning.”
Risks:The success of MasterClass entirely hinges on whether they can continue to recruit “teachers” that excite and draw in viewers. $90 is a hefty price for 2-5 hours of content, but as classes become more interactive, they should appeal to users looking to connect with their idols in the most direct way they can.
Website:https://www.masterclass.com
Estimated Revenue: $5 million
Eng. Openings: 4
Vertical: Education
Notable Investors:New Enterprise Associates
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: AngularJS, CoffeeScript, JQuery, PostgreSQL, Ruby on Rails, SCSS
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:64%
Read More
MediumThoughtful, Longform Blogging Platform
Size:278
Funding: $132million
Eng. Openings: 5
Vertical: Content
Product: Medium is a platform for writing and sharing content. It has a combination of edited content under publications like the Awl and the Ringer, and unedited user submitted content. It gives users access to professional-level text editing and publishing content management software on the writer’s side. On the reader’s side, the Medium team curates content based on users’ preferences and reading habits. In March 2017, Medium announced a new business model, shifting away from ad and pageview-linked revenue to a subscription model. The premium model will cost $5/mo and offer features like exclusive stories, early access to new interfaces, and more human-curated reading lists. Paid subscribers will also be able to save stories for offline reading.
Market: Blogging is a massive market. Medium hits a specific vertical of high quality content, curated for readers and presented with impeccable design. As a result, they appeal to a more intellectual, high brow crowd than your run-of-the-mill blogging platforms.
Competitors:Tumblr, Wordpress, Blogspot, Svbtle
Traction:Medium claims about 60 million monthly readers, with 300% growth in readers and published posts in 2016. It also has more than a dozen boutique publishers, including The Awl and Bill Simmons’ The Ringer.
Founding Team:Evan Williams--Founder and CEO, formerly co-founder of Twitter and Blogger. He founded it to mimic the success of Twitter, but allowing users to write posts longer than 140 characters. He is from Nebraska, incredibly smart (if shy) and driven.
Culture:Medium claims to be dedicated to fostering an inclusive and diverse company that incorporates people from many different backgrounds and perspectives. Employees at Medium have reported it being an incredible place to work with a fun and exciting mission.
Risks:At the beginning of 2017, Medium laid off a third of its staff (50 people) and announced the search for a new business model. It also closed its offices in New York and Washington, D.C. Their advertising-based model was not working, and it needed to explore alternatives to pageview-based advertising. Still with solid growth numbers, it’s unclear if the shift was entirely financial or because of the CEO Evan Williams’ hatred of “mindless clickbait, fake news, and other undesirable content.” Medium announced a shift to a subscription-based business model in March 2017, to a mixed reception.
Website:https://medium.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 5
Vertical: Content
Notable Investors:Andreessen Horowitz, Chris Sacca, Gary Vaynerchuk, Greylock Partners, GV, Lowercase Capital, Ronald Conway, Spark Capital
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: DynamoDB, Go, MongoDB, nginx, NodeJS, Redis
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
MesosphereElastically Run Containers and Data Services at Scale With Complete Hybrid Cloud Portability.
Size:233
Funding: $122million
Eng. Openings: 23
Vertical: Cloud, Enterprise
Product: Mesosphere has created a container-centric Data Center Operating System (DC/OS) in order to aid companies in better navigating and utilizing their data centers. Mesosphere’s DC/OS spans all of the servers in a company’s physical or cloud-based data center and runs on top of a Linux distribution. They use Apache Mesos to aid in launching applications across the DC/OS and have become instrumental in navigating big data spaces. Mesosphere currently has partnerships with HP Enterprise and Microsoft.
Market: The demand for operating systems that span all machines in a data center has been expanding in recent years as Global 2000 companies have grown to require global platforms for data center orchestration. Few solutions have come to market to meet this demand and provide a way for companies to orchestrate their containerized applications and web tier. The two primary players in this market were Docker and Kubernetes; however, Mesosphere’s DC/OS can actually operate on both these fields. Mesophere, along with partners Microsoft Azure Container Service and HP Enterprises, have created their own parallel structure to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation that has generated massive industry support with over $122.2 Million in fundraising and multiple high level partnerships like Verizon, Autodesk, Time Warner Cable, Bloomberg, ADP, Yelp, and Yammer.
Competitors:Kocho,Nomad, Docker, Kubernetes.
Traction:Mesosphere has been undergoing massive growth since it was seeded in 2013. They have evaded acquisition by both Microsoft and HP Enterprises, opting to partner with both companies rather than become a subsidiary. They are a healthy competitor of Kubernetes and their new product Velocity, a highly scalable integration platform that essentially merges Jenkins automation server with Mesosphere’s Marathon container orchestration platform. They raised $73.5 Million in March of 2016 and are projected to continue their growth.
Founding Team:Tobi Knaup - Current CTO of Mesosphere. Prior to Mesosphere, he worked as the Tech Lead for Airbnb and was the Lead Software Architect for Pingsta. He has an Electrical Engineering and Information Technology Masters from the Technische Universität München.
Florian Leibert - Prior to serving as the CEO and co-founder at Mesosphere, Florian Leibert was employed in distinguished engineering positions at Airbnb, Twitter, Ning, and Adknowledge. Both Leibert and Knaup also co-founded Knaup Multimedia in Germany when they were 16 and 15 respectively.
Florian Leibert - Prior to serving as the CEO and co-founder at Mesosphere, Florian Leibert was employed in distinguished engineering positions at Airbnb, Twitter, Ning, and Adknowledge. Both Leibert and Knaup also co-founded Knaup Multimedia in Germany when they were 16 and 15 respectively.
Culture:Industry sources have reported high praise of Mesosphere's structure and openness of communication among their employees. They are looking for people that are similarly dedicated to making the difficulty of these new markets more accessible to customers and users worldwide. They provide a healthy number of perks meant to boost employee moral and investment in the company.
Risks:Mesosphere currently stands uncontested in the market, offering a wide-reaching product that is required by many large companies. Their partnerships with Microsoft and HP Enterprises positions them well to corner a large section of the market. Mesosphere’s most recent funding round means that they are secure to continue to grow in the market and have forestalled all attempts at being acquired.
Website:https://mesosphere.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 23
Vertical: Cloud, Enterprise
Notable Investors:Andreessen Horowitz, Data Collective, Khosla Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, SV Angel
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: Apache, AWS, C#, CSS, Docker, Erlang, Go, Hadoop, HTML, Javascript, Python, Ruby, SQL, WebGL
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:27%
Read More
MissionUCollege That Arms Students with Practical, Modern Skills and Doesn't Burden Them with Debt.
Size:8
Funding: $million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: Education
Product: MissionU is a one-year education program designed to help people launch their own careers. They are positioning themselves as an alternative to college. Furthermore, you don’t have to pay for your Mission U education until you land a job. The program launched in Fall 2016, and is focused on high demand sectors including data analytics and business intelligence. Adam Braun started the school because he feels that too many graduating students leave college unprepared for jobs and loaded down with debt. After completing MissionU, students don’t owe any money until they start a job that pays at least $50k a year. After that, they’ll pay 15% of their pre-tax income each month for three years. At minimum, a student will end up paying $22.5k, which is comparable to the average cost of one year at an in-state public college. Acceptance is contingent not on standardized test scores, but instead on applicants answering questions that show their problem solving skills and meeting with other applicants for a group challenge. The majority of the program is online, and there are no pre-recorded lectures. Students must meet up once a month in person.
Market: A 2016 study showed that 74% of undergraduates felt their universities failed to prepare them for the professional world. Only 18% of students who start a bachelor's degree graduate in 4 years, and less than half of those strongly agree that it was worth the cost. The higher education market itself is about $475 billion, so MissionU certainly has room to work.
Competitors:edX, Learnetto, Onkea, Shaw Academy, Iversity, LiveEdu.tv, SchoolKeep, TareasPlus, Udacity, Maker School.
Traction:When MissionU opened their first program, more than 2,000 people applied in just ten days. Their first cohort launched in San Francisco in September 2016.They have partnered with top companies including Spotify, Warby Parker, Lyft, Uber, and Harry’s.
Founding Team:Adam Braun--Co-founder and CEO, best-selling author and founder of education non-profit Pencils of Promise, formerly at Bain & Company.
Mike Adams--Co-founder and CPO, also founder at HRX, Hack Reactor’s nation-wide alumni community, as well as Degreed. Previously at OpenTable.
Mike Adams--Co-founder and CPO, also founder at HRX, Hack Reactor’s nation-wide alumni community, as well as Degreed. Previously at OpenTable.
Culture:MissionU doesn’t offer many specifics on culture or benefits on their job postings, and doesn’t have information on their website.
Risks:MissionU has only had one cohort that is still ongoing, so there are currently no public results on traction or success.
Website:https://www.missionu.com/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: Education
Notable Investors:Floodgate
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: CSS, Express, HTML, NodeJS, ReactJS
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
Momentum MachinesRobots that Make Gourmet Food Affordable
Size:19
Funding: $million
Eng. Openings: 7
Vertical: Robotics
Product: Momentum Machines has created a robot that makes up to 400 customized hamburgers an hour from raw ingredients to packaging, with zero intervention. They are also planning a restaurant around the concept. The Momentum Machines team includes roboticists from NASA and Tesla, along with the former head of R&D from chef Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck.
Market: Robotics in food preparation isn't an entirely new intervention, as it has been used to roll rice nori for years; however, modern technological developments have unlocked new, uncharted potentials. There are a number of other companies looking into robotic food preparation, most notably Eatsa, a popular restaurant in San Francisco that delivers quinoa bowls through an automated system. Chain restaurants from KFC, Domino’s, to McDonald’s are all experimenting with levels of automation ranging from taking orders to delivering food. Nonetheless, Momentum Machines has produced a completely unique application of robotics in the food industry, whose impact and true applicability is yet to be tested, but has the potential to contribute a major advance in the shift towards automation in the food service industry.
Competitors:Eatsa, KFC , Domino’s, McDonald’s, Fooda, Acieta, KUKA AG.
Traction:Since debuting their automated burger machine to raptured attention in 2012, Momentum Machines has been largely quiet. They have not released much public information about either their activity or funding, but they do seem to be actively hiring.
Founding Team:Alex Vardakostas--Founder, former engineer at STA
Steven Frehn--Founder, formerly at Armageddon Energy
Steven Frehn--Founder, formerly at Armageddon Energy
Culture:On their job listings, Momentum Machines doesn’t offer to many specifics on culture or benefits, but there are a number of open positions. Members of Momentum Machines' team have described it as “great place to work” and describing it “a little like a busy family” while citing long hours and a lot of work.
Risks:While Momentum Machines claimed in 2012 that their technology would actually cause an increase in employment through a number of different factors (like the company that makes the robots hiring employees), automating traditionally human jobs is prone to negative press.
Website:http://momentummachines.com
Estimated Revenue: $1 million
Eng. Openings: 7
Vertical: Robotics
Notable Investors:
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: CAD, CATIA, Solidworks
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:19%
Read More
NamelyHR Software for Mid-Market Companies
Size:350
Funding: $158million
Eng. Openings: 7
Vertical: Enterprise, HR
Product: Namely is an HR platform company founded in 2012 for mid-market companies. They handle administration and compliance across HR, payroll, and benefits.
Market: The global HR software market is large and only growing, expected to exceed $10b by 2022 according to Grand View Research. Competitors in the space include Zenefits and Gusto, although Zenefits has faced a great deal of controversy lately, and its stock has sharply fallen. Namely is the biggest name in the mid-market (100 to 1,000 employees) vertical.
Competitors:Zenefits, Gusto, BambooHR, Justworks.
Traction:Namely is the “leading HR platform for midsize companies” with over 600 clients, 120,000 users, and over $3b in annual payroll.
Founding Team:Matt Straz -- CEO and founder. Former Cofounder of Pictela.
Culture:Namely offers health, detail, vision, and life insurance, paid parental leave, up to $1,500/yr to spend on professional development, equity, a fully stocked kitchen, and in-house library and arcade, and field days. Namely is widely praised by a majority of its past and present employees and has been described as "an awesome place to work".
Risks:While Namely is approaching a $1b valuation, it is an M&A target for companies including Google, who tried to buy the company in 2016. Namely’s biggest competitor in the space—Zenefits—more than halved its valuation in 2016, mainly due to controversy and regulatory issues. There is no evidence that Namely will face similar issues, and promises that while they are growing fast, it is “not at an unsustainable rate.” There have also been minor complaints from past-employees and industry sources about the inexperience and confusing direction from management.
Website:https://www.namely.com/
Estimated Revenue: $50 million
Eng. Openings: 7
Vertical: Enterprise, HR
Notable Investors:Sequoia Capital
Location:AustinNew YorkSan Francisco
Techstack: AngularJS, CSS, EmberJS, Go, HTML, Javascript, ReactJS, Redux, Ruby
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:16%
Read More
NamogooOne Line of Lightweight Code that Destroys Malware in Real Time
Size:27
Funding: $million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Cybersecurity, Enterprise
Product: 15%-30% of online users are infected with unperceivable cyber threats on an average consumer facing website. Namogoo is a simple, proprietary line of code that instantly solves this problem for companies. Client-side injected malware can often bypass server-side security and leave companies vulnerable to security threats like spyware scripts, widgets, and banner ads. Namogoo’s platform is lightweight, zero-integration and scalable, capable of high performance thanks to its machine learning technology capable of detecting zero-day attacks.
Market: Cybersecurity is a rapidly growing market, with multiple companies trying to stay ahead of new advancements in malware and other threats. The cybersecurity market is predicted to reach $170 billion by 2020, with AI-cybersecurity occupying about $96 billion of this market.
Competitors:Cylance, Deep Instinct, Tanium, Okta, Forescout, CloudFlare, LookOut, Avast!, Zscaler, Darktrace, illumio, Deep Instinct, SparkCognition, SiftScience, Shift Technology.
Traction:Namogoo has been growing fast since its inception in 2014. They have offices in Tel Aviv, London, and San Francisco. In 2016, Namogoo announced that they would be partnering with online grocer Ocado to protect customer data and privacy.
Founding Team:Chemi Katz - Chemi Katzis the co-founder and current CEO of Namogoo. He has previously cofounded two other ventures, Sepai and Reissod, and worked for DobleVerify, LivePerson, Aladdin, and Bynet.
Ohad Greenshpan - Current CTO of Namogoo Ohad Greenshpan previously cofounded and served as CEO of Fashioholic. Before that, he worked as a Research Staff Member at IBM Haifa Research Labs, and as a Researcher/ Programmer at the Weizmann Institute.
Ohad Greenshpan - Current CTO of Namogoo Ohad Greenshpan previously cofounded and served as CEO of Fashioholic. Before that, he worked as a Research Staff Member at IBM Haifa Research Labs, and as a Researcher/ Programmer at the Weizmann Institute.
Culture:Namogoo has worked to build a team of talented and competent executives that can contribute unique ideas and work together. They want to remain on the cutting edge of cybersecurity meaning they expect employees to be constantly innovating and finding ways to serve their customers better.
Risks:Namogoo is trying to establish itself in a relatively niche part of cybersecurity by focusing on consumer side security. They are growing fast, but are competing in a very crowded market.
Website:https://www.namogoo.com
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Cybersecurity, Enterprise
Notable Investors:GreatPoint Ventures
Location:LondonSan FranciscoTel Aviv
Techstack: AngularJS, CSS, HTML, Javascript, NodeJS, Python
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:17%
Read More
NerdWalletNerdWallet is a free tool meant to help users get the best financial advice and information to make informed decisions about their financial futures.
Size:507
Funding: $69million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: FinTech
Product: NerdWallet is a company designed to give private consumers and small businesses a helping hand when it comes to things like credit cards, bank accounts, mortgages, insurance, loans, or expenses. They offer free accessible tools, research, and expert advice, mostly targeted towards millennials. They provide yelp-like reviews of financial products to help users make the best financial choices.
Market: Financial advisement is a field with a large number of competitors. Companies like Bankrate, which owns CreditCards.com and has a $1.4 billion market-cap, as well as Credit Karma, Fidelity, Vanguard, and Schwab all provide financial advice for users, along with major banking institutions like Citi and Prudential. NerdWallet is trying to capitalize on the mistrust of financial institutions, a common sentiment in a post-financial crisis world, by offering a more transparent form of shopping for financial services.
Competitors:Bankrate
CreditKarma
Fidelity
Vanguard
Schwab
Wealthfront
Betterment
CreditKarma
Fidelity
Vanguard
Schwab
Wealthfront
Betterment
Traction:In 2016, NerdWallet had a valuation of $550 Million and projected revenue of $100 Million. They have business relationships with eight banks and a dozen insurance companies. NerdWallet’s revenue is accrued through fees collected from matching users with financial products and services.
Founding Team:Jacob Gibson -- co-founder at NerdWallet its former COO. He is currently an EIR, Investor at 500 Investor. He was previously a Vice President at JP Morgan Chase. He has a BS in Math and Management Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Tim Chen -- the serving CEO and a co-founder at NerdWallet. He previously worked as an Investor at JAT Capital Management and Perry Capital. He as a BA in Economics from Stanford University.
Tim Chen -- the serving CEO and a co-founder at NerdWallet. He previously worked as an Investor at JAT Capital Management and Perry Capital. He as a BA in Economics from Stanford University.
Culture:NerdWallet has built a company culture based on trust and openness as a means of offering the best customer service possible. Employees at NerdWallet regularly praise the company’s open and supportive culture.
Risks:Despite millions in valuation and revenue, NerdWallet announced 40 total layoffs, including the loss of their VP of Growth. The company claims that they were simply shifting resources, following a record-breaking quarter, to better align their structure with their customer’s needs.
Website:https://www.nerdwallet.com/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings:
Vertical: FinTech
Notable Investors:
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: amazon-web-services, Angular, Ansible, Artifactory, Backbone, CSS, GIT, HTML, Javascript, Jenkins, nginx, Node.JS, PHP, Python, React, Ruby on Rails, Shell, WordpPress
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:7%
Read More
NeuralinkLinking Artificial Intellgience and the Human Brain; Singularity.
Size:9
Funding: $million
Eng. Openings: 15
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare
Product: In addition to Tesla and SpaceX, Neuralink is the the third company led by founder and CEO Elon Musk, and perhaps the grandest of his aspirations. Neuralink’s goal is to transform cloud based artificial intelligence into an extension of the human brain. Musk aims to utilize this technology to alter all interpersonal communication of concepts so that it doesn’t have to be compressed by the constraints of language. He conceives of this technology as being able to eventually integrate Artificial Intelligence with human consciousness until it becomes nearly imperceptible. As of now, Neuralink hasn’t produced anything near ready for the commercial market and Musk claims that it will be almost a decade until they have a product that will be useable for people without a disability.
Market: Neuralink is aiming to create a technology that, until now, has only been the stuff of The Matrix, science fiction and Ray Kurzweil’s singularity theory. This is relatively unprecedented and is focused far more on research at the moment than producing commercially viable products.
Competitors:none
Traction:Neuralink has received a lot of press attention since its inception this year. This attention is due in part to Elon Musk’s notoriety, as well as the exciting potential that this kind of research presents.
Founding Team:Elon Musk - Elon Musk is one of the world’s most famous entrepreneur and the brains behind Tesla and SpaceX. He is also a principal investor in many companies, including SolarCity, Paypal, and Mahalo.
Culture:Neuralink is seeking to create a company capable of creating boldly innovative technology. They are seeking top engineers and scientists; knowledge of neuroscience not required.
Risks:Neuralink is a privately funded company that isn’t beholden to the caprices of the consumer technology market. There aren’t many risks to the funding and structure of the company; however, Neuralink is also basing their technological predictions and goals on a very specific view of linguistics and neuropsychology that may ultimately prove their work untenable. Whether AI and consciousness can become seamlessly integrated is anybody’s guess.
Website:https://www.neuralink.com
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 15
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare
Notable Investors:
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: C#, CATIA, Python, Solidworks
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
NeuroLex LabsDiagnose Diseases Through Simple Speech Analysis.
Size:5
Funding: $1.5million
Eng. Openings: 5
Vertical: Diagnostics, Healthcare
Product: NeuroLex Labs is building an innovative new type of healthcare that collects and analyzes language and speech samples to measure overall health. They are aiming to develop a platform that utilizes linguistics as a tool for taxonomize various health conditions. Their main areas of focus are depression, schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s. They have “assays” built for each which screens for the disorders. They believe that by using a universal voice test for use in primary care, they can improve outcomes and lower healthcare costs.
Market: Different groups are using AI and language for medical purposes, as the Atlantic wrote about in August 2016. Across the four disorders they are targeting, there is over $1.1B per year in annual recurring revenue (psychosis at $35M, depression at $1.05B, Alzheimer’s at $55M, and Parkinson’s disease at $1M). By year five, they believe they can save the healthcare system more than $3B, along with preventing 20k suicides/psychotic events.
Competitors:Winterlight Laboratories, Sonde Health, Cogito Health.
Traction:NeuroLex Labs is in stealth mode, so a good deal of information about them is unknown. During their first year, they have launched seven research pilots and built a pipeline of over 80 startup and research collaborators. They were a part of the Voicecamp accelerator in NYC.
Founding Team:Jim Schwoebel--CEO, previously partner of CyberLaunch/NeuroLaunch
James Fairey--Chief Audio Officer, also founded Yobe
Drew Morris -- CTO, owned a dev shop called Morris Code prior to NeuroLex.
James Fairey--Chief Audio Officer, also founded Yobe
Drew Morris -- CTO, owned a dev shop called Morris Code prior to NeuroLex.
Culture:NeuroLex has launched an “Innovation Fellows” program designed to bring in outside individuals and place them in short-term "tribes", for six month increments. The last application period ended in March 2017. As a company of about five people, they don’t have a lot on them online outside of this initiative.
Risks:As a seed-round company without much public information, NeuroLex is still in a very early and fragile position. They have incredibly ambitious aims in a notoriously unpredictable market with big entrenched players and long sales cycles - healthcare.
Website:https://www.neurolex.ai/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings:
Vertical: Diagnostics, Healthcare
Notable Investors:
Location:AtlantaSeattle
Techstack:
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
Numer.aiCrowdsourcing AI for Investing
Size:14
Funding: $7.5million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence, FinTech
Product: Numerai is a forum of data scientists competing to build predictively accurate financial models that others can invest in; essentially, the company is trying to crowdsource the creation of the perfect machine learning model for investing in stocks. As models are submitted, the good ones are integrated into Numerai’s larger model. Participants in the contest are ranked and rewarded based on contributions to this overall metamodel and are compensated in Numerai’s online cryptocurrency, Numeraire. Participants are not required to contribute capital, only their attempted solutions to these financial modeling problems, and they are protected by encryption and anonymity; however, they are expected to make contributions in a way that allows their best interest to align with the best interest of the firm.
Market: Applying machine learning to problems of financial forecasting has been the goal of economists, data scientists, and financial houses since the advent of machine learning. While there are currently a number of investment firms looking into machine learning as a way to posit sound financial predictions, few are crowdsourcing these models. Numerai’s business model means that their data will be available to anyone willing to participate, and innovations have the potential to grow their metamodel in unpredictable ways.
Competitors:WorldQuant, Man AHL, Winton, Two Sigma.
Traction:Numerai currently has over 12,000 scientists contributing models to their platform, who have been remunerated in over 1,000,000 Numeraire, distributed by the company. Numerai’s Numeraire are designed to be like points that can be bet for the viability of the scientist’s model in the live market; if their model succeeds, they get their Numeraire back plus a payment in bitcoin; if not, they lose it. This creates a positive feedback, where all scientists want to contribute the best models to increase the overall value of the Numeraire, and thus increase their dividends. This is a growing project, and a pioneering one, that has received quite a bit of attention from a number of financial and tech publications.
Founding Team:Richard Craib - Sole founder of Numerai. He has a BA from Cornell University in Mathematics and has previously studied at UC Berkley and the University of Cape Town.
Culture:Numerai’s staff is largely composed of mathematicians and artificial intelligence experts who are all dedicated to contributing to Numerai’s mission of fundamentally upending how financial transaction are made in the age of artificial intelligence. They are looking for people who have a similar ruthless passion for uncovering the truth, even if it means fundamentally questioning many longheld assumptions.
Risks:Numerai is trying to eliminate as much risk as possible when it comes to investing in the stock market. Nontheless, their radical approach to channeling financial interest and greed into a machine learning cooperative is untested and pioneering. Considering the company’s dealings in three distinct types of currency (secondary government backed capital, bitcoin, and Numaire) there is a lot of potential for vulnerability to major fluctuations that could destabilize their entire economic platform, not to mention their software base. Besides the obvious risk in dealing in two completely unregulated currencies, there is also the potential for fraud in the exchange between these currencies.
Website:https://numer.ai
Estimated Revenue: $1 million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence, FinTech
Notable Investors:First Round Capital, Naval Ravikant, Union Square Ventures
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: CloudFlare, CSS, Elixir, Elm, Google Analytics, Google Apps, HTML, Javascript, New Relic, nginx, NodeJS
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:133%
Read More
Nuna HealthcareData Driven Healthcare Focused on Those That Need it Most
Size:116
Funding: $90million
Eng. Openings: 10
Vertical: Healthcare
Product: Nuna has designed a platform that analyzes data for governments, employers, and health insurers to improve healthcare nationwide. They promise to provide data analysis that allows their clients to see what aspects of their system work and which parts are failing.Their insights are designed to provide value-based care and improve the care of a much larger part of the population. Specifically, Nuna has a national data platform for Medicaid aimed at improving care for poor and disenfranchised people that our system normally neglects.
Market: In 2016, the healthcare market was estimated to be $3.35 trillion. Nuna healthcare is designed to make this market work more efficiently; hopefully, saving everyone money and improving care.
Competitors:Remedy Partners, Aver Informatics, HealthQx.
Traction:Nuna healthcare has been growing rapidly in recent years. Most recently they raised $90 Million in venture funding from John Doerr and Kleiner Perkins Caulfield & Byers. Nuna healthcare has developed their own national data platform for Medicaid and aim to continue growing and working with more employers and health insurers to grow their data set and provide vastly better service.
Founding Team:David Chen - David Chen is the current CDO, interim COO, and a co-founder at Nuna Healtcare. Previously he was employed as a Senior Data Analyst at Netflix and a Post Baccalaureate Fellow at the National Institute of Health. He has a PhD in Biomedical Informatics from Stanford and an MS in Bioinformatics from Johns Hopkins.
Jini Kim - Jini Kim is the acting CEO and a cofounder at Nuna Health. Prior to cofounding Nuna Healthcare, she was a product manager at Google Health, where she developed a large database of work based on genotypic/phenotypic association. Her work with Google Public Data gave her invaluable experience with data analytics and visualization.
Jini Kim - Jini Kim is the acting CEO and a cofounder at Nuna Health. Prior to cofounding Nuna Healthcare, she was a product manager at Google Health, where she developed a large database of work based on genotypic/phenotypic association. Her work with Google Public Data gave her invaluable experience with data analytics and visualization.
Culture:Nuna Healthcare is looking for employees who are similarly dedicated to improving healthcare for everyone. They have a shared accountability workplace and are geared towards transparency and inclusion. The multidisciplinary nature of the company means that employees are encouraged to look beyond their own departments and work together.
Risks:The constantly changing, unpredictable American healthcare landscape.
Website:https://www.nuna.com
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 10
Vertical: Healthcare
Notable Investors:
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: Apache, AWS, Go, Hadoop, Java, Javascript, Linux, Python, R, Ruby, SQL
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
OfferUpMobile, Peer to Peer Marketplace Upending Craigslist
Size:150
Funding: $220million
Eng. Openings: 17
Vertical: E-Commerce, Shared Economy
Product: OfferUp is a mobile app-based peer to peer marketplace for everyday goods, displacing craigslist with a far superior interface, experience, safety and accountability measures. OfferUp allows sellers to post for-sale items with a click and buyers to form wish lists of items they want to purchase. Purchasing is easy with OfferUp’s in-app messaging service and additional safety measures include scanning users driver’s licenses to confirm identity.
Market: The market for second-hand goods is huge (think EBay, Craigslist, garage sales etc.). Anyone buying or selling used goods is an ideal customer. Given OfferUp’s focus on mobile, it skews a bit younger.
Competitors:Craigslist, Swapit, letgo, Wallapop, Close5, Shopeem, 5miles, VarageSale, Close5
Traction:23+ million in app downloads (18 million as of Mar. 2016) 14 billion in transactions per year
Founding Team:Nick Huzar, CEO - Before co-founding OfferUp, Nick Huzar co-founded another startup called Konnects. Konnects works with media companies, mostly newspapers, to help enhance their online presence. Prior to Konnects, Huzar was a product manager for T-Mobile and Microsoft. He hustles, works hard, speaks inspirationally about his process and tries to surround himself with a “motely crew” of diverse people for healthy decision making.
Arean Van Veelan, CTO - Arean Van Veelan worked as the Director of Technology at Konnects for over two years before he was promoted to company CTO. After more than two years in that position, he co-founded OfferUp with Nick Huzar.
Arean Van Veelan, CTO - Arean Van Veelan worked as the Director of Technology at Konnects for over two years before he was promoted to company CTO. After more than two years in that position, he co-founded OfferUp with Nick Huzar.
Culture:OfferUp cultivates a free and positive work atmosphere with an open floor layout and platforms for employees to give shout outs to their teammates. Scooters and unicycles are frequent modes of transportation for employees around the office. Paddle-boarding and kayaking in the lake behind the office are other popular pastimes. And for good reason, they need to work off the all those calories from the free snacks, bar and keg in the microkitchen.
Risks:For OfferUp, the traction is there; it’s the ability to monetize that is the next big challenge for the platform. Currently, OfferUp does not take a fee from transactions or support ads/promoted posts; it simply connects buyers and sellers. CEO Nick Huzar is deliberate about this user and growth focused strategy. Given that there are billions of dollars flowing through the site, and the company could easily charge a listing fee or create an ads platform, this isn’t a huge risk. For the time being, it seems like OfferUp will keep focusing on simplifying transactions for its users and rapidly gaining market share.
Website:https://offerupnow.com
Estimated Revenue: $10 million
Eng. Openings: 17
Vertical: E-Commerce, Shared Economy
Notable Investors:Andreessen Horowitz, GGV Capital
Location:Bellevue
Techstack: AWS, Django, Ojective-C, PostgreSQL
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
Ojo LabsChatbot Assistants for Real Estate Agents
Size:50
Funding: $6million
Eng. Openings:
Vertical: Real Estate
Product: Ojo Labs automates customer service for real estate agents, making it more fluid and efficient. Essentially, a chatbot is provided to agents for faster, optimized responses with interested buyers. Ojo labs is focusing their current platform on real estate, but proclaim that their AI-driven approach to customer service is applicable to multiple industries.
Market: The use of artificial intelligence for customer service is a very new industry that is still largely in development. Ojo labs’ platform is still in beta as they perfect it before making it widely available.
Competitors:@Risk, Inc, Gladly, Spoke
Traction:Ojo Labs’ platform is still in beta; however, they offer an interactive look on their website.
Founding Team:Josh Berkowitz
Ojo Lab’s co-founder Josh Berkowtiz graduated from The George Washington University School of Business with a BA in International Business in 2005. After graduating, he co-founded the company Yodle, which he sold for $350 million in 2016. He has come on in an advisorial role for companies like Buzz Points, Inc., Prolific Interactive, and PaidUp. He also serves on the board of CASA of Travis County.
David Rubin
David Rubin began his career working as the National Sales Director for Houston-based reseller Computize, which he transformed into one of the nation’s largest corporate computer resellers. He was the founder and CEO of both BITSource and Homecity Real Estate. Following his time at both these companies, he came on as a CRO of Yodle.
Ojo Lab’s co-founder Josh Berkowtiz graduated from The George Washington University School of Business with a BA in International Business in 2005. After graduating, he co-founded the company Yodle, which he sold for $350 million in 2016. He has come on in an advisorial role for companies like Buzz Points, Inc., Prolific Interactive, and PaidUp. He also serves on the board of CASA of Travis County.
David Rubin
David Rubin began his career working as the National Sales Director for Houston-based reseller Computize, which he transformed into one of the nation’s largest corporate computer resellers. He was the founder and CEO of both BITSource and Homecity Real Estate. Following his time at both these companies, he came on as a CRO of Yodle.
Culture:Ojo labs boasts a casual atmosphere that encourages creativity and self-motivated work. They are centrally located in Austin, Texas. The company tries to attract top engineers to help perfect their platform before its wide release.
Risks:Ojo Labs is still in beta; however, their recent venture funding indicate strong industry faith in the company. The combined successful history of the founding partners also indicates strong guidance from their management moving forward.
Website:https://home.ojo.me/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings:
Vertical: Real Estate
Notable Investors:
Location:Austin
Techstack: Bootstrap, CloudFlare, nginx
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
Omada HealthHelp Health Plans, Employers and Patients Implement Real Behavioral Change to Fight Chronic Disease
Size:253
Funding: $76.5million
Eng. Openings: 10
Vertical: Healthcare
Product: Omada Health is an online program that helps users build and maintain healthy habits. The program is called Prevent, and combines the science of behavior change with personal support so users can make permanent changes. It is a “digitally-based lifestyle intervention” that helps individuals reduce risk for obesity-related chronic diseases including type 2 diabetes and heart disease. The out-of-pocket cost for Omada is $130/mo, but Omada works directly with employer and health plan customers to provide “scalable, effective, and evidence-based behavioral interventions.” It is covered by health plans including Kaiser Permanente and Humana, as well as large employers including Lowe’s, Costco, and Iron Mountain.
Market: Obesity-related chronic diseases cost more than $500 billion for employers and insurers. Diabetes alone accounts for $176 billion in direct medical costs in the U.S. every year. An estimated 29 million Americans have diabetes, and 86 million Americans have pre-diabetes, meaning they have high blood sugar and other major risk factors for the disease. A large study sponsored by Omada found that overweight or obese patients who sustained improvements from Omada could reduce their health care costs up to $14k over 10 years.
Competitors:Weight Watchers, Noom, Virta.
Traction:According to their website, the average participant loses over 10 pounds from using the platform. As of 2015, the company had enrolled more than 20k Prevent participants, and Fast Company named Omada one of the 50 most innovative companies in the world. It also has become one of the first digital programs to receive pending recognition from the CDC for meeting the evidence-based standards for the National Diabetes Prevention Program. In a large clinical trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, Omada was shown to lower the risk of progression to diabetes by 58 percent.
Founding Team:Sean Duffy--Co-founder and CEO, previously at Google and IDEO, on leave from Harvarrd’s MD/MBA program
Adrian James -- Cofounder, former senior project leader at IDEO
Andrew DiMichele -- Co-founder and former CTO. Now runs product at Google-backed Onduo
Dr. Cameron Sepah--VP, Co-founder, Professor of Psychiatry at UCSF
Adrian James -- Cofounder, former senior project leader at IDEO
Andrew DiMichele -- Co-founder and former CTO. Now runs product at Google-backed Onduo
Dr. Cameron Sepah--VP, Co-founder, Professor of Psychiatry at UCSF
Culture:On their website, Omada offers a competitive salary, equity, an open, collaborative workspace in a brand new office in downtown San Francisco, flexible vacation, a 401k, and health, dental, and vision insurance. Omada strives to foster a culture that applauds diversity and difference in thought in order to better perfect their business practice. Their employees have reported satisfaction with the both the company as well as its mission and have cited the startup atmosphere as both positive and negative.
Risks:While Omada is a quickly growing and well-backed company, they face steep competition in the market of data-based weight loss programs. Still, the market is a large one, and Omada seems to be only gaining traction. Furthermore, all studies coming out on its product seem to be positive and reputable, as they are often published in peer-reviewed journals.
Website:https://www.omadahealth.com
Estimated Revenue: $5 million
Eng. Openings: 10
Vertical: Healthcare
Notable Investors:Andreessen Horowitz, Founder Collective, New Enterprise Associates
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: Python, R, SQL
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
OpenAIRadically Transparent General Purpose AI
Size:25
Funding: $1000million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence
Product: OpenAI is an artificial-intelligence research non-profit founded by Elon Musk and Sam Altman. OpenAI has focused its research efforts on generating “friendly AI” and mitigating for existential vulnerabilities of a single company owning general purpose AI. The company is dedicated to keeping all of its research transparent by making its patents open to the public and by freely collaborating with other institutions. In April of 2016, OpenAI released “OpenAI Gym” as a public beta. This platform was designed in the hopes of standardizing the definitions of environments in AI research and facilitating reproducibility in AI research. Following the release of “OpenAI Gym”, OpenAI released “Universe” in December of 2016, a software platform used to measure and train AI general intelligence
Market: OpenAI is structured as a 501(c)(3) company with over $1 billion in funding. They have consciously placed themselves outside of the market, as they fear profit-based motivation in research will compromise their mission to focus on potential human costs in artificial intelligence.
Competitors:DeepMind (Google), Vicarious, Apple, Numerai, Baidu, Anyone attempting Artificial General Intelligence
Traction:From its formation on December 11, 2015, OpenAI has established itself as a leading institution for artificial intelligence research, due, in no small part, to the fame of its two chairmen. OpenAI has released a steady supply of research and software aimed at creating coherence in the artificial intelligence research community.
Founding Team:Elon Musk - PayPal Mafia, Tesla, SpaceX and Solar City founder. Has spawned numerous other companies since. Initially became worried about AI because of his proximity to DeepMind.
Sam Altman - YC chairman. Founder of Loopt. Close with Nick Bostrom who wrote Superintelligence about the potential dangers of AI.
Trevor Blackwell - Robotics specialist and YC Cofounder. Invented the Eunicycle, a one-wheeled segway.
Vicki Cheung - Cofounder of Duolingo, engineering lead at TrueVault.
Andrej Karpathy - Previously, an intern at DeepMind and a Computer Science PhD student at Stanford, working with Fei-Fei Li on Convolutional/Recurrent Neural Network architectures. With Fei-Fei, designed and taught a Stanford class on Convolutional Neural Networks for Visual Recognition.
Sam Altman - YC chairman. Founder of Loopt. Close with Nick Bostrom who wrote Superintelligence about the potential dangers of AI.
Trevor Blackwell - Robotics specialist and YC Cofounder. Invented the Eunicycle, a one-wheeled segway.
Vicki Cheung - Cofounder of Duolingo, engineering lead at TrueVault.
Andrej Karpathy - Previously, an intern at DeepMind and a Computer Science PhD student at Stanford, working with Fei-Fei Li on Convolutional/Recurrent Neural Network architectures. With Fei-Fei, designed and taught a Stanford class on Convolutional Neural Networks for Visual Recognition.
Culture:OpenAI is interested in attracting top talent in artificial intelligence and machine learning. They are dedicated to looking beyond simply publishing research, by building complete and working systems to contribute to the AI community as a whole. This means attracting top employees based on motivation and potential and not just experience. The company promises to ensure equal distribution of resources and benefits within the company.
Risks:For-profit motivation often trumps academic research. Open.AI’s idealistic mission will have to motivate its employees if they want to beat profit-motivated entities like Vicarious and Deepmind in the race for Artificial General Intelligence.
Website:https://openai.com/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence
Notable Investors:
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: gym, Iaf, Rllab
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
OpendoorRemoving Risk, Uncertainty and Headache From the Process of Selling Your Home
Size:300
Funding: $320million
Eng. Openings: 9
Vertical: Real Estate
Product: Normally selling a home is a painstaking process involving an array of real estate agents, open houses and disappointment. Opendoor makes selling your home a quick and painless process online. The company actually buys your home, (often) renovates it, attracts buyers and then resells it. Rather than making most of its money on flipping homes, the company charges an 8% service fee.
Market: Opendoor is targeting American homeowners who want to sell their home quickly (often need the money) and aren’t stuck on getting the highest possible price. On the consumer side, Opendoor appeals to buyers with a 30 day money-back guarantee as well as a two year warranty on the electrical workings of the house. Opendoor generally thrives in illiquid markets where people often need to liquidate their assets for cash. As a result, they are starting in Phoenix, Vegas and Dallas. One of Opendoor’s rules is that the value of the houses they buy must be between 125,000 and 500,000 dollars (a de-risking strategy given that they buy the homes).
Competitors:OfferPad, RadPad, Redfin, Trulia, Zillow, We Buy Ugly Houses
Traction:Over 5000 “happy customers” Operates in Phoenix, Dallas, and Las Vegas and is currently working on expanding - goal is 10 cities by the end of 2017
Founding Team:Eric Wu, CEO - Eric Wu worked at Watsi and Trulia, before co-founding Opendoor. He is also a Venture Partner in Resolute Ventures, a firm which provides early-stage startup funding. He has serious domain expertise and operational experience.
Keith Rabois, Executive Chairman - Keith Rabois has been an executive at Paypal, Slide, and Square where he was COO. Currently, Rabois also serves as an investor at Khosla Ventures. He has a B.A. from Stanford University in political science and a J.D. from Harvard Law.
JD Ross - JD Ross is the leader of growth at Opendoor at the mere age of 25. Previously, he was head of product at Addepar. He also founded a college apparel company called Fresh Prints. Ross earned a degree in computer science and finance from Washington University in St. Louis.
Keith Rabois, Executive Chairman - Keith Rabois has been an executive at Paypal, Slide, and Square where he was COO. Currently, Rabois also serves as an investor at Khosla Ventures. He has a B.A. from Stanford University in political science and a J.D. from Harvard Law.
JD Ross - JD Ross is the leader of growth at Opendoor at the mere age of 25. Previously, he was head of product at Addepar. He also founded a college apparel company called Fresh Prints. Ross earned a degree in computer science and finance from Washington University in St. Louis.
Culture:Opendoor prides itself on transparency of communication. Employees feel a sense of camaraderie working together and all recognize that they are part of one big team. Employees can gain a lot of experience fast by taking on a larger role in a new market OpenDoor is entering (i.e. Atlanta). Small complaints include not knowing which department is responsible for what (a byproduct of fast growth) and wanting a clearer path for advancement. Employees all have impressive, often real-estate focused pedigrees.
Risks:Opendoor is an industry leader in the e-commerce market for homes, but their success has not gone unnoticed. Institutional competitors and similar startups like Knock are at their heels. The company is expanding, but needs to focus on profitability in current markets before expanding too quickly (this is already on their radar).
Website:https://www.opendoor.com
Estimated Revenue: $10 million
Eng. Openings: 9
Vertical: Real Estate
Notable Investors:Alexis Ohanian, Garry Tan, GGV Capital, Jeremy Stoppelman, Kevin Hartz, Khosla Ventures, Max Levchin, Naval Ravikant, New Enterprise Associates, Sam Altman, Sherpa Capital
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: AngularJS, AWS, Cloudfare, Docker, Elasticsearch, Fabric, Google Cloud Messaging, Google Maps, Heroku, HTML, Javascript, Modernizr, New Relic, nginx, PostgreSQL, Python, R, React Native, Redis, Ruby, Ruby on Rails
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:77%
Read More
Orbital InsightUsing Satellite Imagery to Uncover Socioeconomic Trends
Size:61
Funding: $79million
Eng. Openings: 9
Vertical: big data/analytics
Product: Orbital Insight is a Geospatial Big Data companies that uses satellite imagery to chart socioeconomic ebbs and flows from a global to hyperlocal perspective. It does this by generating analytics for businesses and taking advantage of increasingly advanced satellite imagery. Companies can use this imagery to do things like extrapolate accurate revenue predictions by counting cars in retailer parking lots as a proxy for official earnings reporters. Orbital Insight buys satellite and drone imagery from commercial providers such as Airbus, and then uses machine learning and image processing to track trends.
Market: The geospatial analytics space is a quickly growing and well-funded one, with competitors Descartes Labs and Spaceknow raising $8.28m and $5.2m, respectively. Venture capital investment in space companies jumped to $1.4b in 2016, bringing the total since 2000 to $13.3b.
Competitors:Descartes Labs, Spaceknow, Astro Digital , Satellogic, Planet Labs.
Traction:Orbital Insights was named one of the 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2017 by Fast Company. Its customers include the World Bank Group and World Resources Institute, and vary from financial firms to U.S. government agencies. With their recent funding round, they want to build bigger international sales operations in Europe and Asia as well as expanding its partnerships.
Founding Team:James Crawford -- Founder and CEO, former NASA scientist and Google engineer
Culture:Orbital is seeking employees capable of creatively approaching and overcoming the assumed boundaries and limits of their technology and goals. Their employees have come forward expressing extreme satisfaction with the company and a deep connection with the company's vision.
Risks:Orbital Insight is the best-funded company in the quickly growing geospatial data space, fresh off a massive Series C round in May 2017. It has highly positive workplace reviews and solid traction with both customers and VCs. For those interested in the intersection of data and space technology, Orbital is one of the most desirable companies to work for.
Website:https://orbitalinsight.com/
Estimated Revenue: $1.5 million
Eng. Openings: 9
Vertical: big data/analytics
Notable Investors:GV, Lux Capital, Sequoia Capital
Location:Mountain ViewNew York
Techstack: AngularJS, CSS, HTML, Javascript, Python, ReactJS
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:39%
Read More
Oscar HealthHumanizes Health Care with Superior Tech, Design and Data
Size:452
Funding: $727.5million
Eng. Openings: 13
Vertical: Healthcare
Product: Founded in 2012, Oscar set out to be the “Uber of health care” by making everything simpler and cheaper for its customers selling insurance through the exchanges set up by the Affordable Care Act. According to the founder Josh Kushner, Oscar intends to develop a consumer-focused technological approach to healthcare. It leverages technology to offer a unique and design-centric user experience, including an app and a rewards program for meeting wearable-technology tracked fitness goals.
Market: Oscar took advantage of ACA, introducing a technologically savvy system to the new marketplaces and quickly gaining a foothold in the healthcare industry. By offering simplicity in an otherwise confusing and technologically-flawed market, it was able to attract a great deal of attention and investment. Still, even with a Kushner leading the team, the uncertainty of the new administration’s health care policy spells uncertainty for the startup.
Competitors:Wellpoint Health Services, Simply Insured, Aetna, Priority Health, Kaiser Permanente
Traction:While Oscar has a wide reach and deep investment, it is quickly hemorrhaging money. In New York alone, it has already signed up about 54,000 people in 2017 and had a 2016 revenue of almost $250 million, but overall lost $204.9 million on premium revenue of $425.9 million. It also withdrew from two of the seven markets where it sold insurance, and raised premiums while cutting its network in New York. The potential shakeup of the healthcare system only signals more uncertainty.
Founding Team:Oscar was founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Kevin Nazemi, and Josh Kushner, who were all classmates at Harvard Business School. Josh Kushner is the brother of top Trump aide Jared, and backed Oscar with his VC fund Thrive Capital, which has also financed Instagram and Jet.com. Mario Schlosser currently serves as the CEO.
Culture:Employees at Oscar Health have reported a creative work environment, strong company culture, and lots of free food as the enduring positives of the company.
Risks:Even before Trump was elected, Oscar faced a great deal of money problems, losing hundreds of millions of dollars a year. With the uncertainty of ACA and the bad press Joshua Kushner faces with his association with Trump, Oscar faces an even worse uphill battle. Still, Oscar is hoping that lawmakers come up with an ACA solution that stabilizes the individual market to create demand for the insurer’s product. It may also try to expand to new markets in 2018.
Website:https://www.hioscar.com
Estimated Revenue: $50 million
Eng. Openings: 13
Vertical: Healthcare
Notable Investors:Formation 8, Founders Fund, General Catalyst, Khosla Ventures, Thrive Capital
Location:New York
Techstack: Ansible, Apache, AWS, Consul, Grafana, HAProxy, MySQL, nginx, PagerDuty, Python, Redis
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:20%
Read More
PercolateManage All Web and Mobile Marketing in One Place
Size:271
Funding: $74.5million
Eng. Openings: 7
Vertical: Enterprise, Marketing
Product: Percolate is the “System of Record for Marketing.” It provides marketing organizations with the ability to see, coordinate and manage their marketing strategies. Percolate is largely recognized for its social media tools, but has a number of other marketing products as well. While the average Fortune 500 business uses 50 different pieces of software in the digital marketing process, Percolate offers a single platform to manage all of its tools.
Market: The marketing technology marketing is rapidly growing, as the multi-platform needs of companies increase with every expansion in technology. In fact, the IDC estimates that the marketing technology market will grow to reach $32.4b by 2018, meaning there is plenty of room for expansion and growth in this market.
Competitors:Hootsuite, Kapost, CAAT Advanced Analytics Suite, Domo, Curata, DivvyHQ, Marketing 360, Skyword, Falcon.io.
Traction:Percolate is used by over 800 brands including GE, Unilever, Mastercard, Marriott, Levi’s, Cisco, and Cigna. In 2017, Unilever estimated that it saves $10m annually on content production with 38 of its brands and their agencies using Percolate. MasterCard used Percolate to executive its global “hats off to Tom” campaign, which had a social reach of 3m+ and a 500% jump in the brand’s average social engagement rate.
Founding Team:Noah Brier -- Co-founder and CEO. Former head of planning at the Barbarian Group and founder of Likemind.
James Gross -- Co-founder and President. Former SVP at Federated Media Publishing.
James Gross -- Co-founder and President. Former SVP at Federated Media Publishing.
Culture:Percolate offers a company culture focused on the overall health and success of their employees, meant to empower them to succeed both as professionals and as individuals. They offer perks that include unlimited time off, fully stocked kitchens, health insurance, free annual membership to bike rental programs, office happy hours, team offsites, and internal clubs around interests like comedy and space. Percolate's employees regularly praise the company's compelling culture and the success of the product.
Risks:Percolate is a well-funded company with a wide bench of big-name clients. It faces a good deal of competition, but marketing technology is a quickly growing space with room for innovation.
Website:https://percolate.com
Estimated Revenue: $50 million
Eng. Openings: 7
Vertical: Enterprise, Marketing
Notable Investors:First Round Capital, GGV Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, SV Angel
Location:LondonMiamiNew YorkSan Francisco
Techstack: Apache, AWS, CSS, Django, Elasticsearch, GraphSQL, HTML, Javascript, Less, NoSQL, Python, ReactJS, Redux, Sass, SQL
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:2%
Read More
Periscope DataUnifying Business Data on Customers to Increase Retention
Size:87
Funding: $34.5million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: big data/analytics, SaaS
Product: Periscope Data queries your databases from the cloud and creates charts and dashboards for your team. This allows you to visualize everything from revenue goals to user growth in graphs, tables, or maps. Save one that you like to your dashboard and your team will instantly have access to it.
Market: Today, the enterprises that are investing in data and empowering their data teams with the best platforms are gaining a competitive advantage over competition. Periscope hopes to capitalize on this by helping data scientists quickly turn their findings into easily digestible visualizations and eventually, action.
Competitors:Geckoboard, Statpedia, ChartMogul, Ingogr.am, Google Data Studio
Traction:Customers include Tinder, Birchbox, Chariot, SuperCell, New Relic, Fender, and ZipRecruiter, so they have decent traction in the space. But not a ton.
Founding Team:Harry Glaser - former Google AdWords PM founded Periscope data with Tom O’neill in 2012. The two have worked together for over 9 years.
Tom O’neill - former Microsoft Bing PM
Tom O’neill - former Microsoft Bing PM
Culture:Employees at Periscope report a love of the culture of learning that has developed within the team. They claim to do a lot together outside of work, including soccer matches, karaoke, and skiing.
Risks:A lack of focus on product/competition overtaking them. Data visualization is a very competitive space.
Website:https://www.periscopedata.com
Estimated Revenue: $1 million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: big data/analytics, SaaS
Notable Investors:Bessemer Venture Partners, Data Collective, DFJ, Eric Schmidt, SV Angel
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: Heroku, nginx, Passenger, Ruby, Ruby on Rails
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:67%
Read More
Pix4DA cutting edge photogrammetry software that constructs orthomosaics, point clouds, models, and more from drone images
Size:89
Funding: $2million
Eng. Openings: 8
Vertical: big data/analytics, Drones, Enterprise
Product: Pix4D provides mobile, desktop, and cloud aerial drone photography solutions meant to work with mining companies, civil engineers, farmers, urban planners, and more. Their software platforms include Pix4Dmodel, Pix4Dag, and Pix4mapper Pro which allow for users to construct 2D and 3D models and mapping mosaics. They have also innovated a number of hardware solutions including Sequoia, meant for mapping trees, and Crane Camera Solutions, for construction use.
Market: The drone imaging software market was estimated to be a $2.85 billion market in 2016 and is estimated to reach $12.33 billion by 2022. There is growing international competition in this market as more and more industries have begun investing in drone imaging and consulting.
Competitors:Wikitude
Anchovi Labs
3D Robotics
Dreamhammer
Drone Volt
OCULUSai
Cortica
Urban Robotics
DroneDeploy
Anchovi Labs
3D Robotics
Dreamhammer
Drone Volt
OCULUSai
Cortica
Urban Robotics
DroneDeploy
Traction:Pix4D has been undergoing massive growth since its founding in 2011, doubling turnover every year. In 2016 alone Pix4D declared a revenue of $14 million. They have been named among the top 100 startups of 2015 by the IFJ, and won the IMD Startup Competition Award.
Founding Team:Christoph Strecha -- co-founder and the current CEO of of Pix4D. Previously, he was a Postdoc researcher at EPFL. He holds a a PHD in Computer Vision and Photogrammtery from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, a Diploma in Physics from Leipzig University, and a degree in Physics from University of Groningen.
Olivier Küng -- co-founder and the Director of Products at Pix4D. He was a PhD candidate at EPFL in their CVlab and has a Masters in Computer Science from EPFL and a Bachelor’s in Computer Science from IIT Delhi.
Olivier Küng -- co-founder and the Director of Products at Pix4D. He was a PhD candidate at EPFL in their CVlab and has a Masters in Computer Science from EPFL and a Bachelor’s in Computer Science from IIT Delhi.
Culture:Pix4D has worked to build a company that encourages collaboration and creativity in their employees to maximize each employee’s expertise. They offer flexible working hours and support that extends beyond those hours.
Risks:Pix4D established themselves early on in the aerial mapping and imaging with UAV’s market, resulting in near-constant growth since their founding. Their steady expansion into new markets and the multi-industry applicability of their service positions them well to keep growing in the future and mitigates for most risk.
Website:https://pix4d.com/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings:
Vertical: big data/analytics, Drones, Enterprise
Notable Investors:
Location:BerlinLaussane SwitzerlandSan FranciscoShanghai
Techstack: C#, QML, QT
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:7%
Read More
PlanGridMaking Construction Planning Exponentially Easier
Size:293
Funding: $59million
Eng. Openings: 16
Vertical: Construction, Real Estate
Product: PlanGrid is a software that enables information sharing between contractors, architects, and owners in construction projects. PlanGrid’s cloud-based platform allows for various parties to access and manage blueprints, markups, specs, photos, RFIs, and punchlists across mobile devices and desktops. Distinct modules in the platform have been specially designed to accommodate each individual position in a large variety of different kinds of projects. PlanGrid’s is on both iOS and Android, to facilitate the constantly moving nature of construction work.
Market: Despite being an over $9 Billion per year industry, construction has been one of the slowest industries to adopt contemporary computing, choosing to rely on tried and true analog methods. Tracy Young, a member of PlanGrid’s founding team, recognized this industry-wide inertia and sought to create a superior platform that would eliminate the need to transport large amounts of paper between offices and construction sites. Inroads into this market have led to wider acceptance and some firms have projected 15% industry-wide growth by 2020.
Competitors:Fieldwire, Procore, Canvas, Buildertrend , Traditional analog methods.
Traction:PlanGrid has helped over 500,000 construction projects and earns an estimated $25-50 Million per year in revenue. Their app has been used for a variety of different kinds of projects, from civil engineering, to industrial and commercial, to residential construction. PlanGrid also boasts clients as high and mighty as Granger, Bakertriangle, Target, and Rockford Construction.
Founding Team:Tracy Young (CEO) - After working on some construction projects after graduating with a civil engineering degree, Tracy realized the construction world needed to be optimized. About starting a company she says: “Find a problem that you feel strongly and deeply about. When you’re building a startup, a company, you have to find a problem that is worth years — actually, decades — of your lives.”
Ralph Gootee (CTO) - Former software engineer at Pixar
Ryan Sutton-Gee - MS in civil engineering from Stanford
Kenny Stone (VP of Engineering) - B.S. in Computer Engineering at Purdue. Former engineer at Connamara Systems.
Ralph Gootee (CTO) - Former software engineer at Pixar
Ryan Sutton-Gee - MS in civil engineering from Stanford
Kenny Stone (VP of Engineering) - B.S. in Computer Engineering at Purdue. Former engineer at Connamara Systems.
Culture:Even with their recent growth, PlanGrid is still dedicated to fostering a friendly and supportive working environment that empowers their employees to work hard. Their employees have largely communicated very positive things about working at PlanGrid, identifying the company’s meritocratic culture and hands on management as particular points of strength in the company.
Risks:PlanGrid’s close work with a number of well established firms means that the company is well positioned to become something of an industry standard. While there are a number of different companies offering similar products, PlanGrid has continued to grow and seems not to be in a particularly vulnerable position.
Website:https://www.plangrid.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 16
Vertical: Construction, Real Estate
Notable Investors:500 Startups, Alexis Ohanian, Founders Fund, Lee Linden, Ronald Conway, Sam Altman, Sequoia Capital, Y Combinator
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: AWS, BackboneJS, Google Apps, Heroku, Java, Javascript, Python, R, Underscore
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:29%
Read More
Pocket GemsCreative Mobile Gaming Studio Building Genre-Defining Games
Size:276
Funding: $65million
Eng. Openings: 21
Vertical: Gaming
Product: Pocket Gems develops free-to-play mobile games, which are offered through Apple’s App Store, Google Play, and Amazon Appstore. It was founded in 2009, and released its popular game Tap Zoo in 2010. It had one of its biggest hits in 2015 with War Dragons, a 3D real-time strategy game. Pocket Gems emphasizes story-based games, and released a mobile game in 2015 based on the cult movie Mean Girls. They have not yet divulged data as to whether War Dragons and Mean Girls targets the same demographic. Pocket Gems builds its games on its proprietary Mantis Engine, which enables the 3D graphics and synchronous multiplayer gameplay over mobile networks. It was designed to mitigate for the often poorer quality often associated with mobile networks.
Market: Pocket Gems sets itself apart in the gaming industry by focusing exclusively on mobile and tablet. Newzoo estimated the mobile gaming market in 2016 was over $35 billion, and that number will only grow. Pocket Gems continues to release new games, and with the investment of Tencent in 2015, will likely spread to new markets around the world.
Competitors:Kongregate, Activision Blizzard, Zynga, Riot Games, Valve, Activision Blizzard, Square Enix, King, Supercell
Traction:Tencent Holdings--one of Asia’s most valuable tech firms with a market cap of $240 million--bought 20% of Pocket Gems in 2015. Tencent is the world’s largest game publisher by revenue, surpassing Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard. It also bought Supercell Oy, which makes Clash of Clans, and Riot Games, which makes League of Legends. Pocket Gems games have been downloaded over 270 million times globally, and is one of the largest mobile gaming companies. They have numerous games that are widely played.
Founding Team:The company was founded by Daniel Terry and Harlan Crystal. Daniel is currently the CCO and executive chairman, while Harlan is the CTO. They both studied computer science at Cornell and worked at various startups before founding Pocket Gems. Daniel also received his MBA from Stanford.
Culture:Pocket Gems touts its workplace and benefits, which include any gear employees want for their workplace. Each new employee also gets $100 to contribute to the office however they want. Employees call it a rewarding but hard place to work, especially if you’re interested in mobile games, and cite the great benefits.
Risks:Pocket Gems is a growing company in a growing market with solid investment, so the outlook is positive. The main risk is that Pocket Gems is entirely focused on mobile and tablet, so if the industry becomes less popular, it is not hedged in other verticals. They’ve created enough hits that it is pretty clear they won’t go the Zynga route.
Website:https://pocketgems.com
Estimated Revenue: $50 million
Eng. Openings: 21
Vertical: Gaming
Notable Investors:Sequoia Capital, Tencent Holdings
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: Java, nginx, PHP, Python
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:12%
Read More
PreNavPrecisions Drone Flying Software For All Environments
Size:18
Funding: $6.5million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: Aerospace, Drones, Robotics
Product: PreNav develops automated precision drone systems. They were founded in October 2013 with a goal of solving autonomous flight in complex environments. By navigating along pre-planned flight paths, PreNav drones can safely fly in close proximity to structures and in complicated GPS-denied environments. Their system consists of a commercial drone, a guidance robot on the ground, and software that plans the mission and analyzes the data.
Market: New drone regulations adopted by the FAA are expected to generate more than $82B for the U.S. economy over the next decade. Drones companies are receiving funding left and right, including companies like PrecisionHawk and DroneDeploy. As of 2016, drone hardware and software services had received $1.9B in funding.
Competitors:DroneDeploy, Precision Drone, Agribotix, Aair, CyPhy Works, Kespry, Skycatch, Dronesmith Technologies, senseFly, Sentera, Aeryon Labs, Airware.
Traction:PreNav was named “one of the 50 most promising startups you’ve never heard of” in March 2017. Besides their funding announcements, they haven’t released too much internal data, with the exception of a press release that touted the prowess and ingenuity of their engineering staff.
Founding Team:Nathan Schuett--Co-founder and CEO, previously at Wubyu, Lolapps, Ea, and Microsoft
Asa Hammond--Co-founder and CTO, previously at Google
Asa Hammond--Co-founder and CTO, previously at Google
Culture:PreNav has created a unique culture that seeks to fuse art and technology in profoundly new ways. Creativity is an essential factor in their hiring schematic, be it in mechanical engineering, mathematics, physics, computer science, design, or electrical engineering. They are looking for people who will push the boundaries of the potentialities of robotics in order to give their human users superhuman powers. Prospective employees are expected to love challenges and are comfortable working with their hands and intellect.
Risks:As the FAA continues to remove pilot restrictions on commercial drone usage, PreNav’s systems will be key in scaling drone technology to larger workforces. Drones are one of the hottest industries, as the technology continues to be adopted by new verticals. The main challenge seems to be competition, which is bountiful.
Website:http://www.prenav.com
Estimated Revenue: $5 million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: Aerospace, Drones, Robotics
Notable Investors:
Location:San Carlos
Techstack: AWS, C#, CUDA, OpenCL, OpenGL, Python, WebGL
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:20%
Read More
PubMaticHelping Publishers Maxmize Ad Profits
Size:482
Funding: $63million
Eng. Openings: 30
Vertical: Enterprise, Marketing
Product: PubMatic offers a host of different products meant to help publishers monetize and maximize profits through ads. The platform uses programmatic selling based on proprietary auction algorithms and machine learning to achieve the highest possible return for their clients. They offer header bidding and wrapper solutions, using their OpenWrap technology, along with unified ad servers, sell-side platforms, and programmatic direct.
Market: In 2017, online advertising surpassed television ads for the first time, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers. This industry is expected to continue to grow from $59.6 billion reported in 2015 to $93.5 billion in 2020.
Competitors:Admeld, OpenX, Rocket Fuel, Rubicon Project, Smart Adserver.
Traction:PubMatic has seen 236% revenue growth since 2012. Their revolutionary header bidding technology has largely contributed to this growth, as this technology is capable of realizing CPM increases of over 50% for publishers. In 2016, PubMatic was named in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ for the fifth year in a row. They have also announced several international partnerships with enterprises like Gruner+Jahr E|MS, Tencent Online Media Group, Hemnet, Web Financial Group, Proxama, and Mediekompaniet Adapt.
Founding Team:Amar Goel - Chairman at PubMatic. He also founded and was the CEO/Chairman at Komli Media. He has also worked as both a Regional Manager and Sales Executive for Microsoft. He has a Bachelors in Economics and a Masters in Computer Science from Harvard University.
Anand Das - CTO at PubMatic. Anand was a Senior Engineer at Panta Systems and a Senior Software Engineer at VERITAS (now Symantec). He has a BCS and a MCS in Computer Science from University of Pune.
Rajeev Goel - CEO at PubMatic for the past 9 years. He is also on the Board of Directors at the Ad Council. Previously, he was a Senior Director of Product Marketing at SAP, a Principal Consultant at Diamond Management and Technology Consultants, and he co-founded and acted as the VP Technology of Clipshot.com.
Mukul Kumar - SVP of Engineering at PubMatic. Previously, he was the director of engineering at PANTA systems, he also served as a senior manager at VERITAS. Mukul graduated from IIT Kharagpur with a degree in Electrical Engineering.
Anand Das - CTO at PubMatic. Anand was a Senior Engineer at Panta Systems and a Senior Software Engineer at VERITAS (now Symantec). He has a BCS and a MCS in Computer Science from University of Pune.
Rajeev Goel - CEO at PubMatic for the past 9 years. He is also on the Board of Directors at the Ad Council. Previously, he was a Senior Director of Product Marketing at SAP, a Principal Consultant at Diamond Management and Technology Consultants, and he co-founded and acted as the VP Technology of Clipshot.com.
Mukul Kumar - SVP of Engineering at PubMatic. Previously, he was the director of engineering at PANTA systems, he also served as a senior manager at VERITAS. Mukul graduated from IIT Kharagpur with a degree in Electrical Engineering.
Culture:Industry reports from employees at PubMatic have been diverse, with many praising the talent of their fellow employees, with a relative amount of blowback from the company's hire & fire policy that created a high level of turnover in the past. Having said that, the company has worked on employee retention and on creating a consistent company culture.
Risks:There are talks of shake ups in management that often serve to alienate employees and confuse workflow. Again, Pubmatic is working to address this. Also, publishing platforms with 1st party data (like Google) might be at a slight advantage initially. Pubmatic will have to keep iterating.
Website:https://pubmatic.com
Estimated Revenue: $50 million
Eng. Openings: 30
Vertical: Enterprise, Marketing
Notable Investors:DFJ
Location:MunichNew YorkParisPineRedwood CitySydney
Techstack: Atlassian, AWS, Bootstrap, HTML, JQuery, MySQL
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:2%
Read More
QadiumCybersecurity for The Internet of Things
Size:44
Funding: $20million
Eng. Openings: 7
Vertical: Cybersecurity, SaaS
Product: Qadium is a cybersecurity company that continually monitors the device layer of the Internet. Qadium focuses on finding assets connected to the “Internet of things” - scanning servers, routers, CCTV cameras, power plant control systems, appliances - indexing them, and reporting back to customers possible information breaches. Clients can then look at these reports on Qadium’s Expander software service after mapping one’s presence on the global internet, gaining access to the point of view an adversary on the global internet. Over the last three years of being in stealth mode, Qadium's globally-distributed servers have been sending out scripts to collect hundreds of terabytes of data, building up a formidable encyclopedia of billions of internet-connected machines. Qadium calls its product the “Google Street View” of Internet-connected devices. Governments and private firms can access this information for up up to $1 million. They can receive warnings about any hackable machines they own, failing firewalls and unauthorized IT deployments.
Market: The demand for cybersecurity is driven by cybercrime, whose impact in the next few years is unpredictable other than the fact it will increase - most likely exponentially. Accordingly, experts predict that global spending on cybersecurity products and services will exceed $1 trillion cumulatively over the next five years, from 2017 to 2021.
Competitors:E8 Security, Securonix, Damballa, IronNet Cybersecurity.
Traction:Although Qadium charges up to $1 million for access to its software, the government isn’t shying away. The Department of Defense has already given more than half a dozen contracts to Qadium and spent several million years contracting them over the last few years. The smart money's on demand for cybersecurity - in both the public and private sector - skyrocketing in the next few years, meaning Qadium is well-positioned to expand its contracts with the government and forge new ones with private businesses.
Founding Team:Qadium’s co-founders met while working as consultants at the Pentagon’s DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), and developed some of the Department of Defense’s internet sensing and data analysis prototypes. They founded Qadium in 2012.
Co-founders:
Tim Junio, CEO
Matt Kraning, CTO
Shaun Maguire, Chairman
Co-founders:
Tim Junio, CEO
Matt Kraning, CTO
Shaun Maguire, Chairman
Culture:Qadium employees show a high level of satisfaction with their company, specifically citing the talent and intelligence of their co-workers, the respectful work environment, and the opportunity to meaningfully contribute to the future and growth of the company as distinct pros. They noted that as part of a small team, any employee has the opportunity to make an impact, and many are asked to juggle multiple hats. Cons cited include possibly long working hours, but employees with families were not uncommon at the company. Benefits include healthcare, 50% healthcare for dependents, stipends, food, and outings.
Risks:The company has earned contracts with the government, is enthusiastically backed by Peter Thiel, and exhibits high employee satisfaction. While all odds point to this being a safe bet for engineers, it’s worthwhile to note that Qadium, by its very nature, is at risk for exploitation. It’s giant database of vulnerabilities could be terrifying were it somehow hacked or put in the wrong hands (i.e. the government pressuring Qadium to hand it over). Per their stated policy, Qadium promises to never allow their database to be used to support cybercrime or provide data or access to the government. However, any would-be Qadium employee would be wise to acknowledge and respect the power that Qadium has and the ethical/cyber risks that may entail.
Website:https://www.qadium.com
Estimated Revenue: $2 million
Eng. Openings: 7
Vertical: Cybersecurity, SaaS
Notable Investors:Founders Fund, New Enterprise Associates
Location:ChicagoSan Francisco
Techstack: AngularJS, Apache, BigTable, CSS, Django, Docker, Go, HTML, Impala, Java, Javascript, JIRA, Kubernetes, PostgreSQL, Python
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:38%
Read More
QualiaStreamlines Title and Escrow Saving Hours on Every File
Size:36
Funding: $7million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: Enterprise, Real Estate, SaaS
Product: Qualia has produced a software specifically to help real estate title companies cut costs during closings. Their cloud based software can be integrated on dozens of platforms, and offers an ironclad escrow guarantee. Pioneered by real estate experts and software engineers, Qualia’s software has the ability to streamline the closing process, improving the relationship between title companies and their clients as well as lenders. They are currently acquiring revenue on their SaaS model, charging a basic flat rate of $1,069/ year with a 12 month commitment, with plans increasing from there.
Market: The real estate market is one of the United States largest and (usually) predictably-stable markets. Experts predict a 5.6% gradual growth in home prices throughout 2017. By alleviating the costs associated with closing costs for title companies, Qualia hopes to become an essential part of the Real estate market. 2017 is predicted to be a positive year for the real estate market, a good sign for Qualia continued integration and growth. They are in a league of their own in trying to tackle escrow and catering to title companies.
Competitors:SteamLine, Adaptive Software, E-Closing, RamQuest.
Traction:Qualia has been growing at a steady rate since their latest funding round in 2015. Most recently, they have announced partnerships with WestCor land title insurance company, as well as Old Republic Title, Fidelity National, and First American Title. They have also integrated with RedVision, allowing for customers to streamline their title search process. Qualia was also recently awarded with a spot on HousingWire’s Tech 100 awards.
Founding Team:Nate Baker - Nate Baker is the acting CEO of Qualia. He graduated in from the University of Pennsylvania with a BSE in Mechanical Engineering. In 2013 he founded a contract based data analytics called Nebu, before going to work at Formation8 as an investor in 2014.
Lucas Hansen - Lucas Hansen graduated from Stanford University in 2015 with a BA in Mathematical and Computational Science. He has previously held internships at Rosenberg Lab, AT&T Foundry, and the consulting firm Chef.
Joel Gottsegen - Joel graduated from Stanford in 2014 with a B.S. in Computer Science. He was a researcher there, a former data scientist at DataFox, and knows the ropes when it comes to real estate.
Lucas Hansen - Lucas Hansen graduated from Stanford University in 2015 with a BA in Mathematical and Computational Science. He has previously held internships at Rosenberg Lab, AT&T Foundry, and the consulting firm Chef.
Joel Gottsegen - Joel graduated from Stanford in 2014 with a B.S. in Computer Science. He was a researcher there, a former data scientist at DataFox, and knows the ropes when it comes to real estate.
Culture:Qualia's employees have been praising the vibrant culture that the company has built. They offer top benefits and are looking for employees who are interested in continuing to make their product the best that it can be. Their engineering team is also top notch.
Risks:Qualia is competing for a niche support space in a major market. As they gain momentum, bigger players like OpenDoor might take notice and not only open their own title house, but try to tackle the escrow process like they have buying/selling. For now, Qualia is protected by the fact that they have built very complex software that takes time, resources and expertise to make.
Website:https://www.qualia.com
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: Enterprise, Real Estate, SaaS
Notable Investors:Formation 8
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: AWS, Google Compute Engine, HTML, JQuery, Vimeo
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
QuboleData Analytics Across All Cloud Platforms Made Easy
Size:169
Funding: $50million
Eng. Openings: 23
Vertical: big data/analytics, Enterprise
Product: Qubole Data Service offers data analysts, data scientists, and companies a way to more easily perform big data analytics across cloud platforms like AWS, Oracle, Google, and Microsoft. They provide an interface that gives data analysts the ability to perform ad hoc and predictive analyses, machine learning, streaming, and MapReduce, among others. They even provide a SmartQuery interface that allows users to leverage the QDS workbench without knowledge of SQL query. Qubole’s data engine is constructed for the cloud and meant to be used at enterprise and petabyte+ scale. In addition to their QDS workbench, they also offer custom applications, and business intelligence and visualization systems. Their system works with Hadoop’s range of products and Hive, MapReduce, Pig, Presto, Spark, and Sqoop.
Market: Big data and business intelligence software is projected to grow from an estimated $122 billion in 2015 to over $187 billion in 2019. Approximately 1/3 of Forbes’ 500 are companies generating information-based products, which would directly benefit from integration of big data solutions. Of course, there are many players vying for dominance in this market.
Competitors:Amazon EMR, Amazon Redshift, Treasure Data, Google BigQuery, Altiscale, Xplenty, Cloudera Enterprise, Alooma, Myria, Civis Analytics.
Traction:2017 is set to be a big year for Qubole. This year will see many enterprises’ transitioning to the hybrid-cloud, via companies like Hadoop and Spark. Qubole, with its wide adaptability, is perfectly poised to help accelerate this transition. They currently have ~650 customers, including Lyft, Autodesk, Pinterest, answers.com, Ola, Under Armour, Datalogix, Station X, and Indix.
Founding Team:Ashish Thusoo - Before cofounding Qubole, current CEO Ashish Thusoo worked at both Facebook, as an Engineering Manager in their Data Infrastructure division, and the Apache Software Foundation, as a project leader on the Hadoop Hive Project.
Joydeep Sen Sarma - Quoble co-founder and Head Joydeep Sen Sarma has previously worked as the Data Infrastructure Lead for Facebook, as an Architect at Yahoo, and a Senior Engineer at Network Appliance.
Joydeep Sen Sarma - Quoble co-founder and Head Joydeep Sen Sarma has previously worked as the Data Infrastructure Lead for Facebook, as an Architect at Yahoo, and a Senior Engineer at Network Appliance.
Culture:Qubole has created an office of complete transparency, meant to bolster trust and support. Qubole’s pioneering IP has attracted some of the top tech talent in the world, who are focused on improving the product and its position in the market. Employees are given a lot of freedom to choose their projects, with high expectations from company management.
Risks:Qubole’s IP and unique value proposition puts them in a good spot but as the market grows, look for big players to take notice and try to mimic Qubole’s functionality.
Website:https://www.qubole.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 23
Vertical: big data/analytics, Enterprise
Notable Investors:Lightspeed Venture Partners
Location:BangaloreMountain View
Techstack: Apache, C#, Hadoop, Hive, Java, Python
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:21%
Read More
RazerGaming Gear and Software for and by Gamers
Size:679
Funding: $125million
Eng. Openings: 11
Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Gaming
Product: Razer is a gaming technology company “for gamers by gamers” that originally focused on hardware, designing mouse controllers and keyboards that improved the PC gaming experience. It also makes gaming-optimized laptops and other consoles, along with expanding into wearables and virtual reality devices like the Stargazer webcam, which allows gamers to record themselves in high-def and immerses them directly into their games. They call themselves “the leading lifestyle brand for gamers.” In March 2017, Razer made a splash by announcing a “Paid to Play” initiative in conjunction with zVault, the virtual wallet and digital currency ecosystem that Razer launched earlier this year. Gamers can now earn zSilver currency by playing PC games launched through Razer Cortex, free software that gives gamers an array of PC performance tools. They can use the currency to redeem Razer products, vouchers, and “exclusive swag.” The currency will be awarded to gamers playing games including Paladins, League of Legends, DOTA 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and OverWatch. These games together have an estimated global audience of 128 million players.
Market: According to PC Gamer, the PC gaming market was worth $36 billion in 2016, compared to the worldwide gaming market of $91 billion. Razer has a wide array of products for PC gamers, and is able to capitalize on the large market with over 35 million users. They also have products for XBOX and Playstation consoles.
Competitors:SteelSeries, Corsair, ROCCAT, Logitech.
Traction:While Razer revealed documents that detailed a net loss between October 2014 and November 2015, they also revealed a yearly revenue of over $300M. Razer’s integrated hardware and software platforms for gamers has over 35 million users.
Founding Team:Robert Krakoff--Co-founder and President
Min-Liang Tan--Co-founder and CEO. Directs and oversees design and development of Razer products. He was a technology-focused lawyer before founding Razer in 2005.
Min-Liang Tan--Co-founder and CEO. Directs and oversees design and development of Razer products. He was a technology-focused lawyer before founding Razer in 2005.
Culture:According to their website, everyone at Razer is a gamer, and often are coming from EA, Blizzard, and THQ. They promise a horizontal management style with an open door policy. Employees at Razer praise the ample perks of the company as well as the relaxed atmosphere.
Risks:When Razer raised its Series C in 2016, they had to reveal documents which detailed a net loss between October 2014 and September 2015, compared to a net profit in 2014. Furthermore, while Razer has some console products, they specialize in PC gaming. The PC gaming market is expanding, but overall PC sales are declining, with sales dropping to the lowest level since 2007. If PC sales continue to decline, companies like Razer will have to hope that PC gaming doesn’t follow suit.
Website:https://www.razerzone.com
Estimated Revenue: $100 million
Eng. Openings: 11
Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Gaming
Notable Investors:Accel Partners
Location:Irvine
Techstack: Apache, AWS, C#, CouchDB, DynamoDB, Elasticsearch, MATLAB, MongoDB, Objective C, OpenGL, PostgreSQL, Python, R
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:17%
Read More
Recursion PharmaAI that Automates Experiments Rapidly and Cost-Efficiently to Treat Rare Genetic Diseases
Size:46
Funding: $15million
Eng. Openings: 5
Vertical: BioTech, Healthcare
Product: Recursion Pharmaceuticals has developed an AI platform capable of performing millions of automated experiments and analyses to uncover new directions in pharmacology. Recursion is employing this platform in order to help treat rare genetic diseases, while simultaneously uncovering large amounts of parallelization in drug discovery. They partner or out-license the leads that they uncover on their platform to major pharmaceutical companies, meaning that they can skirt the costs of slow and costly in-house development. They are aiming to discover therapeutics for over 100 diseases in 10 years.
Market: Drug discovery as an application of artificial intelligence has very recently come to the fore, thanks in large part to advancements in AI but also due to the availability of big data and cloud computing. There are a number of different companies trying to use this technology to further pharmaceutical research and development, though often from differing starting points. Computational drug discovery has the potential to fundamentally alter the global pharmaceuticals industry, an industry set to grow at a steady 6.3% CAGR until 2022, with 50% of this increase coming from R&D projects.
Competitors:BenevolentAI, Numerate, Atomwise, NuMedii, Verge, Two AR, Berg Health Care.
Traction:Recursion is yet to release its first viable drug to the market; however, this is far from an indication of inertia or stalling on their part. They currently have 15 potential treatments moving towards clinical trials, and their technology regularly identifies potential treatments that are already at market. This has also allowed them to discover new uses for drugs that are already on the market. Recursion has received pretty regular press including being named among the “Top Artificial Intelligence Companies in Healthcare” by the Medical Futurist.
Founding Team:Chris Gibson - Recursion’s cofounder and CEO Chris Gibson is also a board member for Cure HHT. He has a PhD in both bioengineering and medicine from the University of Utah, as well as a certificate in Entrepreneurship/Entrepreneurial Studies from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business.
Blake Borgeson - CTO of Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Recursion, Blake co-founded both BuildAsign.com and Seventh Coast Technologies. He was a Research Assistant at the University of Texas focusing on making new discoveries in biology, using advancements in computational and synthetic biology. He has a PhD in Cell and Molecular Biology and Bioinformatics from the University of Texas at Austin, as well as a Bioengineering and Electrical Engineering degree from Rice University.
Dean Li - Dean Li is the co-founder and CSO of Recursion Pharmaceuticals. He also serves as the Associate Vice President for Research and Chief Scientific Officer of Health Sciences at the University of Utah School of Medicine.
Blake Borgeson - CTO of Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Recursion, Blake co-founded both BuildAsign.com and Seventh Coast Technologies. He was a Research Assistant at the University of Texas focusing on making new discoveries in biology, using advancements in computational and synthetic biology. He has a PhD in Cell and Molecular Biology and Bioinformatics from the University of Texas at Austin, as well as a Bioengineering and Electrical Engineering degree from Rice University.
Dean Li - Dean Li is the co-founder and CSO of Recursion Pharmaceuticals. He also serves as the Associate Vice President for Research and Chief Scientific Officer of Health Sciences at the University of Utah School of Medicine.
Culture:Recursion Pharmaceuticals has maintained what seems to be a near universally appreciated atmosphere of diversity and teamwork. They offer a generous PTO, catered lunch, and culture that is centered around catering to their top-of-the-line employees.
Risks:Recursion Pharma seems to be on the cutting edge of pharmaceutical research. Their partnering with major pharmaceuticals means that they can avoid the high costs usually associated with R&D. They are regularly named among top healthcare AI companies and have multiple viable pharmaceutical methods moving towards market. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of risk associated with Recursion as the continue to work towards their goal of treating 100 diseases in 10 years.
Website:http://www.recursionpharma.com
Estimated Revenue: $5 million
Eng. Openings: 5
Vertical: BioTech, Healthcare
Notable Investors:Data Collective, Felicis Ventures, Lux Capital
Location:Salt Lake
Techstack: AngularJS, AWS, HTML, Linux, SQL
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:92%
Read More
ReflektiveReal Time Employee Performance Feedback Platform
Size:95
Funding: $42million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: HR, SaaS
Product: Reflektive is HR software that integrates real-time feedback into the daily workflow of managers and employees. It’s goal is to have performance reviews not be isolated incidents, but an ongoing process, so that employees can meaningfully incorporate feedback and work at their greatest potential. Comments can be added at any time through messaging services like Outlook, Gmail, and Slack, and are then added to the employee’s “Reflektive record.”
Market: The HR software market is a crowded one, although each has a different process and emphasize different aspects of performance reviews. Other companies help organize one-on-ones (WideAngle) or use analytics to interpret feedback (Kanjoya), while Reflektive focuses on real-time progress reports. The target customers for Reflektive are more modern tech companies with transparent, open and candid work environments that emphasize personal growth and development.
Competitors:BetterWorks, Lattice, Synergita, ZingHR, Kanjoya, WideAngle, Impraise.
Traction:Reflektive’s customers include large companies like Twilio, Braintree, Thumbtack, CreditKarma, Digital Ocean, Udacity, Nutanix, Lyft, and Pinterest. It has 200 customers as of 2017, while it only had 70 in 2016.
Founding Team:Erick Tai -- Built team and product at StackMob (acquired by PayPal) and led engineering teams at NexTag (acquired by Providence Equity for $1.2B). Erick says, “When people start on the team, I ask them, ‘What are your personal goals? What would you like to put on your resume here in the next two years?”
Rajeev Behera -- is a former Disney Interactive mobile product director and current CEO of Reflektive.
Rajeev Behera -- is a former Disney Interactive mobile product director and current CEO of Reflektive.
Culture:Wide-spread employee support for the company can no doubt be due to its impeccable performance review process. Employees call it an awesome place to work with great leadership. On their website, they highlight an amazing SOMA office with a rooftop deck overlooking AT&T Park, but call their most important perk “our dedication to your personal and professional growth.”
Risks:Reflektive faces a great deal of competition in the space, including companies with the same mission of making performance reviews an ongoing process rather than a string of isolated events. Still, Reflektive has been able to sign on big name clients with the help of its founder Rajeev Behera, the former Disney Interactive mobile product director. Many of these clients are high tech; unfortunately, as funding dries up, HR tools might be first line items to go.
Website:https://www.reflektive.com
Estimated Revenue: $2 million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: HR, SaaS
Notable Investors:Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: AWS, Heroku, Javascript, PostreSQL, Ruby on Rails
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:102%
Read More
Rigetti ComputingQuantum Computing
Size:54
Funding: $70million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Product: Rigetti Computing is the only private startup with real momentum attempting quantum computing. Quantum computing relies on principles of physics and chemistry to store and process information using individual photons, allowing computational power and speeds far exceeding that of classic computing chips. This type of computing would exponentially enhance a computer’s ability to handle machine-learning as well as run extremely accurate chemistry and physics models for more accurate industrial processes. If that isn’t innovative enough, the company’s goal is eventually to use these chips to establish a quantum-powered cloud computing service that customers will buy access to.
Market: Despite recent innovations using aluminum, silicon and three-qubit chips, the quantum computing market still solely exists in the form of prototypes and speculation. Of course, once the chip works and becomes accessibly priced, the market will explode. Initial customers will be large tech companies that use AI heavily (think current customers of Nvidia).
Competitors:Nvidia, IBM, Google, Qualcomm, Intel
Traction:Rigetti Computing has recently released its private beta Forest, an API for quantum computing in the cloud. This is a quantum-classic hybrid, which works within the existing cloud infrastructure and accelerates it by way of quantum computing. The company has also released pyQuil, an open source Python library for constructing, analyzing, and running quantum programs, built upon Rigetti’s Quil instruction language, which is designed specifically for this quantum-classic model. At the moment, Rigetti is aiming to produce a prototype chip for quantum computing by the end of 2017.
Founding Team:Chad Rigetti
Culture:
Risks:Rigetti has been getting a lot of attention for their recent work; however, quantum computing is still largely speculative. The company’s promise to have a working prototype by the end of 2017 has the potential to place them at the forefront of this market; although, there is a very real possibility that they simply can’t innovate that fast.
Website:http://rigetti.com
Estimated Revenue: $5 million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Notable Investors:Andreessen Horowitz, Data Collective, Felicis Ventures
Location:BerkeleyFremont
Techstack: Craft, nginx, PHP
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:64%
Read More
RigupMarketplace that Handles Bidding, Compliance and Invoicing for Oil and Gas Companies Looking for E&P
Size:66
Funding: $18million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Enterprise
Product: Rigup is an online platform that enables oil and gas companies to solicit vendor bids from service companies, automate pricing analysis and meet compliance mandates. Suppliers and drilling companies can connect and manage individual jobs, track performance of workers and equipment, while accessing real-time reporting for accounting, health, and environment standards on rigs.
Market: There are over 1200 oil rigs in the United States currently in operation, and the total global oil market is over $1.7 trillion, producing 96 million barrels per day in 2016. The U.S. produces almost 10 million barrels of crude oil per day. There are a number of technology companies capitalizing on the massive market, with Rigup leading the charge.
Competitors:Surge, Fuelled, Petrobids, Rigzone, Tachyus, GroundMetrics, Neos.
Traction:As of 2016, Rigup had more than 11,000 service companies matched with 150+ exploration and production companies transacting more than $150 million per month in oilfield service activity. It is the largest online marketplace for oilfield services. Its customers include Aethon, Cabot Oil and Gas, Parsley Energy, and other big names.
Founding Team:Sandeep Jain--Co-founder, previously worked at Google as a software engineer
Mike Witte--Co-founder and COO -- Columbia Business School
Xuan Yong--Co-founder and CEO, former energy commodities investor and senior analyst for the Citadel Investment Group and Kortright Capital
Mike Witte--Co-founder and COO -- Columbia Business School
Xuan Yong--Co-founder and CEO, former energy commodities investor and senior analyst for the Citadel Investment Group and Kortright Capital
Culture: Rigup offers a host of perks including 100% company-paid health insurance, equity, flexible work schedule and vacation policy, catered team lunch on Fridays and breakfast tacos every morning. They encourage prospective members to be willing to work on transparent and collaborative team.
Risks:Increased regulation for the oil industry and emphasis on clean energy might spell trouble for companies like Rigup, but the market is still booming, especially under Trump. As one of the most established marketplaces and online platforms in the space, Rigup seems to be in a good position for healthy growth.
Website:https://www.rigup.com
Estimated Revenue: $1 million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Enterprise
Notable Investors:Founders Fund
Location:Austin
Techstack: AngularJS, Bootstrap, Ruby on Rails
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:47%
Read More
RingA Webcam for Your Front Door Linked to a Mobile App
Size:230
Funding: $209million
Eng. Openings: 16
Vertical: Consumer Electronics
Product: Ring has a suite of smart home security products with the mission of reducing crime in neighborhoods by creating a “Ring of Security” around homes and communities. The products include the Ring Video Doorbell, the Ring Stick Up Cam, and the Ring Floodlight Cam. It touts its suite of technologies as being the digital equivalent to a neighborhood watch. It just announced a funding round in early 2017, as well as its new video motion floodlight. It’s flagship doorbell lets users see who’s at their door through their smartphones. It originally appeared on “Shark Tank” and was funded by Richard Branson.
Market: While Ring has a number of competitors in the smarthome security space, it has some of the largest traction and funding. According to Zion Market Research, the global smart home market was valued at around $24.1b in 2016 and is expected to reach about $53.45b by 2022. According to Markets and Markets, the global home security solutions market is expected to grow to $47.5b by 2020. As an intersection of the two, Ring is situated in a very lucrative vertical.
Competitors:Skybell, Kuna, August, DoorBird, MeShare.
Traction:Ring has presence in 100 countries across 15,000 retail locations, including Home Depot and Best Buy. It has funding from some huge names in investment, from Kleiner Perkins to Goldman Sachs. Ring surpassed $100 million in sales in 2015, only having $250k in revenue at the time of its “Shark Tank” appearance in 2013.
Founding Team:James Siminoff -- Founder and Chief Inventor; serial entrepreneur who has founded 4+ +other companies. Babson Alum.
Culture:While Ring doesn't detail much of their company culture on their page, their employees have revealed that it is an inspiring, if challenging place to work.
Risks:Ring just received a massive venture round in early 2017 and seems to have solid traction in the U.S. and abroad. There were some questions raised as to why it needed such a large funding round if it was already profitable, but the company seems eager to outpace their competitors and grow quickly.
Website:https://ring.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 16
Vertical: Consumer Electronics
Notable Investors:DFJ, First Round Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Richard Branson, Upfront Ventures
Location:Los Angeles
Techstack: AWS, Docker, DynamoDB, Go, Hadoop, Hive, PostreSQL, Presto, Redshift, Ruby
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:87%
Read More
RobinhoodFast, Commission Free Trading on A Simple Mobile App
Size:155
Funding: $66million
Eng. Openings: 10
Vertical: FinTech
Product: Robinhood democratizes access to the U.S. financial markets by making stock trading easy and simple through a mobile app that charges 0% commision fees unlike a traditional broker like Vanguard. With a simple-to-use interface and stylish aesthetic, it targets millennials and first-time stock traders. Instead of charging commision, Robinhood scoops up the cumulative interest of a user’s savings on its platform and offers a subscription plan for premium features.
Market: Robinhood is going up against traditional brokers and stock trading platforms like Vanguard and Charles Schwab in a multi-billion dollar industry.
Competitors:Tradeking, Zecco, Charles Schwab, Vanguard, Fidelity.
Traction:Robinhood has more than a million users that have transacted over $25 billion on its platform. Robinhood is, historically, the fastest-growing brokerage ever and was most recently valued in March 2017 at $1.3 billion. It has been named by Fast Company as the “11th Most Innovative Company in the World.”
Founding Team:Baiju Bhatt, Cofounder - Baiju Bhatt earned a B.S. in Physics and M.S. in Mathematics at Stanford before starting two finance companies in New York City. In 2013, he co-founded Robinhood.
Vladimir Tenev - The son of two world bank staffers. Dropped out of UCLA’s math PhD program to pursue Robinhood.
Vladimir Tenev - The son of two world bank staffers. Dropped out of UCLA’s math PhD program to pursue Robinhood.
Culture:Robinhood employees seem to admire their coworkers and enjoy a good sense of community. The app is successful and the morale and excitement spreads throughout the company. The perks - free food, stipends, fitness - have also been specifically identified as positives from current and past employees. Cons include a lot of responsibility and pressure sometimes placed on employees.
Risks:Although Robinhood has a high valuation, some doubt that a business charging no commissions on any trades can scale forever. However, Robinhood keeps a lean engineering team and doesn’t rely on physical locations. Robinhood Gold (its premium plan) has sold better than expected and led to renewed investor confidence. Going forward, the company will have to minimize fraud, overcome obstacles in foreign markets such as China, and focus on expanding Robinhood Gold.
Website:https://www.robinhood.com
Estimated Revenue: $5 million
Eng. Openings: 10
Vertical: FinTech
Notable Investors:Andreessen Horowitz, GV, Index Ventures, Lee Linden, Nasir "Nas" Jones, NEA, Thrive Capital, Tim Draper
Location:Palo Alto
Techstack: Apache, Consul, Django, Elasticsearch, Go, Grafana, Java, Linux, nginx, OpenTSDB, Python, Terraform
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:37%
Read More
RobloxThe Largest Social Gaming Platform in the World
Size:654
Funding: $99million
Eng. Openings: 28
Vertical: Developer Tools, Gaming
Product: Roblox is a technology platform that allows users to create and play games in immersive 3D worlds. Their goal is to become the leading family platform for Immersive Social 3D experiences, which they call the Imagination Platform. Their unique target audience is children that are passionate about coding, going after a similar market as the popular game Minecraft. The average age of Roblox users is 12-13. Games can be anything from a high school simulator to surviving a natural disaster. The games are also playable cross-platform, meaning that players can interact from devices like desktop computers, gaming consoles, and VR devices.
Market: Roblox is going after a similar market as the popular game Minecraft: younger players who want to be able to play, build, and explore at the same time. Roblox’s 3D sandbox platform allows players to build structures and create games while playing across devices such as computers, phones, and VR devices like the Oculus Rift so owners all devices are included in the target demo. Roblox’s 48 million monthly active users is just behind Minecraft’s 55 million. Minecraft was acquired by Microsoft for $2.5B in 2014.
Competitors:Minecraft, Kaneva, Flowplay, Bit Lucky, ZeniMax, Pretty Simple.
Traction:Roblox has over 22 million user generated games with more than 48 million players “coming each month to socialize, learn, and play in worlds that stretch imaginations.”They have 330% year-over-year growth with over 1.7 million developers on the platform. Some of the developers on the platform are making over $50k a month. The most popular games on Roblox can have as many as 30k players at one time. Roblox is also popular on Youtube, where players upload popular videos recorded from gameplay. One channel has almost five million views. It also has action figure playsets. Roblox was ranked #37 in the Consumer Products and Services category for overall revenue in Inc’s 2016 5,000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.
Founding Team:David Baszucki--Founder and CEO who says he works “intuitively” and values “imagination and non-traditional thinking”.
Culture:On their website, Roblox writes that when you join their team, you don’t just join their company--”you join a community of 48 million players who will appreciate and applaud your talents and treat you like the rockstar you are.” If that doesn’t sound good enough, they also offer a “Roblox Admin badge for your avatar,” unlimited paid vacation, a gym reimbursement, free catered lunches and a fully stocked kitchen, a 401k,, and parking/commuter benefits. Roblox employees cite the open communication and strong sense of teamwork as being major positives of their experience.
Risks:Roblox’s only risk would seem to be user acquisition and retention, although there are no signs of concerns yet. There have also been concerns about inappropriate chat messaging targeting children. There were reports that pedophiles were using Roblox to contact underage users, although the company wrote a blog post explaining its parental controls and limits the words of chats involving 13 and under year olds to a specific list of allowed vocabulary.
Website:https://www.roblox.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 28
Vertical: Developer Tools, Gaming
Notable Investors:First Round Capital, Index Ventures
Location:San Mateo
Techstack: AngularJS, Bootstrap, C#, Google Apps, Javascript, SQL
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:66%
Read More
Rocket LabSmaller, Faster, Cheaper Satellites
Size:45
Funding: $1000million
Eng. Openings: 9
Vertical: Aerospace
Product: Rocket Lab offers the ability to send small, private satellites into sun-synchronous orbit at a fraction of the cost and with more flexibility and frequency than traditional rocket systems. This is thanks to a pioneering liquid engine called the Rutherford Engine, which uses battery-powered motors, and is largely fabricated with 3D printing technology. The company’s Electron Program will commence on the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand’s North Island, with a license to launch once every 72 hours for 30 years.
Market: Rocket Lab is trying to corner a niche, but growing part of the satellite market. With recent advancements in technology, like CubeStats, making satellites smaller and cheaper, there is a growing demand for the ability to get these shoe-box sized satellites into orbit by more efficient means. This focus on small payload deliveries to sun-synchronous orbit means that Rocket Lab is placing itself on a different operational plane than more traditional private space companies like SpaceX and the United Launch Alliance.
Competitors:Boeing, SpaceX, Blue Origin, United Launch Alliance.
Traction:Following the successful completion of three upcoming test launches in New Zealand, carrying scientific observational equipment in lieu of a payload, Rocket Lab will have completed their contractual obligations to satellite operators Planet and Spire. They will have also fulfilled their contract with NASA, who awarded them with a $6.95 million contract in 2015 to launch a small NASA payload into lower earth orbit. Rocket Lab is also looking outside of its Electron Program, towards a joint venture with Moon Express, a company with future goals of mining the moon, in order to put a private spacecraft on the Moon’s surface and claim the Google Lunar X prize.
Founding Team:Peter Beck - From the Rocket Lab site: “Peter is an acclaimed scientist and engineer, having been awarded a Meritorious Medal from the Royal Aeronautical Society for service of an exceptional nature, and the Cooper Medal, presented by the Royal Society (NZ) bi-annually to those deemed to have published the best single account of research in physics and engineering. In 2015, Peter was awarded New Zealander of the Year (innovation) and in 2016 was recognized as New Zealand EY Entrepreneur of the Year.”
Culture:Rocket Lab is looking for pioneering individuals to join their team and contribute to their mission towards a new paradigm in Space Access They are seeking hardworking people who will be able to contribute to their radical engineering and business model.
Risks:Rocket Lab has carved out a niche market for itself in small payload satellite deliveries, decreasing the threat of competition from companies like SpaceX and the United Launch Alliance. Nonetheless, the risk of changing government regulation coupled with similar ambitions of these other companies presents risk for the company.
Website:https://www.rocketlabusa.com
Estimated Revenue: $10 million
Eng. Openings: 9
Vertical: Aerospace
Notable Investors:Bessemer Venture Partners, Data Collective, Khosla Ventures
Location:AuklandHuntington BeachMahia
Techstack: C#, Linux, MATLAB, OpenGL, Python
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:18%
Read More
RubrikSoftware that Makes Data Centers Simpler and More Efficient
Size:330
Funding: $292million
Eng. Openings: 9
Vertical: Cloud
Product: Rubrik is a cloud data management company that sells enterprise backup software. It provides a software platform that unifies data protection, backup, instant recovery, replication, search, analytics, archival, compliance, and management of data in one secure fabric across the data center and public cloud. It allows organizations to recover, manage, and secure their data, on or off the cloud. So far, Data-backup and recovery technologies have been criticized for being expensive and hard to use, and Rubrik counters that with products that are neither. Organizations use Rubrik Converged Data Management to deliver live data access to recover from failures and accelerate application development. Rubrik is built by key engineers behind Google, Facebook, VMware, and Data Domain.
Market: In 2015, backup and recovery software was the largest segment of the overall storage software market, with revenue of almost $5.7 billion.
Competitors:Cohesity, Avamar, CTERA Networks, Commvault, EMC, Druva.
Traction:Rubrik is doing incredibly well, one of the fastest growing enterprise companies in the world and characterized as a “hyper-growth” company. In just three years, it has raised $180 million in funding, been valued at over a billion dollars, and has an annual revenue run rate of $100 million. Lightspeed Ventures, the initial investor in Rubrik, raised an additional $95.5 million just to increase their stake in the company. When Rubrik closed that round, they hadn’t even dipped into their previous round of funding which was $61 million. The company is one of the fastest growing in Silicon Valley - a “unicorn” - and is flush with cash from both their own successful business model and powerhouse investors.
Founding Team:Bipul Sinha, Co-founder & CEO - Bipul is a Partner at Lightspeed Ventures. Previously, he worked at Blumberg capital, investing in DoubleVerify, Nutanix, Hootsuite, and CarWoo. Bipul received his B.Tech. (Honors) in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and holds an MBA from The Wharton School. Bipul also holds several patents in distributed computing.
Soham Mazumdar - Previously an early engineering lead at Google, where he was awarded the Google Founder’s Award. BSCS from IIT Kanpur (India) and an MSCS from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
Arvind Jain - VP of Engineering. Former distinguished engineer at Google; former engineer at Microsoft and Riverbed Technologies.
Arvind Nithrakashyap - CTO. Former Senior Rocket Scientist at Rocket Fuel and cofounder of Oracle’s ExaData.
Soham Mazumdar - Previously an early engineering lead at Google, where he was awarded the Google Founder’s Award. BSCS from IIT Kanpur (India) and an MSCS from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
Arvind Jain - VP of Engineering. Former distinguished engineer at Google; former engineer at Microsoft and Riverbed Technologies.
Arvind Nithrakashyap - CTO. Former Senior Rocket Scientist at Rocket Fuel and cofounder of Oracle’s ExaData.
Culture:Morale at Rubrik is high, matching the exponential growth the company is experiencing. Employees cite a talented, transparent leadership team, with high-caliber coworkers and an exciting environment. They also enjoy the perks (free food, vacation time), relatively high pay, and strong engineering culture. Cons include the breakneck pace, high expectations, long working hours and growing pains of a regular startup. For those looking for a challenging, exciting work environment, Rubrik is a good bet. For those looking for a mundane 9-to-5, this may not be the best fit.
Risks:As a company, there is no way that Rubrik is folding anytime soon. The company raised $180 million in a Series D round when they still had tens of millions of dollars from Series C. They already have an annual revenue run of $100 million. Employees haven’t grumbled much about layoffs, and the company looks to be in hiring mode for the next several years. All in all, Rubrik seems to be a solid, low-risk, high-value workplace for an engineer.
Website:https://www.rubrik.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 9
Vertical: Cloud
Notable Investors:Greylock Partners, Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners
Location:Palo Alto
Techstack: AngularJS, C#, GraphQL, Java, ReactJS, Scala, Typescript
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:81%
Read More
SafeGraph IncCollecting Global Geospatial Data of Human Movement for Marketing, Research, Urban Planning and More
Size:15
Funding: $16million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence
Product: SafeGraph is “predicting the past” and “society’s toughest questions” by collecting a dataset that encompasses all global geospatial data for human movement. The website is vague and high level, but Nick Fox Squire who works in product at the company wrote an illuminating Medium post explaining a use-case; using anonymous GPS data from phones, SafeGraph was able to tell that the average income of Women’s Marchers was higher than attendees of Trump’s inauguration (by analyzing the wealth of the zipcodes in which the phones spent most of their time - presumably the homes of attendants). The product could also tell where these attendees ate lunch. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg; you can see how the large datasets this product collects could be extremely valuable especially given the advent of AI/Machine Learning. In time, SafeGraph will make this information available to urban planners, retailers, academic researchers, marketers, investors, and others.
Market: SafeGraph seems to be a solo player in this field
Competitors:N/A
Traction:Most recently, SafeGraph raised $16 Million from 100 different, top investors from silicon valley. This has demonstrated a high level of faith in the company from financial leaders, as well as top entrepreneurs and marketers, even though the product doesn’t yet have market traction.
Founding Team:Auren Hoffman
Co-founder, CEO, Chief Historian of SafeGraph Auren Hoffman has a long history occupying similar roles in various parts of the tech industry. He was the CTO and co-founder of Kyber Systems and CEO and co-founder of LiveRamp. He worked as CEO of BridgePath and non-employee co-founder of GetRelevant.
Brent Perez
SafeGraph co-founder and acting CFO Brent Perez began his career working as an Analyst at Lehman Brother, in between his undergraduate and graduate degree business programs at Stanford University. He went on to co-found RippleAway, after his time as the Director of Product at LiveRamp, with fellow co-founder Auren Hoffman.
Co-founder, CEO, Chief Historian of SafeGraph Auren Hoffman has a long history occupying similar roles in various parts of the tech industry. He was the CTO and co-founder of Kyber Systems and CEO and co-founder of LiveRamp. He worked as CEO of BridgePath and non-employee co-founder of GetRelevant.
Brent Perez
SafeGraph co-founder and acting CFO Brent Perez began his career working as an Analyst at Lehman Brother, in between his undergraduate and graduate degree business programs at Stanford University. He went on to co-found RippleAway, after his time as the Director of Product at LiveRamp, with fellow co-founder Auren Hoffman.
Culture:SafeGraph is currently set on growing rapidly in the near future. They are looking for people who are willing to dedicate themselves to the company’s future, working incredibly hard and fast. The general atmosphere of the company is targeted towards people who are capable of clearly understanding the company’s strategy and can carry out necessary work without hands-on management. The company’s culture forewent the general ‘party’ environment present at some start-ups, opting for a comfortable, if serious, atmosphere for employees. Here is a great medium post their CEO wrote on their innovative, transparent and fast hiring process.
Risks:Gaining actual traction in the market. We’ve seen and know very little about the actual product outside of insider testimonies.
Website:http://www.safegraph.com
Estimated Revenue: $1 million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence
Notable Investors:Naval Ravikant, Peter Thiel
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: Apache, AWS, Google Maps, neo4j, nginx, PostgreSQL, Python, Redis, Scala
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
SeatGeekWebs Largest Ticket Search Engine
Size:133
Funding: $160million
Eng. Openings: 11
Vertical: E-Commerce
Product: SeatGeek is a ticket search engine that aggregates ticket listings for sports, concerts, and theater. It has a friendlier interface than competitors like Stubhub, and strives to give users a positive experience by offering features like telling prospective buyers how good a ticket deal is, and calculating how much a ticket should be worth for prospective sellers. It also released a standalone ticket-selling price recommendation feature for people who might not even be necessarily selling on SeatGeek. While SeatGeek initially focused on resale tickets through aggregating resale options from other sites and launching a marketplace, it also began to offer primary ticket sales with its SeatGeek Open platform in 2016. In 2017, SeatGeek released a Pano feature, which offers ticketbuyers a 360-degree view of their seats from the empty venue.
Market: The secondary ticket market, which took shape in the early 2000s with the launch of StubHub, is estimated to be in the tens of billions of dollars. There are many competitors offering similar products, all competing against Ticketmaster behemoth. SeatGeek now has a unique advantage of combining primary and secondary ticket sales.
Competitors:StubHub, Ticketmaster, FanSnap, Gametime, Vivid Seats, Ticketfly
Traction:SeatGeek has set itself apart with its combination of innovative technologies, and blending of resale aggregation, marketplace, and primary ticket sales. Major League Soccer, which has a predominantly young fan base, partnered with SeakGeek in 2016 as its official ticketing partner. It also has partnerships with the biggest seller of Broadway tickets and the biggest seller of college sports tickets in the U.S. SeatGeek has hundreds of millions of dollars of annual revenue, of which it takes about a 10% cut.
Founding Team:SeatGeek was launched in 2009 by Russell D’Souza and Jack Groetzinger after meeting at Dartmouth. It launched out of DreamIT ventures, an early stage startup accelerator in Philadelphia.
Culture:SeatGeek employees call it a great place to work with good perks like a ticket stipend and paid vacation. SeatGeek was named one of the best places to work in 2017 by Glassdoor.
Risks:The secondary ticketing market is a risky one, as legal bulwarks try to catch up with scalpers. For example, season ticket holders for the Golden State Warriors were told in 2015 that their tickets could be revoked if they were resold anywhere but TicketMaster’s official marketplace. While StubHub sued, a judge sided with TicketMaster. Still, with its move into primary ticket sales and its unique practice of putting primary and secondary tickets side-by-side, SeatGeek is hedging its bets.
Website:https://seatgeek.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 11
Vertical: E-Commerce
Notable Investors:A-Grade Investments, Accel Partners, Ashton Kutcher, Founder Collective
Location:New York
Techstack: Android SDK, AWS, Heroku, nginx, NodeJS, PHP, PostgreSQL, RabbitMQ, ReactJS, Redis, Ruby on Rails
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:15%
Read More
SegmentCollects All User Analytics and Marketing Data with one API
Size:145
Funding: $45million
Eng. Openings: 7
Vertical: big data/analytics, Marketing
Product: Segment is a customer data aggregator that allows businesses to use one API to send data to hundreds of different tools and databases such as Google Analytics and Mixpanel. The data accumulated by Segment can then be analyzed across hundred of different applications. In 2016, Segment introduced Sources, an offering that allows users to load data from places like Salesforce, Zendesk, Stripe, SendGrid, Mandrill, Intercom, Hubspot, and Twilio straight into Redshift or Postgres “without writing a line of code.” According to their blog post, this allows you to “understand the complete customer experience” by combining this data with traditional analytics data.
Market: Segment’s market is pretty much any software company that uses multiple analytics tools and SDK’s that don’t currently communicate with one another. Larger companies might try to build similar in-house systems instead of hiring Segment, but according to the Segment founder and CEO, it took Walmart 8 engineers working for a year. Segment is fairly unique on the market, and mostly challenged by in-house engineering efforts and more basic solutions like Google Tag Manager.
Competitors:Tag management tools, like Google Tag Manager, In-house engineering.
Traction:At the time that Segment began raising its Series B, it had doubled its user base within the past year, tripled its revenue in eight months, and offered 160 integrations across twenty categories. Its customers include Conde Nast, Bonobos, Atlassian, Instacart, and Intuit, and it processes over 50 billion API calls per month. As of 2016, Segment works with thousands of businesses. It was named to the first-ever Forbes 2016 Cloud 100, or Forbes’ list of the top 100 private cloud companies.
Founding Team:Peter Reinhardt--CEO and Co-founder, previously aerospace engineering at MIT
Ilya Volodarsky--Co-founder, product team, MIT
Calvin French-Owen--CTO and co-founder
Ian Storm Taylor--Cofounder, designer, developer, Rhode Island School of Design student
Segment is a Y Combinator company
Ilya Volodarsky--Co-founder, product team, MIT
Calvin French-Owen--CTO and co-founder
Ian Storm Taylor--Cofounder, designer, developer, Rhode Island School of Design student
Segment is a Y Combinator company
Culture:Segment has created a culture where employees are constantly challenged and able work with top professionals in their field. Their four core values are Karma, Drive, Tribe, and Focus. Benefits include a flexible work schedule, catered lunch and dinner, and free gym membership, as well as a relocation bonus, bike reimbursement, and commuter benefits. Members of Segment's team have called it an “exceptional company” with “amazing people”.
Risks:A common critique of Segment is that it doesn’t work with many of the hundreds of tools that companies use to collect customer data. Another one is that high-tech and consumer software is the main market, areas in which growth might slow in the coming years.
Website:https://segment.com
Estimated Revenue: $5 million
Eng. Openings: 7
Vertical: big data/analytics, Marketing
Notable Investors:Accel Partners, General Catalyst, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, New Enterprise Associates, Thrive Capital, Y Combinator
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: AWS, Go, Javascript, MongoDB, NodeJS, Redis
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:27%
Read More
SendgridEmail Marketing and Analytics Tools
Size:404
Funding: $81million
Eng. Openings: 12
Vertical: Marketing
Product: SendGrid is a cloud-based email service founded in 2009 coming out of TechStars. SendGrid powers transactional and marketing emails for some of the largest companies in the world. Their main product is their email API, but they are also building out products devoted to email marketing. In March 2017, SendGrid announced that they acquired the YC-backed e-mail startup Bizzy, which helps marketers target their customers.
Market: SendGrid is arguably the biggest name in the crowded “transactional and marketing email” space. It is neither the cheapest (Amazon SES) nor the most expensive option, but it has the greatest bench of offerings. According to Transparency Market Research, the worldwide market for email marketing was $4.51b in 2016, and is expected to reach $22.16b by the end of 2025.
Competitors:MailChimp, Mailgun, Postmark, Amazon SES, Mandrill, SendinBlue, Mailjet.
Traction:Sendgrid delivers over 30 billion emails a month for customers including Airbnb, Spotify, Uber, Pandora, HubSpot, and FourSquare, Intuit, and Costco. In May 2017, they announced further traction in Europe, where their customer-base was already over 12k. They have over 50k total customers around the globe, and send 1.3 billion emails each day to 1.7 billion unique recipients—about half the world’s online population.
Founding Team:Isaac Saldana--Co-founder, sr. software engineer. Former cofounder of Mbid and NotPaul
Tim Jenkins--Cofounder, distinguished engineer (according to their website)
Jose Lopez--Cofounder, software engineer IV
Tim Jenkins--Cofounder, distinguished engineer (according to their website)
Jose Lopez--Cofounder, software engineer IV
Culture:Sendgrid values hardworking and understated employees who are always willing to undertake new challenges and work well as a team. In 2017, Great Place to Work and Fortune named SendGrid one of the best workplaces in the Bay Area, with 98% of employees responding that their workplace is great. According to a 2017 profile in Forbes, they keep their culture strong by being picky about who to hire, and assess for personal values of each applicant to make sure they value the “four H’s.”(happiness, hunger, honesty, & humility). Perks include flexible schedules, three weeks of vacation, unlimited sick time, free lunch, a fully stocked kitchen, fun activities, health benefits, allowances for cell, wellness, and commuting, stock options, and an annual trip to Mexico. Current and past employees regularly praise the “excellent culture and work/life balance” available to them at Sendgrid.
Risks:SendGrid is one of the biggest names in transactional and marketing emails, and has established itself as the go-to option for some of the largest tech companies in the world. In recent years, it has decided to diversify its offerings, expanding into helping clients with their email marketing strategy, as opposed to just sending the emails.
Website:https://sendgrid.com/
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 12
Vertical: Marketing
Notable Investors:500 Startups, Bain Capital Ventures, Founders Fund, Foundry Group, Matt Mullenweg
Location:DenverRedwood City
Techstack: AngularJS, Apache, AWS, BackboneJS, Chef, CSS, Go, HTML, MySQL, NoSQL, Perl, Python, ReactJS, Redis, Ruby
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:19%
Read More
Skip.itKiss the checkout line goodbye
Size:8
Funding: $million
Eng. Openings: 8
Vertical: Enterprise
Product: Skip.it has developed a product that utilizes Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RIFD) to allow customers to avoid lines and stores to virtually eliminate theft. Skip.it uses a scanning method that works within current RFID protocols to read RFID tags at 1000X current speeds. Their localization method is also able to locate RFID tags with six-inch accuracy, compared to the current record of 6 feet. This technology will allow retailers to manage inventory and store layout better by working with the data made available.
Market: As of 2015, the RFID market was worth $10.1 billion, with market predicting firms expecting this market to grow to $23.4 billion by 2020. There are a number of industries that will benefit from integrating this technology, with the $24 trillion, in 2015, retail market being one of the most obvious applications for RFID technology. The significant drop in the cost of RFID technology means that this market is poised to be deemed worth investing in by retail companies after the famous failed roll out of a similar concept by WalMart.
Competitors:Macy’s RFID, Target RFID Laboratory Auburn University, Amazon.
Traction:RFID has remained very secretive of their growth, mentioning no current clients nor achieving much press attention.Their product’s patent is currently pending; however, they are hiring aggressively, indicating a plan of quick growth. As of the moment, they boast that their existing team has launched 19 satellites, led tech implementation across thousands of stores, and manufactured thousand of RFID readers before coming to work at skip.it. They see retail as only one application for the kind of innovations they plan on reaching for.
Founding Team:Spencer Hewett - Spencer Murphy is a co-founder at skip.it. He was previously a Thiel Fellow at the Thiel Foundation and co-founded BazaarBoy, a craigslist equivalent for college students. He has a BS in Computer Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis
Michael E Murphy - Michael E. Murphy is the current COO and a cofounder at skip.it. Prior to his time at skip.it, Michael worked as the Head of RFID Project at Inditex, the Director of International Development for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Global Franchise Group, and the Retail Merchandising Manager at NexCen Brands.
Adam Blair - CTO and co-founder Adam Blair was previously the president of Blair Innovations, CEO and co-founder of Encinitas Laboratories, Technical Director at TrellisWare Technologies and Product and Test Engineering Lead at Qualcomm. He has an MBA from the University of Chicago, an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southern California, and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and Economics from Rice University.
Michael E Murphy - Michael E. Murphy is the current COO and a cofounder at skip.it. Prior to his time at skip.it, Michael worked as the Head of RFID Project at Inditex, the Director of International Development for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Global Franchise Group, and the Retail Merchandising Manager at NexCen Brands.
Adam Blair - CTO and co-founder Adam Blair was previously the president of Blair Innovations, CEO and co-founder of Encinitas Laboratories, Technical Director at TrellisWare Technologies and Product and Test Engineering Lead at Qualcomm. He has an MBA from the University of Chicago, an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southern California, and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and Economics from Rice University.
Culture:Skip.it is growing rapidly and attracting a talented and passionate team. Their engineers have experience in aeronautics, RFID, and retail technologies. They are building new technologies that have the potential to completely change retail and they are looking for humble, hardworking people willing to rise to the challenge.
Risks:Skip.it's technology has the potential to completely change retail business, streamlining customer experiences and greatly improving merchandise management for retailers. Their patent is still pending at the moment, which presents a risk in its own right, and there are other major retailers who have begun researching similar technologies for themselves.
Website:http://www.skip.it/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 8
Vertical: Enterprise
Notable Investors:
Location:New York
Techstack: C#, MATLAB, Python
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
SkyroamA personal wifi hotspot provider that lets travelers stay connected around the world
Size:53
Funding: $23.5million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical:
Product: Skyroam helps travelers get fast, secure, and reliable mobile internet connections while they’re abroad. They have developed and patented a virtual SIM technology that delivers local wireless data connections from carriers around the world. Their global hotspot, which is embedded with a vSIM, enables a cost-effective global internet service with unlimited mobile data in over 80 countries. The hotspot is called 3GMate and keeps your data secure. They also provide data for wearable and internet of things devices. Finally, Skyroam users can share hotspots among five devices. In December 2016, Skyroam announced airport vending machines with rental hotspots. Skyroam was founded by Jing Liu in 2008 in Silicon Valley, and subsequently moved to China to maximize development resources.
Market: While there are alternatives to Skyroam, they are much more expensive. KeepGo costs $129 but charges $49 for 1 GB and $117 for 3 GB. XCom Global International MiFi Hotspots cost $15 daily and provides WiFi in 175 countries, more than Skyroam’s rental plan of $9.95/day. By contrast, roaming on a normal mobile data service is expensive because the smartphone has to fetch the data from servers in the person’s home country. They can typically cost about $20 per megabtye of data for carriers such as AT&T and Verizon Wireless, meaning a day of usage could cost thousands of dollars. Skyroam enables a wireless device to switch carriers remotely, and then has the device fetch its data from servers in the local area.
Competitors:KeepGo, XCom Global International MiFi , Boingo Wireless, Comfort Way, GigSky.
Traction:Skyroam’s airport vending machines for their global hotspots are now available in 100+ countries. Any traveler passing through can rent a hotspot for $9.95/day, and mail it back in a provided prepaid envelope when they return. Their hotspots retail for $124.99 and include three free 24-hour global WiFi daypasses. The daypasses are normally just $8 each. The battery life for a hotspot is about eight hours. The hotspots are available in stores including Lufthansa Worldshop, Miles & More In-Flight, BluWire, Brookstone, Flight001, InMotion Entertainment, and Expansys global online retailer.
Founding Team:Jing Liu--Founder and CEO
Culture:Skyroam currently doesn't have any information about their culture online.
Risks:Skyroam has a daily data allowance. WiFi is unlimited, but only the first 350 megabytes rae delivered at 3G and 4G speeds, after which data slows to 2G speeds. While it is a cheaper option than some of its competitors, users might opt for faster models. Competitors are also available in more countries than Skyroam, which likely hovers around 100 currently, compared to the 175 for XCom Global International MiFi Hotspot.
Website:https://www.skyroam.com/
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical:
Notable Investors:
Location:BeijingSan FranciscoShenzhen
Techstack: Apache, Bootstrap, PHP
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:23%
Read More
SlantrangeDrones and Analytics for Agriculture
Size:7
Funding: $8million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: big data/analytics, Robotics
Product: Slantrage is drone sensor and analytics company that develops aerial remote sensing products for the agriculture industry. Specifically, Slantrange’s sensors use unmanned aerial vehicles to help farmers gather data on their fields with spectral imaging and computer vision techniques. This help them figure out useful metrics such as plant population counts, yield potential, and canopy closure. Slantrange’s founders previously worked on developing airborne imaging and analytics systems for the military before applying the tech to agriculture. Slantrange does not actually sell drones, but the sensors that attach to them, as well as licenses to its analytics software.
Market: Agriculture accounts for $7.8 Billion in annual economic activity. In 2015, there was $4.6B in agriculture technology investment . According to a 2016 report by Global Market Insights, the UAV drone market is forecasted to be valued at $2.05B by 2023.
Competitors:Ceres Imaging, Gamaya, DroneDeploy, Phyntelligence, Agribotix, Dronedata, PrecisionHawk
Traction:Slantrange’s sensors cost around $3,000 and profits the company, but the vast majority of the revenue comes from the software licensing sales. It was awarded first place in the Innovative World Technologies category at SXSW in 2015. They company has declined to give specific figures for how many customers it has.
Founding Team:Michael Ritter - He has been developing this technology for oceanography, the military, earth sciences and agronomy since 1996. By all means, an industry expert.
Michael Milton - Former Chief Engineer at General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
Michael Milton - Former Chief Engineer at General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
Culture:Slantrange is looking for for gifted employees with a variety of skills. They emphasize the professional and personal growth of their employees and offer them the possibility to receive portions of the company's profits.
Risks:Agricultural imaging with drones is a crowded space, and Slantrange is a small company compared to competitors such as DroneDeploy. Still, they offer a unique product by selling both hardware in sensor form, and analytics software. They have not released sales numbers, but receive positive reviews in industry and trade publications for their sensors in particular.
Website:http://www.slantrange.com
Estimated Revenue: $5 million
Eng. Openings: 1
Vertical: big data/analytics, Robotics
Notable Investors:
Location:San Diego
Techstack: C#, Java, PHP, Python
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
Slock.itThe Shared Economy for Everything Facilitated by Blockchain
Size:4
Funding: $2million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: E-Commerce, Real Estate
Product: The developers at Slock are creating a platform for the sharing economy so that anyone, anywhere can offer any type of asset for rent on the platform. Specific types of assets mentioned by the company explicitly include properties, automobiles, and bicycles, although the website makes it clear that any asset can be listed on the platform. Features built into the platform with the express purpose of establishing trust between renters and owners include a secure payment mechanism, deposit insurance, and removing the need for renters and owners to interact in person.
Market: Consumers seeking to take part in the shared economy
Competitors:AirBnb, Turo, HomeAway, RelayRides, Getaround, Liquid, Uber, Lyft.
Traction:After creating the DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), which was notoriously hacked in a very high-profile manner in the summer of 2016, the creators of Slock have since fully committed to utilizing blockchain solutions to solve problems in IOT and the sharing economy, which was the company’s initial intent in the first place. Prior to the DAO, the company had won multiple awards in start-up competitions and gained notoriety for its idea to create a platform to allow owners of properties to place a smart lock on their door, list that property for rent, then allow a renter to pay and open the smart lock after payment is transferred.
Founding Team:Christoph Jentzsch (Founder and CEO): Christoph's background is in theoretical physics, where he developed optimized software solutions for high performance computing on specialized hardware. Christoph has been part of the Ethereum project since 2014 as Lead Tester, securing and shaping the core protocol while working on the backend of the C++ client.
Simon Jentzsch (Founder and CTO): With prestigious clients including Siemens and Bahn AG, Simon has been deploying enterprise solutions for the last 20 years as Project Manager, Developer and Software Architect. Simon is now leading the development of the foundation Slock.it framework, enforcing Ethereum smart contracts into the physical world.
Stephan Tual (Founder and COO): Previously CCO for the Ethereum project, Stephan has three startups under his belt and brings 20 years of enterprise IT experience to the Slock.it project. Before discovering the Blockchain, Stephan held CTO positions at leading data analytics companies in London with clients including VISA Europe and BP.
Simon Jentzsch (Founder and CTO): With prestigious clients including Siemens and Bahn AG, Simon has been deploying enterprise solutions for the last 20 years as Project Manager, Developer and Software Architect. Simon is now leading the development of the foundation Slock.it framework, enforcing Ethereum smart contracts into the physical world.
Stephan Tual (Founder and COO): Previously CCO for the Ethereum project, Stephan has three startups under his belt and brings 20 years of enterprise IT experience to the Slock.it project. Before discovering the Blockchain, Stephan held CTO positions at leading data analytics companies in London with clients including VISA Europe and BP.
Culture:Slock is a relatively small company and doesn't have much information about their culture at the moment; however, their team has been part of the blockchain revolution since its birth and have over 60 years of IT experience combined.
Risks:Going after too many markets at once. Suffering from the network effect
Website:https://slock.it/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: E-Commerce, Real Estate
Notable Investors:
Location:Mittweida
Techstack: Ubuntu
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
SnowflakePay-Per-Terabyte Data Storage Solution
Size:190
Funding: $205million
Eng. Openings: 16
Vertical: big data/analytics, Cloud
Product: Snowflake computing offers a radical approach to data storage. Their cloud-based computing warehouse stores holding and query data, which analysts can later examine using business intelligence tools. Despite being a SaaS company, they have chosen to forego the subscription based model, instead charging clients around $23 per terabyte of data per month. Snowflake allows users to scale their data usage at a rate that competitors like Redshift are unable to provide. They claim to run almost 20 million queries per day on their extensive cloud platform.
Market: The cloud storage market has seen major growth in recent years, as it offers far more data capacity, flexibility and protection than previous methods of data storage. This market is predicted to grow from an estimated $23.76 billion in 2016 to $74.94 billion by 2021. This estimated expansion in the market reflects the growing preference of enterprises for cloud-based data storage, in large part because of its more seamless integration into existing company software infrastructure.
Competitors:Redshift, Oracle, IBM PureData, Amazon Redshift, Relational Junction, Scality, SAP Business Warehouse.
Traction:Snowflake has grown enormously since its launch in 2012. They currently have upwards of 450 customers, including major companies like Adobe, Pfizer, Localytics, and the University of Notre Dame. With their 2017 Series D of $100 million, led by Iconiq Capital, a venture capital firm that invests on behalf of a number of influential families, Snowflake is poised to grow its engineering power and global market presence. They have already positioned themselves as a step above competitor Redshift and Oracle, and may be able to move their platform beyond Amazon Cloud services and into Google and Microsoft’s, should market share continue to grow.
Founding Team:Thierry Cruanes - Prior to co-founding Snowflake Computing, Thierry Cruanes was an Architect at Oracle, a Software Engineer at IBM and a Software Engineer at Sema Group.
Benoit Dageville - previously worked as an architect in the SQL Manageability Group at Oracle. He has also worked as a Database Expert for Bull Information Systems and a Researcher at the European Computer Research Center.
Marcin Zukowsk - Was the CEO and cofounder of Vectorwise - a relational database management system - as well as a Scientific Project Member at the Centrum voor Wiskunde en Informatica.
Benoit Dageville - previously worked as an architect in the SQL Manageability Group at Oracle. He has also worked as a Database Expert for Bull Information Systems and a Researcher at the European Computer Research Center.
Marcin Zukowsk - Was the CEO and cofounder of Vectorwise - a relational database management system - as well as a Scientific Project Member at the Centrum voor Wiskunde en Informatica.
Culture:Snowflake has built their company based on tenets of open communication, integrity, transparency, and accountability. They provide top benefits, and a comfortable work environment for their employees. Member of the Snowflake team report genuine excitement relative to the talent and know how of their fellow employees.
Risks:Under the guidance of Bob Muglia, of Juniper and Microsoft, Snowflake has seen enormous growth in the five years since its launch. With $205 million in total investment from top VCs, a growing client list of top companies, and a rapidly growing market, Snowflake is well positioned to continue its ascendency for the foreseeable future. That said, Amazon is notoriously nasty competitor.
Website:https://www.snowflake.net
Estimated Revenue: $10 million
Eng. Openings: 16
Vertical: big data/analytics, Cloud
Notable Investors:Redpoint
Location:BellevueSan Mateo
Techstack: AWS, C#, Go, Google Analytics, Hadoop, HTML, Java, nginx, NodeJS, PHP, Python, Ruby, SQL
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:28%
Read More
SpokeChatbots that Disrupt Clunky Internal Benefits Software
Size:20
Funding: $million
Eng. Openings: 5
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence, HR
Product: Spoke uses chatbots to get rid of antiquated company expensing, HR and benefits platforms; its mission is to eliminate the confusion and disorder of the workplace ticketing system by making a simple way for teams to manage requests. Their goal is to make Spoke the primary business application for companies’ knowledge and service requests. Employees can ask Spoke questions through whatever platform they want—email, SMS, or a chat app—and Spoke uses AI to find answers on the spot.
Market: Spoke is entering a very crowded industry, with the biggest name in customer support and ticketing software being Zendesk, which went public in 2014. Spoke is trying to approach the problem in a different way by combining AI technology with seamless design to make finding answers simple, regardless of the pipeline or platform.
Competitors:ZenDesk, Concur (SAP), Zenefits, Gusto, ZenPayroll.
Traction:Spoke hasn’t publicly launched. As of May 2017, Spoke released that they had started their first customer pilots in February and have more than 30 companies on board.
Founding Team:Jay Srinivasan--Co-founder of Spoke, previously at Appurify
David Kaneda--Co-founder, previously at Google, Benchmark Capital, and Sencha
Pratyus Patnaik--Cofounder, previously co-founded Appurify, also worked at Google, Zynga, and Oracle
David Kaneda--Co-founder, previously at Google, Benchmark Capital, and Sencha
Pratyus Patnaik--Cofounder, previously co-founded Appurify, also worked at Google, Zynga, and Oracle
Culture:While details of culture are sparse, Spoke offers competitive salary, “Meaningful” equity, catered lunches every day, a fully stocked kitchen, health plans, a gym membership of your choosing, flexible vacation and paid parental leaves, commuting benefits, and a host of other perks to boost employee morale.
Risks:Spoke is a small company that hasn’t fully launched yet. While they describe themselves as “well funded,” there isn’t publicly released information with more details. Their model is unproven and they are in a very crowded space with entrenched players. Still, Spoke has a solid pedigree as the founders’ previous company, Appurify, was acquired by Google.
Website:https://askspoke.com
Estimated Revenue: $1 million
Eng. Openings: 5
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence, HR
Notable Investors:Greylock Partners
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: AngularJS, CSS, Express, Grunt, Gulp, Handlebars, HTML, Javascript, MongoDB, NodeJS, ReactJS
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
SquarespaceAesthetically Pleasing, Simple Website Builder
Size:600
Funding: $78.5million
Eng. Openings: 24
Vertical: Content
Product: Squarespace allows anyone with zero coding experience to build beautiful websites -- start blogs, ecommerce, portfolio sites and more. It allows anyone to create, design, maintain, and host their own website through a simple, intuitive content management platform. In 2016, they also released new analytics features for e-commerce businesses using the platform.
Market: Squarespace is situated in an extremely crowded market. It may not offer the cheapest hosting costs, but it arguably has the best combination of aesthetics and functionality of any offering out there. Its most direct competitors are Wix and Weebly. Wix is a larger company that went public in 2013, while Weebly is smaller.
Competitors:GoDaddy, Duda, Pikock, Webs, Yola, Homestead, WebsiteBuilder, WebFlow, Wix, Weebly, Jimdo, Bluehost, Adobe’s Portfolio.
Traction: Squarespace has reported more than a million people have used their technology to create millions of different websites. In 2015, revenue topped $100m at the company and the platform surpassed one million paying customers. As evidenced by the fact that their last funding round was in 2014, it seems that Squarespace is still doing pretty well on the revenue front.
Founding Team:Anthony Casalena -- Founder & CEO, created Squarespace in 2003 from his dorm room at the University of Maryland
Culture:Squarespace offers a number of perks in their job listings, include health insurance, flexible vacation and PTO, equity, a 401k, free lunch and snacks, and a dog-friendly workplace. Squarespace was ranked the #5 best small & medium workplace by Fortune in 2015, was named to Wealthfront’s 2016 list of career-launching companies, and has been on Crain’s list of best places to work in NYC every year since 2012.
Risks:Squarespace is a very established name, thanks in no part to its relentless advertising on popular podcasts. However, its in an incredibly crowded space with Shopify’s growth seeing no apparent bounds and Wordpress being a far more flexible content management system.
Website:https://www.squarespace.com/
Estimated Revenue: $300 million
Eng. Openings: 24
Vertical: Content
Notable Investors:Accel Partners, Index Ventures
Location:New York
Techstack: Java, Javascript, MongoDB, NoSQL
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:13%
Read More
Stitch FixGet clothing and accessories regularly sent to your house based on your custom size and style preferences
Size:2627
Funding: $40million
Eng. Openings: 12
Vertical: Clothing, E-Commerce
Product: Stitch Fix is a subscription clothing company that allows users to enter their fashion preferences and measurements and receive boxes of clothing and accessories that they can choose to purchase or send back. They offer clothing options for men and women as well as maternity clothing, accessories, and footwear. They claim to have the biggest data science team in retail, which is capable of finding very accurate recommendations for customers based on their preferences.
Market: Subscription box companies have exploded in recent years, generating around $5 billion in 2014. However, fashion subscription box services is a relatively new innovation, and one that has been fraught with a number of failed attempts. (CakeStyle, Wardrobe WakeUp, and Swag of the Month). Subscription based fashion is a difficult market because of the wide variance in fits and the subjectivity and opinion of personal style.
Competitors:Amazon Prime Wardrobe
Trunk Club (acquired by Nordstrom)
Le Tote
Gwynnie Bee
JustFab
Trunk Club (acquired by Nordstrom)
Le Tote
Gwynnie Bee
JustFab
Traction:Stich Fix is widely considered one of the most successful companies in the subscription shopping world (Los Angeles Times). They currently have more than 5,000 employees, including 3,000 stylists and 75 data scientists, and five distribution centers across the U.S. They have refrained from announcing their annual revenues, but have done without funding since 2014.
Founding Team:Katrina Lake is the founder and CEO of Stitch Fix. She serves on the Board of Directors at Grubhub, and previously worked in marketing/blogger outreach at Polyvore and an Associate at Leader Ventures. She holds a BA in Economics from Stanford University and a MBA from Harvard Business School. She has also been featured on Forbes’ 40 under 40.
Culture:Stitch Fix’s culture is based around immediate feedback, in order to drive their core tenants of partnership, integrity, innovation, and responsibility.
Risks:Stitch Fix has been viewed as one of the major successes of subscription online shopping, growing into a multi-thousand employee office with multiple national distribution centers. Nonetheless, there have been some rather public (TechCrunch) detractors of the company’s algorithm. However, the biggest threat to Stitch Fix is the introduction of Amazon Prime Wardrobe, which has the scope and user base to fundamentally challenge Stitch Fix, much in the same way they’ve taken on brick and mortar store.
Website:https://www.stitchfix.com/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings:
Vertical: Clothing, E-Commerce
Notable Investors:Benchmark
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: Amazon (CloudFront, Bootstrap, Bugsnag, Google Analytics, Google Apps, Heroku, Mailgun, Mandrill, New Relic, Optimizely, Rails, Ruby, Zendesk
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:13%
Read More
StripePainless, Plug-and-Play Payment Processing
Size:702
Funding: $440million
Eng. Openings: 21
Vertical: Developer Tools, FinTech
Product: Stripe has 6 main products: Payments, Subscription, Connect, Relay, Atlas and Radar. Payments is the core platform which, according to the company’s mission, is the easiest way to accept payments through an app or website currently available. Connect is a more comprehensive solution for marketplaces. Relay allows you to sell and receive payments on other sites. Radar helps you beat fraud and finally, Atlas is a one-stop shop for Entrepreneurs looking to start a business (Shopify competitor). The primary product Stripe makes money on is their payment processor. The fee is 2.9% of the transaction value plus a commission of $0.30 per transaction.
Market: Stripe’s market is literally all internet ecommerce outside of large players with in-house solutions such as Amazon, Walmart and Alibaba. Right now the market is 2 trillion dollars and in 2020, it will be 4 trillion. Stripe provides Payment solutions for OnDemand products like Lyft, SaaS companies like Slack, Mobile Commerce Products like Wish, Platforms like Facebook and Shopify and more.
Competitors:Adyen, PayPal, BrainTree, Dwolla, Klarna, Skrill
Traction:Analysts estimate that Stripe processes $20 billion in transactions a year putting revenue around $500 million. The valuation in their last round was 5 Billion. Stripe is able to support transactions in over 134 currencies globally. New partnerships with Apple Pay, Facebook and Alibaba are a huge boon going forward.
Founding Team:Patrick Collison (CEO) and John Collison (President) - Patrick and his brother John sold their first company, Auctomatic to Live Current Media making them teenage millionaires in 2008. Patrick built an AI entity called Isaac (after Newton) and then created Croma, a LISP-type programming language to win the Young Scientist and Exhibition and the age of 16. John is a renaissance man; a pilot and a pianist among many other things.
Culture:Stripe’s culture is diverse, meritocratic and transparent. Other words thrown around by employees are inspiring, humble and hardworking. The food is great and there is strong emphasis at the company on learning and personal development.
Risks:Increasingly heavy competition, low differentiators and the fact that most Stripe clients are still high tech, high growth startups many of whom may die as they struggle to get product market fit and funding dries up.
Website:https://stripe.com
Estimated Revenue: $50 million
Eng. Openings: 21
Vertical: Developer Tools, FinTech
Notable Investors:American Express Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Chris Dixon, Elon Musk, Founders Fund, General Catalyst, Khosla Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Peter Thiel, Redpoint, Sequoia Capital, SV Angel, Thrive Capital, Y Combinator
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: AWS, BackboneJS, CoffeeScript, Consul, Hadoop, HAProxy, Redis, Ruby, Sinatra
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:35%
Read More
Sumo LogicSecure Cloud Based Log Management For Modern Apps
Size:295
Funding: $230million
Eng. Openings: 12
Vertical: big data/analytics, Enterprise
Product: Sumo Logic is a cloud-based log management and analytics service that leverages machine-generated big data to deliver real-time IT insights. The Sumo Logic system first collects terabytes of data from any application, cloud, server, device, or sensor that is available. Next, the Sumo Logic LogReduce system categorizes each log into patterns to reduce the time it takes to gain insights. The information is all compiled into convenient dashboards which are the hub of the system. Sumo Logic’s machine learning helps to detect anomalies faster so that they may be dealt with accordingly.
Market: Sumo Logic helps companies across a wide variety of industries. The only true requirement is that software be a core part of the business.
Competitors:Splunk, NexDefense, Loggly, Scaylr, LogRhythm, Alert Logic, LogLogic, Arcsight, DataDog.
Traction:Over 1000 customers. Millions of searches take place using the system on a daily basis
Founding Team:Christian Beedgen, CTO - Christian Beedgen earned an Associates Degree in social sciences from Humbolt University of Berlin. He then attended Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences for his degree in digital communication and media/multimedia. Beedgen held various positions at Arcsight, culminating in his work as Chief Architect. He left Arcsight in 2010 after the company became a subsidiary of Hewlett Packard. He co-founded Sumo Logic in the same year.
Kumar Saurabh, Vice President of Engineering - Kumar Saurabh earned his degree in computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He went to Columbia University for his Master’s in Computer Science. Saurabh was Director of Engineering for more than seven years at Arcsight, before he left to found Nubli. He had a stint working as an Algorithm/Data Architect at Mint.com before he co-founded Sumo Logic. Saurabh left Sumo Logic in 2015 to co-found and serve as CEO of LogicHub.
Kumar Saurabh, Vice President of Engineering - Kumar Saurabh earned his degree in computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He went to Columbia University for his Master’s in Computer Science. Saurabh was Director of Engineering for more than seven years at Arcsight, before he left to found Nubli. He had a stint working as an Algorithm/Data Architect at Mint.com before he co-founded Sumo Logic. Saurabh left Sumo Logic in 2015 to co-found and serve as CEO of LogicHub.
Culture:Employees enjoy working at Sumo Logic because the believe in their product and are constantly innovating. Incredible perks include a 401K, personal education budget, ping pong table, free lunch/snacks, dental/health insurance, nap rooms and board games. The employees are also behind their leaders, and feel that the leadership team is approachable. The company’s CEO, Ramin Sayar, was the highest rated CEO of 2016 on Glassdoor.
Risks:Differentiating themselves from top industry players like Splunk
Website:https://www.sumologic.com
Estimated Revenue: $50 million
Eng. Openings: 12
Vertical: big data/analytics, Enterprise
Notable Investors:Accel Partners, DFJ, Greylock Partners, Sequoia Capital
Location:Redwood City
Techstack: Apache, AWS, BackboneJS, D3, neo4j, Scala
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:4%
Read More
SynackProviding White Hat Hackers for Software Security Analysis
Size:100
Funding: $55million
Eng. Openings: 8
Vertical: Cybersecurity, Enterprise
Product: Synack is a cybersecurity platform started by two previous NSA employees that opts to go on the offensive when it comes to online threats rather than constantly playing defense. They have focused their product on three pillars: command, control, and action. Synack has a stable of white-hat hackers that have been vetted for their ethics and are forced to submit to a background check. Synack requires a flat subscription for companies whose security will be tested by their team of benevolent hackers. These white-hats will provide notes to be used to fortify enterprise cybersecurity moving forward.
Market: 2016 saw investors baking private cybersecurity companies at an all time high, a trend that has continued well into quarter 1 of 2017. This high level of investment in the cybersecurity, especially in Series A funding rounds for companies, is highly indicative of the fact that there are major holes in existing security softwares that still need to be addressed. In 2016, over $3.5 billion was invested in early stage cybersecurity companies, and signs show that this high level of investment will probably continue throughout 2017.
Competitors:Deep Instinct, Tanium, HackerOne, Okta, Forescout, CloudFlare, LookOut, Avast!, Zscaler, Darktrace, illumio, Deep Instinct, SparkCognition, SiftScience, Shift Technology, BugCrowd.
Traction:Synack currently has around 100 customers subscribed to their platform, predominantly in enterprise. They are planning on expanding in the coming years into Asian and European markets. They claim that their revenue is doubling every year and the most recent round of investment in April, 2017 positions them to keep growing in the near future.
Founding Team:Jay Kaplan - Jay Kaplan is the CEO and a cofounder at Synack. He was previously a Senior CNO Analyst at the NSA as well as a Computer Scientist at the Defense Information Systems Agency. He has a B.S. in Computer Science and a MS in Engineering Management, both from The George Washington University.
Mark Kuhr - Mark Kuhr is a cofounder and CTO at Synack. He was most recently employed at the NSA, working as a Technical Director, Computer Network Operations Operator, a Network Analyst, and a Computer Scientist. He has a PhD in Computer Science from Auburn University and has been awarded a large number of security related certificates from CNSS and ISC (2).
Mark Kuhr - Mark Kuhr is a cofounder and CTO at Synack. He was most recently employed at the NSA, working as a Technical Director, Computer Network Operations Operator, a Network Analyst, and a Computer Scientist. He has a PhD in Computer Science from Auburn University and has been awarded a large number of security related certificates from CNSS and ISC (2).
Culture:They provide an office with a large number of perks including 100% health plan benefits, catered lunch, an open vacation policy, and a dog friendly environment. Synack's employees have regularly gone on the record praising the companies culture and expressing their utmost faith in the viability of the product.
Risks:Synack’s recent round of investment in April of this year at $21.25 Million puts them in a very solid position to continue expanding without much risk, especially considering the rapidly raising revenue rate of the company. Having said that, they are in a very crowded space with HackerOne and BugCrowd right on their heels.
Website:https://www.synack.com
Estimated Revenue: $5 million
Eng. Openings: 8
Vertical: Cybersecurity, Enterprise
Notable Investors:GGV Capital, Greylock Partners, GV, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
Location:Redwood City
Techstack: Ansible, Go, Javascript, Jenkins, Linux, ReactJS, Ruby, Ruby on Rails
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:7%
Read More
TalaGiving People in the Developing World Who Use Mobile Banking the Ability to Take Out Loans
Size:75
Funding: $44million
Eng. Openings: 15
Vertical: FinTech
Product: Tala, formerly known as InVenture, creates a credit score from mobile banking history for people in developing countries who can’t provide the normal banking credentials to receive traditional loans. The Tala smartphone app evaluates customers for credit using more than 10,000 data points on their devices and delivers customized loans between $10 and $500 in minutes. The data points range from financial transactions to daily movement from GPS.
Market: Tala claims its technologies are unlocking, “trillions of dollars in purchasing power in the world’s fastest growing economies.” Tala is a leader in a growing market that includes Branch, which was founded by one of the entrepreneurs behind Kiva. The target customers in this market are people that use mobile banking in developing countries.
Competitors:Branch, Kiva, Opportun.
Traction:In 2016, Fast Company ranked Tala as one of its top 10 companies in Money, and Forbes named Tala as one of the top 50 financial technology companies in the world. Their Kenyan Android application for their lending product is the #1 Finance App in the Kenyan Google Play Store and #5 overall. 66% of the app’s 30-day loans have been used for small businesses, and 36% have been women. This is compared to the only 7% of women small business owners who typically have access to capital. Tala’s loans average $50 with an interest rate of 11% and repayment rate of over 90%. Tala operates in East Africa and Souteast Asia, and is looking to expand into South Asia and Latin America.
Founding Team:Shivani Siroya -- CEO, formerly at UBS, Citigroup, UNFPA, and UNICEF
Culture:Tala's employees have reported widely positive experiences at the company, praising Tala's diverse culture and mission. Their startup atmosphere lacks set hierarchy and procedure, and they look for individuals capable of working in diverse team with multi-talented people.
Risks:Tala deals with a very volatile market and high default rates, but seems to have a novel approach and good success metrics. It is backed by some big names and is quickly expanding, so all signs look positive. Some might balk at its ask of revealing all of a user’s smartphone data, which would appear to open up concerns of privacy. But usually, the loans are considered worth it to users formerly desperate for extra liquidity.
Website:http://tala.co
Estimated Revenue: $2.5 million
Eng. Openings: 15
Vertical: FinTech
Notable Investors:Data Collective, GV, Lowercase Capital
Location:Los AngelesNairobi
Techstack: Apache, AWS, Django, HBase, Hive, Java, MySQL, NoSQL, PostgreSQL, Python, Scala
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
Tanium15 Second Endpoint Visibility and Security; Even on the World's Largest Networks
Size:488
Funding: $405million
Eng. Openings: 19
Vertical: Cybersecurity, Enterprise
Product: Tanium offers a security and systems management tool that enables companies to rapidly scan their system for potential threats. The product works by creating a central nervous system for each customer that seeks out problems. Unlike systems offered by other companies, Tanium’s system is much faster because it works on a peer-to-peer basis where each computer in the network talks to the next, relaying information down the chain.
Market: The cybersecurity market is a multibillion dollar one and growing rapidly; Tanium is holding a massive chunk of that market.
Competitors:ArcSight, Trusteer, Carbon Black, SentinelOne, Fidelis Cybersecurity, Cybereason.
Traction:Customers include half of the U.S.’s top 100 companies by revenue including a number of top banks and retailers.
Founding Team:David Hindawi - David Hindawi was born in Iraq and immigrated to Israel when he was six years old. He earned a PhD in operations research from the University of California, Berkeley when he came to the United States. He founded another company, BigFix, which was sold to IBM in 2010 for 400 million.
Orion Hindawi - Orion Hindawi is the son of David Hindawi. A prodigious child, he had completed 110 out of 120 required credits by the time he enrolled in the University of California, Berkeley. He decided to forgo completing his college education in favor of joining his father’s company, BigFix.
Orion Hindawi - Orion Hindawi is the son of David Hindawi. A prodigious child, he had completed 110 out of 120 required credits by the time he enrolled in the University of California, Berkeley. He decided to forgo completing his college education in favor of joining his father’s company, BigFix.
Culture:Tanium is at the forefront of dealing with some of the toughest problems in technology, and the employees reflect that idea. The engineering culture is fast-paced and supportive. The caliber of talent that Tanium attracts is of the highest order. Employees appreciate the benefits and salaries that the company offers.
Risks:Tanium is already a leader in the cybersecurity industry, and possesses a multi-billion dollar valuation. The field of cybersecurity is highly competitive, however, with plenty of products making leaps in predicting threats before they happen. Tanium will have to continue to innovate to remain top dog.
Website:https://www.tanium.com
Estimated Revenue: $100 million
Eng. Openings: 19
Vertical: Cybersecurity, Enterprise
Notable Investors:Andreessen Horowitz
Location:Emeryville
Techstack: AngularJS, HTML, JQuery, Modernizr, nginx, Python
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:15%
Read More
TastemadeNew Generation, Social Media-Based Food Network
Size:212
Funding: $80million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Content, E-Commerce
Product: Tastemade is a global food community that creates video programming for web, mobile, and YouTube. It allows anyone to create high quality, professionally produced videos in minutes from their phone. Tastemade was founded in 2012. In 2016, Tastemade launched their Facebook Live arm.
Market: Tastemade’s main competition is Buzzfeed’s Tasty, which also produces short cooking and food videos primarily distributed through social media. In February 2017, Tasty (US) was the 6th most viewed Facebook video publisher with almost 1.2 billion total views. Still, Tastemade’s empowering of its users to create their own content sets it a part. Tastemade’s target demo is ultimately everyone into cooking, but skews towards young, professional females.
Competitors:Tasty (Buzzfeed), Allrecipes, Foodista, Serious Eats, Food Network.
Traction:As of 2016, Tastemadenow had 100 million monthly active viewers and over 1.5 billion monthly views on all produced content. In October 2016, Tastemade’s main Instagram channel generated 20 million views. Tastemade also has six international Instagram accounts. Tastemade launched a Japanese vertical in April 2016 which reached 100 million monthly video views. Twitter captured 35 million views in January 2016 alone. Tastemade Japan posts 10-12 videos a day. Tastemade also opened up a new production studio in the U.K. in Feb 2017, and plans on expanding to Brazil in the near future. Revenue is generated through sponsored videos from brands like Panasonic, 7-Eleven, American Express, and Anheuser Busch. Tastemade received a James Beard Award for excellence in cuisine in 2014.
Founding Team:Steven Kydd--Co-founder, formerly part of the founding team of Demand Media and executive at Yahoo, 20th Century Fox, and Macro International
Joe Perez--Co-founder and EVP of Product, formerly SVP of Network and Operations at Intermix Media.
Larry Fitzgibbon--Co-founder and CEO, previously EVP of Media and Operations and member of founding team of Demand Media, VP of Business Development at Citysearch, and Vice President of Distribution at Intertainer
Joe Perez--Co-founder and EVP of Product, formerly SVP of Network and Operations at Intermix Media.
Larry Fitzgibbon--Co-founder and CEO, previously EVP of Media and Operations and member of founding team of Demand Media, VP of Business Development at Citysearch, and Vice President of Distribution at Intertainer
Culture:In job postings for its Santa Monica location, Tastemade offers a small team, community parties, stock options, flexible vacation, and cool gear. The Santa Monica office is housed in the old MTV studio. Tastemade also has offices in New York, Austin, London, Paris, Brazil, Argentina, and Japan. Tastemade employees profess a deep appreciation of the company's culture and food.
Risks:If Tastemade can establish itself as the BuzzFeed of cooking, its in great shape as leveraging a social media following to attract sponsored content is a proven business model. The two risks here are keeping up with the times and ensuring a presence on emerging, disruptive social networks as well as continually putting out great content and maintaing its engaged following.
Website:https://www.tastemade.com
Estimated Revenue: $5 million
Eng. Openings: 2
Vertical: Content, E-Commerce
Notable Investors:Redpoint
Location:AustinLondonLos AngelesNew YorkParis
Techstack: AngularJS, Apache, BackboneJS, CouchDB, Hadoop, Javascript, MongoDB, MySQL, NoSQL, PostgreSQL, Python, R, ReactJS, Ruby, SQL
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:14%
Read More
TeachableShopify for Teaching Online Courses
Size:53
Funding: $8.5million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: Education, SaaS
Product: Teachable is a platform that allows anyone to create and sell online classes. Courses range from photography and cake decorating to larger enterprise courses about selling, marketing or project management meant for companies. Companies can also use the platform to train their own employees. Applications include video-based classes, selling books, services, offline classes, tutoring, and webinars. According to their description, “with the flexibility we offer, the only limits are ambition and imagination.” The Teachable team describe itself as a Shopify or SquareSpace for tutors and teachers; prospective teachers can create their own payment-ready courses with little to no technological knowledge. In essence, Teachable is offering a white-label, more flexible version of Coursera/Udemy.
Market: The global market for e-learning is projected to exceed $241 billion by 2022. Unlike other course hosting platforms that focus on acquiring both students and teachers, Teachable sets itself apart by focusing exclusively on teachers and giving them the best possible experience with instant payments and customizability in terms of branding and ownership of student data.
Competitors:Udemy, EdX, Coursera
Traction:Teachable has 7,500 active teachers who have made over $36M teaching over three million students. Teachable doesn’t charge for software access, but instead a $1 plus 10% commission on each sale made. Users can also opt to subscribe on a SaaS basis with plans ranging from $39 to$299 a month with low or no-commissions. Clients have included the New York Times, Mozilla, and the University of Pennsylvania. Carrie-Anne Moss has also taught courses on the platform. They announced the closing of their funding round in January 2017 along with projections of growth beyond $120 million in course sales in 2017.
Founding Team:Ankur Nagpul -- Founder of Teachable, formerly the largest independent app developer on Facebook with 200M+ users and worked at Amazon as a software engineer.
Culture:Teachable promises a culture of open communication and collaboration. They are looking for ambitious people that are capable of meeting challenges and helping contribute to a cohesive and powerful team. Their perks include flexible work hours, competitive salaries, health benefits, company activities and outings, a custom desk setup, an open vacation policy, and commuter benefits.
Risks:Unlike competitors such as EdX and Coursera, Teachable doesn’t offer course catalogs. Users might not even know if they’re taking a course powered by Teachable. Instead, Teachable relies on its teachers and tutors to both use the platform and advertise their courses. While they have had wide success so far, future growth depends on the ability to get teachers on the platform, and for those teachers to acquire students on their own, without a pre-existing network. Both of these will be ongoing challenges for Teachable.
Website:https://teachable.com
Estimated Revenue: $5 million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: Education, SaaS
Notable Investors:Naval Ravikant
Location:New York
Techstack: AngularJS, Heroku, Javascript, Ruby on Rails, Sass
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:66%
Read More
The VoidInsane VR Amusement Parks
Size:86
Funding: $million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: Virtual Reality
Product: The Void is a location-based virtual reality startup, specializing in “hyper-reality experiences” that come from layering a virtual world on top of a physical environment. Think of a laser tag arena, except everyone is wearing VR gear and headsets. They distinguish themselves through their dedication to immersion: each player wears a proprietary haptic suit that includes a mobile computer for the headset, and their stages are fitted with real props and effects such as mist and floor vibration.
The Void opened a temporary “Ghostbusters” installation in 2016 at Madame Tussaud’s in New York City, a preview of their planned partnerships with the franchise. Their economic model is simple: sell tickets to incredible AR/VR experiences.
The Void opened a temporary “Ghostbusters” installation in 2016 at Madame Tussaud’s in New York City, a preview of their planned partnerships with the franchise. Their economic model is simple: sell tickets to incredible AR/VR experiences.
Market: The Void plans to open up “Void Virtual Entertainment Centers” across North America and the world, but have only announced locations in Utah and New York City so far. They have also partnered with a group in China to create a virtual reality theme park.
Competitors:While The Void is the most known name in the space right now, their competitors are virtual-reality theme parks and virtual reality experiences such as Vyocor, Zero Latency,Landmark Entertainment Group, Spaces Inc., IMAX / Starbreeze partnership.
Traction:The Void’s “Ghostbusters Experience,” a test of its capabilities, was received rather well. The Void is the most well-known startup in the space right now, and they recently partnered with Shanda Group in China to create a “virtual reality theme park” overseas. However, The Void’s headquarters in Utah is still not open, and their Chinese park will take some time to build - Shanda Group is still looking for a local partner to help create it.
Founding Team:Ken Bretschneider - Bretschneider is a serial entrepreneur who previously founded Digicert in 2003, the world’s third-largest issuer of digital SSL certificates. He founded The Void after envisioning a steampunk theme park with VR elements, and realized the potential of an all-VR theme park experience. He is the primary investor in The Void.
Curtis Hickman - Hickman is a former stage magician, who worked with David Copperfield, Criss Angel, and others.
Cliff Plumer - Plumer is a VR industry veteran who was president of VR startup Jaunt Studios. Prior to Jaunt, he served as CEO of visual effects studio, Digital Domain and CTO of Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic.
Curtis Hickman - Hickman is a former stage magician, who worked with David Copperfield, Criss Angel, and others.
Cliff Plumer - Plumer is a VR industry veteran who was president of VR startup Jaunt Studios. Prior to Jaunt, he served as CEO of visual effects studio, Digital Domain and CTO of Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic.
Culture:Employees seem to have a positive experience working at The Void, raving about its tight-knit culture (“smart workers without the ego”), good pay, flexible work-life balance, positive media attention.
Risks:Moderate. The entertainment centers can only host small groups at a time, and with limited customer engagement and extremely high costs, The Void may buckle under its own price. However, it seems inevitable that out-of-home VR experiences will become a societal fixture in the 21st century, and The Void has the biggest name recognition in the space. If they don’t succeed, someone else will. There have also been a few internal complaints about the leadership - not always presenting a cohesive or reliable vision (not necessarily un-expected in such an unpredictable space) and sometimes failing to reward or keep talented employees.
Website:https://www.thevoid.com
Estimated Revenue: $3 million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: Virtual Reality
Notable Investors:
Location:Pleasant Grove
Techstack: Azure, C#, Docker, Jenkins, Python, Unity 3D, Visual Studio
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
TheSkimmFun, Summarized Email News for Young Professionals
Size:556
Funding: $16million
Eng. Openings: 5
Vertical: Content
Product: TheSkimm is bucking established media as one of the hottest content startups with a new format. Rather than rely on pageviews, theSkimm delivers an email newsletter to its subscribers’ inboxes each day that’s written in a fun, accessible way. Its main demographic is millennial women, and it has attracted the investments of traditional media companies including the New York Times and 21st Century Fox. It also has a an avid community called the Skimm’bassadors: over 16,000 dedicated readers who “spread the word” of theSkimm and attend Skimm-organized events.
Market: The Skimm’s reader base is primarily urban women aged 22-34.
Competitors:The Hustle, Medium, NextDraft, Bustle, Refinery29, Jezebel, POPSUGAR, Elite Daily
Traction:Over 3.5 Million subscribers. Over 16,000 “Skimm’bassadors”
Founding Team:Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg, co-founders: Carly and Danielle “met on a rainy day in Rome while studying abroad in college,” and later reconnected while working as producers at NBC News. They wanted to create a way for their friends and readers of similar interests to get an easy, accessible, relevant news digest, which is how theSkimm was born.
Culture:The Skimm is has put a lot of focus on creating and manicuring their company culture. They have even created a "Skimm'cademy" to help employees better participate in the company's culture. They emphasize that employees at The Skimm get to know each other in a real way, both in terms of what they specifically do at the company (and how they do it), and who they are as a person. This is an attempt to eschew the typical office relationships that are limited to three names (first name, company title, and college) and really build together as a team. They also expect their employees to be dedicated to The Skimm's brand, with an active knowledge of their target market and a willingness to dedicate themselves to the company.
Risks:Media is a volatile industry, and trends that may be successful one year can go by the wayside the next. The ability to constantly evolve the newsletter/product, continue to grow the community and monetize will all be challenges for The Skimm going forward.
Website:http://www.theskimm.com
Estimated Revenue: $4.4 million
Eng. Openings: 5
Vertical: Content
Notable Investors:Greycroft Partners, Homebrew, Sherpa Capital, Troy Carter
Location:New York
Techstack: nginx, PostgreSQL, Ruby on Rails
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:4%
Read More
ThoughtspotInternal Search Engines for Company Data
Size:186
Funding: $91million
Eng. Openings: 11
Vertical: big data/analytics, Enterprise
Product: Thoughtspot describes itself as the “Google for Business Intelligence,” offering search-based business data access. This means being able to search through spreadsheets, databases, and other documents within a company. Thoughtspot’s Relational Search technology lets BI teams analyze company data in seconds and cut their reporting backlogs by over 90%. Thoughtspot’s search interface is similar to what you would find in a consumer search engine, and doesn’t require a technical background to use. It also only takes a matter of hours to set up.
Market: The broader business intelligence market drives almost $70b in annual spending. According to a Forbes report, the global big data market will grow to $92.2b by 2026.
Competitors:Sisense , Qlikview, Pentaho Business Analytics, Panorama Necto, Birst, DataRPM.
Traction:Thoughtspot’s customers include Bed Bath & Beyond as well as other unnamed companies on the Fortune 100 list. In 2016, Thoughtspot closed a “significant” six-figure deal in Europe, Middle East, and Africa to cement its international expansion, that began with the opening of its London office on Jan 2016.
Founding Team:Ajeet Singh -- CEO; former Cofounder at Nutanix and engineer at Oracle
Amit Prakash - -CTO; former tech lead at Google and Software Engineer at Microsoft
Priyendra Deshwal -- Jr. Cofounder and Principal Engineer; former senior software engineer at Google
Shashank Gupta--Jr. Cofounder and Director of Engineering; former Engineering manager at Amazon
Vijay Ganesan--Jr. Cofounder and Principal Engineer; former architect at Oracle
Abhishek Rai--Jr. Cofounder and Principal Engineer; former Software Engineer at Google
Amit Prakash - -CTO; former tech lead at Google and Software Engineer at Microsoft
Priyendra Deshwal -- Jr. Cofounder and Principal Engineer; former senior software engineer at Google
Shashank Gupta--Jr. Cofounder and Director of Engineering; former Engineering manager at Amazon
Vijay Ganesan--Jr. Cofounder and Principal Engineer; former architect at Oracle
Abhishek Rai--Jr. Cofounder and Principal Engineer; former Software Engineer at Google
Culture:Thoughtspot was named one of the 2016 best places to work by San Francsco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal. They promise a transparent culture, central location, commuter passes, healthcare, equity, fitness plans, meals, and happy hours. Current and former employees have gone on record saying, "[Thoughtspot is] one of the best places to work for” and “a great company” with an “amazing culture.”
Risks:ThoughtSpot’s closest competitor was the Google Search Appliance, which promised to make finding corporate data as easy as searching the internet, but failed to gain traction. Still, ThoughtSpot seems to be devoting more resources to the problem, and has significant funding, as well as global traction.
Website:http://www.thoughtspot.com/
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 11
Vertical: big data/analytics, Enterprise
Notable Investors:Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners
Location:Redwood City
Techstack: C#, Javascript, Python
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:28%
Read More
ThredUPBiggest Marketplace for Secondhand Shopping
Size:236
Funding: $131million
Eng. Openings: 20
Vertical: Clothing, E-Commerce
Product: ThredUP, founded in 2009, is an online marketplace for buying and selling like-new women’s and kid’s clothing. To sell clothes, all you have to do is order a clean out kit from the app, fill it with the gently used clothes, and send them to ThredUP. ThredUP will then list your items and pay you for the clothes.
Market: According to the CEO, parents give away more than $8 billion a year of kids clothing in the U.S., but almost never sell them. According to a 2016 thredUP report, resale will be a $25 billion market in 2025. 87% of individuals on thredUP who bought secondhand clothing online shifted their spending away from off-price retailers, while 50% reported making their first secondhand purchase online. Items are sold at as much to 90% off retail prices.
Competitors:Poshmark, Tradesy, ThreadFlip, The RealReal, Vestiaire Collective, Vinted.
Traction:As of 2015, ThredUP had processed 11 million items, and said that it would process two million pieces of clothing each month by the end of 2016. 50% of the items it receives from users are listed for sale. The marketplace features over 25,000 brands.
Founding Team:Chris Homer--Co-founder and CTO. Previously worked at Microsoft, earned a BS in Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering from Princeton University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
Oliver Lubin--Co-founder and CCO, previously the Technology Director at Foley Hoag LLP
James Reinhart--Co-founder and CEO. Graduate of the Harvard Business School and the Harvard Kennedy School. Helped build one of the nation's premier public schools, Pacific Collegiate School.
Oliver Lubin--Co-founder and CCO, previously the Technology Director at Foley Hoag LLP
James Reinhart--Co-founder and CEO. Graduate of the Harvard Business School and the Harvard Kennedy School. Helped build one of the nation's premier public schools, Pacific Collegiate School.
Culture:ThredUP offers “maker days,” which are meeting-free with no required commuting, flexible vacation, a paid sabbatical after three years, and other perks. ThredUP employees have reported general satisfaction with the company and praise for the flexible hours and culture generally.
Risks:As of its funding round in 2015, ThredUP was not profitable. It makes considerably less money per item than other marketplaces because it also has to sell the items. Its also operating in a very saturated space with little differentiation. There have also been employee complaints about the company's pay-point as well as the high turnover.
Website:https://www.thredup.com
Estimated Revenue: $100 million
Eng. Openings: 20
Vertical: Clothing, E-Commerce
Notable Investors:Founder Collective, Highland Capital Partners, Redpoint, Upfront Ventures
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: RabbitMQ, ReactJS, Redux, Ruby, Ruby on Rails
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:20%
Read More
Thrive GlobalPromoting Productivity and Well Being Among Corporations and Consumers
Size:30
Funding: $7million
Eng. Openings: 6
Vertical: E-Commerce, Healthcare
Product: Founded and led by Arianna Huffington, Thrive Global is a corporate and consumer well-being and productivity platform aimed at changing the way we work and live. Thrive Global's mission is to end the epidemic of stress and burnout by offering companies and individuals sustainable, science-based solutions to enhance both well-being and performance solutions to companies and employees. Thrive Global's three interconnected core components are: corporate trainings and workshops that bring the latest strategies and tools around health and well-being to organizations; a media platform that serves as the global hub for the conversation about well-being and performance, with an emphasis on action; and an e-commerce platform that offers a curated selection of the best technology and products for well-being. Guest teachers for corporate trainings have included Kobe Bryant, Wharton professor Adam Grant, and Warby Parker CEO Dave Gliboa. The online element program also includes examples from people like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, billionaire businessman Mark Cuban, LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner, and Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.
Market: Thrive’s competitors range from from fitness blogs (media) to healthy lifestyle shops (e-commerce) to current retreat/in-office team building companies (corporate training). Target customers are large companies who care about employee productivity and happiness.
Competitors:N/A
Traction:Thrive Global has remained quiet since its inception; however, Huffington’s celebrity and their impressive investor list means they can (and likely will) make a splash when they want to make a splash.
Founding Team:Arianna Huffington - Author, writer, speaker, founder of The Huffington Post -- sold to AOL for $300 million+. Left her post at the HuffPo to launch this wellness startup.
Culture:Thrive partnered with company reviewing website Glassdoor to create a “Pledge to Thrive” which employers can sign to show they’re taking steps to prioritize well-being in their workplace and promote to potential job candidates. This same focus on employee well-being is not just the focus of the company, it’s also the focus of its own culture.
Risks:The dual business models (seminars and training programs + media/e-commerce) could prove difficult in scaling the business, maintaining focus, and building a lasting brand.
Website:https://www.thriveglobal.com
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 6
Vertical: E-Commerce, Healthcare
Notable Investors:Greycroft Partners, Ray Dalio, Sean Parker
Location:New York
Techstack:
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
ThumbtackThumbtack is a platform for find experienced professionals for any number of personal projects
Size:1150
Funding: $273million
Eng. Openings: 8
Vertical: E-Commerce, Shared Economy
Product: Thumbtack is service that connects users with local professionals. All Thumbtack users have to do is enter exactly what they’re looking for, wait 24 hours, and choose one bid from the multiple they receive from local service providers. Thumbtack can be used for any type of job, from plumbers, to DJs, to photographers, to Yoga teachers, &c.
Market: Service finding apps/ websites have become a major part of the contemporary internet-based secondary economy. There are a number of companies built to help match clients with professionals in their area. This is shifting market terrain; for instance, Angie’s List, which turned down a $512 million acquisition in 2016, is now facing lay-offs and hugely diminished market cap. The introduction of Amazon Home Services adds yet another stiff competitor in this quickly saturating market.
Competitors:Prefer
TaskRabbit
Porch
Angie’s List
Talk Local
Amazon Home Services
GigSalad
Handy
Pro Referral
TaskRabbit
Porch
Angie’s List
Talk Local
Amazon Home Services
GigSalad
Handy
Pro Referral
Traction:Thumbtack currently claims more than 200,000 participating professionals around the country completing over 5 million projects.
Founding Team:Marco Zappacosta -- co-founder and the serving CEO of Thumbtack. He has a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University.
Sander Daniels -- co-founder at Thumbtack and currently builds internal processes that scale the company’s culture and values. He was previously an Associate at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and a Summer Associate at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. He has a J.D.. from Yale Law School and a B.S. in Environment Engineering and International Studies from Yale University.
Jonathan Swanson -- co-founder and the current President at Thumbtack. He was previously a West Wing Staffer in the Obama White House and was a Co-founder and National Director at S4. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Ethics, Politics, and Economics from Yale University.
Jeremy Tunnell -- co-founder and previously served as the CTO of Thumbtack. He was previously a technology advisor at the Rand Paul for President Campaign. He has a degree in computer engineering from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
Sander Daniels -- co-founder at Thumbtack and currently builds internal processes that scale the company’s culture and values. He was previously an Associate at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and a Summer Associate at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. He has a J.D.. from Yale Law School and a B.S. in Environment Engineering and International Studies from Yale University.
Jonathan Swanson -- co-founder and the current President at Thumbtack. He was previously a West Wing Staffer in the Obama White House and was a Co-founder and National Director at S4. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Ethics, Politics, and Economics from Yale University.
Jeremy Tunnell -- co-founder and previously served as the CTO of Thumbtack. He was previously a technology advisor at the Rand Paul for President Campaign. He has a degree in computer engineering from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
Culture:Thumbtack has structured their company around a certain number of essential values, like placing the customer first and approaching problems with creativity and rigor. Thumbtack offers an environment as dynamic as the services they offer.
Risks:Thumbtack is fighting for space in a very competitive market. They have grown a lot but have not received much press attention in recent years, and in a market where values rise and fall on a monthly scale, this has the potential to be a problem for the future of the company.
Website:https://www.thumbtack.com/
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings:
Vertical: E-Commerce, Shared Economy
Notable Investors:Sequioa capital
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, AngularJS, Apache Spark, AWS Elastic Beanstalk, Bootstrap, Go, Google Analytics, Hadoop, Impala, JQuery, Kingdom, Memcached, New Relic, PagerDuty, Papertrail, Postgre SQL, Puppet Labs, Python, Riak, SendGrid
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:5%
Read More
TradeshiftBusiness Exchange Platform for Procurement, E-Invoicing and Supplier Management
Size:406
Funding: $182million
Eng. Openings: 17
Vertical: Enterprise, FinTech
Product: Tradeshift is a cloud-based B2B exchange platform, providing companies with easier payment methods to their suppliers. They provide customers with procurement, e-invoicing, and supplier management. Tradeshift provides suppliers with free e-invoicing and steady payment flow. They hope to eventually connect all businesses, big and small, on their adaptable platform.
Market: The market for B2B e-invoicing is huge and Tradeshift is a clear leader. FIrms estimate the market around 30 billion globally. Target customers range of large enterprise to SMB’s.
Competitors:Taulia, Fluent, Western Union, Alibaba, Cubegg, SellerCloud, Ariba, Finale Inventory.
Traction:Tradeshift is currently the world’s largest business commerce platform, following their acquisition of IBX business network. This has them poised to process over half a trillion dollars for over 2 million users by 2018. They currently have a marketplace containing 28 million stock-keeping units. They have also been making headway in Asia, now providing a transaction platform between western corporations and their asian suppliers. They have recently integrated an AI layer into their platform, termed Ada, which will increase its adaptability.
Founding Team:Gert Sylvest- Gert Sylvest was a member of the founding team at Tradeshift and is the company’s current SVP of Global Network Strategy. He was previously employed as a Manager of Application & Integration at Avanade, a Consultant at the National IT and Telecom Agency, and an Analyst programmer at Accenture.
Christian Lanng - Christian Lanng is the acting CEO, Chairman, and a co-founder of Tradeshift. He has worked in the World Economic Forum, The National IT and Telecom Agency, and the Danish Ministry of Science. H
Mikkel Brun - Mikkel Brun is a co-founder and SVP of APAC at Tradeshift. He has an MS in Computer Science from the University of Copenhagen.
Christian Lanng - Christian Lanng is the acting CEO, Chairman, and a co-founder of Tradeshift. He has worked in the World Economic Forum, The National IT and Telecom Agency, and the Danish Ministry of Science. H
Mikkel Brun - Mikkel Brun is a co-founder and SVP of APAC at Tradeshift. He has an MS in Computer Science from the University of Copenhagen.
Culture:Even while undergoing massive growth Tradeshift has managed to maintain an incredibly supportive and unique company culture. Members of Tradeshift's professional team report the company’s dedication to a results-based process and to cultivation of leadership amongst all employees as major benefits.
Risks:There doesn't seem to be any real risks associated with Tradeshift, as they have quickly made themselves an essential platform for companies all over the world.
Website:https://tradeshift.com/
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 17
Vertical: Enterprise, FinTech
Notable Investors:American Express Ventures, Data Collective
Location:BucharestChongqingCopenhagenLondonMunichParisSan FranciscoSuzhouSydneyTokyo
Techstack: BackboneJS, D3, nginx, Underscore
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:25%
Read More
TuroAirBnB for Cars
Size:225
Funding: $80million
Eng. Openings: 5
Vertical: Shared Economy, Transportation
Product: Turo (formerly RelayRides) is a peer-to-peer car sharing startup founded in 2009 and launched nationally in 2012. It functions as a car rental marketplace, where users can rent any car they want from local car owners. As they write, this can be anything from an F-150 to a Tesla to a classic VW bus. Rental prices are up to 40% lower than other car rental options. Its essentially AirBnB for cars.
Market: The car rental market is a large and entrenched, with legacy companies including Enterprise, Avis, and Hertz. More and more startups are popping up in the space in recent years, marrying tech, luxury, and choice to the industry. These include Getaround and Silvercar. According to Zion Market Research, the global car rental market was valued at about $58.26b in 2016 and is expected to reach about $124.56b by 2022. Turo has established itself as one of the preeminent and best funded peer to peer car rental startups.
Competitors:Getaround, Zipcar, Enterprise, Avis, Hertz, Alamo, National, Silvercar, Upshift, Hubber.
Traction:Turo is available in 4500+ cities and 300+ airports through the United States. Their business has grown 10x in the last two years. Turo has 800+ makes and models. The average monthly owner earns $720 or $3,000+ if they have 3+ cars.
Founding Team:Shelby Clark -- Formerly at Kiva
Culture:Turo's perks include the latest MacBooks, a fully stocked kitchen, weekly team lunches, PTO, medical benefits, a 401k, and a free travel credit each month to take out a car. Turo employees claim that the company is a great place to work that is growing fast. They are looking for people that are similarly dedicated to their mission.
Risks:While Turo is in a similar space as controversial companies like Uber and AirBnB, they cite a more “conservative” mindset, terming themselves a “travel company and not a mobility company.” They are working more closely in line with local governments and trying to stay out of the headlines. So far, the strategy has worked. While Turo has some big and established competitors such as Avis and Enterprise, it offers a more agile and ostensibly cheaper option.
Website:https://turo.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 5
Vertical: Shared Economy, Transportation
Notable Investors:GV, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: AWS, Docker, Kubernetes, MySQL, Python, R, Redis, SQL
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:22%
Read More
Unity TechnologiesLeading 3D Game Development Platform for Mobile/VR
Size:794
Funding: $181million
Eng. Openings: 75
Vertical: Developer Tools, Gaming
Product: Unity Technologies is the most successful provider of software for gaming developers across all digital platforms. Their main product is the game engine, an underlying layer of code which allows for faster creation and iteration of games enabling developers to focus more on user experience. Unity also provide analytics, monetization and performance solutions. They are a one stop shop for game developers with huge market share.
Market: Unity’s market is essentially all creators of multi-platform games. Their services are used by independent one-man devs as well as large organizations ranging from Disney to NASA.
Competitors:Epic Games, Unreal Engine, GameMaker, Cocos2D, Godot
Traction:Billions of downloads for mobile games in 2016 Touched 700 million gamer across the world
Founding Team:David Helgason, CEO - David Helgason is a self-taught programmer who co-founded Unity, and served as CEO for almost twelve years before stepping down from the post in 2014, remaining active at the company today. He works 70 hours a week.
Nicholas Francis, CCO - Nicholas Francis co-founded Unity and served as its CCO until 2013. Francis loved building the Unity engine from scratch. After leaving Unity, he co-founded framebunker in 2013 which runs on Unity’s engine course.
Nicholas Francis, CCO - Nicholas Francis co-founded Unity and served as its CCO until 2013. Francis loved building the Unity engine from scratch. After leaving Unity, he co-founded framebunker in 2013 which runs on Unity’s engine course.
Culture:Being a leader in its category, Unity attracts some of the best professionals in gaming. Employees rave about the open and positive culture at the company, which encourages innovation at all levels. The company also boasts a laid back atmosphere where employees don’t feel pressured to work long hours. The company is very dynamic and is always evolving, however, so being adaptable is essential as an employee.
Risks:Unity is pretty good at staying ahead of the curve; for example, It’s clear they won the mobile gaming market. However, its unclear how AR/VR will disrupt both console and mobile gaming. Unity is making all the right moves to ensure it maintains its dominant market share with these new platforms (i.e. Oculus integration), but anything could happen. On the ads/analytics side, they are playing in an increasingly saturated space.
Website:https://unity3d.com
Estimated Revenue: $100 million
Eng. Openings: 75
Vertical: Developer Tools, Gaming
Notable Investors:DFJ, Sequoia Capital, Thrive Capital
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: Apache, Drupal, PHP, Varnish
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:24%
Read More
Velo3DA Qauntum Leap in 3D Metal-Printing
Size:15
Funding: $22million
Eng. Openings: 7
Vertical: 3D Printing
Product: Velo3D is revolutionizing printing metal parts for enterprise through 3d printing. Since accruing $22 million in 2015, Velo3D has effectively gone silent, with no social networking or publicity presence. The fast-approaching metal-additive 3-D printing shift will require major innovations in algorithms and software in a wide-array of fields (computational geometry, machine vision, modeling, control and graphics as well as HW encompassing lasers, optics, metrology and automation).
Market: The manufacturing industry is poised to be revolutionized in the coming years with developments in 3D printing with metal material. The Metal Additive Manufacturing Industry is experiencing an approximate 90% growth, with market predicting agencies expecting this market to reach $10 billion by 2020.
Competitors:Desktop Metal, XJet, MarkForged, MatterFab, Vader, Fabric8Labs.
Traction:Since receiving $22 million in venture funding in 2015, second only to Carbon3D in initial funding in the metal additive manufacturing market, Velo3D has effectively gone silent. They have continued developing their technology and will hopefully come out with an enterprise ready technology soon.
Founding Team:Benny Buller - VP at Solyndra and First Solar. Formerly in the Israeli Defense Force
Erel Milshtein - Director of engineering at Solyndra and First Solar
Both Milshteni and Buller have both previously worked at First Solar, Solyndra, and Applied Materials. The two own multiple patents on variety of rotating semiconductor materials, as well as the technologies necessary for cutting them and directing beams of radiation.
Erel Milshtein - Director of engineering at Solyndra and First Solar
Both Milshteni and Buller have both previously worked at First Solar, Solyndra, and Applied Materials. The two own multiple patents on variety of rotating semiconductor materials, as well as the technologies necessary for cutting them and directing beams of radiation.
Culture:Velo3D is trying to attract employees that are excited at the idea of disrupting the 3D printing industry. They offer full healthcare coverage, 401K matching, free catered lunches, and a host of other perks. It is a small and dynamic company currently shrouded in secrecy.
Risks:Velo3D is currently operating largely in secret, with no social media or real publicity presence. If they have cracked the code for metal additive 3D printing then they stand poised to revolutionize multiple industries; however, it is near impossible to chart their progress thus far.
Website:http://www.velo3d.com
Estimated Revenue: $ million
Eng. Openings: 7
Vertical: 3D Printing
Notable Investors:
Location:Campbell
Techstack: C#, CAD, CUDA, JMP, MATLAB, MPI, Python, R, Solidworks
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:%
Read More
VicariousA Unique Approach to General Purpose Artificial Intelligence
Size:38
Funding: $72million
Eng. Openings: 5
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence
Product: Vicarious is one of the few private Aritificial Intelligence companies solely focused on achieving general purpose artificial intelligence. Vicarious’ algorithm architecture is loosely based on the popular/Google-used neural network paradigm but with important innovations and distinctions designed by co-founder and neurosurgeon Dr. Dileep George. Vicarious is looking towards the future with their radical approach to artificial intelligence that promises to think and learn like a human.
Market: Since 2012, the top 100 AI companies have raised a cumulative $3.8 billion in 263 deals. General purpose AI isn’t really a market; its a pursuit and represents a very small subset of AI companies including Google’s DeepMind, Open.AI, Numenta and a handful of others.
Competitors:Deepmind, Open.AI, Numerai, Baidu, IBM, Apple.
Traction:Vicarious has already figured out a way to solve Captcha queries, and are aimed at building a unified algorithmic architecture that would be capable of human-like intelligence in the fields of visual recognition, language, and motor control. Vicarious considers themselves a Flexible Purpose Corporation, focused far more on the long-term potentials for AI, eschewing immediate needs that prioritize commercial innovation and profit. Normally, we don’t count investments as traction but Vicarious is a special case; it has the backing of Dustin Moskovitz, Mark Zuckerberg, Peter Thiel, Jeff Bezos, Jerry Yang, Janus Friis, Marc Benoiff, Elon musk and more. Finally, Vicarious claims that its algorithms are better “general learners” than deepminds througha number of studies/papers.
Founding Team:D. Scott Phoenix - D. Scott Phoenix cut his teeth in the tech industry as the CEO of Frogmetrics, Entrepreneur in Residence at the Founders Fund, and CXO at OnlySecure and MarchingOrder. His design work has also gotten him features in 16 magazines and museums, including the Institute of Contemporary art in Philadelphia.
Dr. Dileep George - Dileep George is a prolific academician working in the mathematics of brain circuits. He earned his PhD in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University focusing on the hierarchical models of the brain and publishing 22 patents and a number of influential papers in the field. Prior ot cofounding Vicarious, he was the CTO of the AI company Numenta, and a Research Fellow at the Redwood Neuroscience Institute.
Dr. Dileep George - Dileep George is a prolific academician working in the mathematics of brain circuits. He earned his PhD in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University focusing on the hierarchical models of the brain and publishing 22 patents and a number of influential papers in the field. Prior ot cofounding Vicarious, he was the CTO of the AI company Numenta, and a Research Fellow at the Redwood Neuroscience Institute.
Culture:Vicarious promises its employees a supportive environment with a myriad of benefits meant to support their staff. They offer flexible hours and a family friendly cultures, along with top perks like full insurance coverage, paid parental leave, easy commutability, and staff vacations. They are focused on a sustainable workplace that truly has its eyes set on building a better future through software and science.
Risks:This company is a probably a binary; it will either massively succeed or colossally fail. You can’t fake the accomplishment of general purpose AI and until it comes to fruition, its not the most practical pursuit. While Deepmind is a subset of Google and Open.AI is a non-profit with an idealistic open-sourced mission, Vicarious doesn’t have the endless runway from a larger corporate entity or the idealistic play benefiting it.
Website:http://www.vicarious.com/
Estimated Revenue: $1 million
Eng. Openings:
Vertical: Artificial Intelligence
Notable Investors:A-Grade Investments, Ashton Kutcher, Data Collective, Dustin Moskovitz, Elon Musk, Felicis Ventures, Formation 8, Founders Fund, Jeff Bezos, Joe Lonsdale, Khosla Ventures, Marc Benioff, Mark Zuckerberg, Peter Thiel, Sam Altman, Vinod Khosla
Location:San Francisco
Techstack: C#, CVPR, D3, ICML, Mathematica, MATLAB, NIPS, OpenGL, Python, Vega
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:27%
Read More
WalkmeInstrucitonal Walk-Throughs for Websites
Size:484
Funding: $92.5million
Eng. Openings: 25
Vertical: Enterprise, SaaS
Product: Walkme is a guidance and engagement SaaS, designed for large companies to guide employees and customers through complex online processes. This software promises to reduce user time by 90%. Walkme does this by providing users with interactive tips that appear on their screens and directs them in a series of step-by-step, guided instructions. Early in 2017, Walkme acquired the startup abbio.io, a native artificial intelligence platform meant to increase in-app engagement and retention. The company also acquired visual analytics firm Jaco, to provide customers with more insight into the behavior of their users. They see themselves as a GPS for navigating the web, and do not require any integration or modification of a company's website when implemented.
Market: There are a number of startups currently vying to become the ubiquitous web-based equivalent of Microsoft’s Clippy Startup Wizard. Walkme has quickly taken up valuable space in this market, partnering with companies like Amazon Web Services, Cisco, and Citrix. Target customers are any companies with complex websites.
Competitors:Inline Manual, Iridize, Appcues, Iridize, Lemon Learning, Toonimo, Whatfix.
Traction:Walkme counts a number of major enterprises amongst its customers including: Toyota, Prudential, Wells Fargo, Mastercard, Panasonic, Hewlett-Packard, and State Farm insurance with many others. They earn an estimated $5-$10 million per year in revenue and their recent acquisition of abbio.io and Jaco has added more layers to the company’s product and promise more growth in the near future.
Founding Team:Dan Adika (CEO) -. Previously worked as a software Engineer at HP and a Programmer in the Israeli Defense Force.
Rafi Sweary - Beyond being a co-founder of Walkme, Rafi Sweary is the Owner of Koala, and served as the CEO of Jetro Platforms from 2001-2005. He has a BA in Economics from the College of Management Academic Studies and an MBA from the University of Baltimore.
Eyal Cohen - In addition to cofounding WalkMe, Eyal also co-founded the company DataRails.io. He has also worked as a Project Manager at both Leumi and Intel. He has both a B.S. in Industrial Engineering and Management and an MBA from Ben-Gurion University of Negev
Rafi Sweary - Beyond being a co-founder of Walkme, Rafi Sweary is the Owner of Koala, and served as the CEO of Jetro Platforms from 2001-2005. He has a BA in Economics from the College of Management Academic Studies and an MBA from the University of Baltimore.
Eyal Cohen - In addition to cofounding WalkMe, Eyal also co-founded the company DataRails.io. He has also worked as a Project Manager at both Leumi and Intel. He has both a B.S. in Industrial Engineering and Management and an MBA from Ben-Gurion University of Negev
Culture:Walkme is a rapidly growing startup that promises an exciting atmosphere for its employee that are willing to grow with the company. They provide a comfortable environment for their workers, offering a centrally located office with free lunch and good benefits provided to all employees.
Risks:Companies developing in-house solutions as it becomes easier.
Website:https://www.walkme.com
Estimated Revenue: $20 million
Eng. Openings: 25
Vertical: Enterprise, SaaS
Notable Investors:Insight Venture Partners
Location:New YorkRaleighSan FranciscoSeattleSydney
Techstack: AngularJS, Grunt, Hadoop, Javascript, JQuery, MySQL, NodeJS
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:33%
Read More
Warby ParkerRadically Transparent, Direct to Consumer, Fashionable Eyewear
Size:600
Funding: $215.5million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: E-Commerce
Product: Warby Parker sells stylish, high-end eyewear direct-to-consumer for affordable prices. The company offers free shipping both ways, and will even ship multiple pairs of glasses for a customer to try before purchasing. The company also instituted a policy in which they donate a pair of glasses to someone in need every time a customer purchases a pair. Glasses go for an average price of around $100. Brick and mortar stores are now popping up across major cities in America.
Market: The market for sunglasses is expected to hit 165 billion in 2022. Luxottica is the industry behemoth accounting for what some say is 80% of the entire industry (owning LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, Sears Optical and more). On the direct to consumer side, Warby Parker is in a league of its own. Right now, young professionals and millennials are Warby’s bread and butter demographic.
Competitors:Zenni Optical, Made Eyewear, Coastal, EyeBuyDirect, Ace & Tate, Cubitts, Valley Eyewear
Traction:Sold more than 1 million pairs of glasses. When the company launched, they reached their first year sales targets in the first three weeks. Opened up stores in 20+ states across the U.S.
Founding Team:Neil Blumenthal, co-CEO - Neil Blumenthal graduated from Tufts University with a BA in International Relations and History. He then attended the Wharton School of Business for his MBA. While there, he co-founded Warby Parker with his cofounders.
Dave Gilboa, co-CEO - graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a BS in bioengineering. He worked as an associate for Genomic Health as well as Allen & Company before attending the Wharton School of Business with Blumenthal.
Andy Hunt - Andy Hunt earned a degree in Economics and History from Brown University, and worked as an investment banker for three years before attending the Wharton School of Business. He founded a VC firm, Elephant, in 2015.
Jeffrey Raider - Jeffrey Raider graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a degree in international studies before co-founding Warby Parker. Since then he has founded another highly popular direct to consumer shaving startup called Harry’s for which he is the co-CEO.
Dave Gilboa, co-CEO - graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a BS in bioengineering. He worked as an associate for Genomic Health as well as Allen & Company before attending the Wharton School of Business with Blumenthal.
Andy Hunt - Andy Hunt earned a degree in Economics and History from Brown University, and worked as an investment banker for three years before attending the Wharton School of Business. He founded a VC firm, Elephant, in 2015.
Jeffrey Raider - Jeffrey Raider graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a degree in international studies before co-founding Warby Parker. Since then he has founded another highly popular direct to consumer shaving startup called Harry’s for which he is the co-CEO.
Culture:Warby Parker believes in serving the community however they can. One of the company’s primary commitments is to treat customers how they would like to be treated. Warby Parker is also one of a few carbon neutral eyewear brands operating today. As aforementioned, the company donates one pair of glasses for every pair sold. Warby Parker also fosters a sense of community in their workforce through ideas such as lunch roulette in which four employees are randomly selected to have lunch together.
Risks:Warby Parker’s service, which includes free shipping on all glasses regardless of whether the customer keeps them, is one of their biggest selling points but it also raises expenses. Warby Parker needs to scale properly to ensure that their unit economics work out. Another challenge will be luring customers away from the brand names of higher end competitors that have been around for much longer and have a hold on the market.
Website:https://www.warbyparker.com
Estimated Revenue: $50 million
Eng. Openings: 3
Vertical: E-Commerce
Notable Investors:Felicis Ventures, First Round Capital
Location:New York
Techstack: BackboneJS, nginx, ReactJS, Underscore
Employee Growth % Last 6 Months:3%
Read More